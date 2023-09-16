Chargers’ Ekeler and Kendricks doubtful, Bosa questionable for Sunday’s game
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers could be without Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa and Eric Kendricks for Sunday’s game at Tennessee.
Ekeler (ankle) and Kendricks (hamstring) are listed as doubtful after practicing all week. Bosa is questionable after being limited on Friday. He did not practice the first two days due to a hamstring injury.
Coach Brandon Staley said all three will be gametime decisions.
The Chargers, who lost 36-34 last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, are looking to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2017.
Ekeler helped fuel a Los Angeles rushing attack that went for a league-high 245 yards last week. Ekeler had the fourth 100-yard ground game of his seven-year career with 117 yards and a touchdown.
Eastside High grad Joshua Kelley will be expected to shoulder most of the load after he had a career-high 91 yards last week. Los Angeles had 40 rushing attempts, with Kelley and Ekeler having 16 apiece.
The Chargers face a huge test this week in a Titans defense that had the league’s top run defense last season.
“It’s a great challenge. It’s exciting because as a competitor, especially someone who’s a part of the run game, because you get to see what it is about,” Kelley said. “It’s going to be exciting because when you get your opportunities, you have got to make the most of it.”
Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller will back up Kelley if Ekeler is inactive.
Kendricks, the Chargers’ biggest addition during the offseason, had seven tackles and played all 67 snaps against the Dolphins. Kenneth Murray would have the helmet to receive defensive calls from the sideline if Kendricks is inactive.
Bosa missed 12 games last season due to a groin injury. Second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu could get his first start in place of Bosa.
Jarred Vanderbilt gets 4-year contract extension from the Lakers, AP source says
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with forward Jarred Vanderbilt, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Lakers haven’t announced the long-term deal with their defensive specialist. The contract includes a player option in the fourth year.
The Lakers acquired Vanderbilt from Utah in February, and he quickly became a key rotation player during their impressive late-season run to the Western Conference finals.
While not a major offensive contributor, Vanderbilt averaged 7.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in the regular season while frequently being asked to guard the opponents’ top scorer. Vanderbilt started 24 regular-season games and started 13 of the Lakers’ 15 playoff games.
After Orlando drafted Vanderbilt in the second round in 2018, he began his NBA career in Denver. He joined Minnesota for 140 games over parts of three seasons before the Jazz acquired him last summer.
The Lakers went 18-8 and then won two playoff rounds after dramatically improving their roster at the trade deadline, and general manager Rob Pelinka has spent the summer improving or locking down the core of last season’s team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Los Angeles has agreed to contract extensions with Vanderbilt, Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura while acquiring Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood.
Angels put Mickey Moniak, Mike Moustakas on injured list; recall Jordyn Adams, Kyren Paris
ANAHEIM— The Los Angeles Angels have put outfielder Mickey Moniak and infielder Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list.
The Angels also recalled outfielder Jordyn Adams and infielder Kyren Paris on Friday ahead of their series opener against Detroit.
Moniak and Moustakas have a chance to return for the final week of the regular season before the moves are retroactive to Thursday.
Moniak has back tightness that has kept him out of the Angels’ lineup since Sept. 5. The former No. 1 overall pick’s production has slowed in recent weeks after his breakout summer, but Moniak is still batting .280 with 13 homers, 43 RBIs and a .797 OPS.
Moustakas has a left forearm strain. The 13-year major league veteran is batting .243 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 61 games while becoming a fan favorite in his first chance to play in his native Los Angeles area.
Adams and Paris were both assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday when the Angels recalled veterans Jared Walsh and David Fletcher. Both rookies have struggled at the major league level this season.
DeAndre Hopkins’ ankle has him questionable for Titans’ home opener vs Chargers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed a third straight practice Friday, making him questionable for the Tennessee Titans’ home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with an injured ankle.
“I feel good,” Hopkins said Friday. “It’s a process. I’m getting ready and getting my body prepared for whatever is next.”
Hopkins, who caught seven passes for 65 yards in his Tennessee debut, suffered the injury late in the Titans’ 16-15 loss at New Orleans last week.
“On the last offensive snap, I kind of just rolled up on my ankle pretty good,” Hopkins said.
