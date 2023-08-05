Angels will wait a couple more days before finalizing Ohtani’s next start on the mound
ANAHEIM — Manager Phil Nevin said it will likely be a couple more days before the Los Angeles Angels finalize when Shohei Ohtani will make his next pitching start.
Ohtani went only four innings in a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night due to cramping in his pitching hand and fingers. Ohtani said the cramping was largely in his right middle finger.
Nevin was optimistic that Ohtani’s next start — which would be on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants — wouldn’t need to be pushed back.
“I think it’s fine. All reports today were the same, too,” Nevin said.
Ohtani struggled with a finger blister and a fingernail problem for a few starts last month, but Nevin said those issues aren’t related to the cramping problems Ohtani had Thursday night.
Ohtani — who leads the majors with 40 home runs — was in the lineup in his usual spot at designated hitter Friday night.
When asked if a day off might help Ohtani, Nevin said Ohtani hasn’t asked for one.
“He wants to be out there,” Nevin said. “He takes great care of his body. You can’t predict when the cramps gonna come up, especially where it happened to be in his middle finger last night.”
The Angels also placed rookie infielder Zach Neto on the 10-day injured list due to low back inflammation and activated infielder Brandon Drury.
Neto, the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft, was batting .241 with eight home runs and 41 RBIs. Drury missed 27 games due to a bruised left shoulder. He has seven games this season with at least three RBIs.
Former Browns QB Manziel reveals in documentary he tried to commit suicide at end of ‘bender’
CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel revealed in an upcoming documentary that he tried to commit suicide after being cut by the team in 2016.
Manziel, who was drafted by the Browns in 2014 following a wildly successful college career at Texas A&M, said in the Netflix documentary “Untold: Johnny Football” that a drug addiction contributed to his downfall.
Manziel said he lost 40 pounds after going on a “$5 million bender.” He was also in legal trouble at the time on charges he allegedly hit and threatened his then-girlfriend.
At his low point, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner tried to end his life.
“I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life,” Manziel said in the documentary, which is scheduled to be released next week. “I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense, and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me.”
Manziel said when he pulled the trigger the gun malfunctioned.
“Still to this day, don’t know what happened. But the gun just clicked on me,” he said.
Manziel was released by the Browns in 2016 after playing 14 games in two seasons.
The 30-year-old tried several comebacks but never returned to the NFL.
Former World Series MVP Cole Hamels retires after comeback attempt falls shorts
SAN DIEGO — Former World Series MVP Cole Hamels has retired after his attempt at a comeback with his hometown San Diego Padres fell short.
The Padres, who signed Hamels to a minor league contract in February, announced Hamels’ retirement Friday. The left-hander’s agent, John Boggs, confirmed that the 15-year veteran was calling it quits.
Hamels, 39, made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020 and hasn’t pitched since then. The four-time All-Star had shoulder surgery in 2021.
Hamels, who went to Rancho Bernardo High, was a first-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2002 and was the MVP of the 2008 World Series with the Phillies. He pitched for the Phillies for 10 seasons and also was with Texas and the Chicago Cubs. He was 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA and 2,560 strikeouts in 15 seasons.
The Padres also announced that Craig Stammen retired. He spend the bulk of his 13-year career as a reliever, including six years with the Padres.
Rangers broadcaster Nadel back in booth for ‘23 debut after treatment for mental health issues
ARLINGTON, Texas — Hall of Fame broadcaster Eric Nadel returned to the Texas Rangers radio booth Friday night to call his first game of the season after he missed the first 109 games while taking time to get treatment for some mental health issues.
The 72-year-old Nadel is in his 45th season as part of Rangers broadcasts. When announcing before the season that he would be taking time away, Nadel said he was dealing with anxiety, insomnia and depression.
During the pregame show before the team’s series opener against Miami, Nadel said he was delighted to be back and thanked Rangers fans for reaching out with their love and support. The play-by-play voice also expressed his appreciation to the team ownership and management, and his broadcast partners Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler
“Let’s see if I remember how to do this,” Nadel said on the air just before the first pitch of the Rangers’ 6-2 win.
Only two current MLB broadcasters have been with their teams longer. Denny Matthews has been a part of Kansas City Royals broadcasts since the team’s inception in 1969, and Bob Uecker has been with the Milwaukee Brewers since 1971.
