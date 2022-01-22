Talking Points

High Desert Phoenix tryouts postponed
The High Desert Phoenix Semi-Pro Adult Football 2022 fall season tryouts scheduled for Saturday have been postponed due to COVID.
The tryouts will now be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Marie Kerr Park, 39700 West 30th Street, Palmdale.
Signups begin at 10 a.m., while the tryouts start at 11 a.m. COVID protocol is mandatory.
Participants must wear a white solid shirt, black shorts, football cleats, masks and bring water.
The tryout fee is $35 cash. Photos will be taken and tryouts will be filmed.
The Phoenix, owned by Norma Cook, will be playing in their 13th year.
For more information, call 661-524-6029 or visit www.highdesertphoenix.com.
Rams won’t have LT Whitworth, S Rapp against Buccaneers
THOUSAND OAKS — The Los Angeles Rams will not have left tackle Andrew Whitworth or safety Taylor Rapp available when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC divisional playoff game Sunday.
Whitworth hurt his ankle on the Rams’ first offensive play in a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Rapp will miss his second straight game after sustaining a concussion in the season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.
“Both those guys will be out. They’ll be out for the game,” coach Sean McVay said Friday.
Whitworth started 15 games in the regular season for the Rams, becoming the first 40-year-old to play left tackle in NFL history. He played a total of 30 snaps against Arizona before being replaced by Joe Noteboom in the second half.
Noteboom, in his fourth season out of TCU, made two starts this season. He played left tackle at Houston in Week 8 when Whitworth was sidelined because of a knee injury, and Noteboom played right tackle at Arizona in Week 14.
Rapp, who had four interceptions and made 94 tackles as he started all 17 regular-season games, would likely be able to play if the Rams advance to the NFC championship game, McVay said.
With Rapp and Jordan Fuller, who sustained a season-ending ankle injury against San Francisco, unable to play against Arizona, the Rams started Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess at safety. Eric Weddle also played significant snaps after coming out of retirement last week.
“I think that the depth of our secondary was really challenged, but the guys showed why they’ve done a good job. They were ready when their number was called, and this week will be no different with Taylor being out again,” McVay said.
If the Rams are able to extend their season, they could get more reinforcements in addition to Rapp. Running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and rookie CB Robert Rochell were designated to return from injured reserve Friday. However, McVay does not expect any of them to play this week.
Henderson sprained his MCL against Minnesota in Week 16. He led the Rams with five rushing touchdowns and was second on the team with 688 yards rushing.
Joseph-Day, a key reserve pass rusher who had three sacks, underwent surgery in November to repair a partially torn pectoral muscle.
Rochell had been out since sustaining a chest injury against Jacksonville in Week 13.
New year, same Nelly Korda as she leads LPGA season opener
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nelly Korda competed last month in the PNC Championship alongside her father, former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda, and said she did not have the offseason that many other players had.
It shows. The start of 2022 has been a continuation of the monster season she put together a year ago.
Korda, at 23 the No. 1 player in the women’s game, shot 6-under 66 at Lake Nona on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Gaby Lopez and Danielle Kang at the midway point of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Through two rounds, Korda is at 10-under 134. Her older sister and the defending champion, 28-year-old Jessica Korda, is two shots back.
Cantlay fights through gusting wind, leads American Express
LA QUINTA — Patrick Cantlay fought through gusting wind on his back nine Friday to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at The American Express in a bid to win for the third time in four starts.
Tied for the first-round lead with Lee Hodges after a 10-under 62 at La Quinta Country Club, Cantlay shot a 68 on PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course to reach 14-under 130.
“I actually putted really well today and made nothing,” Cantlay said. “The greens were a little beat up and it was hard to make putts. But I rolled it really well and I rolled it how I wanted to, I just didn’t get any to go in.”
Tom Hoge was second after a 66 on PGA West’s Stadium Course.
Joseph Bramlett, playing in the last group off the 10th tee at La Quinta, bogeyed the final two holes in strong wind for a 67 to drop into a five-man tie for third at 12 under.
Will Zalatoris birdied his last seven holes on the Nicklaus layout for a 61 to also join Cameron Young (68), Lanto Griffin (65) and Greyson Sigg (67) at 12 under. Young played at Nicklaus, and Griffin and Sigg at the Stadium.
Number of early NFL draft entrants hits nine-year low at 73
The NFL announced Friday that 73 underclassmen have been granted special eligibility for the draft, the fewest in the last nine years.
All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean was one of four players from national champion Georgia on the list, along with receiver George Pickens, safety Lewis Cine and defensive lineman Travon Walker.
Mississippi’s Matt Corral is one of only two quarterbacks on the list, and a contender to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the draft scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
Alabama, which lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff title game, also had four underclassmen granted special eligibility for the draft, including All-America receiver Jameson Williams, who tore a ligament in his left knee in the championship game.