The Titans will be without two starters in their secondary with coach Mike Vrabel declaring out both cornerback Kristian Fulton with a hamstring and safety Amani Hooker who remains in the concussion protocol and hasn’t practiced all week.
Starting left guard Peter Skoronski missed Friday’s practice and is questionable after being added to the injury report with an illness.
Running back Tyjae Spears (groin), defensive tackle Teair Tart (groin), cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring) and offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (knee) all took part in the open portion of Friday’s practice.
Vrabel said Radunz, the 2021 second-round pick returning from a torn ACL, will be active Sunday.
“That’s a testament to him and how hard he worked and the process here to get him back and get him ready to go,” Vrabel said. “He feels comfortable and confident. So excited to have him with us this weekend.”
Thomas moves back into contention at Fortinet Championship
NAPA — Justin Thomas committed to a driver change, tinkered a little with his swing and got immediate results with a 5-under 67 that left him four strokes off the pace Friday in the Fortinet Championship.
It was exactly what the former top-ranked player needed after going winless during the FedEx Cup season, taking some time off and then struggling through the first round in Napa. One of four U.S. Ryder Cup team members at Silverado Resort, Thomas feels much better about his game than he did a short time ago.
S.H. Kim played in the afternoon and made six birdies and one bogey for a 67 and a share of the lead with Sahith Theegala (64) at 12-under 132. Kim had a chance to pull ahead on his last hole, but left a 24-foot putt short on No. 18.
Sangmoon Bae (66) was third at 11 under, a shot ahead of Eric Cole (66).
Two-time defending champion Max Homa, also on the Ryder Cup team, had a 66 to match Thomas at 8 under. U.S. captain Zach Ryder (74) and co-captain Stewart Cink (72) were tied at 1-under 143 and missed the cut in the final tune-up to the Ryder Cup in two weeks.
Andy Murray cries and dedicates Davis Cup match win to grandmother after missing her funeral
MANCHESTER, England — Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray wept Friday after revealing he missed his grandmother’s funeral to play in the Davis Cup Finals.
Murray came from behind to beat Leandro Riedi 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 and give Britain a winning start in its 2-1 victory over Switzerland in the group stage of the finals on Friday.
The Scottish player needed more than 3 hours to beat Riedi and was overcome by emotion toward the end of his subsequent on-court interview.
“Today is a tough day for me. It’s my gran’s funeral today,” Murray said. “I’m sorry to my family that I’m not able to be there but, gran, this one’s for you.”
Murray then returned to his bench and wept under his towel as he was applauded by the Manchester spectators.
The 36-year-old Murray later said he spoke to his father about whether he should play or not, “and he said that she’d want you to play. He just said ‘Make sure you win,’ so I did.”
Stan Wawrinka defeated Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-4 to level the tie, but Dan Evans and Neal Skupski beat Wawrinka and Dominic Stricker 6-3, 6-3 in their doubles match to seal Britain’s win in Group B.
Britain opened with a 2-1 win over Australia and is well placed to reach the Final 8 in the southern Spanish city of Malaga in November.
Australia and France have one win and one loss each, while the Swiss are winless. The top two in each of the four groups advance.
Novak Djokovic sealed Serbia’s place in the Final 8 with a 6-3, 6-4 win in Group C over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, which was eliminated.
Laslo Djere had earlier won his match in Valencia, while Nikola Cacic and Miomir Kecmanovic won the doubles to give Serbia a 3-0 win and set up a showdown with the Czech Republic to see who tops the group. Both countries are through with two wins each.
Defending champion Canada in Group A in Bologna, and the Netherlands in Group D in Split, Croatia, have both won their opening two matches.
Also Friday, Italy swept Chile 3-0 in Group A, and Finland beat Croatia 2-1 in Group D.
Åberg tied for the lead and McIlroy barely makes weekend after chaotic end to 2nd round at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Ludvig Åberg birdied No. 18 in fading light to take a share of the lead. Rory McIlroy did the same to almost certainly make the cut.
In a chaotic finish to the second round of the BMW PGA Championship, Åberg and McIlroy won their own personal battles down the storied par-5 last hole at Wentworth, where — for a while — nine balls were regularly in play as players backed up to complete their rounds in close-to-dark conditions.
