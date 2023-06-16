NWSL’s Angel City fires coach Freya Coombe midway through 2nd season
LOS ANGELES — Angel City FC has fired coach Freya Coombe halfway through the NWSL expansion franchise’s second season.
Assistant coach Becki Tweed will serve as Angel City’s interim head coach, the team announced Thursday.
Angel City is at the bottom of the NWSL standings at 2-6-3 with a six-match winless streak across all competitions. Angel City lost to Washington 2-1 last Saturday, remaining winless since May 7.
“Freya assumed the role of leading an expansion club with some of the most ambitious goals in all of sports and embraced this immense responsibility head on with strength, patience, and humility,” Angel City general manager Angela Hucles Mangano said in a statement. “She established a strong culture and work ethic that helped build the foundation on which we will grow.”
Coombe was hired in 2021 as the first coach for Angel City, the high-profile new team based in Los Angeles and boasting an ownership group including actors Natalie Portman and Eva Longoria along with Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. HBO aired a three-part documentary series last month about the founding of the team, which plays in Los Angeles FC’s BMO Stadium just outside downtown.
But Angel City has yet to add a winning culture to its pedigree: The club finished 8-9-5 in its inaugural 2022 season, missing the NWSL playoffs in eighth place.
Coombe was the coach of NJ/NY Gotham FC from September 2019 until she left for the job at Angel City in August 2021. The England native went 10-15-8 with Angel City.
Tweed, who is also from England, was hired as an assistant in January after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant NJ/NY Gotham. She is also an assistant for the U.S. under-20 women’s national team.
Governor signs public funding bill for new A’s stadium in Vegas, growing global sports destination
RENO, Nev. — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed into law Thursday a $380 million public financing package to help build a Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip as MLB’s commissioner outlined a months-long approval process for the A’s proposed move there.
The first-term Republican governor and former sheriff in Las Vegas said he was excited to sign the measure the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved Wednesday night after a seven-day long special session.
“This is an incredible opportunity to bring the A’s to Nevada,” Lombardo said in a statement from Carson City.
The $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof is planned near the homes of the NFL’s Vegas Raiders, who fled Oakland in 2020, and the NHL’s Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup this week in just their sixth season.
“This legislation reflects months of negotiations between the team, the state, the county, and the league,” Lombardo said. “Las Vegas’ position as a global sports destination is only growing, and Major League Baseball is another tremendous asset for the city.”
Vegas Golden Knights to parade the Stanley Cup past marquees on casino-lined Strip on Saturday
LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights plan to parade this weekend with the NHL Stanley Cup beneath the glittery marquees of the Las Vegas Strip and rally with fans in front of their home arena to mark the team’s league championship.
The event is scheduled at (K)night, of course. VGK faithful who belt out that certain word, “NIGHT!” even during the national anthem, wouldn’t have it any other way.
Clark County officials and the team announced Wednesday that Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed for the parade, which is set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday near Flamingo Road and go to Tropicana Avenue.
The fan rally is scheduled to start about 9 p.m. at Toshiba Plaza and the Park District in front of T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Knights faithful packed the plaza and the arena on Tuesday, erupting in joy when Vegas defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 to take the best-of-seven championship series in five games, clinching the cherished NHL trophy in just the sixth year since the expansion franchise began.
“Vegas, you certainly know how to throw a party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman marveled at the time, calling the celebrations inside and outside the arena “incredible and a testament to what a great hockey market this is.”
The parade route, arena and plaza also hosted a championship victory celebration last September, after the Las Vegas Aces returned home after defeating the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA Championship. The women’s basketball team also plays at T-Mobile Arena.
Jordy Bahl, star pitcher on Oklahoma’s NCAA champion softball team, transfers home to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Softball pitching sensation Jordy Bahl, who led Oklahoma to its third straight national title last week, has announced she will transfer to Nebraska.
Bahl, who is from the Omaha suburb of Papillion, had said on Monday she’s homesick and wants to help grow the sport in her home state. She didn’t indicate which of the state’s three Division I programs she would join until announcing her decision on Twitter on Thursday.
She finished this season with a 22-1 record and an 0.90 ERA. In her two years at Oklahoma, she won two national titles and finished with a 44-2 record.
“I am excited to return home and be Jordy Bahl the softball player, but more importantly, the person,” Bahl wrote in announcing her decision to play for the Cornhuskers. “I am excited thinking about growing the game that has provided me so many opportunities for growth, in the home state, a current overlooked state for girls in softball at all ages, and I am excited to finish the softball journey right where it began.”
Bahl was a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American this season and a Top 10 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. In 2022, she was NFCA Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American.
She pitched 24.2 scoreless innings at this year’s Women’s College World Series and was named its Most Outstanding Player. She went 4-0 at the World Series in Oklahoma City and earned the save in the decisive championship series victory in Game 2 last week against Florida State.
The Sooners finished 61-1 and extended their Division I-record win streak to 53 games. Nebraska was 36-22 overall, finished fourth in the Big Ten and played in an NCAA regional this season.
MLB commissioner suspects many pitchers are using banned sticky stuff
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred thinks the use of banned sticky stuff is more widespread than the three pitchers ejected this season for illegal grip aids.
