Nets trade Durant to Suns, get Bridges in 4-team deal
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant is leaving Brooklyn, as Kyrie Irving just did and James Harden before that.
Loading up on superstars didn’t pay off in Brooklyn.
“Let’s be honest there,” general manager Sean Marks said. “We did not reach the full potential of where we thought we could get to, our hopes and honestly our beliefs.”
Now the Phoenix Suns are giving it a shot.
The Nets traded Durant to the Suns on Thursday as part of a four-team deal, a blockbuster that kicked off the NBA’s trade deadline day.
The Nets acquired Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, and a first-round pick swap in 2028 from the Suns, who also got T.J. Warren from the Nets.
The Nets also acquired second-round picks in 2028 and 2029 from Milwaukee and the draft rights to guard Juan Pablo Vaulet from Indiana in the deal.
The 34-year-old Durant is still playing at an elite level, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season. He asked for a trade last summer and the Suns were interested, and finally got him before Thursday’s 3 p.m. EST trade deadline.
Durant is recovering from a sprained knee ligament, and when he returns it will be to a Phoenix lineup that suddenly could be one of the best in the Western Conference.
“He knows how to play. He’s played in a number of different systems. He’s insertable in any of them,” said Suns guard Landry Shamet, who played with Durant in Brooklyn. “You can throw it to him and he’s going to go score every time.”
He was moved just days after the Nets traded Irving to Dallas, a stunningly fast end to the superstar era in Brooklyn. Harden was traded to Philadelphia at last year’s deadline, leaving the Nets with little to show for the brief time they had the Big Three together.
Now it’s the Suns with a top collection of talent, with Durant joining Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
Zelenskyy to address summit on Russian Olympic involvement
LONDON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to address a group of sports ministers meeting Friday to discuss Russian participation at next year’s Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee is working on a plan to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes who have not actively supported the war to enter qualifying events for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
As Ukraine pushes for Russian athletes to be barred and threats of a boycott mount, officials from 30 countries planned the summit to discuss how to respond.
Zelenskyy, who has previously said any neutral flag for Russia would be “stained with blood,” is due to address the online summit by video link.
Zelenskyy made surprise visits to Britain and France on Wednesday, pushing for fighter jets to battle Russian invaders in a dramatic speech to the U.K. Parliament.
British Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer is chairing Friday’s meeting.
“We’re approaching a year since this barbaric invasion began,” she said in a statement Thursday. “We must urge the IOC to show that the Olympic values mean something. We must make clear there are consequences to this illegal invasion. We cannot allow Russian athletes to line up alongside Team GB (the British Olympic team) and everyone else on the world stage.”
Political leaders in Poland and the Baltic states have said there could be Olympic boycotts if the IOC forges ahead with its plan. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has said Russian and Belarusian athletes should be barred from the Olympics in her city if the war is still going on by then.
Yu Darvish gets $90 million from Padres to stay through ‘28
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish signed a new contract with the San Diego Padres on Thursday that guarantees the 36-year-old ace an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season.
The right-hander, who has a baffling array of pitches, will make $108 million over six years, including the $18 million he was already due in 2023 before he was set to become a free agent. He’s set to stay under contract with San Diego until he’s 42.
The Padres planned a news conference with Darvish and general manager A.J. Preller on Friday.
Darvish helped the Padres reach the NL Championship Series last season, which was one of the best in his 11-year big league career. He finished the year 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts. He was 2-1 in the postseason.
Darvish was traded by the Cubs to the Padres in 2020.
The deal is the latest by the free-spending Padres. Darvish heads a rotation that also includes hometown product Joe Musgrove, who signed a $100 million, five-year deal in July. They signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal in December, even though Fernando Tatis Jr. will be eligible to return April 20 from an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis will move to the outfield, probably in right.
There could be more big spending ahead for the Padres, who are still seeking their first World Series championship. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can opt out of his $300 million, 10-year deal after the 2023 season, and the Padres would like to have him finish his career in San Diego. Machado finished second in balloting for NL MVP last year.
Brett Favre sues auditor, sportscasters in defamation case
JACKSON, Miss. — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits Thursday in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation.
The lawsuit against Auditor Shad White says the Republican “has carried out an outrageous media campaign of malicious and false accusations against Brett Favre — the Hall of Fame quarterback and native son of Mississippi — in a brazen attempt to leverage the media attention generated by Favre’s celebrity to further his own political career.”
In a separate lawsuit against former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, Favre said Sharpe made “egregiously false” statements about him on the Fox Sports talk show “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” including that Favre “stole money from people that really needed money.”
And in another lawsuit against retired NFL player Pat McAfee, Favre said McAfee had used “outrageous falsehoods” that included calling Favre a “thief” who was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi.”
Favre is not facing criminal charges in the Mississippi welfare scandal, but he is among more than three dozen people or businesses the state is suing to try to recover misspent money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
Favre has repaid $1.1 million he received for speaking fees from a nonprofit group that spent TANF money with approval from the Mississippi Department of Human Services. White said Favre never showed up to give the speeches.
In December, the state Department of Human Services made a new demand of up to $5 million against Favre and a university sports foundation, saying welfare money was improperly used to pay for a volleyball arena at Favre’s alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.
Astros beat Tucker in arbitration, Ramirez 3rd Rays hearing
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Houston Astros beat Kyle Tucker in arbitration on Thursday, and the All-Star outfielder will make $5 million rather than his $7.5 million request.