Most of the light shining on the green came from the giant illuminated scoreboard as Åberg, the 23-year-old Swede tipped to be the next big thing in golf, rolled in a putt from 4 feet for a 6-under 66 to tie for the lead with compatriot Sebastian Soderberg (64) on 10-under par.
McIlroy then two-putted for birdie from 45 feet to finish off a round of 71 and move onto 1 under, which should see him make the weekend on the number. He will have to wait until Saturday morning to be sure, though.
Former All-Star outfielder Adam Jones honored after retiring as an Oriole
BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was honored before Friday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, hours after he signed a ceremonial contract and retired with the franchise with which he spent the bulk of his career.
Jones jogged in from center field with his two sons at his side to a loud ovation. After a video montage featuring tributes from several former teammates, Jones threw an honorary first pitch to ex-Orioles outfielder Nick Markakis.
“When I first got here, the mission was to play as many games as I could as hard as I could as long as I could,” Jones said. “I was able to fulfill that. That was the easiest thing to do, was to play. The hardest thing to do was to manage the other stuff. The easiest thing to do was to show up here every day and to put on the uniform.”
Jones played 11 of his 14 seasons in the majors with Baltimore, earning five All-Star appearances, four Gold Gloves and one Silver Slugger award.
He was a key part of playoff teams in 2012, 2014 and 2016. Since the franchise moved to Baltimore in 1954, Jones ranks fourth among Orioles in hits (1,781), fifth in homers (263), RBIs (866) and runs (875), eighth in games played (1,613) and 10th in stolen bases (90).
Jones was drafted by Seattle in 2003 and played parts of the 2006 and 2007 seasons with the Mariners. He was dealt in early 2008 to Baltimore as part of the return for pitcher Erik Bedard. With the Orioles committed to a rebuild, he signed with Arizona in 2019 before playing two seasons with the Orix Buffaloes in Japan.
Jones, who now has a role with MLB’s baseball operations department, said it was important to formally close out his playing career in Baltimore.
“It is my second home,” Jones said. “I just wanted to show my kids this, also, because the last thing they really see me as being (as a player is) a ramen-eating Japanese player. And now they get to see this and see how their lives have been shaped based on rocking the black and orange.”
Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein questionable to play vs. Cowboys because of groin injury
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein has a groin injury that could keep him out of the game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Zuerlein was hurt late in practice Thursday and wouldn’t participate in the team’s final full session before traveling to Dallas. Saleh said “we’re 50-50” on Zuerlein’s chances to play.
“He’s not out for the game,” Saleh said. “We’ll see how that works over the next couple of days.”
Saleh added the Jets were working out kickers Friday in case Zuerlein can’t play.
“It’s not serious,” Saleh said. “But serious enough to bring this game in question.”
It’s the latest adversity to hit the Jets this week after they lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon suffered on his fourth snap in New York’s opening 22-16 win over Buffalo on Monday night. Rodgers posted on Instagram on Thursday night he had surgery Wednesday and is “on the road to recovery.”
Giants starting left tackle Andrew Thomas is listed as questionable against Cardinals
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants starting left tackle Andrew Thomas practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals in Arizona.
Thomas sustained a hamstring injury in Sunday night’s season-opening 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He played the majority of snaps but struggled against a Dallas defense that sacked Daniel Jones seven times.
Thomas, who signed a five–year, $117.5 million contract extension in July, did not practice on Wednesday and he was limited on Thursday and Friday.
“So today, he said he feels a little bit better,” coach Brian Daboll said before practice. “We’ll do a little bit more with him today. And then again, I think it’s really unfair to give you an answer right now, because they’ve got to go out there and move around and do things.”
If Thomas cannot play, either second-year lineman Josh Ezeudu or veteran Matt Peart probably will start at left tackle. Peart hurt an elbow against Dallas but he practiced fully on Friday.
The offensive line played poorly in the loss to Dallas and Daboll has refused to say whether there will be other changes.
Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) also were limited in practice but they are doubtful for the game.
The Maui Invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina
The Maui Invitational will be held in Honolulu this year because of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina, where the tournament usually is played.
Games will be played at the Stan Sheriff Center on Hawaii’s campus on Nov. 20-22 and the tournament will again feature a loaded field that includes potential top-10 teams Kansas, Purdue, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette. Syracuse, Chaminade and UCLA round out the field.
