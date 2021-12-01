Key scores 20, Ohio State rides defense past No. 1 Duke
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreless for the final 4½ minutes, completing a rally from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Blue Devils 71-66 on Tuesday night.
E.J. Liddell hit two free throws with 1:06 remaining to give the Buckeyes (5-2) their first lead since early in the first half, and his jumper made it 69-66 with 16 seconds left. Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero missed a tying 3-pointer, and Cedric Russell got the rebound and closed it out at the free-throw line.
The Blue Devils (7-1) claimed the top spot in this week’s AP Top 25 poll after beating then-No. 1 Gonzaga in Las Vegas. Ohio State improved to 2-1 against ranked foes this year with its fourth straight game decided in the final minutes.
Liddell finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Ohio State.
Wendell Moore Jr. led the Blue Devils with 17 points and Banchero finished with 14.
Germany beats Britain in Davis Cup for 1st semi since 2007
INNSBRUCK, Austria — Germany came from behind to upset Britain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday after Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz won the decisive doubles match.
The German pair defeated British teammates Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 7-6 (10), 7-6 (5) after the best-of-three tie was level following the two singles.
Krawietz and Pütz saved four set points in the tiebreaker before taking the opening set and won the second tiebreaker after winning seven straight points from 5-0 down.
“This is an incredible team achievement,” Krawietz said. “We have a great atmosphere in the team from day one.”
Daniel Evans had given Britain the lead by beating Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1, but Jan-Lennard Struff pulled Germany even with the 10-time champion by beating Cameron Norrie 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2.
Germany has won the Davis Cup three times but not since 1993. In its first semifinal since 2007, Germany will meet either Sweden or the team from Russia on Saturday. Croatia will face either Serbia or Kazakhstan in the other semifinal.
China concerned about omicron effect on Beijing Winter Games
BEIJING — China says the omicron variant of the coronavirus is a concern for organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics but it remains confident the games will be held as scheduled in February.
The new variant is the latest challenge facing the games, which have taken criticism over the lack of natural snow in the Chinese capital, the country’s human rights record, and tennis star Peng Shuai’s recent accusations of sexual assault against a former top leader of the ruling Communist Party.
At a daily briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said omicron would “certainly bring some challenges in terms of prevention and control.”
“I’m fully confident that the Winter Olympics will be held as scheduled, smoothly and successfully,” Zhao said, citing China’s experience in largely controlling widespread infections since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.
China maintains some of the world’s strictest anti-virus travel restrictions and has said it will not allow overseas spectators at the games. Athletes, staff and journalists will be confined to bubbles for the duration of the competition, which will take place at three far-flung locations in downtown Beijing, its suburb of Yanqing, and neighboring Hebei province.
Along with logistical and health concerns, China faces the prospect that the U.S. and other Western democracies will decline to send government officials to the games in protest over China’s treatment of Turkic Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups, along with civil society and human rights activists.
Politicians, the WTA and leading tennis players have also raised concerns about the safety of three-time Olympian and former top-ranked doubles player Peng, who publicly accused Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the party’s Politburo Standing Committee of coercing her into sex three years ago.
Braves exercise 2024 option for manager Snitker
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have locked up manager Brian Snitker for three more seasons after he guided the team to its first World Series title since 1995.
The Braves announced Tuesday they have exercised the option for the 2024 season on Snitker’s contract, an expected move for the highly popular skipper who already had two more years on his current deal.
The 66-year-old Snitker is a Braves lifer, having spent more than four decades in the organization in various roles before he finally landed the big league managing job during the 2016 season after Fredi Gonzalez was fired.
Snitker has guided the Braves to four straight NL East titles, capped by this season’s surprising run to the World Series championship after the club went 88-73 during the regular season — the fewest wins of any postseason team.
The Braves upset Milwaukee in the division round, knocked off the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series, and defeated the Houston Astros in a six-game World Series.
Snitker has a record of 441-390 in six seasons as manager.
Panthers lose starting CB Jackson for the season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have lost starting cornerback Donte Jackson for the remainder of the season to a groin injury.
Jackson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
It has yet to be determined if Jackson, who is due to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, will need surgery.
The news on Jackson comes one day after the Panthers announced that running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.
Jackson was injured in Carolina’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He was in the midst of another solid season with 61 tackles and two interceptions. His 12 interceptions over the past four seasons are the most of any player selected in the 2018 NFL draft class.
Cornerback is one of Carolina’s deepest positions and the team still has Stephon Gilmore, C.J. Henderson, AJ. Bouye and Keith Taylor on the roster.
