Baltimore star Jackson to miss 3rd straight game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss a third straight game when the Baltimore Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.
Jackson was ruled out Thursday because of a knee injury. He was hurt in a win over Denver on Dec. 4. The Ravens have split two road games since then, beating Pittsburgh and losing to Cleveland with Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback.
Huntley is listed as questionable for this weekend because of right shoulder issues, but coach John Harbaugh said he is likely to start against the Falcons.
“Just was a little sore,” Huntley said. “I was just managing it and everything. So, I’m good.”
The Ravens also ruled out defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) for Saturday. Atlanta ruled out offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee).
When Jackson was first injured, Harbaugh said it was not expected to be season-ending. Last year, Jackson hurt his ankle and missed the final four games, all of which the team lost.
Any hopes of a return this week dwindled as Jackson continued to miss practice.
Titans’ Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee rookie Malik Willis will start his third NFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill’s future beyond this game.
“Just out this week,” Vrabel said Thursday. “I don’t have to issue an injury report for next week until next week.”
The Titans (7-7) sit atop the AFC South looking for a third straight division title, yet their once four-game lead is down to one with three games remaining.
Tannehill hurt his right ankle, which he sprained Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis, in the first quarter of last week’s 17-14 loss in Los Angeles to the Chargers. Tannehill was carted to the locker room, missed one series and returned to finish the game. The 11-year veteran ran for the tying touchdown with 48 seconds left.
This will be Willis’ second start against the Texans (1-12-1). He threw only 10 passes in a 17-10 win in Houston on Oct. 30 with Derrick Henry running for 219 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans will need Willis’ mobility with center Ben Jones placed on injured reserve after his second concussion in a month.
Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against the Dallas Cowboys.
Hurts was injured on a hard tackle during Sunday’s win at Chicago. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 13-1 and would clinch the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win against the Cowboys.
“It’s looking like it’s going to be Gardner,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday.
The 24-year-old Hurts said he grasped he was injured the moment he was tackled by defensive tackle Travis Gipson. He stayed in the game and went 7-of-10 passing for 110 yards — and hit wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 68-yard reception.
“He’s disappointed because he wants to play. He’s the toughest guy I know,” Sirianni said. “We have to do what’s best as an organization to put him in a safe spot.”
Hurts has passed for 22 touchdowns and 3,472 yards, and he also has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 35 total touchdowns this season is tied for the franchise record set by Randall Cunningham in 1990.
“Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go,” Sirianni said. “At the end of the day, he’s not going to be able to do it. He tried like crazy. I know he still wants to go. That’s just the toughness. Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I’ve ever been around.”
Hurts suffered an ankle injury and missed a game last season against the New York Jets. Minshew, a former starter with Jacksonville, was 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 victory on the road.
“Gardner is going to be our guy, Gardner will be ready,” Sirianni said. “He’s ready to go.”
Georgia adds transfer WRs Lovett, Thomas from SEC rivals
ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season Thursday when two wide receiver transfers from Southeastern Conference teams committed to play for the Bulldogs.
Missouri’s Dominic Lovett and Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas announced their decisions on their Twitter accounts. Each ranked among the SEC’s top 15 in yards receiving in 2022.
Lovett, a sophomore, ranked fourth in the league with 846 receiving yards on 56 catches. He had three touchdown catches.
Thomas, also a sophomore, was 14th with 610 yards on 38 catches, including seven for touchdowns.
The transfers can’t play in this year’s postseason for Georgia, which will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal in Atlanta.
Georgia has had two players, tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive lineman Bill Norton, enter the transfer portal.
Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract
SAN DIEGO— Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday.
Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024.
He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30.
He gets a hotel suite on road trips.
A 33-year-old right-hander, Lugo went 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and three saves over 62 outings and 65 innings with the Mets last season. A converted starter, the versatile right-hander spent his first seven big league seasons with New York.
San Diego finished second in the NL West at 89-73 in manager Bob Melvin’s first season and lost the NL Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies.
AP source: Cubs, C Tucker Barnhart agree to $6.5M contract
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs bolstered their defense again on Thursday, agreeing to a $6.5 million contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart.
A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical.
Barnhart’s deal includes a $3.25 million salary for 2023 and a $3.25 million player option for 2024. The agreement includes escalators and performance bonuses that could make it worth $9.5 million over two seasons.
Barnhart, who turns 32 on Jan. 7, is expected to back up Yan Gomes. Willson Contreras was the starting catcher for Chicago last season, but he signed an $87.5 million, five-year contract with St. Louis during free agency.
Barnhart returns to the NL Central after struggling in his only season with Detroit. He spent his first eight seasons with Cincinnati, winning Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020.
The addition of Barnhart comes one day after the Cubs finalized a $177 million, seven-year contract with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, who won his first Gold Glove this year. The team also added Gold Glove-winning center fielder Cody Bellinger on a $17.5 million, one-year contract.
Barnhart was selected by Cincinnati in the 10th round of the 2009 amateur draft. He made his big league debut when he appeared in 21 games with the Reds in 2014.
He was traded to Detroit in November 2021 and batted .221 with a homer and 16 RBIs in 94 games with the Tigers. He is a .245 career hitter with 52 homers and 277 RBIs in 838 games.
Hernán Losada hired to coach Montreal in Major League Soccer
MONTREAL — Hernán Losada was hired as coach of Montreal in Major League Soccer following his firing by D,C. United in April.