Outfielder Harold Ramirez became the third player to go to arbitration with the Tampa Bay Rays, arguing for a $2.2 million salary during Thursday’s hearing rather than the team’s $1.9 million offer.
Toronto infielder Bo Bichette avoided a hearing when he finalized a $33.6 million, three-year contract.
The $2.5 million gap between Tucker and the Astros matched Bichette’s with the Blue Jays for the largest among 33 players who exchanged proposed salaries with their teams last month. Tucker’s case was heard Wednesday by John Stout, Fredric Horowitz and Jules Bloch, who held their decision until after Bichette’s agreement was finalized.
Tucker, 26, hit .257 with 30 homers, a career-best 107 RBIs and stole 25 bases and won a Glove Glove last year after batting .294 with 30 homers and 92 RBIs in 2021. He had a $764,200 salary last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.
Teams have won three of five decisions, All-Star pitcher Max Fried ($13.5 million) lost to Atlanta and reliever Diego Castillo ($2.95 million) was defeated by Seattle, while pitcher Jesús Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat Miami.
Ramirez hit a career-best .300 last season with six homers and 58 RBIs. He had a $728,000 salary and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. His case was heard Thursday by John Woods, Melinda Gordon and Bloch.
Tampa Bay had earlier hearings with relievers Ryan Thompson ($1.2 million vs. $1 million) and Colin Poche ($1.3 million vs. $1,175,000). Those decisions are being held for later cases to be argued or settled.
A decision also is pending for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe.
Rays right-hander Jason Adam and Astros right-hander Cristian Javier are among 14 players who remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 17.
Bichette, a son of former All-Star Dante Bichette, hit .290 with 24 homers and 93 RBIs, down slightly from a .298 average, 29 homers and 102 RBIs in 2021. He had asked for a raise from $723,500 to $7.5 million and had been offered $5 million.
Kraken place leading scorer Andre Burakovsky on IR
NEWARK, N.J. — The Seattle Kraken placed leading scorer Andre Burakovsky on injured reserve Thursday with a lower body injury.
Before their game at New Jersey, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Burakovsky is being listed as week to week.
Burakovsky’s leg appeared to buckle on his first shift of Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders, and he played just 31 seconds in the 4-0 loss.
Burakovsky had appeared in 49 of the first 50 games in his first season with Seattle after signing as a free agent. He leads the Kraken with 39 points, including 13 goals and 26 assists, and is averaging a career-high 16 minutes and 33 seconds of ice time per game. He’s one of six skaters for Seattle with at least 30 points this season.
The Kraken activated defenseman Justin Schultz off injured reserve ahead of facing the Devils after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. Seattle also recalled forward John Hayden from Coachella Valley of the AHL to add depth to the forward group.
SEC divides $721.8M in total revenue among schools
The Southeastern Conference says it distributed an average of $49.9 million to its 14 member schools for the fiscal year that ended last August.
Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league divided $721.8 million of total revenue among its members. That included $698.5 million distributed by the league office and $23.3 million retained by schools for travel and other bowl-related expenses. The amounts were from the 2021-22 fiscal year which ended August 31.
In the previous fiscal year, the SEC had distributed $764.4 million of total revenue, or about $54.6 million to each school.
The total distribution amount includes revenue generated from television agreements, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC football championship game, the SEC men’s basketball tournament, NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.
It doesn’t include an additional $8.1 million in grants from the NCAA and SEC divided among the 14 schools.
Celtics’ Brown has broken bone in face, out indefinitely
BOSTON — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out.
The Celtics said Brown will miss Friday night’s game against Charlotte but provided no further details.
Brown left Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia after colliding with Jayson Tatum under the basket when they were both going for an offensive rebound.
Brown appeared to take Tatum’s elbow in the left side of his head. He went to the floor and was slow to get up; when he did, he went straight to the locker room, rubbing his left eye and cheek.
After the game, coach Joe Mazzulla said he had no more information, but guard Malcolm Brogdon said Brown appeared to be in pain when he left.
Prep basketball game in Oklahoma ends with 4-2 score
An Oklahoma high school basketball game between two of the top teams in their class ended with a score more common in soccer.
Weatherford defeated Anadarko 4-2 on Tuesday after Anadarko chose to stall. The result came a month after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA), the sport’s governing body, voted 8-7 against adding a shot clock.
The game matched two of the top teams in Class 4A, the state’s third-largest class. Weatherford is ranked No. 3 in the OSSAA’s rankings, while Anadarko is ranked ninth.
Neither team scored in the first quarter, and Weatherford led 2-0 at halftime. Anadarko didn’t score until the final three minutes of the game and had the ball in the final minute with a chance to win.
“Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko,” the Twitter account for Weatherford athletics posted.
Weatherford had scored at least 50 points in each of its previous 12 games, with a high of 88. Anadarko had scored fewer than 50 points in its previous 11 contests.
Anadarko basketball coach Doug Schumpert, who was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019, was heavily criticized on social media for his coaching decision.
Anadarko superintendent Jerry McCormick defended Schumpert.
“While this game has gained much media attention in regard to how the game was played, our basketball coach Doug Schumpert and his staff utilized their knowledge of the game along with the skills of our players to provide us with the best opportunity to win and we support those efforts,” McCormick said in a statement.
An OSSAA spokesman said 19 states have shot clocks for high school basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.