The Panthers filled Jackson’s roster spot by activating guard Deonte Brown from injured reserve.
The Panthers (5-7) have a bye this week.
AP source: Giants’ Jones has neck injury, may miss next game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A person familiar with the situation has told The Associated Press that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a neck injury and his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is uncertain.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not released their injury report and the team had the day off. The person said Jones’ name will be on the report on Wednesday.
NFL Network was first to report the injury.
Coach Joe Judge is scheduled to talk to reporters on Wednesday morning.
Jones has started every game this season for the Giants (4-7). He was 19 of 30 for 202 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles in a 13-7 win on Sunday.
Jones played every offensive snap against Philadelphia and did not appear to be injured on any play. He spoke with reporters after the game and showed no sign of injury.
Jones, the No. 6 pick overall in 2019, is having his best season. He is 232 of 361 for 2,428 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is hitting 64.3% of his passes and has seven interceptions. He also is second on the team in rushing with 298 yards on 62 carries.
The running has led to Jones taking a few big hits because he does not slide much. He suffered a concussion against Dallas on Oct. 10 trying to score on a bootleg on third down from the Dallas 1.
If he were unable to play, veteran Mike Glennon would start. He replaced Jones against Dallas and completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.
Georgia State cancels hoops game because of COVID, injuries
ATLANTA — Georgia State has canceled its men’s basketball game Wednesday against Tennessee State because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries.
The Panthers (4-2) lost 94-59 last Saturday at Rhode Island with a squad that included only seven scholarship players and nine players overall.
One player was out after testing positive for COVID-19, others were unable to travel because of contract tracing and the roster was further depleted by injuries.
Georgia State announced that Wednesday’s home game against Tennessee State was called off “out of an abundance of caution” and wouldn’t be rescheduled.
The Panthers are expected to return to action Saturday at Mercer. Tennessee State (1-5) is scheduled to travel to Chicago State for its next game that same day.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy placed in COVID-19 protocol
BOSTON — Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Cassidy is the first Bruins player or coach to be added to the protocol this season and will miss Boston’s game Tuesday night against Detroit. General manager Don Sweeney told reporters after the Bruins’ morning skate that Cassidy has mild symptoms.
According to NHL rules on positive COVID-19 tests for this season, Cassidy must isolate from the team for at least 10 days and get a doctor’s approval to return.
Assistant coach Joe Sacco is taking over head coaching duties during Cassidy’s absence for the Bruins, who have won five of their last seven. The Bruins visit Nashville on Thursday and return home to host Tampa Bay on Saturday.
The NHL has postponed five games so far this season — three for Ottawa and two for the New York Islanders — but the league has not seen widespread disruption of its schedule unlike last season.
Cases are still cropping up.
In St. Louis, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said forward Tyler Bozak had been placed in COVID-19 protocol. Bozak, 35, has has one goal and six assists in 21 games this season.
In Edmonton, the Oilers canceled Tuesday’s practice for “precautionary reasons” after defenseman Cody Ceci was placed in COVID-19 protocol a day before hosting Pittsburgh.
Auburn fires offensive coordinator Bobo after losing skid
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo after one season.
Spokesman Kirk Sampson confirmed Tuesday that Bobo isn’t being retained. He was hired in January with a three-year contract worth $1.3 million annually. Auburn will owe him the remaining $2.6 million.
The Tigers (6-6) lost their last four games, blowing double-digit leads in three straight to end the regular season. They scored a total of 12 points in the second half of those games, not counting the four overtimes in a 24-22 loss to No. 4 Alabam a.
Starting quarterback Bo Nix missed the final two games after ankle surgery.
Bobo came to Auburn after working last season as South Carolina’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following a five-year stint as the coach at Colorado State. He also played quarterback for Georgia, where he was offensive coordinator from 2007-14.
Former Olympian Hachlaf banned 6 years for 2nd doping case
MONACO — Moroccan runner Halima Hachlaf was banned for six years on Tuesday for a second doping offense.
Hachlaf, who ran in the 800 meters at the 2012 London Olympics, tested positive for a synthetic steroid hormone at a race in Rabat in January. She did not have an exemption to use it as a medicine, the Athletics Integrity Unit said in its verdict.
The 33-year-old runner previously served a four-year ban for suspected blood doping and returned to compete at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar. She was eliminated in the 800 semifinals.
