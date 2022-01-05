Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open
BRISBANE, Australia — Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne, ending months of uncertainty about his participation because of the strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place for the tournament.
The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday he has “an exemption permission.”
Djokovic, who is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the Coronavirus. The Victoria state government has mandated that all players, staff and fans attending the Australian Open must be fully vaccinated unless there is a genuine reason why an exemption should be granted.
Australian Open organizers issued a statement to confirm Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the tournament, which starts on Jan. 17, and is on his way to Australia. He earlier withdrew from Serbia’s team for the ATP Cup, which started last weekend in Sydney.
“Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts,” the statement said. “One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health. They assessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation guidelines.”
Tennis Australia said the process included the redaction of personal information to ensure privacy for all applicants. That means Djokovic was not obliged to make his exemption public.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said “fair and independent protocols were established for assessing medical exemption applications that will enable us to ensure Australian Open 2022 is safe and enjoyable for everyone.”
Tied atop NHL, Capitals get players back from virus protocol
ARLINGTON, Va. — Tied for the most points in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are faring better in the ongoing battle against the Coronavirus than many of their rivals.
The Capitals navigated a stretch in which top players Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and others went into league COVID-19 protocol and are no longer missing any players at practice because of virus-related reasons. Defenseman Martin Fehervary and goaltender Vitek Vanecek were back on the ice Tuesday and appear on track to play in Washington’s next game Friday at the St. Louis Blues.
“You always want to be as healthy as possible,” defenseman John Carlson said. “And whether that’s real injuries or the other stuff, it’s great to see guys (back). No one wants to be away from the guys. No one wants to be away from the rink. It takes a toll on guys.”
It’s taking a toll around the league, with dozens of players — including Toronto’s Auston Matthews — on virus protocol and teams playing with lineups full of taxi squad and minor league call-ups. A total of 92 games have been postponed so far, many for Canadian crowd restrictions in the hope of pushing them back to a time in which fans are allowed to attend.
Much like Washington, the Dallas Stars are getting healthier after an outbreak. They activated captain Jamie Benn a day after getting 10 other players and two support staff back. Dallas is set to host Florida on Thursday, its first game since Dec. 20.
“We’ve done everything we can, and there’s no substitute at all for playing a game,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “Now it’s been 17 days before we play, and that’s going to be noticeable. And there’s nothing we can do about that. We skated them. We’ve worked as hard as we could with the numbers that we’ve had. The guys that were sick, they need time to get their legs back under them.”
Buffalo now has nine players on the COVID protocol list after adding forwards Anders Bjork, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch. San Jose captain Logan Couture and forward Lane Pederson, New Jersy forwards Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich, Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux and defenseman Ivan Provorov, and Boston winger Jake DeBrusk also went into protocol.
Hendrickson, 3 other Bengals starters placed on COVID list
Cincinnati sacks leader Trey Hendrickson and three other starters are among five Bengals who were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.
Center Trey Hopkins and left guard Quinton Spain were sidelined along with safety Vonn Bell. The fifth player is linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, who has been out with a foot injury.
The Bengals (10-6) have clinched the AFC North title for their first trip to the playoffs since the 2015 season. Cincinnati has an outside chance to earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed Sunday with a win over Cleveland and some help.
The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-19 test if they don’t have symptoms. The reduction last week from the previous isolation time of 10 days includes unvaccinated players.
Hendrickson is fifth in the NFL with a career-high 14 sacks. Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt leads with 21½.
About the same number of players — approximately 20 — went on and came off the COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Arizona, which has qualified for the playoffs and can still win the NFC West, activated four players off the list and added two. The Cardinals play Seattle on Sunday.
Utah’s Ingles enters protocols, Jazz last team to join list
SALT LAKE CITY — Joe Ingles entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday, the first Utah Jazz player to be added to that list this season.