Nadel called Rangers games on television and radio from 1979-81 before teaming with the late Mark Holtz on radio in 1982. Except for doing television during the 1984 season, Nadel has been on the radio since, and became the main play-by-play voice in 1995 after Holtz moved to the TV booth.
Padres righty Musgrove shut down for at least 3 weeks with shoulder inflammation
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has inflammation in his right shoulder capsule and will be shut down for at least three weeks, general manager A.J. Preller said Friday.
Musgrove was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday and had an MRI that revealed the inflammation. Musgrove is 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA.
The setback comes as the Padres were beginning to play better after failing to live up to the expectations of having baseball’s third-highest payroll. The Padres have won five of six games going into Friday night’s opener of a four-game home series against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Still, the Padres, who made a stirring run to the NL Championship Series last year, are nine games back and one game under .500. They are four games out of the third wild-card spot, with three teams ahead of them.
The Padres acquired 43-year-old Rich Hill from Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Right-hander Michael Wacha remains on the injured list.
Musgrove, who grew up in suburban El Cajon, pitched the first no-hitter in Padres history in just his second start with his hometown team, on April 9, 2021, at Texas.
Seahawks WR Eskridge suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge was suspended Friday for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following a domestic violence incident last offseason.
Eskridge will be permitted to participate in all preseason games and practices but will have to leave the team before the start of the regular season. He will be permitted to return to the active roster on Monday, Oct. 23, following Seattle’s Week 7 game against Arizona.
Eskridge’s representatives released a statement Friday saying that he had been arrested on misdemeanor charges following an incident with his child’s mother in February, and that Eskridge — whose first name is D’Wayne — has entered into a therapy program where the charges will be dismissed following completion.
“Dwayne entered into an agreement whereby the misdemeanor charges will be dismissed in 12 months when he completes domestic violence moral recognition therapy. Dwayne has already enrolled in and has begun therapy. Dwayne has not been convicted of any crime. He entered into this agreement because it is in the best interest of his family. Dwayne deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks and the NFL,” the statement said.
In a statement, the Seahawks say they are following “league and law enforcement protocol.”
Eskridge was a second-round pick by Seattle in the 2021 draft, but he has struggled to stay on the field because of injuries. He played in 20 of 34 regular-season games in his two seasons and has a combined 17 receptions and one touchdown. Eskridge was in line to be the No. 4 wide receiver in Seattle’s offense this season after the team drafted Jaxson Smith-Njigba in the first round.
Seahawks running back group takes another hit as rookie Kenny McIntosh sprains knee
SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a sprained knee in the team’s mock game on Friday night, another hit to a position group thinned by injuries early in training camp.
McIntosh was injured when he was pulled down awkwardly early in the second half of the scrimmage. He walked off the field on his own before being taken into an examination tent by the team’s medical staff.
McIntosh emerged after several minutes and later had a large wrap placed around his left knee. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t know about the severity of the injury.
McIntosh was one of two injuries sustained during the scrimmage. Undrafted rookie defensive back Andrew Whitaker from Division III Washington University left on a cart with a knee injury after getting hurt during a punt.
Golfer Angel Cabrera is released on parole after 2 years following gender violence cases
BUENOS AIRES — Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera was released from jail on parole on Friday after he completed two years in custody over gender violence cases against two of his ex-girlfriends.
Judge Cristóbal Laje Ros of Cordoba province — 800 kilometers north of Buenos Aires (500 miles) — released the golfer after psychological tests on the 53-year-old Cabrera.
“Cabrera has internalized the damaging mistakes he made. He regrets it,” the judge told a local television station. “He will return to his home with his family.”
Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open champion and 2009 Masters winner, was sentenced in July 2021 to two years in prison for threats and harassment of Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018.
In November 2022, he was also on trial for threats and harassment against Micaela Escudero, another of his ex-girlfriends. Cabrera pleaded guilty, the court made the two sentences concurrent and gave him three years and 10 months in prison.
Torres Mana and Escudero said Cabrera deserved to be released on parole, Ros said.
During the investigation, Cabrera travelled to the United States in 2020 without informing local authorities, which led Cordoba province to seek his arrest internationally. The golfer came to Brazil, where he was arrested in January 2021 and then extradited to Argentina.
