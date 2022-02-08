Ball, Murray to replace Durant, Green in NBA All-Star Game
NEW YORK — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray were named to the NBA All-Star Game on Monday as injury replacements for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
The league also announced that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who was selected as a reserve, will replace Durant as a starter.
The 71st NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Cleveland.
This is the first All-Star selection for Ball, last year’s Rookie of the Year.
The 20-year-old Ball becomes the fourth-youngest All-Star in NBA history. He is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.47 steals in 47 games for Charlotte.
Ball said he was taking a pre-game nap when he received a phone call from general manager Mitch Kupchak.
“I’m pretty much blessed, excited,” Ball said. “The season is still going on, the game is going on. I’m just worried about the game.”
FIFA dismisses Jamaica protest of 1-1 qualifying draw vs US
FIFA has dismissed a protest filed by the Jamaica Football Federation over its 1-1 draw with the United States in a World Cup qualifier on Nov. 16.
In a 34-point, eight-page decision, FIFA’s disciplinary committee said Jamaica failed to notify the match commissioner of the protest and failed to make a payment of 1,000 Swiss francs (then $1,075) to accompany the protest.
“Two out of the three conditions for a protest to be admissible from a procedural perspective had not been met. As such, the committee stressed that it had no other option but to consider the protest to be inadmissible,” FIFA said in a decision dated Nov. 23, signed by director of FIFA judicial bodies Carlos Schneider on Jan. 3 and obtained by The Associated Press.
Jamaica said Costa Rican referee Juan Gabriel Calderón improperly failed to call a hand ball in the first half, when Reggae Boyz claimed Chris Richards should have been penalized for a ball that struck him in the penalty area.
Jamaica also said Damion Lowe should have been credited with a goal in the 84th minute when he leapt above Walker Zimmerman at the top of the 6-yard box and headed Leon Bailey’s corner kick to the left of U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen. Calderón cited Lowe for infringement and disallowed the goal.
FIFA’s disciplinary committee said Jamaica “JFF failed to provide a copy of its original protest to the match commissioner, nor evidence that said protest had been submitted in writing to the latter within two hours of the match.”
Saints’ Kamara freed from jail after battery arrest in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is out of jail after he was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge alleging he beat and injured a person at a Las Vegas nightclub.
Court and jail records showed Monday that Kamara posted bond and was released from the Clark County Detention Center. He has a March 8 court date on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.
The records did not identify his attorney. A conviction on the charge could result in a sentence of one to five years in state prison.
Las Vegas police say a person at a hospital on Saturday reported having been beaten at a nightclub and detectives determined the attack involved Kamara.
Kamara was arrested Sunday, after playing for the NFC in the NFL Pro Bowl game.
The Saints and Kamara’s agent didn’t immediately respond to messages about the arrest.
Kamara is one of the top running backs in the NFL. He had 1,337 yards from scrimmage and nine TDs this season on the way to being picked for his fifth Pro Bowl in five seasons as a pro.
Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores’ suit
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices.
The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation.
“Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator and consensus builder,” Schoen said in a statement. “He is a tireless worker who has experience in pro personnel and college scouting. He has a progressive approach to the evaluation process.”
Brown interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ general manager position, which went to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
Flores filed his lawsuit last week, just days after the Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their new coach, replacing Joe Judge, who was fired after a 4-13 season.
In the suit, Flores alleged the Giants gave him an in-person interview as a formality after they had decided to hired Daboll. He alleged he learned of the hiring after receiving a inadvertent text message from Patriots coach Bill Belichick, congratulating Daboll on getting the job. Both men worked for Belichick with the Patriots.
Texans hire veteran coach Smith as new head coach
HOUSTON — Lovie Smith has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans.
Smith, who is Black, is the second minority candidate to be hired this offseason after the Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, on Sunday.
Smith spent last season as Houston’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He will take over for David Culley, who is also Black, and was fired after just one season.
“He is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and an established leader,” Houston general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement. “A proven winner, Lovie has shown the ability to develop players both on and off the field for years.”
“We had numerous discussions with countless coaches, executives, and players, and what revealed itself is that Lovie has both the leadership and people skills it takes to lead us forward.”
The 63-year-old Smith joined the Texans last offseason after spending 2016-2020 as the coach at Illinois.
