Brickhouse Bricks game moved to Littlerock High
The Brickhouse Bricks women’s tackle football team’s home opener against the Houston Power at 6 p.m. on Saturday has moved to Littlerock High School.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the gate. Children under age 7 are free.
Los Angeles Rams sign QB Brett Rypien
THOUSAND OAKS — The Los Angeles Rams signed quarterback Brett Rypien on Thursday.
Rypien spent his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, passing for 778 yards with four touchdown passes and eight interceptions in eight appearances. He made two of his three career starts last season for Denver, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2019.
Rypien will compete for a backup job in Los Angeles behind Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford, who was limited to just nine games by injuries last season. The Rams also drafted Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s two-time national championship-winning quarterback, in the fourth round last weekend.
Rypien’s arrival makes it unlikely the Rams will re-sign John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, their two backup quarterbacks for the past three seasons. Wolford had modest success after replacing an injured Jared Goff in 2020, but both Wolford and Perkins struggled in place of Stafford last season.
The Rams eventually claimed Baker Mayfield in desperation, and the 2018 No. 1 overall pick started their final five games. Los Angeles finished 5-12 in the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history.
Alabama fires baseball coach after report of suspicious bets
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is firing baseball coach Brad Bohannon after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.”
The firing announced Thursday came three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio’s top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games.
Alabama said in a statement that athletic director Greg Byrne has initiated the process of firing Bohannon “for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of university employees.” Jason Jackson will serve as interim head coach.
The university said there would be no further comment “pending an ongoing review.” Alabama had said Tuesday that it was looking into the report.
Matthew Schuler, executive director of the Ohio Casino Control Commission, issued an emergency order on Monday “prohibiting the acceptance of any wagers on University of Alabama Baseball effective immediately.”
The order said that one of the state’s “certified independent integrity monitors” notified the state about the wagers.
According to ESPN, Las-Vegas based U.S. Integrity warned sportsbooks of “suspicious wagering activity” involving Friday night’s Alabama-LSU game. Alabama scored five runs in the ninth inning of an 8-6 loss to LSU, which was ranked No. 1 in the major college baseball polls while Alabama was unranked.
U.S. Integrity declined to comment.
Bucks fire Budenholzer as coach after early playoff exit
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Mike Budenholzer just over a week after their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat spoiled a season in which they owned the NBA’s best record.
Budenholzer’s ouster comes just two years after he directed the Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century. The move also comes three weeks after the NBA finalized Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s purchase of a 25% stake in the team.
“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Thursday in a statement announcing the move. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.
“This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”
The Bucks posted the most combined regular-season and playoff wins of any team during Budenholzer’s tenure and had the league’s best regular-season record in three of his five seasons on the job. He posted a 271-120 regular-season record and 39-26 playoff mark in Milwaukee.
AP source: Giants, Lawrence agree on $90 million extension
The New York Giants and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence have agreed to terms on a four-year, $90 million contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Lawrence, who had not participated in the team’s voluntary offseason workouts while waiting for the deal, agreed Thursday to the massive contract, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Giants had not announced the extension.
The deal averages $22.5 million per year, tying Lawrence with Washington’s Daron Payne as the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the league based on annual salary, behind only the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald ($31.7 million per year) and Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million per year).
The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Lawrence’s rookie contract last offseason, and the big D-lineman had a breakout season that included a career-high 7½ sacks. He was selected a second-team All-Pro and made his first Pro Bowl.
Lawrence was the 17th overall pick out of Clemson by the Giants in 2019. He has 16½ career sacks, 58 quarterback hits, 21 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles in four seasons.
Guardians send struggling starter Zach Plesac to minors
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have optioned struggling starter Zach Plesac to Triple-A Columbus.
The team made the move with Plesac on Thursday, one day before his next scheduled start. Instead, rookie Peyton Battenfield will pitch the opener of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
Plesac went 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts before his demotion. The right-hander’s problems extend to last season. He went 3-12 with a 4.31 ERA in 24 starts last year.
In his previous outing, the 28-year-old Plesac gave up five runs and eight hits in 3.1 innings on April 29, giving the Guardians no choice but to consider other options. He’s 26-27 with a 4.20 ERA with Cleveland since 2019.