Griner expected to return for Mercury after 3-game break to focus on her mental health
PHOENIX — Brittney Griner is expected to return to the basketball court on Saturday after a three-game absence from the Phoenix Mercury while she focused on her mental health.
The 6-foot-9 center — who became an international story during her 10-month detainment in Russia last year — is averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over 20 games this season. The team said Friday that Griner is expected to return after being out since July 29.
Griner was in the arena for Thursday’s game, though she wasn’t dressed out to play. She celebrated with teammate and friend Diana Taurasi when the 41-year-old became the first player in WNBA history to score 10,000 career points.
The Mercury play the Seattle Storm on Saturday.
The Twins put Buxton on the injured list with a hamstring strain; Luplow claimed off waivers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a strained right hamstring that is expected to keep him out for at least two weeks, and outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers from Toronto to fill his roster spot.
The move was made retroactive to Wednesday. Buxton was hurt on Tuesday at St. Louis while running out a double, his fifth in three games. He’s batting .207 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs in 85 games, still not cleared to return to center field because of the condition of his right knee that limited him last season. Buxton missed 10 games earlier this year because of a bruised left rib. Playing in eight more games this season would give him his highest total since 2017.
Luplow, who can also play first base, played in seven games for the Blue Jays after spending most of the season in Triple-A. He has played in parts of seven major league seasons with five teams, mostly with Cleveland. He hit .276 with 15 home runs and a .923 OPS in 85 games in 2019.
Relief pitcher Brock Stewart was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Luplow on the 40-man roster. Stewart, who allowed only two runs in 25.2 innings with 35 strikeouts before being sidelined by right elbow tendinitis, is expected to be out for another month.
Guardians place slugging 1B Josh Naylor on 10-day injured list with oblique strain
CLEVELAND — Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of an oblique strain, leaving Cleveland without one of its top power hitters for the time being.
Naylor sat out the ast two games in Houston with the injury that had been bothering him for longer. An MRI revealed the strain, which has a projected recovery time of 3-6 weeks.
“The problem with these is it’s not like a calf or a quad, where if you’re starting to feel good, you could play through it,” manager Terry Francona said. “We’re going to have to keep an eye on him and he’ll get re-checked weekly.”
The Guardians, who enter the weekend 2½ games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central, made the move with Naylor — retroactive to Tuesday — on Friday before opening a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.
Naylor has been Cleveland’s most productive middle-of-the-lineup hitter. He’s batting .306 with 15 homers and a team-high 79 RBIs.
Earlier this week, the Guardians traded slugger Josh Bell to Miami.
The Guardians also placed infielder Tyler Freeman on the injured list with a strained right shoulder. Francona said Freeman’s injury is not a long-term concern.
Needing some immediate help, Cleveland acquired outfielder Kole Calhoun in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash and recalled infielder José Tena from Triple-A Columbus.
Calhoun, 35, split the season in Triple-A with the New York Yankees and Dodgers. He batted a combined .297 with nine homers and 46 RBIs in 58 games.
Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu was suspended Friday for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following an alleged domestic violence incident in January.
Omenihu was playing for the 49ers when police were called to his San Jose home for a report of domestic violence, according to the San Jose Police Department. A woman who said she was Omenihu’s girlfriend told officers at the time that he had “pushed her to the ground during an argument,” though there were no visible injuries and she declined medical treatment.
The 49ers allowed Omenihu to continue playing, and he had two sacks and a forced fumble in their three playoff games.
Omenihu, who has missed the past two days of training camp with a calf issue, has participated in the entire offseason program with the Chiefs, who signed him to a two-year deal to replace departed pass rushers Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap.
The 25-year-old Omenihu remains eligible to participate in camp and he can play in the Chiefs’ three preseason games. But he will miss regular-season games against Detroit, Jacksonville, Chicago, the Jets, Minnesota and Denver. He is eligible to return to the Kansas City practice facility on Oct. 13 and play Week 7 against the Chargers.
The Chiefs declined to comment beyond the NFL’s release announcing Omenihu’s suspension.
