US draws 0-0 at El Salvador in World Cup qualifying opener
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — The United States showed promise but no ability to finish in its pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying opener, drawing 0-0 at El Salvador on Thursday night in the type of Central American stadium that repeatedly has stymied the Americans.
Both teams created few chances before a boisterious yet polite sellout crowd of about 30,000 that started filling Monumental Estadio Cuscatlán, Central America’s largest, about 8½ hours before kickoff.
The U.S., trying to rebound from its failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, failed to win its sixth straight road qualifier dating to 2016 (two losses, four draws).
“We can make a lot of excuses about the game, but at the end of the day there’s some positives to take away,” midfielder Tyler Adams said. “We got a clean sheet, we didn’t give up a goal, we’ll take the point and we’ve got to focus on the next game.”
Qualifying was delayed a year by the pandemic, and a compacted schedule has teams in the final round of North and Central America and the Caribbean playing 14 matches in seven months. The U.S. hosts Canada on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, and plays at Honduras on Sept. 8.
Three of the eight nations in regional finals qualify for next year’s tournament in Qatar and fourth place advances to a playoff. But there rarely are easy games for the U.S. in Central America.
Spanish broadcaster pulls Yanks’ Sterling from flooding car
NEW YORK — Yankees broadcaster John Sterling was helped out of his flooding car by Spanish radio play-by-play man Rickie Ricardo on Wednesday night after Sterling got stuck trying to drive home after a game.
Sterling and Ricardo both called New York’s game at the Los Angeles Angels from Yankee Stadium because the radio crews have not resumed traveling with the team as part of COVID-19 protocols.
Ricardo told WFAN on Thursday the 83-year-old Sterling was the first to leave the stadium after the game concluded around 10 p.m., while Ricardo stayed later for a Spanish postgame show.
Ricardo said when he finally left the park, the lobby at Yankee Stadium had water up to his ankles, and he encountered several closed and flooded streets as the East Coast was pummeled by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The storm killed at least 12 people in New York City, including one who drowned in a car and 11 more in basement apartments, police said.
Sterling’s broadcast partner, Suzyn Waldman, called Ricardo as he was trying to find a route to his home in New Jersey and told him that Sterling was stuck in his car on River Road in Edgewater, New Jersey, just over the George Washington Bridge.
“I’ve seen how bad it gets flooded on River Road in Edgewater, and with the kind of rain we had, I can only imagine,” Ricardo said. “So I said, ‘Suzyn, I’m on my way. I more or less know where he lives. I’ll figure out where he’s at and see what I can do.’”
Ricardo called Sterling and kept him on the phone until he found him in one of roughly 25 vehicles stuck in flooding that covered the tires of most cars. Ricardo, who drives a Jeep, pulled up behind Sterling’s car and helped him get out of the vehicle. He said it took them an hour to find a clear path to Sterling’s apartment about a half-mile away, but he eventually got Sterling there safely.
Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi gets her chance in taekwondo
TOKYO — Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi got her chance to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.
Khudadadi, one to two Afghans participating in the Paralympics, lost her first-round match in taekwondo in the 44-49-kilogram weight class to Ziyodakhon Isakova of Uzbekistan 17-12.
She also dropped a losers’ bracket match against Viktoriia Marchuk of Ukraine 48-34.
Teammate Hossain Rasouli competed on Tuesday in the long jump, where he finished last. Rasouli is a sprinter, but he arrived several days too late to run in the 100-meter race.
The Afghan athletes arrived in Tokyo days after the Paralympics opened, both fleeing Kabul for Paris, and then on to Tokyo.
Neither Khudadadi nor Rasouli have spoken in public since arriving, and officials have allowed them to skip interviews with reporters to protect their privacy.
International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence was asked to update the status of the Afghan athletes, but could not offer much.
“We’ve left them be for the last few days to focus on competition,” he said. “We’ll now start to have conversations about what happens in terms of the closing ceremony and where they go next. Those are the conversations we’ll be having in the coming days.”
The closing ceremony is Sunday.
Several countries, including Australia, have been mentioned as possible destinations.
Also, Belgian wheelchair athlete Jochaim Gerard has been hospitalized after feeling faint on Tuesday evening in the Olympic Village.
Spence said Gerard, ranked No. 3 in wheelchair tennis, had a “cardiac” issue. He was in stable condition and was expected to remain in the hospital for tests, Spence said.
In a statement, the Belgian Paralympic Committee said Gerard “suddenly and unexpectedly felt faint” and was transported to a hospital. It said he regained consciousness in the hospital and could answer questions.