The Jazz had been the only NBA team yet to have a player in protocols this season. All 29 others had one player sidelined by COVID-19 at some point in the last three weeks during this outbreak, many of them placing more than 10 players on that list.
Ingles will not play Wednesday with Utah visits Denver, the Jazz said.
There is no known timetable for his return.
The number of players in the protocols has dropped considerably in recent days, peaking around 125 last week and falling to 75 — based on figures released by teams — as of Tuesday evening. The numbers change often and some players still listed as being in the protocols are closer to returning than others.
Osaka opens her season with a win over Cornet in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia — Naomi Osaka is back in a place where she’s won two of her four Grand Slam singles titles and she’s feeling good vibes after some time off trying to rediscover her love for the game.
The Australian Open champion opened her 2022 season with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Alize Cornet on Tuesday in one of the Summer Set of tournaments in Melbourne.
Osaka was returning to Rod Laver Arena for the first time since winning the Australian Open title in February. It was also her first tour-level match since a third-round loss to Leylah Fernandez at the U.S. Open in September.
After that loss, Osaka said: “I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match.”
She also took time off earlier last year, a mental health break that began when she withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match. She also sat out Wimbledon, then returned for the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the cauldron during the opening ceremony.
After her opening win in Melbourne, Osaka said she’d set herself one major goal for this year: to enjoy the game.
Cameron Champ out of Kapalua with positive COVID-19 test
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Cameron Champ has withdrawn from the Sentry Tournament of Champions after testing positive for the Coronavirus.
Champ qualified for the winners-only event at Kapalua with his victory at the 3M Open in Minnesota last summer. The field now is at 38 players.
Champ tested positive at home in Houston before leaving for Hawaii.
His management team described it in a statement as a “breakthrough case” and said Champ was feeling good.
It was at the 3M Open in late July that the PGA Tour stopped asymptomatic, pre-tournament testing for COVID-19, though it offers testing at tournaments for those with symptoms. The tour still can conduct periodic testing if necessary.
The last player to withdraw from a PGA Tour event was Kyle Westmoreland in the RSM Classic on the Georgia coast in November, the final official event of 2021.
After 8 years as NBA assistant, Hammon to lead team in WNBA
Becky Hammon was ready to lead her own team. So she went back to where her professional career began — the WNBA.
Hammon, an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, will take over as the Las Vegas Aces’ head coach after the NBA season concludes.
“Being the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces is a step forward and a step in the right direction for myself and for women’s basketball,” Hammon said. “I cannot emphasize enough the importance of this opportunity that I have. There’s something to being a head coach.”
Hammon has spent eight seasons as a Spurs assistant and has interviewed for several NBA head coaching jobs. But for now, her dream of becoming the first woman to lead an NBA team is on hold.
“I sat in head coaching interviews (in the NBA) and people said two things: ‘You’ve only been in San Antonio and you’ve never been a head coach,’” she said. “NBA jobs are hard to get. In some ways, I feel like the NBA maybe is close. In other ways, I feel like they’re a long ways off from hiring (a woman head coach). I don’t know when it could happen.”
There are still a half dozen women assistant coaches in the NBA. Hammon’s resume earned her plenty of respect: She will be the WNBA’s highest-paid coach.
Hammon will replace Bill Laimbeer, who has been with the team since it moved to Las Vegas in 2017 and led the Aces on deep playoff runs the past three seasons, including a WNBA Finals appearance in 2020. Last season, the 64-year-old coach took a step back, letting assistant Tanisha Wright run more practices and in-game huddles. Wright left in the offseason to be the head coach of the Atlanta Dream.
“This is the organization that made it very, very obvious they wanted me really, really bad,” the 44-year-old Hammon said.
The Aces split up the team’s general manager duties with Laimbeer, Hammon and a few others handling it for now according to Las Vegas spokesman.
Washington to reveal new name on Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves
Washington’s NFL team announced Tuesday it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2 and that it will not be the Wolves or RedWolves.