The punishment was somewhat expected by the Chiefs, given that Willie Gay Jr. was suspended four games last season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension handed down to the linebacker came after his misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property of less than $1,000, which was resolved through a diversion program.
Nevertheless, the Chiefs are in a pass-rushing predicament should defensive tackle Chris Jones continue his holdout.
Jones skipped the entire offseason program and has yet to report to training camp, getting docked $50,000 in fines for each day that he misses, while trying to angle for a new contract. Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract after piling up 15½ sacks last season, a full 9½ sacks more than any other player on the roster.
Without Jones or Omenihu, the Chiefs would be forced to rely on defensive Mike Danna, who has been out with a calf strain since the first day of training camp, and young pass rushers George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Karlaftis had six sacks as a rookie last season while Anudike-Uzomah was chosen in the first round of this year’s draft.
Saints all-time sack leader Jordan agrees to 2-year extension
METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan has agreed to a two-year contract extension that could keep him with the club that drafted him for 15 seasons.
Jordan, whose new deal was announced Friday, was entering the final season of a three-year, $52.5 million extension he signed in 2019.
Last season, the 6-foot-4, 287-pounder led the Saints with 8½ sacks, giving him a career total of 115½, eclipsing Pro Football Hall of Famer Ricky Jackson’s 115 with the club. In 12 seasons, Jordan also has 15 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and two interceptions, one for a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Jordan has been extraordinarily durable, missing just two of 194 career regular-season games. He has not missed any of the Saints’ 11 postseason games during his career.
Bears great Steve McMichael, who has ALS, in intensive care with sepsis and pneumonia
CHICAGO — Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ famed 1985 Super Bowl championship team who has ALS, was in intensive care because of sepsis and pneumonia, his wife said Friday.
Misty McMichael wrote in an Instagram post that her husband was hospitalized on Thursday night.
McMichael spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the Bears and was an All-Pro in 1985 and 1987. He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ all-time sacks list with 92½. His final season was with Green Bay in 1994.
McMichael is one of 12 players whose final appearance was no later than 1998 in the mix to be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year. That list will be whittled down to as many as three by the selection committee, and the finalists will be part of the 2024 class if they are supported by at least 80% of voters next January.
Whether he was terrorizing opponents or discussing the Bears on sports talk radio, the man known as “Ming The Merciless” and “Mongo” after the character in “Blazing Saddles” who knocked out a horse, remained a prominent presence in Chicago long after his playing days ended. He also spent five years in professional wrestling in the late 1990s.
Poor water quality sets back test of Paris’ preparations for Olympic swimming in the Seine
PARIS — Heavy rains have set back plans to test Paris’ readiness for swimmers to race in the River Seine at next year’s Summer Olympics, but Games organizers say the waterway will be better prepared in 2024.
The Open Water Swimming World Cup event was postponed for at least 24 hours because of unacceptable water quality caused by several days of rain, organizers said Friday. That means the women’s race was pushed back from Saturday to Sunday, when a men’s race was also scheduled.
“The water quality in the river Seine is still below acceptable standards for safeguarding swimmers’ health, following several days of rainfall,” the French Swimming Federation (FFN) said in a statement. “As a result, the decision has been taken, in consultation with public health authorities and event delivery partners, to modify the proposed schedule.”
Earlier Friday, organizers canceled a planned training session for swimmers aiming to compete this weekend in the river that cuts through Paris, after swimming’s international governing body also said the water quality was below acceptable standards.
That can happen when rains cause overflows of untreated waste into the Seine. France’s capital city is spending massively on water-management projects that officials say will make pollution caused by storms less frequent.
The open competition is among a raft of events being used to test Paris’ Olympic plans. The Seine is the venue for marathon swimming at the Games next summer and the swimming leg of Olympic and Paralympic triathlon.
Games organizers said in a statement Friday that water quality will be improved next year when additional infrastructure to better manage rains and wastewater comes online. Those public works include a giant underground reservoir in Paris that will stock excess water during storms, so it doesn’t have to be spilled untreated into the river and can be treated later.
They also say the schedule for Olympic events in the river can be adjusted next year if the water quality doesn’t allow them to take place on their original dates.
Their statement said the recent weather that pushed the Seine below acceptable levels was “exceptional,” with the Paris region seeing its heaviest summer rainfalls in 20 years.