Tulane moves second home game vs. Morgan St. to Birmingham
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane has decided to move its second scheduled home football game to Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, where the university’s athletic program relocated temporarily as Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana.
The Sept. 11 matchup with Morgan State will be the second home game the Green Wave has been forced to relocate because of the storm this season.
Tulane was supposed to open its football season at home Saturday against No. 2 Oklahoma, which would have been the highest-ranked team to play at Tulane since second-ranked LSU met the Green Wave in the Superdome in 2007. But that game was moved to Norman, Oklahoma, shortly after it became evident that Ida’s damage — which included power outages citywide — would prevent Tulane from hosting a football game on campus this weekend.
The game was scheduled for Tulane’s Yulman Stadium, which has never hosted such a high-profile opponent since it opened in 2014.
Tulane also announced that fans will be admitted free of charge to all of its sporting events held in Birmingham, including the football game and a volleyball tournament including UAB, Sam Houston and Texas Tech on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.
Tulane officials said game times and locations for future Tulane events will be reassessed after Sept. 18.
Titans tackle Jurrell Casey retires after 10 NFL seasons
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey says his body helped him make the hard decision to retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Tennessee Titans and the last with Denver.
“The body itself told me what it’s going to be,” Casey said Thursday at a news conference. “And I couldn’t keep going out there and damaging myself and not be there for my family for the long haul. So I made the decision to go ahead and call it quits.”
Casey made his announcement at Nissan Stadium, where he became a five-time Pro Bowl pick, six-time defensive captain and a team two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. His 51 sacks rank seventh in team history and are second only to Jevon Kearse’s 52 sacks since 1999 in the Titans era.
Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk congratulated Casey on his career, saying there was no greater model for what a player can do on and off the field than Casey. On the field, she said he was a force helping rebuild the franchise’s culture of success capped by being a captain of the 2019 team that reached the AFC championship game.
General manager Jon Robinson, who traded Casey to Denver in March 2020, said it was easy to see the tackle’s passion for football, dedication to his teammates, his leadership and skills — along with his dominance on the field. He called him a “Titan for life” after an outstanding career.
“We talk about players that you’ve got to stop week in and week out, for the opposing team” Robinson said. “And you can rest assured 99 was one of those guys for the opposing team. His picture was up there as a guy we’ve got to stop.”
Casey started 140 of 142 career games with 51 sacks, 59 tackles for loss, 19 passes defended, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He missed only five games with the Titans as the 77th pick overall in the third round of the 2011 draft out of Southern California.
After the Titans traded him to Denver, Casey played three games before a biceps injury ended his season, and the Broncos released him in February.
Falcons sign RB Wayne Gallman, former Clemson star
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back Wayne Gallman, a former Clemson star who was cut this week by the San Francisco 49ers.
The Falcons released running back Qadree Ollison on Thursday to make room for Gallman on the 53-man roster.
A native of the Atlanta suburb of Loganville, the 26-year-old Gallman rushed for a career-best 682 yards and six touchdowns last season for the New York Giants.
He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in free agency, but was released by the team this week in its final round of cuts. The Falcons picked him up to provide veteran depth behind another newcomer, Mike Davis.
Gallman was a fourth-round pick by the Giants in 2017 after he helped lead Clemson to the national championship.
Ollison, a fifth-round pick in 2019, played in 11 games over two seasons in Atlanta. He rushed for 53 yards on 23 carries with four touchdowns.
Robinson leaves Chile amid possibility he might play for US
SANTIAGO, Chile — Striker Robbie Robinson left Chile’s national team hours before Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match against Brazil after admitting he is unsure whether he wants to play for the United States instead.
The Inter Miami player has dual nationality; his father is American and his mother is Chilean. He doesn’t speak Spanish, though.
Robinson did not show up for Chile’s afternoon practice on Wednesday. He traveled back to the United States shortly later to join teammates on his MLS team.
The striker said on Instagram he decided to leave Chile “to take some time to analyze which national team to represent.”
Francis Cagigao, a sporting director at Chile’s soccer federation, told media that Robinson’s exit is “the best for both parts.” He also said Americans are lobbying for the striker not to play for Chile.
Robinson was a total unknown by Chileans until coach Martín Lasarte brought him into the national team for matches against Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia. He replaced British-Chilean striker Ben Brereton, who did not travel due to COVID-19 travel restrictions made by England-based clubs.
Arians: Bucs reach fully vaccinated status ahead of opener
TAMPA, Fla. — Coach Bruce Arians says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, making the reigning Super Bowl champions the second NFL team to announce they’ve reached that status.
“We’re 100% vaccinated. Everybody in our organization — all the players, all the coaches, everybody,” Arians said after practice Thursday.