Losada, 40, was introduced Thursday, a day after team announced a two-year contract that includes an option for 2025. He replaced Wilfried Nancy, who left Montreal to coach the Columbus Crew.
Losada was hired by D.C. before the 2021 season and led the team to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 15 losses and five draws. He was fired following a 2-4 start this season and replaced by Wayne Rooney.
Bears CB Johnson questionable for Bills game with injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills because of a ring finger injury.
Johnson was limited in practice on Thursday after being a full participant the previous day.
“We feel good right now with where it is and we’ll see where it goes here in the next 24 hours or so,” coach Matt Eberflus said.
Assuming he plays, Johnson has another tough assignment facing Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last week.
Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, though Johnson made him work for it and broke up a season-best three passes.
Right guard Teven Jenkins (neck), left guard (Cody Whitehair) and receiver Chase Claypool (knee) are doubtful. Jenkins was carted off the field during last week’s game. Receiver N’Keal Harry (back) is expected to return after missing last week’s game, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) is out.
The Bears (3-11) have lost seven straight — one shy of the franchise record.
Three-time Olympic champion Lyu tests positive for doping
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun of China has tested positive in a doping case, the International Testing Agency said Thursday.
The ITA said Lyu tested positive for EPO, an endurance boosting hormone banned in sports, on Oct. 30 while he was training.
The Chinese star is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted.
Now aged 38, Lyu said on winning a third straight Olympic title in Tokyo last year that he would target a fourth at the 2024 Paris Games.
He was the oldest-ever weightlifting gold medalist when he won the men’s 81-kilogram category in Tokyo.
French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps
PARIS — France coach Didier Deschamps will meet with French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët next week to discuss a new contract.
Deschamps, who has been in charge for 10 years, has led Les Bleus to three major finals and won the 2018 World Cup.
France lost a thrilling World Cup final to Argentina last Sunday in Qatar and was also beaten in the European Championship final by Portugal six years ago.
His contract expires at the end of this year and Le Graët is hopeful Deschamps will continue.
Le Graët told Ouest-France newspaper Thursday that he’s going to meet with Deschamps and hopes he stays on.
“He holds all the cards,” Le Graët told Ouest-France. “Because I had told him that as long as he reached the (World Cup) semifinals then the decision belonged to him.”
Deschamps reportedly wants a four-year deal, taking him to the 2026 World Cup. But he may only be offered two years with an option for a further two years depending on results.
“I think we’ll reach an agreement,” Le Graët said.
The next major tournament is the 2024 European Championship in Germany.
FIFA reviews chef’s ‘undue access’ to hold World Cup trophy
ZURICH — FIFA is taking “appropriate internal action” to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef who held the gold trophy on the field, soccer’s governing body said Thursday.
The chef, who is known as Salt Bae and is regularly seen with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, mingled with Argentina players and posed for photos after their victory over France in an epic game on Sunday in Qatar.
FIFA describes the trophy as “a priceless icon” which “can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state.”
“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on Dec. 18,” the world soccer body said. “The appropriate internal action will be taken.”
The chef, who has a restaurant in Doha, was a regular guest of FIFA with VIP access during the World Cup and posted photos and video clips on social media.
After Argentina’s win in a penalty shootout following a thrilling 3-3 draw, he was filmed grabbing the arm of captain Lionel Messi on the field to get his attention. The soccer great seemed irritated in the film clip though later posed for a photo that Salt Bae posted on Instagram.
Men can compete in artistic swimming at Paris Olympics
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Men can compete in Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games, World Aquatics said on Thursday.
Approval from the International Olympic Committee means a maximum of two men can be selected among eight athletes in the team event that is due to include 10 nations.
Adding men to the sport once known as synchronized swimming will leave rhythmic gymnastics as the last women-only event on the Summer Games program.
“Aquatics sports are universal and men have proven themselves to be excellent artistic swimmers,” World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said in a statement.
Men have competed in artistic swimming at the biennial aquatics world championships since 2015. At the inaugural mixed duet event in Kazan, Russia, the gold medal was won by Bill May and Christina Jones for the United States.
“The inclusion of men in Olympic artistic swimming was once considered the impossible dream,” May said, citing the “perseverance and the help and support of so many.”
At the 2022 worlds in Budapest, the mixed duet was won by Italians Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero in a 13-nation contest.
“This announcement marks a milestone in artistic swimming history,” Minisini said of the Olympic inclusion.
Audit finds Tokyo Olympic costs 20% higher than announced
TOKYO — The cost of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics is 20% higher than organizers said when they announced officials figures more than a year ago, according to a report by the Board of Audit of Japan.
The report, which was released this week, said there was a lack of full disclosure and transparency on the part of the government and the organizing committee.
The audit put the cost at 1.7 trillion yen ($12.9 billion). Organizers last year put that figure at 1.42 trillion yen ($10.7 billion at today’s exchange rate but $13 billion at the time).
“The government, if its significant involvement is expected, should make a timely disclosure of total spending or an estimation,” the audit report said. “It should set up a system that allows full disclosure to contribute to the people’s understanding about the hosting and execution of the event.”
Last year, organizers used a rate of 109 yen to the dollar to list the official cost, putting 1.42 trillion yen at $13 billion. At that rate, the new price is $15.5 billion.
Organizers do not disclose the exchange rate they use for payments denominated in dollars.
The audit report comes the same week that Sapporo city officials and the Japanese Olympic Committee said they are “pausing” their bid for the the 2030 Winter Games.
Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto said the bid is being paused — not scrapped — because of damage done by the Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging scandal.
