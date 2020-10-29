18 arrested in LA during Dodgers championship celebrations
LOS ANGELES — Fans jubilant over the Dodgers’ World Series win danced in the streets and set off fireworks across Los Angeles, while in some areas the celebrations were marred by vandalism and looting.
At least 18 people were arrested throughout Los Angeles County, authorities said Wednesday.
Police declared an unlawful assembly early Wednesday in a downtown LA neighborhood where windows were shattered and shops were looted. Television news footage showed at least two people in handcuffs.
At least eight people were arrested within the city, Los Angeles Police Det. Meghan Aguilar said Wednesday. The offenses were assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, looting and reckless driving.
Three police officers suffered minor injuries, Aguilar said.
World Series TV ratings drop 32% previous low from 2012
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game win over the Tampa Bay Rays received an average television rating 32% below the previous World Series low.
The six games on Fox averaged a 5.2 rating, 12 share and 9,785,000 viewers, Nielsen Media Research said Wednesday. The previous low was a 7.6 rating, 12 share and 12,660,000 viewers for the San Francisco Giants’ four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in 2012.
This year’s rating was down 36% from the 8.1 rating, 16 share and average of 14,067,000 viewers for the Washington Nationals’ seven-game win over the Houston Astros last year.
Los Angeles’ 3-1 win in Game 6 on Tuesday night drew a 6.8 rating, 15 share and an average of 12,627,000 viewers, down from a 9.6 rating, 19 share and average of 16,551,000 viewers for Washington’s 7-2 win in Game 6 last year.
Last year’s Series average was boosted by Game 7, when the Nationals’ 6-2 win drew a 13.1 rating, 25 share and an average of 23,217,000 viewers.
Fox said when Spanish-language coverage on Fox Deportes and streaming platforms were included, Game 6 averaged 13,215,000 viewers.
The audience for the Dodgers’ first title clincher since 1988 peaked at 14,351,000, Fox’s largest Tuesday night audience since Game 6 last year.
Game 6 drew a 27.5 rating and 48 share in Los Angeles, the highest for the Dodgers in the market since the Game 7 loss to Houston in 2017 drew a 36.7 rating and 56 share. The final game drew an 18.2 rating and 33 share in Tampa, the highest for the Rays there since the fifth and final game of the 2008 World Series against Philadelphia drew a 29.8 rating and 42 share.
Hendrick hires banished Kyle Larson to drive flagship No. 5
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson will be back in NASCAR next season driving the flagship No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.
Larson signed a multi-year contract Wednesday with Hendrick that ended his seven-month banishment from NASCAR for using a racial slur while playing an online racing game last spring. He’d been considered the top pending free agent in the sport but was promptly fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and lost all his sponsors.
Since using the n-word on April 12, Larson has completed NASCAR’s sensitivity training, hired an inclusion training coach, volunteered with the Tony Sanneh Foundation, visited Jackie Joyner-Kersee and her St. Louis community center, and the site of the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri, that followed a fatal police shooting of a Black man.
Larson has volunteered at food banks, went with Sanneh to the George Floyd Memorial site in Minneapolis, spent extensive time at the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia and made numerous other visits to both educate himself on racial justice issues and speak of his own experiences.
Rockets hiring Stephen Silas to replace D’Antoni
The Houston Rockets and Stephen Silas have an agreement for the Dallas assistant to replace Mike D’Antoni as coach, multiple people with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday.
The hiring of the son of former NBA player and coach Paul Silas completes a significant change in the leadership of the team with the league’s longest active playoff streak after Daryl Morey decided not to return as general manager following D’Antoni’s departure.
AP sources: Seahawks land Carlos Dunlap from Cincinnati
RENTON, Wash. — Carlos Dunlap made it clear he wanted out of Cincinnati and got his wish.
The Seattle Seahawks hope by getting Dunlap out of Cincinnati, they’ve landed an answer to help solve their underperforming defense.
