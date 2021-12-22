Pitt lands former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis
PITTSBURGH — Kedon Slovis is trading USC for Pittsburgh.
The former Trojans quarterback announced Tuesday he is heading east to join the ACC champion Panthers, where he will get a chance to replace ACC Player of the Year Kenny Pickett.
“I’m feeling incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a Panther — and I can’t wait to prove myself again on this stage,” Slovis said in a piece he wrote for The Players Tribune released Tuesday evening.
Slovis entered his junior season at USC as a Heisman Trophy contender but he struggled to find any rhythm. He passed for 2,153 yards with 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions in nine games before being lost for the season with a leg injury.
Slovis joins a wide-open race to replace Pickett, who announced last week he will not play when the 13th-ranked Panthers (11-2) face No. 10 Michigan State (10-2) in the Peach Bowl next week. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has not said who will start in place of Pickett, though Nick Patti figures to get the nod as the primary backup.
The Panthers also have Davis Beville and Arizona State transfer Joey Yellen, who joined Pitt in January 2020.
Pitt is in the process of looking for a new offensive coordinator after Mark Whipple left for the same position at Nebraska.
Whoever is at quarterback for the Panthers won’t lack for weapons, including Biletnikoff Award-winning wide receiver Jordan Addison, who caught 93 passes for 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Slovis figured not to be part of USC’s future plans after the Trojans lured Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma to replace Clay Helton as head coach.
Capitals-Flyers becomes 50th NHL game postponed this season
The Washington Capitals-Philadelphia Flyers game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed, the 50th NHL game delayed this season for coronavirus-related reasons.
The league said COVID-19 issues with the Capitals prompted the postponement. Defenseman Justin Schultz and forward Daniel Sprong began the team’s morning skate in Philadelphia but were pulled off after their test results came back.
Wiping out Capitals-Flyers left the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Vegas Golden Knights as the only game left in the NHL this week. The league and players’ association agreed to begin the annual holiday break early and push off the games that were scheduled for Thursday.
“It’s not fun to see all these games getting canceled,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “It’ll be interesting to see the make-up dates and when they’re going to fit those games in, but for us to focus on that, we can’t do that.”
Of the 50 games postponed, 45 have occurred over the past two weeks with the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America. More than 15% of the league’s 700-plus players are in virus protocol, a list that continues to grow.
“Hopefully the guys that are affected have no symptoms and they get back as soon as possible to play hockey again,” Hedman said
The Buffalo Sabres entered their holiday break by placing forwards Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons in COVID-19 protocol.
General manager Kevyn Adams said Girgensons is experiencing symptoms while Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza are not. Hinostroza landed in the protocol a day earlier.
Tyreek Hill among 21 NFL players added to COVID-19 list
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another 21 NFL players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell.
They were among nine players, including two on the practice squad, who joined tight end Travis Kelce and kicker Harrison Butker on Kansas City’s growing list.
The Chiefs also have Charvarius Ward on the list, which means two of their top three cornerbacks are in the league’s virus protocol, along with defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon.
Linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive lineman Kyle Long, right tackle Lucas Niang and safety Armani Watts also were added to list on Tuesday.
On Monday, the first day under the NFL’s revised protocols, 47 players were placed on the COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began.
Former OF Kotsay named new manager of Athletics
OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics named former outfielder Mark Kotsay their manager Tuesday to replace Bob Melvin, who departed earlier this offseason to manage the San Diego Padres.
Kotsay receives a three-year contract through the 2024 season, the team. That also includes a club option for the 2025 campaign.
Kotsay is being promoted from third base coach to manage the team for which he played in four of his 17 major league seasons — from 2004-07.
The 46-year-old Kotsay also served a stint as bench coach under Melvin, who came aboard midway through the 2011 season to replace Bob Geren.
Kotsay will be the sixth A’s manager spanning the past 36 years and the 19th manager in Oakland history.
The A’s went 86-76 this year for third place in the AL West and missed the playoffs following three straight postseason berths.