The Bucs open the season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9. The Atlanta Falcons are the other team that’s announced its roster is fully vaccinated.
Earlier Thursday, kicker Ryan Succop was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Three other Tampa Bay players — defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and reserve offensive linemen Earl Watford and Nick Leverett — are expected to return from the list before next week’s opener, Arians said.
Running back Leonard Fournette was among players who’ve been vaccinated since training camp began in late July.
“People are still catching (COVID-19), but it just made it a lot better that I have the shot. ... We need every hand in here for these next couple of big games we’ve got coming up, especially the opener,” Fournette said.
Gene Elliott wins US Senior Amateur for 1st USGA title
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. — Gene Elliott won the U.S. Senior Amateur on Thursday, beating Jerry Gunthorpe 1 up at the Country Club of Detroit.
The 59-year-old Elliott, from West Des Moines, Iowa, won for the first time in 36 starts in USGA events. He also won the Senior British Amateur this summer at Ganton Golf Club in England.
The 58-year-old Gunthorpe, from Ovid, Michigan, never trailed until he missed an 8-foot par putt on 18.
“That match was so tough that I am not sure, did I win?” Elliott said. “I guess it just hasn’t sunk in yet. Just so much goes with that USGA title that maybe that’s why I haven’t won it in the past. It’s just so important and so meaningful to win a USGA championship. I’m relieved. I’m very proud. I didn’t do it by myself. I had a lot of help from a lot of different people, so it is a team win, really.”
Panthers add depth at running back, claim Royce Freeman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers from the Denver Broncos, giving them some veteran experience they lacked behind Christian McCaffrey.
The fourth-year running back ran for 1,187 yards and had 409 yards receiving with nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Broncos. Freeman started eight games for Denver as a rookie in 2018 and averaged 4.9 yards per carry.
Mike Davis was McCaffrey’s backup last season and had a lot of playing time after McCaffrey missed 13 games with injuries. But Davis signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason as a free agent.
The Panthers waived running back Trenton Cannon to make room on the roster, leaving the team without a clear punt and kick returner.
Seahawks sign QB Jake Luton, place Cedric Ogbuehi on IR
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks added a third quarterback onto the active roster Thursday after signing Jake Luton.
They also placed offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve.
Luton was released by Jacksonville this week and took the roster spot made available when Sean Mannion was released by Seattle. Luton started three games last season for the Jaguars. He is returning to his home state with the Seahawks.
“I’ve got three little brothers who are so excited. They’re fired up to have me here, and I’m really excited,” Luton said. “I’m excited for the opportunity, the chance to come in and learn from some great coaches and some great players. It’s been a great situation.”
Ogbuehi has missed time during training camp due to a biceps injury and going on injured reserve means he will miss the first three games of the season. Seattle was hoping Ogbuehi would compete with Brandon Shell for the starting spot at right tackle.
Ogbuehi started four games last season at right tackle.
Seattle also signed two players to the practice squad: cornerback Michael Jackson and former Baylor basketball player Mark Vital.
Vital will play tight end for Seattle but he has not played football since middle school. He’s listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and was a three-time all-Big 12 defensive team selection. Vital had six points and 11 rebounds in Baylor’s national championship win over Gonzaga last April.
Vital had played in the NBA Summer League with Portland.
AC Milan forward Giroud test positive for coronavirus
MILAN — AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian club said on Thursday.
The 34-year-old Giroud joined Milan from Chelsea in the offseason and scored his first two goals for the Rossoneri in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Cagliari 4-1 in Serie A.
He was left out of France’s squad for the current round of World Cup qualifiers.
Milan said Giroud “is doing well” but must remain in isolation.
“It should be noted that Olivier has not had contact with the rest of the team since the championship match against Cagliari,” the club said.
Milan next plays Lazio on Sept. 12. It could welcome back Zlatan Ibrahimović, who has not played since injuring his knee in May and needing surgery.
Mets place Scott on paid leave, acting GM pleads not guilty
NEW YORK — Acting general manager Zack Scott was placed on administrative leave Thursday by the New York Mets following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Electronic court records show Scott was released without bail after pleading not guilty earlier in the day to driving while intoxicated and some traffic violations. His driving privileges in New York were suspended. He is due back in White Plains City Court on Oct. 7.
Scott, 44, was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York, hours after he attended a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house.
Police found Scott asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused an alcohol breath test.
In a statement Thursday, the Mets said they placed Scott on administrative leave “until further notice,” and team president Sandy Alderson will assume Scott’s responsibilities.
Scott will be paid while on administrative leave, the club confirmed.