In dire need of defensive help, the Seahawks acquired Dunlap from the Bengals on Wednesday, according to multiple people with knowledge of the deal. The people spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade.
Dunlap was thoroughly unhappy with his situation in Cincinnati, to the point of briefly putting his house for sale on social media last weekend. The Bengals found a willing buyer in Seattle. The Seahawks have been in desperate need to solve their pass rush issues that have been a key part of a defense that ranks last in the league in yards allowed and passing yards allowed through the first six games of the season.
Dunlap, 31, has spent his entire career with the Bengals and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and 2016. He had 46 sacks between 2015-19 and had eight sacks last year for Cincinnati.
This season, Dunlap has started four games and had one sack and 18 tackles. He’ll finish his career in Cincinnati one sack shy of tying the franchise’s all-time mark.
Seattle is reportedly sending backup offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a late-round draft pick to the Bengals in compensation. It’s another deft move by general manager John Schneider as Dunlap is not a rental. Dunlap’s contract goes through the 2021 season.
Miller family says they’re selling Jazz to Ryan Smith
SALT LAKE CITY — The majority interest of the Utah Jazz is being sold to technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, a move that when formally approved by the NBA will end the Miller family’s 35-year run as owners of the franchise.
The Jazz said Wednesday that “definitive agreements” have been struck with Smith on the sale of the team, Vivint Arena, the team’s G League affiliate and management of a Triple-A baseball club. Part of those agreements call for the team to remain in Utah.
Smith is a co-founder of the Utah-based firm Qualtrics, which was sold to SAP for $8 billion in an all-cash deal finalized last year.
Gail Miller, the owner and chair of the Larry H. Miller Group, said she has known Smith and his wife Ashley for some time. Smith, she said, approached the Millers to gauge their interest in a sale. The terms were not immediately disclosed, though ESPN reported the purchase price to exceed $1.6 billion.
AHL delays start of next season
The American Hockey League moved its projected start of next season back to Feb. 5 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, president and CEO Scott Howson announced Wednesday.
The AHL’s board of governors finalized that projected start date during a brief conference call. The AHL is the top minor league affiliate for the NHL, which is targeting a Jan. 1 start for the season.
Marlins pick up $12.5M option on OF Starling Marte
Starling Marte is staying with the Miami Marlins after the team exercised its $12.5 million contract option for next year.
Miami decided to pick up Marte’s option rather than pay him a $1 million buyout. The move Tuesday prevents Marte from becoming a free agent this offseason.
The 32-year-old outfielder was acquired from Arizona for three players at the Aug. 31 trade deadline and helped the surprising Marlins reach the playoffs by finishing second in the NL East.
Bears star receiver Robinson in NFL’s concussion protocol
Chicago Bears star receiver Allen Robinson is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, throwing his status for this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints into question.
He was hurt late in their lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and left the game. Robinson’s face hit the field when he was tackled on a helmet-to-helmet play by safety Nick Scott on a fourth-down catch with about four minutes left, and an official sent him to the sideline. The Bears (5-2) lost 24-10 and fell out of the NFC North lead.
Not having Robinson available to face the surging Saints and their top 10 defense would be a big blow for an offense that ranks among the NFL’s worst. Coach Matt Nagy said the Bears are preparing for whether he plays or not.
Browns star, league sack leader Garrett not practicing
CLEVELAND — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, the NFL’s sacks leader, is not practicing Wednesday because of an ankle injury.
Coach Kevin Stefanski gave few details about Garrett’s condition, but said the team is being cautious as it prepares for this week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Garrett had two sacks in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Garrett has nine sacks this season and has been a disruptive force in helping the Browns (5-2) to their best start since they opened 1994 at 6-1. He has a sack in six straight games and has four strip-sacks, three of which have been game-swinging plays.
Newly acquired DE Griffen can’t join Lions until next week
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia says newly acquired defensive end Everson Griffen will not be available to practice or play until next week due to NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Lions acquired Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional 2021 draft pick on Tuesday night. NFL protocols require players who join a new team to begin testing for six days before they can enter the franchise’s facilities.
