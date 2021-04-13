Hurricanes, Ducks swap defensemen
The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Haydn Fleury to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.
Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell pointed to Hakanpaa’s 6-foot-5, 218-pound frame as a physical boost to the blue line.
The 29-year-old Hakanpaa is third in the league this year with 168 hits. He has one goal and one assists in 47 career NHL games with Anaheim. He was also a teammate of current Hurricanes star center Sebastian Aho in Finland several years ago.
The Hurricanes parted with a former first-round pick Fleury, the No. 7 overall selection in 2014. The 24-year-old Fleury had one goal in 35 games this season.
The Hurricanes kept goaltenders Petr Mrazek, Alex Nedeljkovic and James Reimer. Waddell said the team was “comfortable” with keeping all three, while the team’s roster and cap space meant the Hurricanes “weren’t put in a position where we felt we had to make a trade.”
Alex Iafallo gets 4-year, $16 million extension from Kings
LOS ANGELES — Forward Alex Iafallo has agreed to a four-year, $16 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.
The Kings announced the deal Monday for the speedy Iafallo, one of the best recent additions to a struggling franchise.
Iafallo was an undrafted free agent when the Kings signed him in April 2017 after four seasons at Minnesota-Duluth, where he became a first-team All-American. Iafallo played his way onto the Kings’ opening night roster to start the 2017-18 season, and the upstate New York native scored 25 points in 75 games as a rookie.
Iafallo’s role and scoring totals have grown over the past four seasons as he recorded 52 goals and 74 assists in 266 career games.
He has 11 goals and 14 assists as the third-leading scorer this season for the Kings, who are likely to miss the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Only Kings captain Anze Kopitar averages more ice time among Los Angeles’ forwards than Iafallo (20:09).
Iafallo featured in recent trade rumors because of his pending status as an unrestricted free agent this summer. Instead, the Kings locked him down as a key part of their rebuilt core.
Los Angeles traded veteran power forward Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh on Sunday night for two mid-round conditional draft picks, further disassembling the long-remaining core of its two Stanley Cup championship teams in 2012 and 2014.
Angels put Rendon on injured list with strained groin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a strained groin.
Rendon was hurt while making a throw late in a 15-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday. The Angels made the roster move retroactive to Monday.
Angels manager Joe Maddon said he hopes Rendon will be sidelined for the minimum 10 days.
Rendon, 30, is starting his second season with the Angels after signing a $245 million, seven-year contract. He hit his first home run of the season on Saturday and is batting .290 with three RBIs.
Los Angeles selected the contract of right-hander Ben Rowen from its alternate training site and recalled infielder Jack Mayfield from its alternate training site.
Right-hander Jaime Barria was optioned to the alternate training site.
Jose Rojas was at third base in the opener of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, batting sixth.
Patriots receiver Edelman announces retirement
BOSTON — For more than a decade Julian Edelman lived the ultimate NFL underdog story, going from undersized college quarterback to a favorite option of Tom Brady on three Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning teams.
He says he’ll leave the league after giving everything he had to the sport.
Citing a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games, Edelman announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.
“Nothing in my career has ever come easy. And no surprise, this isn’t going to come easy either,” Edelman said fighting back tears in a video posted to Twitter. “I’ve always said I’m going to go until the wheels come off. And they finally have fallen off.”
Earlier in the day, the Patriots terminated the contract of the Super Bowl 53 MVP after the receiver failed a physical.
It brings an abrupt end to the 11-year New England tenure of the 34-year-old, whose fingertip catch helped complete the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl 51 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.
“By any measure of what constitutes an elite NFL career — wins, championships, production — Julian has it all,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. “Few players can match Julian’s achievements, period, but considering his professional trajectory and longevity, the group is even more select. It is historic. This is a tribute to his legendary competitiveness, mental and physical toughness and will to excel.”
Team owner Robert Kraft called Edelman “one of the great success stories in our franchise’s history.”
He appeared in just six games last season before going on injured reserve following a surgical procedure on his knee. He also missed the entire 2017 season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid charged with DWI after crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after a crash that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured.
The Jackson County prosecutor’s office said Reid’s blood alcohol content shortly after the Feb. 4 crash was 0.113, above the legal limit of .08. He also was driving about 84 mph in a 65 mph zone seconds before his truck crashed into two cars stopped on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium.
One of the vehicles had stalled because its battery was dead and the second was owned by a cousin who had arrived to help, according to the charging documents.