He was hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting GM in January after Porter was fired following revelations he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.
Following news of his arrest, the Mets said Wednesday that Scott would not accompany the team on its upcoming road trip, which begins Friday in Washington. New York was set to wrap up a homestand Thursday night against the Miami Marlins.
Also Wednesday, the Mets confirmed an ESPN report that Scott was at a fundraiser for the team’s Amazin’ Mets Foundation at Cohen’s house in Connecticut on Monday night, which was attended by players as well. Scott left when the event ended around 8:30 or 9 p.m., the club said.
Former player sues WSU, football coach over dismissal
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Washington State player contends in a lawsuit that his civil rights were violated when he was kicked off the football team after complaining about potential exposure to COVID-19 and for joining an association of Black student-athletes.
Kassidy Woods, a wide receiver from Addison, Texas, filed the lawsuit on Aug. 20 in federal court in Dallas.
He contends his rights were violated by Washington State coach Nick Rolovich and by the Pullman-based university when he was kicked off the team last year. Woods seeks actual and punitive damages set by the court.
“Rolovich’s acts were racist, intentional, malicious, willful, wanton, and in gross and reckless disregard of Woods’ constitutional rights,” the lawsuit contends.
Woods entered the transfer portal last year and has landed at Northern Colorado.
“WSU Athletics is aware of the complaint and will not comment on any pending or on-going legal matter,” the Washington State athletic department said in a statement Wednesday.
United Center requiring proof of vaccination, negative test
CHICAGO — The United Center in Chicago is requiring people attending events, including Bulls and Blackhawks games, to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The policy announced Thursday by the venue takes effect immediately and applies to fans as well as arena and team employees.
The United Center will accept printed or digital proof of vaccination or negative test. That includes a photo of the original vaccine card, negative test or a digital vaccine card through the CLEAR app. Anyone under 12 can provide proof of a negative test.
There will be no testing at the arena.
City and state mask mandates requiring anyone 2 and older to wear one covering their mouth and nose while not eating or drinking still apply.
Jaguars place WR Tavon Austin on short-term injured reserve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed receiver Tavon Austin on injured reserve Thursday, two days after coach Urban Meyer said he was good to go for the season opener.
Austin injured his left quadriceps in practice last Friday and missed the team’s preseason finale at Dallas. Since the 31-year-old journeyman made the 53-man roster before going on IR, he is eligible to return to practice after the first three weeks of the regular season.
Austin was one of Jacksonville’s roster surprises. Despite signing in early August, he made the team over fellow former first-round picks Phillip Dorsett and Laquon Treadwell. Dorsett or Treadwell both landed on Jacksonville’s practice squad, and one likely will replace Austin for the Sept. 12 season opener at Houston.
Jacksonville kept five receivers, including primary kick returner Jamal Agnew. Two others, DJ Chark (finger) and Marvin Jones (shoulder), are returning from injuries.
Austin was a potential replacement for rookie running back Travis Etienne, who had surgery Thursday for a Lisfranc injury to his left foot and is out for the season. Austin spent time with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Dallas, San Francisco and Green Bay prior to joining Jacksonville.
Also Thursday, the Jaguars signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta and tight end Matt Sokol to the practice squad.
NBA tells teams vaccinated players won’t need regular tests
Fully vaccinated NBA players and coaches are not expected to be subject to regular coronavirus testing this season, the league told its teams Thursday.
Exceptions to that policy will include situations such as a player or coach showing symptoms generally associated with the coronavirus or being exposed to an unvaccinated player who tests positive for COVID-19.
Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to be tested on all days involving practice or travel and likely will be tested twice on game days. They’ll also have to wear masks at team facilities and during travel.
And everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be expected to submit to an antibody test before the season “to better identify individuals with a limited or waning immune response to vaccination,” the league said.
It is still unclear if players will need to be tested on off days, the league said.
Players, vaccinated or not, who return a positive or inconclusive test result again will be required to isolate immediately. It would likely be for 10 days if those test results are eventually confirmed as positive.
Teams will likely have to arrange seating in almost all situations — travel, meals, meetings, even locker-room setups — to ensure that players who are not fully vaccinated are not seated directly next to another player.
Earlier this week, the NBA told teams that in response to local regulations in New York and San Francisco teams, they would be required to be vaccinated unless exemptions for medical or religious reasons apply. The league also told teams that visiting teams would be exempt from those requirements in both cities but that the rules would apply to home teams, meaning the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.
The league has already told teams that anyone working within 15 feet of players, coaches and referees this season must be fully vaccinated. NBA referees who work games will also be fully vaccinated this season.
Training camps begin on Sept. 28.