Oakland won the AL West during the pandemic-shortened, 60-game 2020 season following consecutive wild-card finishes. In the playoffs, the A’s beat the White Sox in the wild-card round to stop a nine-game losing streak in winner-take-all postseason games — a major league record that dated to the 1973 World Series — before losing to the rival Houston Astros in a four-game AL division series.
NBA has ‘no plans’ to pause season, Silver tells ESPN
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that there are no plans to pause the season, even as numbers of players entering the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus continues to rise.
Silver, in an interview with ESPN, said the league has examined multiple options but does not yet see a reason to stop play. Through early Tuesday evening, at least 84 players from 20 teams — not including some coaches and staffers — were believed to be in the protocols, though those numbers tend to change almost on an hourly basis. The count is largely based on what teams have disclosed on their most recent injury report.
“Frankly, we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now,” Silver said. “As we look through these cases literally ripping through the country right now, putting aside the rest of the world, I think we’re finding ourselves where we sort of knew we were going to get to for the past several months — and that is that this virus will not be eradicated and we’re going to have to learn to live with it. That’s what we’re experiencing in the league right now.”
Silver’s remarks came on the same day that the 10 NBA teams with games scheduled on Christmas were told by the league that shifting some game times is a possibility for the planned five-game slate, if virus-related issues force changes to the lineup and create holes in the national television schedule.
The league told the teams the priority is filling the ABC windows for Saturday’s games, which means the slots at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern. For now, those games, in order, would have Boston at Milwaukee, Golden State at Phoenix and Brooklyn at the Los Angeles Lakers.
The other games on the Christmas schedule are Atlanta at New York at noon Eastern, and Dallas at Utah at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. Both of those games are scheduled to be shown on ESPN.
Miami officials say football team is now in virus protocols
The Miami Hurricanes’ plans to play in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 appear to be uncertain at best, after the school announced Tuesday that its football program has entered COVID-19 protocols.
The Hurricanes did not say how many players or coaches are currently dealing with virus-related issues. The team was scheduled to resume bowl practice in earnest this week after taking last week off for finals.
Miami (7-5) is scheduled to play Washington State (7-5) in El Paso, Texas. Officials in El Paso said earlier this week that their city has seen a COVID-19 positivity rate of about 15% in the past week.
“The university remains committed to its goal of participating” in the bowl game, the Hurricanes said, “while ensuring the continued health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and staff.”
Meanwhile, just as was the case with Miami’s women’s basketball team earlier this week when it had to take a forfeit loss against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Duke because of virus issues, COVID-19 concerns at Georgetown and Boston College have caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings.
Boston College’s men’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday is canceled in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Georgetown’s game Wednesday at No. 22 Providence is also canceled in the Big East.
The leagues announced the cancellations Tuesday. In both cases, the forfeits will count only in the league standings and won’t affect the overall record.
In the ACC, Boston College’s next scheduled game is Dec. 29 at home against Florida State. Wake Forest is also scheduled to play that day at Louisville, which paused team activities Monday due to multiple positive tests and had to cancel its rivalry game with No. 20 Kentucky.
In the Big East, Georgetown — coached by former Hoyas and NBA great Patrick Ewing — is scheduled to play next Tuesday at Creighton. Providence hosts No. 15 Seton Hall on Dec. 29.
Ginobili, Chambers, Whalen among 1st-time hoop hall nominees
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Former San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili, SuperSonics and Suns forward Tom Chambers and Olympic and WNBA champion Lindsay Whalen are among the first-time nominees for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Among the returning nominees announced Tuesday are 2004 NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups and former UConn and Detroit Shock star Swin Cash. More than 150 players, coaches and other contributors will be considered for induction in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during the Sept. 9-10 enshrinement ceremonies.
The full Class of 2022 will be announced during the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans in April.
APNewsBreak: MLB payrolls drop 4%, back to 2015 level
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball payrolls dropped 4% in 2021 compared to the league’s last full season, and the $4.05 billion total was the lowest in a fully completed year since 2015.
Falling payrolls have sparked the labor unrest that led to the sport’s first work stoppage in more than a quarter-century this month, when the collective bargaining agreement expired and owners locked out the players Dec. 2.
