Muskovski scores 2, LAFC beat Sounders
LOS ANGELES — Danny Muskovski scored a pair of goals and Los Angeles FC defeated the Seattle Sounders 3-1 on Sunday night.
Musovski scored on a header from left of the goal mouth off a set piece to give LAFC (7-6-3) a 1-0 lead at the 15th minute.
Francisco Ginella made it a two-goal lead in the 65th minute. Nicolás Lodeiro put the Sounders (9-4-3) on the board in the 77th minute. Muskovski sealed it in the 84th.
LAFC has won three of its last four matches. Seattle saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.
Kim gets first major, Hatton gets win at home in England
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Sei Young Kim shot the best round of the week in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, closing with a 7-under 63 at Aronimink for a five-shot victory and her first major championship.
Kim had 10 victories, the most of any player on the LPGA Tour without a major. The 27-year-old South Korean changed that Sunday in dominant fashion. She won by five over seven-time major champion Inbee Park, who closed with a 65.
Kim became the ninth first-time champion in the last 10 majors on the LPGA Tour. This was hardly a surprise. She has won at least once on the LPGA Tour every year since 2015 and she came into Aronimink as the No. 7 player in the world.
Kim finished at 14-under 266.
Nasa Hataoka (64) and Carlota Ciganda (65) tied for third at 273. Anna Nordqvist (71) and Brooke Henderson (72) both played in Kim’s group and finished fifth and sixth.
Kim earned $645,000. She closed out last year by winning the CME Group Tour Championship and its $1.5 million prize.
Laird redeems himself in playoff to win again in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Martin Laird lost a chance to win by making bogey on the 18th hole, only to redeem himself in a three-way playoff by making a 20-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
Laird ended seven years without a victory in a year filled with so much doubt, which included knee surgery right about the time golf was set to resume from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 37-year-old Scot needed a sponsor exemption to play the tournament he won in 2009. He ended it with a birdie to beat Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook. It was the third three-man playoff in Las Vegas for Laird, who won in 2009 and lost the following year when Jonathan Byrd made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the TPC Summerlin.
Laird contributed a pair of big shots on the par 3.
He had a one-shot lead with two holes to play when he sent his tee shot on the par-3 17th off a cart path and some 30 yards right of the green with the pin to the right. He hit a chip-and-run over the cart path, under the trees, between a pair of bunkers and then made a most improbable par with an 18-foot putt.
Broncos-Patriots game postponed again
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Vic Fangio doesn’t want to hear about how the Denver Broncos are getting suckered by the NFL after their game at New England was postponed for a second time Sunday following the Patriots’ fourth positive Coronavirus test.
Fangio said he trusts the NFL’s handling of virus outbreaks in New England and Nashville because the league is working hand in hand with the players association on COVID-19 safety measures.
“In a weird way, I’m kind of happy to see some of this stuff happen because you see who the whiners are ... and who can’t handle adversity,” Fangio added during a memorable take on a videoconference call Sunday. “And I’m going to try hard that the Denver Broncos don’t fall into any of those categories.”
The latest postponement of the Broncos’ game at New England (2-2) also forced the NFL to move Denver’s game against Miami from next weekend to Nov. 22. The Broncos (1-3) were supposed to host the Chargers that week, and that game was moved up to Nov. 1, which was originally Denver’s bye.
So, the Broncos will have had a 17-day break between games and won’t get another break all season. The Patriots wouldn’t be nearly as inconvenienced, simply having to flip-flop their bye week with their game against Denver.
No. 2 Alabama beats Ole Miss 63-48 in record SEC outburst
OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin’s Mississippi offense put up more yards against an Alabama defense than has ever been done before and scored more points against the Crimson Tide than any unranked team has ever.
It was not enough.
Najee Harris ran for 206 yards and five touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama beat Ole Miss 63-48 on Saturday night in the highest-scoring Southeastern Conference regulation game ever.
Matt Corral passed for 365 yards for Ole Miss (1-2) and the Rebels put up 647 yards on the Tide.
The teams combined for an SEC-record 1,370 yards.
“We knew we had to score pretty much every possession,” Tide quarterback Mac Jones said.
Alabama and Ole Miss traded touchdowns for much of the night, but with the Tide (3-0) leading 49-42 the Rebels misfired in Alabama territory and had to settle for a field goal. That was as good as a stop in this game. Tide receiver DeVonta Smith went 14 yards for a touchdown run to make it 56-45 with 3:16 left.
“To beat that team, we’ve got to play perfect,” said Kiffin, the former Alabama offensive coordinator. “We didn’t do that. Obviously, we didn’t play well on defense.”
AP Top 25: LSU drops out of poll for first time since 2017
LSU is out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2017 and is the first defending national champion to drop from the rankings in nine years.
No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia held steady at the top of the rankings Sunday, setting up a top-three matchup Saturday when the Crimson Tide hosts the Bulldogs.
Clemson received 59 first-place votes. Alabama got two and Georgia one. Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 and North Carolina is No. 5.
LSU dropped out from No. 17 after falling to 1-2 with a 45-41 loss at previously winless Missouri. The Tigers had been ranked in 43 straight polls, dating to Nov. 5, 2017. That was the seventh-longest active streak in the nation.
The last defending national champion to be unranked was Auburn in 2011. Following Cam Newton’s departure the Tigers spent much of the ‘11 season outside the Top 25, finishing 8-5 and unranked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.