A 5-year-old girl in the second car, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Her family’s attorney told The Kansas City Star on Monday that she was released from the hospital on April 2 and is being treated at her home. She is unable to talk or walk and is being fed through a feeding tube.
Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison if he’s convicted. He was expected to surrender to police later Wednesday. Prosecutors sought a $100,000 bond.
Charging documents say Reid told police he had just left work and was looking over his shoulder to see if he could merge onto the interstate when he hit a stalled vehicle on the shoulder of the road and then hit a second vehicle. Reid called 911 shortly after the crash, police said.
A Kansas City police officer who responded said he could smell alcohol and Reid’s eyes were bloodshot and red, according to the documents.
Fox fined $20,000 for criticizing officiating
NEW YORK — Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox was fined $20,000 on Monday for criticizing the officiating following the Kings’ 128-112 loss to the Utah Jazz over the weekend.
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell kept Fox from going after the officials after Saturday night’s game in Salt Lake City. The Kings guard had been bothered throughout the second half and Mitchell, who said he has known Fox since high school, wanted to save him from a potential fine.
“If you’re going to call something on one end, call it on the other end,” Fox said after the game. “And if somebody is trying to talk to you, you can’t get your feelings (hurt) so quick to where it’s not even a hostile conversation and you’re saying, ‘Don’t talk to (me)’ and this and this and that and that. I mean, you’re coming down guessing on plays.”
Sacramento coach Luke Walton said he shared Fox’s exasperation in his postgame interview as he pointed to Mitchell’s 17 free throw attempts to Fox’s six.
Fox scored 30 points during the loss. He’s averaging 24.7 points and 7.2 assists for the season.
Chicago Cubs concerned about possible COVID-19 outbreak
MILWAUKEE — The Chicago Cubs are concerned about a possible COVID-19 outbreak after two coaches tested positive for the virus and three relievers were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list.
The team announced the positive test for bullpen coach Chris Young on Monday, with first base coach Craig Driver already away from the team following his positive test.
Relievers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. There was no word on whether their designation was the result of a positive test or contact tracing.
Despite the issues, manager David Ross said Monday night’s series opener at Milwaukee isn’t in jeopardy of being postponed.
“Everyone has tested today that is here and is negative,” he said.
Left-handers Justin Steele and Brad Wieck were recalled from the team’s alternate site in South Bend, Indiana. Veteran reliever Pedro Strop was selected as a replacement player from the alternate site. All three players were expected to be available against the Brewers.
Ross said the team is being “extra cautious” right now.
“I think that once you get a positive and what we got with Craig, it’s just on your radar for a while,” he said. “There’s always that underlying ‘How big is this?’ There’s concern, for sure.”
Ross also said the organization is hoping for the best and planning for the worst. The Cubs avoided any COVID-19 scares last season on their way to the NL Central title.
“We didn’t deal with this last year and feel very fortunate in that way,” Ross said. “You’re worried about the health and well-being of others and I think it hits home every time my phone rings and it’s one of the docs or trainers. Your heart stings. And we’re trying to win ballgames, too.”
No cap crunch for Capitals, who land Mantha at deadline
Flat cap or not, the Washington Capitals refused to stand by and watch their division foes improve their rosters without making a move at the NHL trade deadline Monday.
Not long after the Boston Bruins acquired 2018 NHL MVP Taylor Hall from Buffalo, the Capitals responded by mortgaging a valuable portion of their future to acquire forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings.
With the championship window beginning to close on the Alex Ovechkin-led roster, Washington went all-in on Mantha by trading wingers Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik, a 2021 first- and a 2022 second-round pick to Detroit. They have literally no room to maneuver now with $0 in salary cap room but felt it was worth the risk.
The 26-year-old Mantha is a two-time 20-goal scorer, who uses his big 6-foot-5, 234-pound frame to create space and is signed for three more seasons at an average salary cap hit of $5.7 million.
“We’ve been aggressive,” Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said. “It wasn’t a conscious decision, ‘Let’s shake the team up.’ I think we’ve had a good year so far. ... Things lined up, and this is what we ended up doing.”
The Capitals were among the few teams taking an aggressive approach at a time a flat salary cap of $81.5 million left many others handcuffed.
Only 17 trades were completed Monday, involving just 26 players. That’s down from the NHL trade deadline day record of 32 deals involving 55 players a year ago, two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic paused the season and dealt a devastating blow to the league’s financial picture.
The previous time fewer players were dealt on deadline day was 23 in the NHL’s pre-salary cap area on March 14, 2000.