Detroit (3-3) will be without Griffen when it hosts the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) on Sunday.
Griffen can join the team on Monday, following a series of negative tests for the coronavirus.
The 32-year-old Griffen has 77 career sacks, including 2 1/2 this season as a reserve in seven games with the Cowboys.
2021 Boston Marathon postponed, ‘at least’ until the fall
BOSTON — Next year’s Boston Marathon has also been postponed.
The Boston Athletic Association said Wednesday that it won’t hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.”
This year’s marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright. It was to be the 124th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race.
The B.A.A. says it is working with government officials and others involved in the race to see if a fall 2021 date is feasible. Organizers say they are hoping to announce a date for an in-person race before the end of this year.
Coastal Carolina coach says injured starting QB might play
CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell is “cautiously optimistic” that injured starting quarterback Grayson McCall could play Saturday when the 20th-ranked Chanticleers face Georgia State.
McCall leads the Sun Belt Conference in passing efficiency with 11 touchdowns against one interception. He was ruled out last week with what the team called an upper body injury.
Chadwell said Wednesday that McCall has not practiced fully yet during his recovery.
Should McCall remain sidelined, backup Fred Payton would make his second straight start. Payton, who started 10 games the previous two seasons before last week, threw three touchdown passes in a 28-14 victory over Georgia Southern.
McCall is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Indian Trail, North Carolina. He saw action in two games during his redshirt season before winning the starting job this fall.
The Chants (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) will look for their first ever 6-0 start against Georgia State (2-2, 1-2).
AP sources: Morey in advanced talks to lead 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are in advanced negotiations with former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to become president of basketball operations as part of their front-office overhaul that began after an underachieving season, multiple people with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The deal is expected to be finalized as early as this weekend, according to the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because it has not been made official. Elton Brand will remain general manager, they said.
Morey stepped down as GM of the Rockets earlier this month after blockbuster moves that failed to lead the franchise to the NBA Finals. The Rockets made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons, for the longest active streak in the NBA.
He was responsible for the trade that brought James Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City. The Rockets reached the Western Conference finals twice under Morey but were unable to win their first championship since consecutive titles in 1994-95.
Nats decline options for Kendrick, Eaton, Sánchez, Thames
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals declined 2021 club options on right fielder Adam Eaton and right-handed starter Aníbal Sánchez on Wednesday, and declined their part of mutual options for infielder Howie Kendrick and first baseman Eric Thames.
Those moves allow all four players to become eligible for free agency, although Kendrick said last month he wasn’t sure whether he would retire or try to play another year.
Kendrick, Eaton and Sánchez were members of Washington’s World Series championship team in 2019. Four other members of that title-winning club became free agents Wednesday because their contracts expired the day after this year’s World Series ended: Ryan Zimmerman, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Sean Doolittle and Kurt Suzuki.
US skaters get chance to earn money in additional event
LAS VEGAS — Top American figure skaters were given an opportunity to compete again and earn prize money during the pandemic-shortened season in the new Las Vegas Invitational.
The event, which featured two-time world champion Nathan Chen, took place Monday and will air on NBC on Nov. 15. Teams representing NBC analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir skated for $50,000 in prize money.
U.S. Figure Skating and sponsor HomeLight teamed to create the additional competition just after Skate America ended last weekend. The Grand Prix series was cut from six events to four, and each of those four are only for athletes from the host country or training there. The Grand Prix Final in Beijing also has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Messi, Barcelona ease past Juventus; Chelsea, Man U cruise
There was no Cristiano Ronaldo on the field and no fans in the stands to see Barcelona and Lionel Messi beat Juventus 2-0 away in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Ronaldo’s lingering COVID-19 case prevented a first meeting between him and Messi in the group stage of a competition they have combined to win nine times.