This is the third time in four years the tournament has had to be played somewhere other than Maui. Restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced tournament officials to move the event to Asheville, North Carolina in 2020 and it was relocated to Las Vegas in 2021.
Bears defensive coordinator to miss game at Tampa Bay; coach Matt Eberflus to call defensive plays
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay for personal reasons, coach Matt Eberflus said Friday.
Eberflus, a former defensive coordinator with Indianapolis, will call the plays on defense.
“I’ve done it for 12 years total,” Eberflus said. “Really it’s more about the operation of the game management side of it. When the offense is up, it’ll be normal business. And then throwing challenge flags and being right there with (offensive coordinator) Luke (Getsy) and the offense.
“With the defense up I’ll be making the calls. When we’re off the field, to make the corrections pretty quick, the guys (position coaches) on the sideline are going to help me do that with the players. And from there it’s just about setting up the next series, what’s coming the next series for those guys, if we can communicate that.”
Eberflus did not provide a timetable for Williams’ return to the team.
It’s not the only change the Bears have been dealing with on defense. Nickel back Kyler Gordon went on injured reserve Thursday because of a broken right hand and had surgery. He could return as soon as Oct. 15, Eberflus said.
Normally, Josh Blackwell would step in for Gordon when the Bears use five defensive backs. However, Blackwell is listed doubtful for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury suffered in last Sunday’s loss to Green Bay. The Bears have elevated cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. from the practice squad.
NHLPA is reviewing coach Mike Babcock’s interactions with Blue Jackets players
The NHL Players’ Association is reviewing the situation with Columbus Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock after it came to light earlier this week that he asked players to show him photos on their phone.
Former player-turned analyst Paul Bissonnette reported on his podcast Tuesday that Babcock asked captain Boone Jenner to show him photos on his phone in an apparent invasion of player privacy. Babcock, Jenner and winger Johnny Gaudreau said photo exchanges did happen but defended them as a way for the new coach to get to know his players.
The union nevertheless launched a review, with new executive director Marty Walsh meeting with Blue Jackets players in Columbus on Thursday. On Friday, Walsh, assistant Ron Hainsey and general counsel Don Zavelo met with NHL officials at the league office in New York to provide them with an update.
The NHLPA said it would have no further comment. An NHL spokesperson said the league did not have any comment on the situation.
Babcock’s conduct is being scrutinized because of past reports of some polarizing old-school coaching techniques, including asking Maple Leafs player Mitch Marner to list teammates from hardest- to least-hardest working. That, and other criticism of Babcock, surfaced when he was fired in 2019 by Toronto.
This is the 2008 Stanley Cup-winning coach’s first NHL job since. Babcock said upon taking the job in July he has evolved as a coach and learned how better to deal with players.
Gaudreau, the team’s highest-paid player and biggest star, said he has so far had “great interactions” with Babcock, including showing each other family photos.
“I think the approach he took was getting to know each other on a personal level,” Gaudreau said. “He got to see pictures of my daughter, my dog, my mom, my dad, pictures of me playing softball in the summer, a picture of my late grandmother who passed away two months ago. We got to chat about that for a little bit. I just think it was a really cool and unique way of getting to know your player.”
Michigan coach Juwan Howard undergoes heart surgery but is expected to make full recovery
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Juwan Howard underwent heart surgery Friday but is expected to make a complete recovery.
School officials said Dr. Himanshu Patel successfully removed an aortic aneurysm and repaired Howard’s aortic valve. Patel said Howard is expected to fully recover in six to 12 weeks and could return to the program in four to six weeks.
Michigan opens the season Nov. 7 by hosting UNC Asheville. Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli will serve as the Wolverines’ interim head coach during Howard’s recovery.
“I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health,” Howard said in a statement. “My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us. Dr. (Kim) Eagle, Dr. Patel, Dr. (Stanley) Chetcuti and all of the staff at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions throughout this process. I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us.”
School officials said Howard’s conditions were identified following a routine medical check.
“We are extremely grateful Juwan’s proactive procedure was a success and that he is resting comfortably,” athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We will continue to support Juwan, Jenine and his family as well as the program throughout his absence. All of us at the athletic department have Juwan in our thoughts and prayers. We look forward to Juwan’s return when he feels that he has fully recovered.”