Fellow Crimson Tide receiver John Metchie, who injured his knee in the Southeastern Conference championship game, has also declared for the draft, along with Alabama tackle Evan Neal and linebacker Christian Harris.
Neal is expected to be one of the first offensive lineman drafted and a potential top-10 selection.
The number of players granted special eligibility was down from 98 in 2021 and 99 in 2020. A record 106 juniors entered the draft without completing degrees in 2018.
Before this year, the only time since 2014 the number of underclassmen entering the NFL draft with special eligibility fell below 95 was 2015 when the number was 74.
Another 27 players, including quarterbacks Sam Howell of North Carolina and Carson Strong of Nevada and Oregon All-America defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, are entering this season’s draft with eligibility remaining after finishing their degrees and notifying the NFL.
Thibodeaux was expected to be in contention to be the first overall selection in this year’s draft, though injuries limited him to 11 games.
The total number of players entering the draft early (100) is down from 128 last season.
N.Y. Giants name Joe Schoen of Buffalo Bills as their new GM
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new general manager.
Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch made the announcement Friday, a little more than a week after a starting a search in which they interviewed nine candidates in the first round and gave three a second interview.
“Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team,” Mara said. “His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.”
Schoen got the nod over San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and Kansas City’s executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.
Schoen faces a major rebuilding process. The Giants have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. They have had five straight double-digit losing seasons, including a 4-13 record this past season.
His first job will be to find a coach to replace Joe Judge, who was fired last week after posting a 10-23 in two seasons. Interviews probably will start next week.
The 42-year-old Schoen should be able to help the team in the draft. New York will have the fifth and seventh picks overall.
Nuggets sign veteran C DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets signed four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract on Friday to back up Nikola Jokic.
The 6-foot-10 Cousins will be eligible to play in six games for the Nuggets, starting Friday night game against Memphis.
Cousins averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games for Milwaukee, but was released this month as the Bucks wanted to open a roster spot.
The Nuggets have limited big-man depth behind the reigning MVP Jokic. Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery) is out and JaMychal Green is in COVID-19 protocols.
The Nuggets are the seventh team for the 31-year-old Cousins, who has been slowed in recent years by a torn Achilles’ tendon and torn ACL. He holds career averages of 20.1 points and 10.4 rebounds.
AP source: Mercury hiring Nygaard as next head coach
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury have hired former Las Vegas Aces assistant Vanessa Nygaard as their next head coach, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hire won’t be officially announced until Monday.
Nygaard replaces Sandy Brondello, who didn’t have her contract renewed last month after eight seasons and taking the Mercury to the 2021 WNBA Finals.
A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Nygaard was an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces in 2021. She’s also been an assistant coach for USA Basketball and the WNBA’s San Antonio Stars and Washington Mystics.
Nygaard went to the Final Four three times from 1995 to 1997 as a player with Stanford and played five WNBA seasons with multiple teams. She started her coaching career as an assistant at Long Beach State and Pepperdine, and also led Windward High School to three California state titles.
Nygaard takes over a team loaded with talent, including Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, that lost to the Chicago Sky in the 2021 WNBA Finals.
Teen Kai Owens makes Olympic moguls team, returning to China
ASPEN, Colo. — American moguls skier Kai Owens has made her first Olympic team, giving the 17-year-old a chance to return to the country where she was born to compete for a gold medal.
Owens was abandoned at a town square in a province of China as an infant. Taken to an orphanage, she was adopted at around 16 months old by a couple from Colorado. She blossomed into a moguls standout.
“It becomes full circle when I step off that plane in China,” Owens told The Associated Press on Friday after the U.S. freestyle skiing team was announced for the Beijing Games that begin next month. “When my skis touch the snow in China, it’s going to be a really special moment for me because I get to ski in the Olympic Games in my birth country. It’s crazy how life works.”
Owens, who lives in Vail, Colorado, recently looked back on a journal she’s been keeping over the past four years. In the front, a goal — Beijing 2022.
“Every time I think about it, it just feels crazy,” said Owens, whose name, Kai, translates into “victorious.”
Other athletes on the U.S. Olympic freestyle ski team roster include two-time defending Olympic halfpipe champion David Wise. He’s joined by Alex Ferreira, the silver medalist at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, and three-time Olympian Aaron Blunck.
On the women’s side, Brita Sigourney, the bronze medalist in the halfpipe in ’18, and Devin Logan, a silver medalist in slopestyle from ’14, made the squad.
Nick Goepper also was named to the team. He captured silver in slopestyle at the 2018 Pyeongchang and bronze four years earlier in Sochi as part of a U.S. medals sweep.