Commanders, Admirals, Armada, Brigade, Sentinels, Defenders, Red Hogs, Presidents and the status quo “Washington Football Team” were among the other finalists.
“We are on the brink of starting a new chapter, but our history, our legacy cannot be lost along the way,” team president Jason Wright said in an episode of the team-produced show “Making the Brand.” “Now, more than ever, it’s important that we stay connected to our roots. We understand the importance of choosing a meaningful name: one that will anchor the team for the next 90 years and beyond.”
Wright said the decision was made not to go with Wolves or RedWolves because of trademarks held by other organizations. Those possibilities were popular among Washington fans.
The new helmets and uniforms will feature the franchise’s signature burgundy-and-gold colors, with three stars on the collar and stripes on the shoulders of otherwise plain jerseys. In a “Making the Brand” clip showing him getting a look at one of the helmets, coach Ron Rivera said: “I love this. Right on. I think the look’s going to be hot.”
A trailer teasing the reveal included a “W” logo making an appearance.
MLB lockout leads Cardinals to cancel winter warmup event
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Cardinals have canceled their annual winter warmup promotional event because of Major League Baseball’s lockout.
The event, which was scheduled for Jan. 15-17, features players. MLB locked out the players’ association following the expiration of baseball’s collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1.
“The winter warmup is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual,” Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III said in a statement Tuesday.
Lawyers for MLB and the union have not met to discuss central economic issues since the lockout began.
Players are scheduled to report for spring training on Feb. 16, leaving a little over a month for an agreement that would allow for a timely start.
Titans linebacker Bud Dupree cited for misdemeanor assault
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreen’s hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title.
Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his attorney met with detectives Tuesday morning.
According to the citation, a Walgreen’s employee argued with some people shopping around 8 p.m. Those people left and came back into the store with Dupree who “then grabbed the victim and his phone” followed by the altercation before Dupree left.
Dupree is scheduled to be booked in three weeks. The 6-foot-4, 269-pound linebacker was the Titans’ top free agent signee last March with a five-year deal worth $82.5 million. Dupree, who tore his right ACL in December 2020, has started five of 10 games played this season and has three sacks and a forced fumble.
The Titans issued a statement saying they are “aware of the situation and are gathering additional information.”
Tennessee (11-5) can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win Sunday in Houston.
Connecticut school apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops
HAMDEN, Conn. — A Connecticut high school apologized on Tuesday after its girls’ basketball team beat an overmatched opponent 92-4.
Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden (3-0) beat Lyman Hall-Wallingford (0-5) on Monday night. The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
“Sacred Heart Academy values the lessons taught and cultivated through athletic participation including ethical and responsible behavior, leadership and strength of character and respect for one’s opponents,” Sister Sheila O’Neill, Sacred Heart’s president, said in a statement Tuesday. “Last night’s girls’ basketball game vs. Lyman Hall High School does not align with our values or philosophies.”
There is no mercy rule in Connecticut high school basketball.
Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka said Sacred Heart subjected his team to a press for most of the first half, then went into a tight man-to-man defense for the rest of the game.
“They fast-breaked the entire game right to the end,” he said in an email to The Hartford Courant. “They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot 3s whenever they could. They showed no mercy throughout.”
O’Neill said her school has reached out to Lyman Hall, the Southern Connecticut Conference and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which oversees high school sports in the state. The school also is addressing the issue internally “to ensure that our athletic programs continue to encourage personal, physical and intellectual growth,” she said.
Devils’ Dougie Hamilton to have surgery on broken jaw
BOSTON — New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday on his broken jaw after taking a puck to the face early in the team’s game at Washington.
The Devils did not give a timetable for his return. They put Hamilton on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday, when he was struck by a shot from Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz seven minutes into the first period.
Hamilton returned to New Jersey to be evaluated while the Devils went to Boston to face off against the Bruins on Tuesday night. The 28-year-old who signed a $63 million, seven-year contract with the Devils last summer is among their top scorers this season, with 20 points on seven goals and 13 assists in 30 games.
