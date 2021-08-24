Angel City acquires Press, hires Coombe for first season
Angel City FC has acquired U.S. national team forward Christen Press and hired coach Freya Coombe as the team prepares to begin play in the National Women’s Soccer League next season.
Angel City, which is owned by a group that includes Serena Williams, Mia Hamm and Natalie Portman, acquired the rights to Press from Racing Louisville. Press is from Southern California and is Angel City’s first player signing. She recently played with the U.S. team at the Tokyo Olympics.
Louisville acquired Angel City’s natural first-round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, $75,000 in allocation money and roster protection during the upcoming expansion draft.
Coombe currently coaches Gotham FC, where she’ll stay until the end of this season. She is the first hire for sporting director Eni Aluko.
“I think everyone has been watching the story of Angel City unfold and I have been very impressed with the direction of the club and the core values upon which it is built,” Coombe said in a statement. “When the opportunity to connect with Eni and the team arose, I knew I had to explore it. Leaving NJ/NY Gotham was not an easy decision, but the chance to join ACFC as the head coach of a new team was something I could not pass up.”
Coombe joined Gotham, then known as Sky Blue, as interim head coach in the 2019 season, an appointment that was made permanent after the season.
Press played last season for Manchester United, where she scored four goals in 14 appearances. She has played in 155 matches with the national team since 2013, scoring 64 goals.
Louisville originally acquired Press’ rights in the 2020 expansion draft from the now-defunct Utah Royals.
Herschel Walker registers in Georgia; run for Senate next?
ATLANTA — Former football great Herschel Walker has registered to vote in Georgia, a possible prelude to him running for U.S. Senate in 2022.
Electronic voter registration records show Walker registered last Tuesday at an Atlanta house owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard.
Former President Donald Trump has been urging Walker to run for Senate as a Republican against Democrat Raphael Warnock next year. Walker has acknowledged that he is considering a run, but has declined to discuss his plans.
The 59-year-old Walker won a Heisman Trophy as a University of Georgia running back in 1982, followed by a long pro career. He has been living in Texas, but registering to vote means he’s legally attesting that he now lives in Georgia.
Warnock won a special election runoff for the Senate seat in January, giving Democrats control of Senate, but he must run again in 2022.
Georgia Republicans already running for the Senate seat include state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, former banking executive and Navy veteran Latham Saddler and contractor Kelvin King. Trump’s support will be key in a Republican primary, but could be a liability in a general election in closely divided Georgia.
In June, Walker tweeted a video that fed speculation he would run. Titled “Georgia on mind,” the recording shows him revving the engine of a car with a Georgia license plate. “I’m getting ready,” he says. “And we can run with the big dogs.”
The Associated Press has reported that Walker’s ex-wife and her sister reported that he threatened his ex-wife’s life, that Walker exaggerated claims about private-sector success and that he often fought with business associates.
State election officials opened an investigation into Blanchard’s residency after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that records show she voted in Georgia despite living in Texas. A case sheet obtained by the AP shows the Secretary of State’s office opened the investigation into Blanchard on Aug. 10. Walker is among Trump supporters who continue to repeat the president’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him through fraud. Election officials nationwide found no widespread fraud.
Lamb in virus protocol as Cowboys go virtual with meetings
FRISCO, Texas — Receiver CeeDee Lamb is among three more Dallas Cowboys players in COVID-19 protocols, making it five players and coaches sidelined by coronavirus concerns as the club switched to virtual meetings as a precaution.
Lamb and safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu joined defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who were sent home from the stadium before Saturday’s 20-14 preseason loss to Houston.
Coach Mike McCarthy said his staff met virtually Sunday, and the club decided to do the same with players Monday in an effort to get closer to 72 hours removed from the game before bringing everybody back to the team’s facility.
McCarthy said the Cowboys still planned to practice Tuesday and Wednesday leading into Sunday’s preseason finale at home against Jacksonville.
“We all understand the protocols,” McCarthy said. “I addressed it in the locker room after the game. We have everybody going through the proper testing both yesterday and today and we’ll do so again tomorrow.”
The timing of the virus-related issues could help the Cowboys with the NFL-mandated cut to 80 players set for Tuesday.
Because of COVID-19 exemptions, Dallas might only have to cut one player.
While quarterback Andy Dalton was sidelined by a positive test last season when he was supposed to start in place of injured star Dak Prescott, the Cowboys mostly avoided any significant issues with the virus in 2020.
McCarthy said the sudden adjustment this late in the preseason hadn’t changed the messaging, and said he wasn’t concerned about issues affecting the opener Sept. 9 at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
“The messaging’s constant,” McCarthy said. “We all have clear understanding of the state of what we’re in. We’re by no means clear of what went on last year. We’re taking the same approach.”
Slumping Padres fire pitching coach Rothschild
The slumping San Diego Padres fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild on Monday as the franchise tries to stop its freefall in the National League playoff race.
The 67-year-old Rothschild has been with the Padres for the past two seasons. San Diego has lost nine of its past 11 games and has fallen to third place in the NL West, 13 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants.
The Padres fell one game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the second and final NL Wild Card after losing on Sunday.
Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he’s discussed the struggles of the pitching staff — particularly the starting rotation — for a few weeks with general manager A.J. Preller and other front office staff.
But Tingler was adamant that the move to fire Rothschild was “100%” his decision.
“Instead of waiting and seeing what’s going to happen and staying stagnant, I thought the best thing to do for this team moving forward is to bring in a different voice, different message, different perspective right now,” Tingler said.
