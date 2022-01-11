Lincoln Riley names his full USC coaching staff
LOS ANGELES — Southern California coach Lincoln Riley has confirmed his full coaching staff for his debut season with the Trojans.
Riley on Monday formally named a 10-man staff that includes Donte Williams. He will be Riley’s defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator after going 3-7 while serving as USC’s interim head coach following the firing of Clay Helton in September.
Riley’s new staff is headlined by Alex Grinch, his defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Grinch followed Riley from Oklahoma last month, taking the same private plane to Los Angeles after three seasons together with the Sooners.
Josh Henson is the Trojans’ new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, leaving Texas A&M. Dennis Simmons is Riley’s assistant head coach and outside wide receivers coach, while Dave Nichol is the inside wide receivers coach.
Kiel McDonald left Utah to become USC’s running backs coach. Tight ends coach Zach Hanson was a graduate assistant at Oklahoma in 2019 before spending the past two seasons at Tulsa.
USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua spent the past three seasons in the same job at Michigan, while outside linebackers coach Roy Manning was on Riley’s staff at Oklahoma. Brian Odom is the Trojans’ new inside linebackers coach.
UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson returning for 2022 season
LOS ANGELES — UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who led the Pac-12 in total offense this season, will return for a fifth year with the Bruins in 2022.
Thompson-Robinson announced his decision Monday on social media.
“I believe 2021 ended short so WE can go farther in 2022!,” Thompson-Robinson wrote on Twitter.
Thompson-Robinson was a first-team selection on the All-Pac-12 team and was a second-team choice by coaches. He averaged 274.4 yards on offense and was second in the conference with 21 passing touchdowns.
The Bruins went 8-4 in 2021, the program’s first winning campaign in Chip Kelly’s four years in charge. They did not play in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina State on Dec. 28 due to COVID-19 issues.
Thompson-Robinson will not have some key players in the huddle with him next season. Wide receiver Kyle Phillips, tight end Greg Dulcich and offensive tackle Sean Rhyan announced they are entering the NFL draft. All three were all-conference first-team selections by the coaches while Phillips made the first-team AP list with Dulcich and Rhyan on the second team.
CFP talks stall, dimming hopes of expansion before 2026
INDIANAPOLIS — College Football Playoff expansion talks remain stalled and the possibility of implementing a new format by the 2024 season dimmed Monday after three days of meetings failed to produce an agreement.
“We have entrenched issues that are no closer to be resolved, ” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said.
While Bowlsby said it looked increasingly unlikely that an expanded playoff would come before the end of the current CFP contract that expires in 2026, it was not ruled out altogether.
“We’re going into overtime,” Executive Director Bill Hancock said, hours before No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia played for the College Football Playoff national championship.
Everybody involved supports expansion, but they are hung up on the how and when.
Hancock said the management committee, comprised of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, are still stuck on the same lingering issues: Whether conferences should have automatic qualification into an expanded field, and which ones; how bowls will be used as sites in a new system; and athlete health and welfare issues related to more games.
Mississippi State President Mark Keenum, who heads the Board of Managers that has final say over the College Football Playoff, said he remains optimistic an agreement can be reached in time to add playoff spots by the 2024 season.
“I think we’ll get there,” Keenum said.
Seahawks backup QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI
SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team’s season-ending victory in Arizona.
According to King County Court records, Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. and was released from custody around 9:30 a.m. Smith was arrested by the Washington State Patrol, but no other information was immediately available.
“Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained,” Smith’s attorney Jon Fox said in a statement.
Smith has just completed his third season with the Seahawks and had the most extensive playing time of his tenure in Seattle. He appeared in four games and started three while Russell Wilson was out due to finger surgery. Smith threw for 702 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.
Smith had appeared in just one game during his first two seasons with Seattle. He was on a one-year contract with Seattle and will be a free agent after the end of the current NFL season.
Chris Mazdzer nominated for 4th US Olympic luge team
Chris Mazdzer was wrong. He’s headed to the Olympics.
The 2018 silver medalist, who originally thought a 25th-place finish in a World Cup luge race this past weekend had doomed his chances of making the Beijing Games, was nominated by USA Luge on Monday for what will be his fourth Olympic team.
The decision on whether he was going or not hinged on whether USA Luge was told it had qualified three spots for the men’s singles Olympic field. Tucker West and Jonny Gustafson knew they had spots, and Mazdzer spent the weekend waiting and wondering.
Finally, Monday, the call came.
“Man, honestly, relief,” Mazdzer told The Associated Press shortly after being informed by USA Luge. “Incredibly excited. It’s a mixed bag this time around. I had no idea it was going to be this emotionally draining and stressful. It’s relief, honor and excitement.”