The team also announced Tuesday that veteran goaltender Jonathan Bernier underwent successful right hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. Bernier’s absence has left young starter Mackenzie Blackwood without a valuable backup and mentor.
New Jersey activated Tomas Tatar off the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list and added fellow forwards Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich.
Cincinnati’s Ford, Gardner departing early for NFL draft
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has lost two stars from its College Football Playoff team to the NFL draft.
The school announced Tuesday that junior cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner declared for the draft, one day after junior running back Jerome Ford said he would do the same.
The pair helped the Bearcats (13-1) become the first team from a conference outside the Power Five to crack the playoff. Cincinnati was seeded fourth and lost to No. 1 Alabama 27-6 in a semifinal game on Friday.
Gardner never allowed a touchdown reception over more than 1,000 targets in three seasons. He is projected as a first-round pick.
“He will go down as one of the greatest Bearcats ever to play here and certainly one of the most talented, accomplished and competitive players I have ever coached,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said of the Detroit native.
Ford, an Alabama transfer, rushed for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, helping lead Cincinnati to its second straight American Athletic Conference title. He had 15 carries for 77 yards in the semifinal loss.
Vlhova beats Shiffrin for 4th World Cup slalom win of season
ZAGREB, Croatia — Only her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova remained out of reach. Otherwise, Mikaela Shiffrin had a satisfying return to competition at a floodlit slalom Tuesday after testing positive for the Coronavirus and missing two races last week.
The American trailed winner Vlhova by five-tenths of a second in the first World Cup race of the calendar year.
“I think I had really good skiing,” Shiffrin said. “Especially after the last two weeks it’s really wonderful to come back. That I could ski some of my best slalom is really cool.”
Shiffrin, who on Monday was cleared to race, was the only competitor in tough race conditions to finish within two seconds of Vlhova’s winning time as slalom world champion Katharina Liensberger in third was already a massive 2.11 seconds behind.
Two weeks ago, Shiffrin placed first and second, respectively, in two giant slaloms in France but tested positive for COVID-19 prior to two technical races in Austria the following week.
“After Courchevel my tank was totally empty, so I needed some time to rest — and then I got a lot of time to rest,” Shiffrin said. “It wasn’t really recovery and I wasn’t able to do any real exercises or training for 10 or more days.”
Vlhova won the slalom in the Lienzer Dolomites while Shiffrin was quarantining last week. She has won four of this season’s five slaloms and leads the discipline standings by 140 points over Shiffrin with four races left. The American remained in the overall lead, 115 points ahead of her Slovakian rival.
ESPN+ to offer 4 streaming feeds in new PGA Tour deal
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Kapalua is busier than ever to start the new year, a development that goes beyond the largest winners-only field in Hawaii or even fans returning to the Plantation Course.
ESPN+ starts its nine-year digital rights deal with the PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
“PGA Tour Live on ESPN+” features live coverage on four simultaneous feeds from all four rounds, which adds more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming and a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours over 35 tournaments.
“What fans are going to see is more than triple, almost quadruple the hours of coverage to choose from based on four new feeds,” said Chris Wandell, vice president of media business development at the PGA Tour.
ESPN+ was launched in April 2018 — the first round of the RBC Heritage was the first event streamed on the service — and now has upward of 17 million subscribers.
Viewers will be getting a better deal at $6.99 a month, down from $9.99 a month on NBC Sports Gold and Amazon Prime, and a lot more options.
The biggest change is the menu.
The two featured groups will be on one of the ESPN+ channels. A second channel will be devoted to the “marquee group” that will be determined each tournament (hint: if Tiger Woods returns this year, he likely will be in that group). That channel will show every shot from every player.
Michigan State WR Jayden Reed returning in 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan state receiver and kick returner Jayden Reed is returning to play for the Spartans in 2022.