Ben Fritz — the team’s bullpen coach — will be the interim pitching coach for the rest of the season.
Women’s hockey calendar grows; worlds likely for summer 2022
CALGARY, Alberta — The International Ice Hockey Federation is expected to add a women’s world hockey championship next summer, which will put it in the same calendar year as the Beijing Winter Olympics.
The men play a world championship in an Olympic year but the women currently don’t.
“It was the only championship program within the IIHF, the only category where we had no top tournament in an Olympic year,” IIHF council member Zsuzsanna Kolbenheyer told The Canadian Press.
A world championship in August 2022 would mean three major women’s tournaments in the span of a year after two years of meager international women’s hockey because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 championship now underway in Calgary comes less than six months before the Winter Olympics in February.
The IIHF council proposes returning the women’s championship to spring in non-Olympic years.
“The more programming we can add to the schedule the better,” American forward Hilary Knight said. “A lot of emphasis is placed on the Olympics, but to have a world championship event during an Olympic year is important.”
Gina Kingsbury, Hockey Canada’s director of national women’s programs who won Olympic gold for her country in 2006 and 2010, is preparing for the schedule shift.
“Having a world championship every year is crucial,” Kingsbury said. “It needs to be strategic in the amount of rest we provide our athletes. We need to think of the athletes first and make sure it fits in their yearly training plan.”
The world championship underway in Calgary is the first in more than two years. The tournament was rescheduled and relocated to the Alberta capital this month because Nova Scotia refused to hold it in May.
“Every opportunity we have to play hockey, and play games, we’ll take it,” Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin said. “It’s been a couple long years for women’s hockey to have games, and to play against the best and to play with the best, we’ve been missing that a lot.”
Big Ten teams will forfeit if unable to play because of COVID-19
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten is the latest Power Five conference to announce that a team must forfeit if it doesn’t have enough players available for a league game because of COVID-19.
The Big Ten said Monday the team that forfeits will be assessed a loss in the conference standings and its opponent will be credited with a win. If both teams are unable to compete on the date of a scheduled conference game because of COVID-19, and the game can’t be rescheduled, it will be considered a “no contest.”
The Power Five conferences appear headed toward having similar forfeit policies, except the Atlantic Coast Conference is charging both teams with a forfeit if neither can play because of the virus.
Big 12 teams unable to play because of COVID-19, or any other reason, will have to forfeit and be given a loss in the conference standings. A no contest would be declared only if both teams are unable to compete, and there are no plans to make up any games not played as scheduled.
Pac-12 teams that can’t play will forfeit, but the conference did not directly address what happens if both teams are unable to play.
The Southeastern Conference has not released its policy, but Commissioner Greg Sankey has warned that teams that can’t play will forfeit and that games will not be rescheduled.
In the ACC, teams forfeiting games will be assigned a loss in the standings, and the team that was prepared to play will be awarded a victory. If both teams are unable to play because of the player shortages, both will be forced to forfeit.
Panthers playing it safe with McCaffrey in the preseason
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is playing it safe when it comes to Christian McCaffrey’s playing time in the preseason.
Rhule said that while most of the team’s starters will play about one half in Carolina’s preseason finale Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team’s star running back will be “very, very limited” — if he even plays at all.
“He will take a lot of hits during the season, more so than anyone else out there on the field, so we will save his hits for the season,” Rhule said following Carolina’s practice Monday.
McCaffrey has not played in either of Carolina’s preseason losses with rookie Chuba Hubbard seeing the bulk of carries.
McCaffrey said he feels as if he got some of the absorbing blows during two joint practices each with the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts.
“For sure, not only practicing against those guys, but our team practices pretty physical as well,” McCaffrey said. “I think it is important to get a little contact in before the season.”
Quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to play more than he did on Saturday night against the Ravens. Darnold played only seven snaps and completed 1 of 2 passes for 16 yards.
“My preference would be that our (starters) would play a good half of football, and we will see who exactly that is as we get closer to the game,” Rhule said.
Ex-Salvadoran soccer boss pleads guilty to bribery charge
New York — The former president of El Salvador’s soccer federation pleaded guilty Monday in a U.S. court to a corruption charge in the long-running FIFA bribery scandal.
In remote proceedings, Reynaldo Vasquez pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy for accepting bribes in exchange for awarding media and marketing rights for games played by the Salvadoran national soccer team.
Salvadoran authorities arrested Vasquez at the end of 2015 as part of an international roundup of top officials of FIFA, soccer’s governing body. He had denied the charges while putting up a failed extradition fight in El Salvador.
Vasquez, 65, was extradited in January to the U.S. and pleaded not guilty in federal court.
During Monday’s proceedings, Vasquez said that in 2012 he and other soccer officials received approximately $350,000 in bribes for rights to World Cup qualifying matches.
Part of the money Vasquez received was wired through a U.S. bank account, prosecutors said. Vazquez said he also acted as intermediary for other soccer officials to receive bribes.
Vasquez, who said he led the Salvadoran soccer federation from June 2009 to July 2011, agreed to forfeit $360,000. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
He is expected to be sentenced in December by Judge Pamela Chen.
Ravens put Fort on injured reserve with torn ACL
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens put linebacker L.J. Fort on injured reserve Monday after he injured his knee over the weekend.
Fort left the team’s preseason victory at Carolina on Saturday night in the first half. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Fort had a torn ACL.
The Ravens also released defensive back Jordan Richards, tackle Andre Smith and wide receiver Michael Dereus.
Fort started eight games for the Ravens in each of the past two seasons.