Barcelona took an early lead in Turin through Ousmane Dembélé and had plenty of chances to seal the win long before Messi scored a penalty as 90 minutes ticked over into stoppage time.
Marcus Rashford scored a hat trick as Manchester United beat Leipzig 5-0 at home, while Chelsea brushed aside Krasnodar 4-0 in Russia, giving England’s four clubs a sweep of wins this week without conceding a goal.
A wave of second-half goals also earned wins for Paris Saint-Germain — after losing Neymar early to injury — Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.
Some of the gloss went out of the Juve-Barca game -- the repeat of a standout final in 2015 -- when Ronaldo was ruled out in the morning. His virus infection was revealed more than two weeks ago while on international duty with Portugal.
Barcelona quickly pushed back the Italian champion and Antoine Griezmann’s shot struck a post in the second minute. The lead arrived in the 14th from Dembélé’s deflected, looping shot.
Barcelona’s forwards were often hesitant and wasteful, with even Messi missing the target with a clear shooting chance on his left foot.
Juventus officially had no shots on target yet its No. 9 Alvaro Morata had a hat-trick of goals disallowed for offside calls. The third would have leveled in the 55th but was ruled out more than two minutes later after a video review.
Also in Group G, Ferencváros and Dynamo Kyiv missed the chance to join Juventus on three points by drawing 2-2 in Budapest before a crowd of 6,171.
AP source: MLB owners to vote Friday to approve Mets sale
ARLINGTON, Texas — Major League Baseball owners will vote Friday to approve the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because details of the ongoing process had not been announced.
The proposed purchase of 95% of the Mets by an entity of Cohen was already approved by MLB’s ownership committee. Cohen needs 23 of the 30 clubs to sign off for the deal to be completed. The sale values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.
Cowboys release DT Poe amid shakeup of disappointing defense
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Dontari Poe on Wednesday, cutting ties with a veteran expected to play a key role for a disappointing defense now going through a midseason shakeup.
Poe was also the first Dallas player to kneel during the national anthem in protest of issues of racial injustice and police brutality. Owner Jerry Jones has been outspoken against such protests, at one time threatening to bench any Dallas players who did.
Jones softened his stance with the national reckoning over issues of race sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota. Poe was the only Dallas player to kneel in the first seven games.
Poe and defensive back Daryl Worley were released a day after the Cowboys (2-5) traded defensive end Everson Griffen to Detroit for a conditional draft pick in 2021. All three were free agents added during the offseason and are now among five additions that won’t make it to the end of the season in Dallas.
Gase will again have Loggains call Jets’ plays on offense
NEW YORK — The New York Jets’ struggling offense will again be in Dowell Loggains’ hands this week.
Coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday that his offensive coordinator will call plays for the second straight game after Loggains oversaw the offense in an 18-10 loss last Sunday to Buffalo.
“We’re going to keep it the same,” Gase said.
The Jets will hope for a better result, though. They got off to a promising start under Loggains against the Bills, scoring 10 points on their first three possessions. But, they failed to do much of anything after that and put up just 4 total yards in the second half.
Rockies decline $12M option for infielder Daniel Murphy
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies declined infielder Daniel Murphy’s $12 million option on Wednesday, bringing a close to his two-year stint with the team.
Murphy will receive a $6 million buyout.
The 35-year-old never really flourished at hitter-friendly Coors Field after signing a $24 million, two-year deal — with a mutual option for ‘21 — in December 2018. He hit .269 with 16 homers and 94 RBIs in 172 games with the Rockies. He dealt with a finger injury in his first season in Denver.
Breeders’ Cup Classic may feature Triple Crown race winners
Kentucky Derby winner Authentic heads a field of 11 horses, possibly including filly and Preakness winner Swiss Skydiver against males, for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with trainer Bob Baffert entering three horses in the $6 million race that includes Belmont winner Tiz the Law.
Besides Authentic, second to Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness, Baffert has Improbable and Maximum Security in the 1 1/4-mile Classic at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky. The Hall of Fame trainer has won the race a record three times.