Mazdzer is the only USA Luge men’s singles slider to medal in the Olympics, after earning a silver in the Pyeongchang Games four years ago. The only other singles medal for the Americans in Olympic competition came in 2014, when Erin Hamlin won bronze at the Sochi Games.
USA Luge has medaled four times in doubles, taking silver and bronze at both the 1998 Nagano Games and the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.
Mazdzer was hoping to race in both singles and doubles at the Beijing Games. He and doubles teammate Jayson Terdiman were eliminated from Olympic contention last week.
“I’m definitely very excited to be going to the Olympics,” Mazdzer said. “I just wish it was with Jayson as well.”
The rest of the team that USA Luge was nominating for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee approval, typically just a formality, on Monday was already determined. Summer Britcher, Emily Sweeney and Ashley Farquharson will race in women’s singles, Zack Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander will make their Olympic debuts in doubles, and they’ll be joined by the men’s trio.
Nuggets trade Bol Bol to Pistons for McGruder, draft pick
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets finalized a deal with Detroit on Monday that will send big man Bol Bol to the Pistons.
In exchange, the Nuggets received guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn.
The 7-foot-2 Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played 10 years in the NBA. Bol Bol was the 44th overall pick by Miami in the 2019 NBA draft and was acquired by Denver in a draft-night trade. He played in 53 games over three seasons with the Nuggets and averaged 2.7 points. He shot 47.8% from the field.
McGruder saw action in 17 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds. McGruder went undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft after playing at Kansas State. He played overseas in Hungary in 2013-14 and had G League stints before signing with Miami.
The 30-year-old McGruder has played in 251 games with the Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and the Pistons.
Denver may not be done tinkering with its roster. On Sunday, Nuggets coach Michael Malone addressed possibly adding veteran center DeMarcus Cousins: “We’re going to wait and see what happens,” Malone said. “Talented player, somebody that I’m very close with. And if he comes to Denver, I think it would be a tremendous opportunity to reconnect with him. But nothing has been done on that front.”
Jaguars “earn” top overall selection for April’s NFL draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 3-14 record this season earned them the top spot in April’s NFL draft, the second consecutive year they will pick first.
The tentative order of the first round, not including teams in the playoffs, was announced Monday by the NFL.
“I mean, it’s bittersweet,” Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot said following the team’s 26-11 victory over Indianapolis in the season finale. “We won. It’s good. But at the same time, we’re still rebuilding, so that’s going to be huge going forward, whatever we end up doing with it. I trust the front office, and I feel like we’re going to be able to turn this around really soon.”
Playoff results will determine where the 14 postseason teams will select. For example, the winner of the Super Bowl picks last and the loser selects next to last in all rounds, regardless of the record of the clubs in the regular season. Losers of the conference championship games choose 29th and 30th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing. Same process for losers in the divisional round, who will select 25th through 28th, and losers of wild-card games, who will pick 19th through 24th.
In the case of ties, earlier slots go to teams that faced the lowest aggregate of won-loss records overall, with other tiebreakers potentially in play.
Aspiring Olympian sweeps 4 Disney races in “Dopey Challenge”
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A 33-year-old aspiring Olympian from Denver set a Walt Disney World marathon weekend record, sweeping all four races in consecutive days.
Brittany Charboneau completed the 26.2-mile (42-kilometer) marathon on Sunday in 2 hours and 45 minutes. She also won the 5K, 10K and half marathon to complete the “Dopey Challenge,” which is a combined 48.6 miles (78 kilometers). For each race, she dressed as a favorite Disney character.
“I feel amazing,” Charboneau, who suffered an injury while training for the Boston Marathon, told the Orlando Sentinel. “This was such a mental-win weekend for me. My goal was never to win all of these. My goal was to go out, wear costumes and have an amazing time.”
Charboneau dressed as Elsa from “Frozen” for the 5K on Thursday, Bing Bong from “Inside Out” for the 10K on Friday, Joy from “Inside Out” for the half marathon on Saturday and Cruella de Vil from the “101 Dalmatians” for Sunday’s marathon.
Charboneau told the newspaper that she also tested positive for COVID-19 around Christmas, even though she is fully vaccinated and boosted.
It’s the first time a runner has topped all four races in the Disney event’s 29-year history, the Sentinel reported. The marathon weekend races feature courses that wind through Disney’s four theme parks.
Charboneau, who is training for the 2024 Olympic trials, dubs herself “ the funny runner.”
“The reason I wanted to do this is to remind people you can have big goals, but you can have fun with it,” she said.