Reed announced his decision Tuesday on social media.
“I’ve come to a final decision to return to Michigan State and use my last year of eligibility. We have unfinished business to take care of,” Reed wrote in a post on Instagram. “Thank you Spartan Nation for being the best fan base in the nation. A huge contribution to an undefeated season in the Woodshed!!! This was a year that I’ll never forget.”
The Spartans finished 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten and were ranked No. 11 in the final AP poll after a 31-21 victory over No. 13 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.
Reed finished the season with 59 catches for 1,026 yards and 10 TDs, returned 12 punts for 238 yards, and averaged 23.5 yards on 16 kickoff returns. He was second in the conference in all-purpose total yards (1,567) and was one of only four players nationally with two punt return touchdowns.
Georgia Tech hires Chris Weinke as quarterbacks coach
ATLANTA — Former Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke was named Georgia Tech’s quarterbacks coach on Tuesday.
Following a 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses, coach Geoff Collins fired three assistants, including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude.
New offensive coordinator offensive Chip Long will coach the Yellow Jackets’ tight ends.
Weinke, who led Florida State to the 1999 national championship and won the Heisman in 2000, most recently served as Tennessee’s quarterbacks coach in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He was the Vols’ running backs coach in 2018.
“In addition to being one of the great quarterbacks in college football history himself, Chris has coached and trained some of the game’s top quarterbacks, and I can’t wait for our talented quarterbacks to benefit from his knowledge and experience,” Collins said.
Weinke served one year as an offensive analyst at Alabama in 2017. He spent two seasons in the NFL as the Rams’ quarterbacks coach in 2015-16.
Jalen Hurts asks Washington for response to railing collapse
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts is asking the Washington Football Team to take action after narrowly escaping harm when fans fell onto the field because a railing in the corner of FedEx Field gave way as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback was walking into the tunnel after Sunday’s game.
Hurts avoided the railing and calmly helped some fans to their feet. Mark Tenally, a photo runner for The Associated Press who was standing under the railing, was injured and attended to by medical personnel.
The team said in a statement: “To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We’re very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred.”
Hurts sent a letter to the NFL and the team, saying: “I am writing to inquire what follow-up action is being considered.”
“I tried to handle the situation with a lot of poise and show compassion for the people that fell down, really, but it could’ve been so much worse,” Hurts said Tuesday. “It didn’t hit me until after the fact, having time to reflect on it and think about it, so I just wanted to see what could be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again. That’s all I really care about it. That’s a very tragic incident and it could’ve been much, much worse but I don’t want it to happen again.”
Alysa Liu eyes 3rd US figure skating title, 1st Olympic spot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alysa Liu already has won a pair of U.S. figure skating championships, breaking Tara Lipinski’s record for the youngest winner at age 13 and then defending her title with an incredible free skate the following year in North Carolina.
No wonder the sprightly skater from Northern California isn’t feeling much pressure at nationals this week.
“I think I’ve basically blocked out, like, everybody’s expectations of me,” said Liu, now 16. “I don’t know how I did it. But last year I really changed my point of view. And I don’t really feel that much pressure. I’m not really nervous, either.
“Actually,” she said, “this feels better than all the other nationals I went to.”
Which is a good thing.
There’s more at stake than ever before.
Liu wasn’t old enough to qualify for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, so this week represents her first chance to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. And while she has yet to perform to her own lofty standards or expectations this season, Liu still represents the best chance for an American woman to knock the heavily favored Russian team from one of the podium steps at the Beijing Games next month.
American defender Mauricio Cuevas signs with Club Brugge
American defender Mauricio Cuevas says he has left the LA Galaxy to sign with Belgium’s Club Brugge.
The 18-year-old right back announced the move Tuesday on Twitter.
Cuevas has played for the U.S. Under-17 team and made 20 appearances over the past two seasons with the second-tier LA Galaxy II in the League Championship of the United Soccer League.