Martelli has plenty of head coaching experience after posting a 444-328 record at Saint Joseph’s from 1995-2019. He joined Michigan’s staff in 2019.
Saddi Washington and Howard Eisley will maintain their assistant coach roles while Howard is out. Jay Smith will be elevated to Michigan’s third assistant position during this time.
Mississippi player sues coach Lane Kiffin, school for lack of support during mental health crisis
A Mississippi football player is suing coach Lane Kiffin and the school for racial and sexual discrimination and negligence, saying he was kicked off the team during a mental health crisis.
DeSanto Rollins, a defensive tackle from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Oxford, Mississippi, where the school is located.
Rollins, who is Black, is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages. He claims he was not supported through his depression the way white and female athletes have been at Ole Miss.
“We have not received a lawsuit,” the school said Friday through spokesman Kyle Campbell. “DeSanto was never removed from the football team and remains on scholarship. In addition, he continues to have the opportunity to receive all of the resources and advantages that are afforded a student-athlete at the university.”
Rollins was still listed on the Rebels’ roster as of Friday.
A letter dated May 3 from the office of Rollins’ attorney, Carroll Rhodes of Hazlehurst, Mississippi, was addressed to Kiffin, Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce, state Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Commissioner of Higher Education Alfred Rankins and laid out Rollins’ tort claims demand.
The lawsuit claims none of the defendants responded to the letter.
Washington Wizards re-sign veteran Taj Gibson, who played 49 games for them last season
WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards have re-signed veteran Taj Gibson.
The Wizards announced the move Friday. The 6-foot-9 Gibson averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 49 appearances last season. He’s shot at least 50% from the field each of the past nine seasons.
Gibson has played in 945 games with Chicago, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, New York and Washington, averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.
“Taj has earned his reputation as a consummate professional and loyal teammate,” Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said. “We look forward to him adding to the competitive atmosphere when we begin training camp next month.”
Bristol washes away the dirt with plans to run its 2024 NASCAR races on concrete surface
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway is ditching the dirt.
The Tennessee short track that has used a dirt surface the last three years for its NASCAR races will run both NASCAR weekends in 2024 on its traditional concrete surface.
Bristol in 2021 covered the high-banked, .0533-mile bullring in red Tennessee clay for its spring race in hopes of freshening the NASCAR schedule and boosting both attendance and television ratings at a venue once considered hallowed racing ground.
All three runnings of the dirt races were met with mixed reviews — NASCAR had last run on dirt in 1970 — and its debut was of course an exciting anomaly. But the novelty wore off, the racing was sub-par and after three years, drivers were tired of the gimmick.
Bristol president and general manager Jerry Caldwell did not reveal the track’s two Cup Series dates for 2024 but confirmed neither will be on dirt. NASCAR will race on the concrete Saturday night in the first elimination race of this year’s playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated from the 16-driver field following the race.
The spring race, he said, will harken back to Bristol’s 1990s halcyon days, when the track was one of the toughest tickets in sports. Bristol boasted a 55-race sellout streak from 1982 through 2010.
“We will revive a logo reminiscent of the first Food City 500s in the early ‘90s and resurrect the track’s vintage trademark look and feel of the era,” Caldwell said of next year’s return to concrete in the spring.
US Soccer Federation plans national training center and new headquarters in Atlanta
ATLANTA — The U.S. Soccer Federation is planning to build a national training center in Atlanta with financial support from Arthur Blank.
The USSF announced plans for the training center on Friday. Blank, who owns the Atlanta Falcons and MLS’s Atlanta United, is contributing $50 million for the project. The site for the facility will be selected in January, the USSF said.
“This national training center will accelerate the growth of soccer in this country and will represent a commitment to developing elite soccer players for decades to come,” USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement.
The USSF said in 2002 that the complex in Carson, California, would serve as its national training center. While that has been used often for winter training camps, the men’s national team has located training ahead of games at sites more convenient for its matches, such as in Florida ahead of matches in the Caribbean and Central America and near the venues of home games. U.S. Soccer also opened a national development center in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2018.
The federation’s headquarters was in New York, then moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, and has been in Chicago since 1991. The USSF said the new facility will be the training site for all 27 national teams and its headquarters.