Payrolls are down 4.6% from their record high of just under $4.25 billion in 2017, the first year of the just-expired CBA, according to information sent to clubs by the commissioner’s office and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday. Spending on big league players has not been this low since a $3.9 billion total in 2015.
The Los Angeles Dodgers led baseball with a $262 million payroll in 2021, the second highest in major league history behind the franchise’s $291 million mark in 2015.
The Dodgers were hit with a $32.65 million luxury tax bill Monday as the sport resumed penalizing big spenders after a one-season suspension of the tax due to the pandemic. San Diego was the only other club assessed a tax, charged $1.29 million after failing to make the playoffs with a roster led by Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Yu Darvish, Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer.
Olympic champion Shiffrin dominates GS, regains overall lead
COURCHEVEL, France — Known for being modest about her achievements, even Mikaela Shiffrin used a superlative Tuesday to describe her dominant win in a women’s World Cup giant slalom.
“Very spectacular,” the Olympic champion said.
Shiffrin won the first of two midweek races on the Emile Allais course, building on a big lead from the first run to finish .86 seconds ahead of Sara Hector of Sweden, who posted the fastest second-run time.
“To be able to ski this way today, even with fatigue and less energy, is very spectacular,” said Shiffrin, who competed in her 11th event of the season, more than any of her competitors.
“After the last weeks, pushing the schedule hard, it’s been a lot just to get here and we’re just starting this next tech block, so I’m not full tank right now. But I felt like I really skied some of my best skiing and some of my toughest skiing today. That’s just really incredible.”
The American was coming off a surprise appearance at a super-G in nearby Val d’Isère on Sunday, where she finished fifth.
“Years and years of wanting to go there and we finally did it,” she said about the Val d’Isère race. “And to come here today, there was a big question on my mind if it was the right decision, and if it was going to be too much.”
It certainly wasn’t too much on Tuesday.
Shiffrin opened with a near-flawless opening run, and increased her lead over Hector to more than 1.5 seconds before avoiding risks in the final part of her second run.
Michelle Gisin of Switzerland, who was second after the opening run, dropped to third place, 1.08 behind Shiffrin.
NFL could become trend-setter for COVID-19 testing policies
The NFL’s decision to reduce COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic, vaccinated players could signal a trend for pro sports leagues and provide an example for society to follow heading into 2022.
Despite a rising number of positive cases that forced three games to be rescheduled over the weekend, the NFL, in cooperation with the players’ union, agreed on Saturday to scale back testing for vaccinated players. The move aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends “diagnostic testing” only for symptomatic or close-contact vaccinated people, and “screening tests” only for unvaccinated people.
The NFL previously required vaccinated players to get tested weekly before amending the protocols. The NFLPA had advocated for daily testing for vaccinated players but eventually agreed to “target” testing.
The NBA didn’t require vaccinated players to get tested during the season but revised its policy to increase testing for a two-week period starting Dec. 26.
Browns’ McKinley out for season, star Garrett hurts groin
CLEVELAND — The Browns got bad news on defensive end Takk McKinley. They’re hoping for better on Myles Garrett.
Cleveland’s defense, already ravaged by COVID-19 cases, was dealt another tough blow as McKinley will miss the rest of this season with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Monday night’s 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Also, the Browns are anxiously awaiting test results on Garrett after the star injured his groin in the fourth quarter. Garrett left the field and was checked in the sideline medical tent before returning.
The 2020 All-Pro was clearly not himself in the final minutes and struggled just getting to the sideline.
Coach Kevin Stefanski was awaiting more information on Garrett, who has a career-high 15 sacks.
Stefanski, who missed Monday’s game after a positive COVID-19 test and hasn’t cleared protocols, wouldn’t speculate on whether Garrett will be available for Saturday’s game at Green Bay.
Florida A&M, Arizona State cancel game amid power outage
TEMPE, Ariz. — The men’s basketball game between Florida A&M and Arizona State has been canceled due to an arena power outage.
Both teams agreed to cancel Tuesday’s game after a facilities issue caused a power outage at Desert Financial Arena.
