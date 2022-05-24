MLB suspends Donaldson for 1 game for ‘Jackie’ comment
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball suspended Josh Donaldson for one game Monday after the New York Yankees slugger made multiple references to Jackie Robinson while talking to White Sox star Tim Anderson during the weekend.
Donaldson also was fined an undisclosed amount for his actions Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The punishment was announced by Michael Hill, the senior vice president of on-field operations for MLB.
Donaldson has elected to appeal the penalty. Shortly before the suspension was announced, the Yankees said Donaldson had been put on the COVID-19 injured list.
“MLB has completed the process of speaking to the individuals involved in this incident. There is no dispute over what was said on the field. Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions,” Hill said in a statement.
“In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline,” he said.
AL East-leading New York is scheduled to open a three-game series against Baltimore on Monday night and then head to Tampa Bay for a four-game set beginning on Thursday.
Donaldson said he twice called Anderson by “Jackie” — as in Robinson, who famously broke MLB’s color barrier in 1947 — during the Yankees’ 7-5 win on Saturday. The benches and bullpens emptied as tensions escalated.
Anderson, one of baseball’s leading Black voices and an All-Star shortstop, said it was a “disrespectful comment.” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said it was racist, and Anderson agreed.
“Basically, it was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like, ‘What’s up, Jackie?’” Anderson said after Saturday’s game.
Donaldson, who is white, said he had used the “Jackie” reference in the past with Anderson, who had said he viewed himself as a potential modern-day Robinson in a 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated.
“My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter,” Donaldson said Saturday.
Denmark stuns Canada at hockey worlds, Czechs beat US
TAMPERE, Finland — Denmark beat Canada for the first time in a 3-2 upset win at the world ice hockey championship on Monday, while the United States slumped in a loss to the Czech Republic.
Sebastian Dahm’s 29 saves helped Denmark to hold on to stun Canada and move into contention for a place in the quarterfinals.
Canada can no longer qualify as the top seeded team in Group A and will need to beat France on Tuesday to be sure of reaching the last eight.
Denmark plays Slovakia needing to avoid a loss in regulation.
The United States must wait to qualify for the quarterfinals after a bruising 1-0 loss to the Czechs in both teams’ second-to-last game of group play.
Matej Blümel scored on a breakaway at 7:53 of the first period and goaltender Karel Vejmelka stopped 24 shots as the Czechs held on for their first shutout in the championship. Jeremy Swayman saved 15 of 16 for the U.S.
The loss meant the U.S. players could miss the quarterfinals in the unlikely event they lose to Norway on Tuesday and Latvia beats Sweden.
The U.S. was coming off an overtime win over Sweden and is 4-2 in group play, with the other loss coming against Olympic champion Finland.
Austria scored five third-period goals in a dramatic comeback to win 5-3 over Britain, which is relegated from the world championship division for 2023.
Kazakhstan beat Italy 5-2 to stay in the world championship for next year at the winless Italians’ expense.
Crocker, 4 Canadians and an amateur qualify for US Open
DALLAS — Sean Crocker found form at just the right time and qualified for his first U.S. Open, among 13 players in Dallas and three in Japan who earned spots at The Country Club next month.
The 36-hole qualifiers were the first of 11 that will fill the field for the U.S. Open, to be played June 16-19 outside Boston.
Crocker, born in Zimbabwe and raised in California through his college years at USC, had gone nine straight tournaments on the European tour without making a cut until a tie for seventh in Belgium last week. He flew to Texas and delivered rounds of 64 at Royal Oaks and 67 at Lakewood Country Club.
He was joined at 11-under par by Kurt Kitayama, Matthew NeSmith and Jinchiro Kozuma, who missed the cut at the PGA Championship and stayed in the region for the U.S. Open qualifier.
Mackenzie Hughes was among four Canadians who qualified in Dallas. Travis Vick, who plays at Texas and reached the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur last summer, was the lone amateur to qualify. Dallas was one of the larger fields because of the PGA Tour event at Colonial this week.
Graeme McDowell, who won the Open in 2010 at Pebble Beach, missed the 6-for-2 playoff in Dallas by one shot. Matt Kuchar also failed to qualify and is likely to miss the U.S. Open for the first time in 15 years.
Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Daijiro Izumida and Todd Sinnott of Australia were the three who qualified in Japan.
The other nine qualifiers will be June 6, the Monday before U.S. Open week.
Cardinals C Yadier Molina placed on bereavement list
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals placed star catcher Yadier Molina on the bereavement list on Monday.
The Cardinals also announced that right-hander Alex Reyes is going to have shoulder surgery later this month.
The 27-year-old Reyes met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday. He wanted a second opinion about his ailing shoulder that has kept him on the injured list all season.
The move with the veteran catcher comes one day after Molina made his first career pitching appearance, working the ninth inning of an 18-4 victory at Pittsburgh. He allowed a pair of homers and four runs while finishing the Cardinals’ three-game sweep.
The 39-year-old Molina is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 26 games in what likely will be his final big league season.
Molina’s son injured his arm playing baseball in Puerto Rico and will have surgery Tuesday morning.
Connelly leaves Nuggets for similar role with Timberwolves
DENVER — Tim Connelly is leaving his job as president of basketball operations of the Denver Nuggets for a similar role with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Connelly agreed to the deal on Monday, the Timberwolves announced.