This will be the third NFL head coaching job for Smith, who coached the Chicago Bears for nine seasons and coached Tampa Bay for two seasons ending in 2015.
AP sources: Saints tap Dennis Allen to replace Sean Payton
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have promoted defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach, two people familiar with the decision said Monday.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced their chosen replacement for Sean Payton, who resigned nearly two weeks ago after 16 years with the club.
ESPN first reported the Saints’ decision to promote from within after the club also had interviewed outside candidates, including former Miami coach Brian Flores, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Allen, 49, is in his second stint with the Saints. He was their secondary coach when they won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season. He left New Orleans in 2011 to become Denver’s defensive coordinator before taking his first and only other head coaching position with Oakland Raiders in 2012.
He was fired by the Raiders four games into the 2014 season and returned to the Saints as a senior defensive assistant in 2015 before eventually taking over as defensive coordinator late that season when Payton fired Rob Ryan.
The Saints have ranked in the top seven in the NFL defensively during the past two seasons.
Bears hire Cardinals assistant Dray as tight ends coach
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears hired Arizona assistant Jim Dray as tight ends coach on Monday.
Dray joins new coach Matt Eberflus’ staff after spending the past three seasons as an offensive quality control coach — with Cleveland in 2019 and the Cardinals in 2020 and ‘21. He was an offensive assistant at Stanford, his alma mater, in 2018.
The 35-year-old Dray played eight seasons in the NFL as a tight end with the Cardinals (2010-13 and 2017), Cleveland (2014-15), Buffalo (2016) and San Francisco (2016). He caught 56 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns in 94 games.
The Bears also hired Austin King as assistant offensive line coach. He recently completed his first season as the Las Vegas Raiders’ tight ends coach after serving as offensive quality control coach for them in 2020.
Chicago went 6-11 this season.
Eberflus is in his first NFL head coaching job, replacing the fired Matt Nagy, after he spent the past four years as Indianapolis defensive coordinator. Chicago has a new general manager, too, with Ryan Poles taking over for Ryan Pace.
UK-Ireland drops 2030 World Cup bid to focus on Euro 2028
Britain and Ireland dropped plans on Monday for a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, opting instead to try to stage the 2028 European Championship.
The pursuit of the flagship FIFA men’s tournament was being led by the English Football Association, which assessed the prospects of winning after losing badly in 2010 in a tainted contest for the 2018 edition.
“The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments,” the five British associations said in a statement. “On balance, the five associations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host UEFA Euro 2028, and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
“Hosting a UEFA Euro offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner.”
The decision is a boost for Spain and Portugal, who are pursuing a joint bid for 2030, and with UEFA desiring one European candidate.
England last hosted the World Cup in 1966 and also failed with a bid for the 2006 tournament. But it hosted the 1996 European Championship and Wembley had eight games last year when the competition was staged across Europe. Scotland also staged four Euro 2020 games at Hampden Park.
Although the Wembley final was marred by violence by England fans ahead of the loss to Italy, UEFA has shown its backing to London by choosing to stage a game with CONMEBOL between European champion Italy and South American champion Argentina in the city in June.
Inaugural HBCU game to be televised during All-Star Weekend
CLEVELAND — The inaugural NBA HBCU Classic between Howard and Morgan State will be televised nationally as part of All-Star weekend festivities as the league expands support of historically Black colleges and universities.
The Feb. 19 game will be broadcast on TNT and ESPN2 from Wolstein Center, Cleveland State’s home arena.
Along with the exposure, the schools will receive $100,000 donations from the NBA and AT&T, with the gifts intended to support Howard and Morgan State student-athletes with academic and wellness resources and more.
The league expects some of its All-Stars and members of the 75th Anniversary team to attend the game.
“The historic partnership that has given rise to the NBA HBCU Classic is helping to elevate HBCUs at a critical time for our country,” said Howard athletic director Kery Davis. “HBCUs and the NBA have a shared legacy of using their platforms to serve their communities and amplify the voices of marginalized people.”
Led by former union president Chris Paul, the National Basketball Players Association, pushed to get HBCUs connected to the All-Star Weekend in 2021. Although many events were altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, $3 million was raised.
In addition to playing during All-Star Weekend, Morgan State and Howard’s teams will meet with NBA and team executives as well as current and former players in programs focused on professional development and networking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.