“I am sure that out of an abundance of caution and good judgment, umpires have had questionable situations that they decided: just not quite sure,” Manfred said Thursday following an owners meeting. “And I am 100% certain they err on the side of no violation.”
New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith was suspended for 10 games Wednesday, a day after he was ejected. That followed similar bans for Mets teammate Max Scherzer on April 20 and Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán on May 17.
“We talk to the umpires after each situation like that. I think it is fair to say across the board the violation situations were in the unquestionable zone,” Manfred said. “It was absolutely clear that the level of stickiness in each situation could not be have been produced by the allowable use of a rosin bag,”
Five pitchers have been suspended since MLB began its crackdown on foreign substances in June 2021, Seattle’s Hector Santiago and Arizona’s Caleb Smith served suspensions in 2021.
“Nothing arbitrary about the enforcement,” Manfred said. “The umpires all receive uniform training on what the use of rosin on the mound in the way that is allowed under the rules, what that feels like and what it feels like when you’re doing something illegal, either combining it with rubbing alcohol or sunscreen or some other sticky substance.
“I don’t accept the premise that that it’s arbitrary. And, look, the sticky substance phenomenon was altering the way the game was being played on the field. And we feel that from an integrity and fairness perspective it’s our obligation to do everything we can to make sure those rules are enforced. Where the violations happen to fall, that’s a product of who’s violating, in my view.”
Jamaican women protest ‘subpar’ support ahead of the Women’s World Cup
Players from the Jamaican women’s national team took to social media to decry what they term subpar support from their federation heading into the Women’s World Cup next month.
Cheyna Matthews and Khadija “Bunny” Shaw were among the players who posted a lengthy statement Thursday about pay issues and other problems that they hope will be addressed by the Jamaican Football Federation.
“On multiple occasions, we have sat down with the federation to respectfully express concerns resulting from subpar planning, transportation, accommodations, training conditions, compensation, communication, nutrition and accessibility to proper resources,” the statement said. “We have also showed up repeatedly without receiving contractually agreed upon compensation.”
The statement said players were told their concerns would be addressed in a timely manner but weren’t. The Jamaican federation did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Jamaica, which is playing in just its second World Cup, opens tournament play on July 23 against France. The Reggae Girlz also have Brazil and Panama in their group at the tournament cohosted by Australia and New Zealand. Shaw, who also plays for Manchester City, is Jamaica’s captain and all-time scoring leader with 55 goals in 38 appearances.
Jamaica was the first-ever Caribbean team to make the World Cup field in 2019, but it was eliminated after the group stage in France. The Reggae Girlz qualified for this year’s World Cup as one of the top four finishers at the CONCACAF W Championship.
The Reggae Girlz have long struggled with funding, turning in the past to Cedella Marley, daughter of reggae legend Bob Marley, who has tirelessly fundraised and procured sponsors.
Players also expressed disappointment over missed international windows for exhibition matches to help the team prepare. They also questioned whether a team camp would be held before Jamaica’s first match at the World Cup.
“We hope that by using our platforms to express the reality of our situation, our efforts will be reciprocated,” the statement said. “We hope there will be immediate and systematic change within our federation and those in charge of protecting the integrity of women’s football.”
Jozy Altidore cut by New England Revolution
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Former U.S. national team forward Jozy Altidore was cut from the New England’s Revolution roster on Thursday when the team exercised his contract buyout.
The 33-year-old joined New England from Toronto ahead of the 2022 season and scored two goals in 27 Major League Soccer appearances, making just five starts.
Altidore had 62 goals in 139 regular-season matches with Toronto from 2015-21. He also played for the New York Red Bulls (2006-08), Villarreal (2008, 2010-11), Xerez (2009), Hull (2009-10), Bursaspor (2011), AZ Alkmaar (2011-13) and Sunderland (2013-15).
Altidore has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the U.S. from 2007-19, last appearing in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. He is a two-time U.S. Soccer Federation player of the year.
Altidore is married to 2017 U.S. Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens.
Manfred hopes voter rejection of Coyotes arena won’t hurt Diamondbacks stadium deal
NEW YORK — Following voter rejection of a new arena for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes the Arizona Diamondbacks can reach a stadium deal for when their lease for Chase Field in Phoenix expires after the 2027 season.
The baseball team, run by managing general partner Ken Kendrick, has not decided whether it prefers a renovation of Chase Field, which opened as Bank One Ballpark in 1998, or a new ballpark.
Three City of Tempe propositions to help the Coyotes build a new arena were on a May 16 ballot and all three lost with 56-57% voting no.
“Whenever you get near the end of a lease, you get yourself into a situation where what I regard to be public assets — right, a stadium is a public asset — there’s going to need to be updating,” Manfred said Thursday following an owners meeting.
“I think that Ken Kendrick has indicated a willingness to fulfill his side of sort of the public/private partnership to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars,” Manfred said. “I’m hopeful that whatever went on with the Coyotes is not an indication of a lack of public support to fulfill the public part of that partnership to keep the Arizona facility a first-class major league facility.”