Baffert is the all-time leader among trainers in Breeders’ Cup earnings with over $30 million.
The Classic field was among a total of 201 horses pre-entered Wednesday for the $28 million, 14-race world championships on Nov. 6-7.
Swiss Skydiver is also pre-entered in the Distaff, for which she is first preference to run against her own gender. Trained by Ken McPeek, she has five graded stakes wins at as many different tracks. She defeated males in the Preakness on Oct. 3. If Swiss Skydiver runs in the Classic, she would try to become the first female to win the race since superstar Zenyatta did so 11 years ago.
Refugee team of 6 athletes planned for Tokyo Paralympics
BONN, Germany — A refugee team of up to six athletes is expected to compete at next year’s Tokyo Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee said Wednesday.
The IPC said it would help and fund potential athletes to hit entry standards for the games.
The team leader will by Ileana Rodriguez, a former refugee from Cuba who swam for the United States at the 2012 London Paralympics.
The IPC said it is working with the United Nations’ refugee agency and sponsors Airbnb, Panasonic and Asics on the project.
Two refugees, from Iran and Syria, competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.
Djokovic saves 4 set points, beats Coric for Vienna quarter
VIENNA — Novak Djokovic saved four set points in a 7-6 (11), 6-3 win over Borna Coric on Wednesday to reach the Erste Bank Open quarterfinals and move one step closer to sealing the year-end No. 1 ranking.
Djokovic can lock up the top position by winning the title on Sunday.
Otherwise Rafael Nadal could still mathematically overtake him, although the Spaniard would need to enter a tournament in Bulgaria next month in order to do so.
Djokovic will play either Hubert Hurkacz or Lorenzo Sonego in Friday’s quarterfinal.
Earlier Wednesday, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 4 Daniil Medvedev won their first-round matches.
Djokovic, who had not lost a set in three previous matches against Coric, saved two break points at 4-4 and one more in his next service game at 5-5.
Coric missed four set points in the 18-minute tiebreaker, including one on his own serve when he hit a forehand wide.
The Croatian saved two set points for Djokovic with aces but hit a backhand long on his opponent’s third chance.
Roglic wins 8th stage of Vuelta, closes gap to Carapaz
ALTO DE MONCALVILLO, Spain — Defending champion Primoz Roglic made a strong attack on the demanding final climb to win the eighth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday, closing the gap to overall leader Richard Carapaz.
Roglic finished 13 seconds in front of Carapaz on the 164-kilometer (102-mile) stage from Logroño to the Alto de Moncalvillo.
F1 driver Pierre Gasly staying at AlphaTauri next year
FAENZA, Italy — Pierre Gasly will stay with AlphaTauri next year, the Formula One team said Wednesday.
The Frenchman has been one of the best drivers of the season, securing his first win at the Italian Grand Prix on Sept. 6.
AlphaTauri is the feeder team to Red Bull and Gasly had been touted to return there as a replacement for the struggling Alexander Albon in 2021.
Gasly is ninth in the drivers’ standings with 64 points, one behind Albon, and his fifth-place finish at last Sunday’s Portuguese GP was his second-best result of the year.
Some Albanian soccer set to resume, but not the top division
TIRANA, Albania — The Albanian soccer federation decided Wednesday to end its boycott for all levels below the top division.
The start of the season in September did not begin as scheduled after most of the top teams agreed not to play while they asked the government for more financial support.
Prime Minister Edi Rama has said that it has already fulfilled most of their requests.
The federation has now told all the clubs below the top league to resume this weekend. The Football Professional League, which is comprised of nine of the 10 clubs in the top division, will decide at a meeting of club presidents on Friday whether to resume the championship.
The FPL has asked the government to exclude players from income tax for up to 10 years, increasing the period from two years. It also wants to lower the value added tax for all soccer economic activities from 20% to 6%, cancel the not-paid fiscal obligations and draft a new law on sponsorship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.