The U.S. aerials roster includes Ashley Caldwell, who made her fourth Olympic team.
White 1 of 4 US snowboarders to defend Olympic titles
ASPEN, Colo. — Shaun White is one of four defending gold medalists named to the U.S. snowboarding team Friday, along with Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard.
Only White had to sweat out his spot on the team after a difficult month of qualifying that included a bout with COVID-19 and an injured ankle.
He finished third last week at a World Cup halfpipe contest in Switzerland to eliminate any doubt about his spot, and the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team made it official when they announced the 26-person team.
Kim won the gold in women’s halfpipe in 2018, while Anderson and Gerard won in slopestyle.
Lindsey Jacobellis, the 2006 silver medalist, made her fifth Olympics in snowboardcross and Alex Diebold, the wax technician-turned-2014 bronze medalist, is back at the games.
The rest of the team:
Maddie Mastro, Zoe Kalapos, Tessa Maud (women’s halfpipe). Taylor Gold, Chase Josey, Lucas Foster (men’s halfpipe). Hailey Langland, Julia Marino, Courtney Rummel (women’s slopestyle/big air). Dusty Henricksen, Chris Corning, Arvada, Colorado Sean FitzSimons (men’s slopestyle/big air). Faye Gulini, Stacy Gaskill, Meghan Tierney (women’s snowboardcross). Nick Baumgartner, Hagen Kearney, Alex Deibold, Mick Dierdorff (men’s snowboardcross). Robby Burns, Cody Winters (men’s parallel giant slalom).
Shiffrin leads 17-member US ski team nominated for Olympics
PARK CITY, Utah — Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin leads the 17-member list for the U.S. Alpine skiing team nominated Friday for the Beijing Winter Games.
There are nine first-time Olympians on the roster, which still awaits confirmation from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Shiffrin heads to her third Olympics. She already owns three medals, including a gold in slalom in 2014 and in giant slalom in 2018.
Other Americans who previously made Olympic teams and are back are Breezy Johnson, Tricia Mangan, Jackie Wiles, Bryce Bennett, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Tommy Ford and Travis Ganong.
The first-timers are Keely Cashman, Katie Hensien, AJ Hurt, Mo Lebel, Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien, Bella Wright, River Radamus and Luke Winters.
The Alpine schedule in Beijing starts Feb. 6 with the men’s downhill, followed by the women’s giant slalom on Feb. 7.
Sharks’ minor leaguer suspended 30 games for racial gesture
SAN JOSE — The American Hockey League has suspended San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik for 30 games for making a racial gesture toward Tucson Roadrunners forward Boko Imama during a recent game.
Hrabik was suspended Friday for making the gesture during a Jan. 12 game in San Jose. Hrabik is white. Imama is Black.
The Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, immediately removed Hrabik from all team activities pending an investigation.
“The Barracuda and San Jose Sharks organizations were appalled to learn of this incident,” the Sharks said in a statement. “We offer our sincerest apologies to Boko, the Roadrunners organization, the AHL, our fans, and the entire hockey community. While we support the ability for individuals to atone and learn from disrespectful incidents in this context, these actions are in direct opposition to the Barracuda and Sharks organizations’ values.”
Hrabik can apply for reinstatement on March 12, pending an evaluation of his progress in training provided by the NHL Player Inclusion Committee.
AP source: Vikings target GM finalists from Browns, Chiefs
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have targeted two finalists for their general manager job: Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.
According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing the requests, the Vikings have invited both Adofo-Mensah and Poles for a second interview.
The Vikings conducted initial meetings with Adofo-Mensah (Monday) and Poles (Tuesday) in their first round of virtual interviews with eight candidates for the opening created Jan. 10 when Rick Spielman was fired after 16 years with the organization.
Owner and president Mark Wilf said the Vikings would seek a diverse set of candidates for the job, and both Adofo-Mensah and Poles are Black.
The 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah has degrees from Princeton and Stanford and worked as Wall Street trader before entering the NFL in 2013 with San Francisco in research and development. After seven seasons with the 49ers, Adofo-Mensah was hired by the Browns in 2020.
The 36-year-old Poles played offensive tackle at Boston College and is in his 13th season with the Chiefs, his first in his current role. He was a finalist last year for Carolina’s general manager vacancy and a finalist again this week with the New York Giants, who hired Buffalo assistant general manager Joe Schoen instead for their open job.
Both Adofo-Mensah and Poles have also interviewed with Chicago this month. The Bears have yet to fill their vacancy.
The Vikings also conducted a head coach interview Friday with Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, the fifth candidate they’ve met virtually in the first round of talks.
Wilf has said the general manager hire, naturally, would come first to give that person significant input into the critical decision of picking the next head coach.