Sloane Stephens, Jozy Altidore wed on New Year’s Day
Tennis star Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore have gotten married.
Stephens and Altidore posted a wedding photo Tuesday on their Instagram accounts. The wedding took place Saturday at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida, according to People magazine.
The couple announced their engagement on Twitter in April 2019 with a photo showing her wearing a diamond ring. Her tweet said: “Forever yes” and his said: “Forever starts now.”
Stephens, 28, won the 2017 U.S. Open and was a finalist in the 2018 French Open, a semifinalist at the 2013 Australian Open and a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 2013.
Altidore, 32, has been with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer since 2015 following stints with the New York Red Bulls (2006-08), Spain’s Villarreal (2008-11) and Xerez (2009), England’s Hull (2009-10) and Sunderland (2013-15), Turkey’s Bursaspor (2011) and the Netherlands’ AZ Alkmaar (2011-13).
He has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the U.S. but has not appeared for the national team since the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.
Eriksen eyes comeback from cardiac arrest, targets World Cup
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Christian Eriksen is targeting a comeback from his cardiac arrest to play for Denmark in the World Cup in November.
The 29-year-old Eriksen has not played since collapsing during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland in June.
Unable to play in Italy due to being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, the playmaker’s contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month.
“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar,” Eriksen he told Danish broadcaster DR1 in an interviewed aired Tuesday. “That has been my mindset all along.”
Eriksen, who won the Serie A title last season, has resumed some training in recent weeks but is without a club.
Lens beats Lille on penalties to reach French Cup last 16
LENS, France — Captain Seko Fofana equalized in the last seconds of injury time and then scored the winning penalty in a shootout as Lens beat northern rival Lille to reach the last 16 of the French Cup on Tuesday.
Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana scored his first goals for Lille to put the visitors up 2-0 at halftime, but Fofana grabbed his second deep into the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 2-2 and force a shootout.
Lille’s veteran captain Jose Fonte dragged his penalty wide. Lens defender Jonathan Clauss had his shot saved, only for Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches to see his effort stopped. That gave Fofana a chance to win it and his scuffed effort went in off the left post to make it 4-3 on penalties.
Yusuf Yazici had hit the crossbar early on for Lille when offseason signing Onana headed in from close range in the 29th minute, after Lens failed to clear Tiago Djalo’s cross from the right flank.
Lille profited from another swift counterattack four minutes later when Onana scored from Jonathan Bamba’s pass.
Fofana pulled one back midway through the second half, driving a shot inside the post, and his strike from the edge of the penalty area went in off the post — a sign of things to come.
The teams are closely matched in the league table, with defending champion Lille in eighth place and Lens one point behind in ninth at the halfway stage of the season.
There were only 5,000 fans because of Coronavirus restrictions, and there were no Lille fans allowed after violent disorder during their league game in September.
It was interrupted for about 30 minutes when fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime. A large group of Lens supporters ran to the away section where they fought with Lille fans in the latest violent incident to mar French soccer this season.
Liverpool wants Arsenal cup match postponed over COVID
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool has requested the postponement of Thursday’s match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals because of more suspected COVID-19 cases at the club.
First-team training was canceled at Liverpool on Tuesday after more positive tests among players and staff.
Liverpool said other factors impacting selection, such as injuries and players like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah having left for the African Cup of Nations, are affecting player availability for the first-leg match at Emirates Stadium.
“With no prospect of the current situation improving ahead of Thursday’s fixture and the potential for it to worsen, the club considers it both prudent and reasonable to ask for the fixture to be rescheduled,” Liverpool said Tuesday.
The English Football League said it would make a decision “as soon as possible once the circumstances have been fully reviewed.”
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is among those currently isolating after contracting the virus.
England has seen the most disruption caused by the Coronavirus. Eighteen Premier League games have been postponed in recent weeks while other major European leagues have been on planned winter breaks, just as the omicron variant was sending case numbers surging on the continent.