The AIU said Hachlaf did not respond to requests to cooperate with the case and has been suspended from the sport through 2027. She can challenge the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Hachlaf twice won races on the Diamond League circuit before competing for Morocco at the 2012 Olympics. She was eliminated in the semifinals in London.
Leipzig cancels training after more virus cases among staff
LEIPZIG, Germany — German soccer club Leipzig canceled training Tuesday as the team’s coronavirus outbreak grew with more cases among the staff.
Leipzig said only that there were “further positive corona cases” among the staff, without specifying how many, and that no players were among those testing positive Tuesday. The players took further virus tests instead of training, with results expected Wednesday.
Five Leipzig players and four staff tested positive for the virus last week, including American coach Jesse Marsch, who had to oversee the club’s last two games remotely while in isolation.
Leipzig’s home state of Saxony has the highest coronavirus infection rates in Germany, and the club became the first in the top division to host a game in an empty stadium this season in a 3-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Leipzig next visits Union Berlin on Friday and said that game “is not in danger as things stand.”
Police: Man slapped 14-year-old boy in face during LSU game
BATON ROUGE, La. — A man was arrested for slapping a 14-year-old boy in the face during a football game at Louisiana State University, police say.
Witnesses said the man struck the young fan in a Tiger Stadium suite Saturday during the game against Texas A&M, news outlets reported.
Arrest records show officers who went to speak with the 40-year-old from Houston said there was a “very strong smell of alcohol on his breath” and that he was slurring his speech.
The victim told police he and his friends tried talking to the man, who became agitated and started cursing.
One of the teenagers stood up to take the man’s picture. The documents say he then jumped up and “slapped the juvenile victim across the face with an open hand, leaving a red mark on his left cheek.”
The man was charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office records show he was released on a $2,000 bond.
Bayern Munich set to play in empty stadium over coronavirus
MUNICH — Bayern Munich will likely host Barcelona without spectators in the Champions League next week after the state governor said on Tuesday he will demand sports events in empty stadiums due to high coronavirus infection rates.
Bavaria governor Markus Söder said his state would block fans from attending games even if there isn’t an agreement to do it nationwide, ahead of talks later Tuesday between Germany’s states, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz.
“It makes no sense to allow spectators again for the foreseeable future,” Söder told regional broadcaster Bayern 2. “If that doesn’t work on the federal level, we will do it for Bavaria alone.”
Söder didn’t give a timetable for his plan. Bayern’s next home game is against Barcelona on Dec. 8, with a Bundesliga home game against Mainz three days later. The measure would also affect the other top-division men’s soccer clubs in Bavaria, Augsburg and Greuther Fürth, and numerous teams in various sports.
Bayern was allowed a full house of 75,000 spectators in October but rising infection rates led to a cut to 25% capacity in Bavaria last week. Fans in the state are required to show a negative test for the coronavirus as well as either proof of vaccination or a recent recovery from the virus.
The Champions League game in Germany next week between Leipzig and Manchester City is already being played without spectators after the state of Saxony became the first to block fans this month. Saxony has the country’s highest recent infection rates.
Nationwide measures are also a possibility. Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, expressed dismay on Monday that 50,000 fans were allowed for Cologne’s Bundesliga game against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.
Police: Former UCF football player fatally shot by father
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former football player at the University of Central Florida was fatally shot during an altercation with his father and his mother was wounded, authorities said Tuesday.
Otis Anderson Jr. was killed late Monday during the argument with his father, Otis Anderson Sr., at his parents’ home in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a partially redacted arrest report released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The fight started after the former running back’s father was bit by a dog belonging to Anderson’s girlfriend. Anderson got into a verbal fight with his 52-year-old father, and his mother urged him to go back upstairs. Anderson’s father and mother than began arguing and the senior Anderson flipped over a recliner, causing Anderson to come back downstairs to check on his mother’s well-being, according to the arrest report.
Anderson then began arguing with his father. The part of the report describing the shooting was blacked out, but it said Anderson had a gunshot wound to his chest and back. Anderson’s mother, Denise, was treated for graze wounds at a hospital, the report said.
Anderson’s father is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
It was not immediately known if the father had a lawyer who could comment for him.
Anderson played for UCF from 2017 to 2020 and had 3,708 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns, the eighth-highest in the school’s record books.
In a tweet, University of Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel, who coached Anderson at UCF, said he was “saddened and stunned” by his death.
“Tough and gritty, fun and full of laughter, he made such a positive impact on our university, community, and our locker room,” Heupel said. “He was an unbelievable teammate.”