With Plesac going down, the Guardians are missing three starters they were counting on to defend their AL Central title. Triston McKenzie hasn’t pitched this season because of a shoulder strain and Aaron Civale is out with an oblique injury.
However, Cleveland has solid pitching depth with rookie Logan Allen, Tanner Bibee and Battenfield all showing promise so far in 2023.
Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan sues doctor over ACL repair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A three-time Pro Bowl left tackle released by the Tennessee Titans in February over a failed physical issue is suing renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews for medical malpractice for the October 2020 surgery repairing his torn right ACL leaving him with “severe and permanent” damage.
Attorneys for Taylor Lewan filed the lawsuit Tuesday night in circuit court in Escambia County, Florida.
Others named as defendants are Benjamin Sherman, Baptist Health Care, Baptist Medical Group along with the Andrews Institute.
The lawsuit accuses the defendants of an improper repair that caused “permanent injury to his right knee, and surrounding structures, tendons, cartilage, and ligaments” and cutting Lewan’s NFL career short as a result of “negligent acts and omissions.”
“We cannot comment on patients or pending litigation,” said Christian Garman of the Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine.
Andrews has long been among the top sports orthopedists in the world. He also maintains a medical center in Birmingham, Alabama.
Lewan, a 6-foot-7, 309-pound tackle, was the 11th pick overall out of Michigan in 2014 by Tennessee. He went to three straight Pro Bowls between 2016 and 2018 and started 100 of 105 games played for the Titans.
Now 31, Lewan originally injured his right ACL on Oct. 18, 2020, in a win over Houston and was placed on injured reserve. He had surgery to repair his knee Oct. 27, returned in 2021 and started 13 games. In June 2022, Lewan described playing that season as a mental and physical grind.
Lewan then tore the same ACL in the second game of the 2022 season. The Titans released him Feb. 22 with the nine-year veteran due $14.8 million in the final year of his contract after the knee injuries limited him to 25 of 50 regular-season games over the past three seasons.
The lawsuit accuses Andrews of negligence for not using a specific graft, injuring surrounding knee cartilage, not repairing the medial meniscus, failing to supervise residents and fellows and failing to provide proper care after surgery.
Lewan is dealing with “severe pain and disability, suffering, disfigurement, loss of ability to enjoy life, past and future medical expenses, past and future loss of earnings, past and future loss of career earnings, past and future loss of career opportunities, and mental distress,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and damages in excess of $50,000 plus costs, interest, and other relief decided by the court.
Browns agree to terms with S Rodney McLeod on 1-year deal
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns added needed experience and depth to their secondary Thursday, agreeing on a one-year contract with veteran free agent safety Rodney McLeod.
The 32-year-old McLeod has started 138 games in his NFL career. He spent last season with Indianapolis, finishing with 96 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
Terms of McLeod’s deal were not immediately known.
With Cleveland, McLeod will be reunited with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was hired in the offseason to fix a unit that woefully underperformed last season. McLeod and Schwartz won a Super Bowl together with Philadelphia in the 2017 season.
McLeod played six seasons with the Eagles after breaking in and spending four seasons with the Rams.
McLeod’s familiarity with Schwartz and his system will be a major asset to the Browns. He’ll also fit in nicely with expected starters Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill, who signed as a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with Kansas City.
McLeod has played both strong and free safety.
Iowa State football player accused of raping injured woman
AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State football player has been arrested on charges alleging that he raped a woman while she lay immobile after he shoved her so hard into stairs in his home that it fractured her spine.
Aidan Ralph, a 20-year-old linebacker and redshirt sophomore from Chicago, was arrested Wednesday on Story County felony sexual assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges in the alleged attack at his Ames home at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 3, court records show.
According to a police affidavit, Ralph accused the woman of cheating and shoved her several times, including once into the stairs. The resulting injury caused the woman to lose mobility and she pleaded with Ralph to call an ambulance, police wrote. He refused and instead lay on top of her and raped her as she cried and begged him to stop, according to the affidavit.
A judge set bond at $11,000 for Ralph, appointed a public defender to represent him, ordered him to have no contact with his accuser and scheduled the next hearing in the case for May 15. Calls on Thursday to the Iowa Public Defender’s Office in Story County were automatically disconnected. Ralph remained jailed Thursday.
Iowa State’s athletics department has suspended Ralph indefinitely from all football team activities, a spokesman told the Ames Tribune.