The cancelation comes as games across the country are being postponed or canceled due to a surge in coronavirus cases.
The women’s game between UC Irvine and Arizona State, originally scheduled to be played before the men’s game at Desert Financial Arena, was moved to the Sun Devils’ practice facility. The game was not open to the public.
Latifi received death threats after chaotic F1 season finale
GROVE, England — Williams driver Nicholas Latifi revealed Tuesday that he received death threats after his late crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sparked a controversial ending to the Formula One title race.
The Canadian’s crash with five laps remaining brought out the safety car and helped Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton for the title.
The 26-year-old Latifi condemned the torrent of abuse he received on social media.
“What shocked me was the extreme tone of the hate, abuse, and even the death threats I received,” he said in a lengthy statement.
Hamilton, of Mercedes, had a nearly 12-second lead with Red Bull’s Verstappen in second when the crash brought out the yellow flag.
Verstappen pitted for fresh tires while Hamilton stayed on track. The race director initially said lapped drivers could not pass the safety car, then reversed the call in a decision that returned Verstappen to second when the race resumed with a lap remaining.
Nketiah treble, Patino debut goal as Arsenal advances in cup
LONDON — Even after scoring a hat trick for Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah was momentarily upstaged by another academy graduate. It’s not often a teenager scores on his debut.
Eleven minutes after coming off the bench, Charlie Patino completed a 5-1 victory over Sunderland to send Arsenal into the semifinals of the League Cup on Tuesday.
The stoppage-time goal at Emirates Stadium saw the 18-year-old midfielder prod in a shot after Nicolas Pépé rolled the ball into the penalty area.
Pépé was also Arsenal’s second scorer in the first half after Nketiah netted the opener from close range in the 17th minute against the third-tier side.
After Nathan Broadhead pulled one back, Nketiah’s back-heeled flick restored Arsenal’s two-goal advantage four minutes into the second half. Nketiah completed his treble in the 58th minute after getting on the end of Pépé’s cross.
It’s another encouraging result for Arsenal, which is fourth in the Premier League as it tries to end a five-season exile from the Champions League.
10-man Sevilla held 1-1 by Barcelona, Kounde sent off
BARCELONA, Spain — Sevilla was held 1-1 at home by Barcelona on Tuesday in a match the hosts finished with 10 men after defender Jules Kounde was sent off with a direct red card for throwing the ball into an opponent’s face.
Papu Gómez put Sevilla ahead in the 32nd minute as steady rain fell upon the Sánchez Pijuán field. Ronald Araújo headed in Ousmane Dembele’s corner kick to equalize for Barcelona just before halftime.
The match was deadlocked in the 64th when Kounde, who last summer was rumored to be close to a move to Chelsea, lost his cool. After Barcelona defender Jordi Alba had twice bumped him in the back while disputing a ball going out of bounds, Kounde grabbed the ball and slung it into his face from close range. The referee did not hesitate to show him a red card.
“It was uphill after the sending off,” Gómez said. “I am sure (Kounde) is angry and disappointed. When you make a mistake like that you feel horrible. He will take a look at what he did and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Barcelona increased its control with an extra man and only the woodwork saved Sevilla when Dembele curled a shot off the far post with six minutes to play.
The stumble left second-place Sevilla five points behind leader Real Madrid, which visits Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in a match to be played without several players on both teams due to coronavirus infections.
Barcelona remained in seventh place, two points from fourth and the Champions League spots.
Juve beats Cagliari to close gap on top 4 as Atalanta draws
MILAN — Juventus ended the year on a positive note by beating relegation-threatened Cagliari 2-0 on Tuesday to close the gap to the top four in Serie A.
Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi scored as Juventus moved to within four points of Atalanta, which was surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw at struggling Genoa.
Atalanta was in fourth place and the final Champions League qualifying berth.
Juventus had struggled at the start of the season but things were starting to click under returning coach Massimiliano Allegri and the Bianconeri came into the match having won five of its past six matches, drawing the other.
It almost took an early lead but Kean headed Juan Cuadrado’s cross off the far post.