The 45-year-old Connelly steadily built the Nuggets into a perennial playoff contender through draft picks that included two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray.
Connelly’s decision to switch teams inside the Western Conference’s Northwest Division was first reported by The Athletic and ESPN. The deal is reportedly for five years and worth more than $40 million. It also includes ownership equity.
“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to join the Timberwolves organization,” Connelly said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get to work to build an elite franchise that our fans can continue to be proud of.”
In Minnesota, Connelly will oversee a team led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves are coming off a 46-win season and their first playoff appearance since 2018. They took the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies to six games before being eliminated.
Semenya says she offered to show track officials her body
Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya says she offered to show her vagina to athletics officials when she was just 18 years old to prove she was a female.
Semenya said track officials from the governing body “probably” thought she had a penis.
“I told them, ‘It’s fine. I’m a female. I don’t care. If you want to see I’m a woman, I will show you my vagina. Alright?’”
The South African runner also says in an interview with HBO Real Sports that the hormone-reducing medication that world track and field authorities forced her to take to compete “tortured” her and made her fear that she was going to have a heart attack.
“It made me sick, made me gain weight, panic attacks. I didn’t know if I was ever going to have a heart attack,” Semenya said of the medication. “It’s like stabbing yourself with a knife every day. But I had no choice.
“I’m 18, I want to run. I want to make it to (the) Olympics, that’s the only option for me. But I had to make it work.”
HBO Real Sports broadcast parts of its interview with Semenya in a promotional clip on Monday. The full interview is due to air in the United States on Tuesday.
Brewers place Peralta on IL, Hader on family emergency list
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain Monday and put closer Josh Hader on the family medical emergency list.
Milwaukee filled their places on the roster by recalling right-handers Trevor Kelley and Miguel Sánchez from Triple-A Nashville. The moves come as the Brewers began a season-high 11-game, 10-day road trip at San Diego.
Manager Craig Counsell said Hader will miss the entire three-game series at San Diego to be with his wife, who is expecting their first child.
“Josh’s wife has had complications with her pregnancy and they’re at a stage where Josh did not feel comfortable leaving,” Counsell said before the series opener.
Beyond this series, Hader will take his situation day-by-day, Counsell said.
AP source: Commanders procure Va. land for possible stadium
The Washington Commanders have procured land in Woodbridge, Virginia, for what could be a potential site of the NFL team’s next stadium, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team had not announced the acquisition. The Commanders agreed to pay approximately $100 million for 200 acres of land in Prince William County and are still considering other locations in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, the person said.
This site is just over 20 miles outside D.C., about a 45-minute drive from RFK Stadium, which was the team’s home from 1961-1996. The Commanders’ current lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027.
ESPN, which first reported the sale, added that the site is the team’s preferred choice for a 60,000-seat domed stadium that would be available for use year-round and include a practice facility and amphitheater. Building a stadium that could host a Super Bowl has long been considered one of the organization’s goals.
Owner Dan Snyder and Co. have been looking at several possible sites in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, though the specter of investigations into the team’s finances clouded how those jurisdictions might handle helping him finance a stadium.
The Maryland House last month approved a $400 million plan to develop the area around FedEx Field that did not include money for a new stadium. Virginia lawmakers failed to pass legislation that would make it favorable for the Commanders to build their next stadium there.
Titans agree to deal with tight end Okonkwo
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with tight end Chig Okonkwo on Monday.
Okonkwo, a fourth-round selection in the draft, had 77 receptions for 717 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons at the University of Maryland. In his final year for the Terps, he had 52 receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns. The 52 receptions were the second most in school history by a Maryland tight end. Frank Wycheck had 58.
The Titans have agreed to terms with seven of their nine picks from the draft.
The Titans have already signed receiver Treylon Burks (first round), offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere (third round), running back Hassan Haskins (fourth round), receiver Kyle Philips (fifth round), defensive back Theo Jackson (sixth round) and linebacker Chance Campbell (sixth round) to deals.
Cornerback Roger McCreary (second round) and quarterback Malik Willis (third round) remain unsigned.
Woman sought in death of professional cyclist in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Police were searching Monday for a woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin home.
The body of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, 25, was found May 11, and Austin police issued a murder warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, last week.
The warrant affidavit says there was a possible romantic triangle involving Armstrong, Wilson and Colin Strickland, another professional cyclist who had been Armstrong’s longtime boyfriend.
The affidavit says Strickland took up with Wilson after he and Armstrong split last October but that Strickland and Armstrong had subsequently reconciled.
Strickland has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.
Wilson, whose family says she recently decided to move from San Francisco back to her Vermont roots, was in Austin for a race in Hico, which is about 120 miles (190 kilometers) north.
Spain unable to reach deal for 2030 bid on Winter Olympics
MADRID — The Spanish regional governments of Catalonia and Aragón have not been able to reach an agreement on a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics in the Pyrenees, the Spanish Olympic Committee said on Monday.
The committee said the local governments met but could not come to terms on a bid to host the Games near Barcelona.
The Aragón government had been complaining recently that the bid was not well balanced and Catalonia would be getting most of the events in its region.
The Olympic committee said it would continue to work along with the Spanish government on alternatives to try to present a bid for the International Olympic Committee.
Spain hosted the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona, but fell short in several other bids for the Games after that.
