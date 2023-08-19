Garcia takes loss as Team Nickles defeats Team Urtez
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Team captain Bubba Nickles drove in the game-winning run off former UCLA teammate Rachel Garcia with a single in the bottom of the seventh to propel Team Nickles to an Athletes Unlimited 3-2 victory on Friday at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
Garcia (2-3) allowed one run on one hit in two innings with two strikeouts.
With a runner on first base and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Team Nickles drew back-to-back walks by outfielder Morgan Zerkle and Harshman to load the bases. Nickels drove the next pitch up the middle to bring home catcher Jordan Roberts for the game-winning run.
Nickles earned MVP 1 honors, while Kelsey Harshman followed with MVP 2 honors after belting the game-tying home run in the fifth inning, a two-run shot to left field.
Rookie infielder Rachel Becker capped the MVP trio for Team Nickles after making a diving stop to lead off the top of the seventh inning, giving her 100 leaderboard points.
Team Nickles rookie pitcher Kathryn Sandercock upped her record to 2-1 after scattering two hits over the final 2.1 innings.
Rookie infielder Josie Muffley recorded the lone multi-hit effort in the loss for Team Urtez after going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, marking her second multi-hit outing of the campaign.
Team Urtez plays Team Alexander at 11:30 a.m. today on ESPN2 and finishes Week 4 against Team Davidson at 11 a.m. on Sunday on ESPN2.
Angels call up infielder Nolan Schanuel 40 days after drafting him 11th overall
ANAHEIM — Nolan Schanuel is being called up by the Los Angeles Angels, 40 days after he was the 11th overall pick in this year’s amateur draft.
The 21-year-old infielder is batting .370 in 21 minor league games across three levels. It’s the fastest big league promotion for a draft pick since Chris Sale in 2010 with the Chicago White Sox.
Schanuel was an All-American selection and the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year at Florida Atlantic University. He was second in the nation in batting average (.447), and finished with 19 homers and 64 RBIs.
It is the third straight year that the Angels have been the first organization to promote a player from a draft class to the majors. Right-hander Chase Silseth, an 11th-round selection in 2021, was called up in May 2022, and 2022 first-round pick Zach Neto was promoted less than a month into this season.
The Angels (60-62) go into Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays having lost 11 of their 15 games in August. They are seven games out of the AL’s final wild-card spot.
Los Angeles also activated catcher Logan O’Hoppe off the injured list and designated catcher Chad Wallach for assignment. Infielder C.J. Cron was placed on the 10-day injured list with low back pain.
American referee Tori Penso picked by FIFA for England-Spain final at Women’s World Cup
SYDNEY — American referee Tori Penso was picked Friday by FIFA for the Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England to complete a rare double after also working one of the semifinals.
A Florida native, Penso will return Sunday to Stadium Australia in Sydney where she refereed England’s 3-1 win Wednesday over the co-host nation.
“We know that it came across quite unexpectedly, her appointment, because she was appointed for the semifinal,” said FIFA referees boss Pierluigi Collina, “but we are fully convinced that the best has to be the referee for the final, and she was the best.”
Penso’s team for the final includes assistants running the touchlines, Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt. Nesbitt also worked at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year.
Their selection was revealed on a jersey by Collina in a meeting of all the remaining match officials who are working in Australia and New Zealand.
“When he flipped that over to showcase my name, I melted,” Penso said in an interview published by FIFA. “I didn’t even know how I reacted to be honest. Tears of joy, for sure, but I was just overwhelmed with emotion.”
Penso has officiated men’s games in Major League Soccer since 2020 — the first woman to do so in 20 years. Her husband, Chris, also has been an MLS referee on the FIFA list for international games. They have three daughters.
Penso’s path to the Women’s World Cup final opened after the two-time defending champion U.S. team was eliminated in the round of 16 by Sweden.
MLB reschedules 3 Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has rescheduled three Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary.
The changes were announced by MLB as Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm.
Each of the games — Arizona at San Diego, Tampa Bay at the Los Angeles Angels and Miami at the Los Angeles Dodgers — will now be played Saturday as part of split-doubleheaders.
The first game in San Diego begins at 3:10 p.m. ET, and the second is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. The opener at Angel Stadium starts at 4:07 p.m. ET, and the nightcap is scheduled for 9:07 p.m. ET. The games at Dodger Stadium are scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and 9:10 p.m. ET.
Hillary grew in strength early Friday before losing some steam in the afternoon, with sustained winds falling from 145 mph (230 kph) to 130 mph (215 kph). It was forecast to still be a hurricane when approaching Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Saturday night, and a tropical storm when approaching Southern California on Sunday.
No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.
American Marissa Steen takes lead on day 2 of the ISPS Handa World Invitational
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — American player Marissa Steen scored 1-under 72 to take a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the LPGA Tour on Friday.
Steen started what was a very gusty day at 2 under, made two bogeys and three birdies for her round of 72, and moved to the top of the leaderboard with a total of 3 under, ahead of Germany’s Esther Henselei,t who shot a 71 at Castlerock.
Ryann O’Toole of the United States, Gabriella Cowley of England, Olivia Cowan of Germany, Kim Metraux of Switzerland were tied for third place at 1 under.
Sweden’s Maja Stark won the women’s title last year but was not in the field this week.
In the men’s competition, England’s Dan Brown has a six-shot lead at 11 under after his round of 66.
Philadelphia Eagles Ojomo, Cleveland expected to make full recovery from head injuries
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland suffered a concussion and sprained neck and rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo suffered a concussion during a preseason game on Thursday night, and both players were carted off the field on a backboard.
The Eagles said Friday in announcing the injuries that both players were expected to make a full recovery “in due time.” The Eagles said both players were responsive and had full function in their extremities on the field. They were hurt in an 18-18 tie with the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland landed hard on his head while trying to make a catch in the third quarter. Ojomo collided with a teammate while attempting to make a tackle in the fourth quarter.
Stella Weaver, only girl playing at Little League World Series, gets a hit and scores
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Stella Weaver, the only girl playing in the Little League World Series this year, singled, scored a run and was hit by a pitch, helping Tennessee to an 8-1 win over Rhode Island on Friday.
The 12-year-old Weaver is just the 22nd girl to play in the tournament’s history. The first Little League World Series was held in 1947.
With bases empty, Stella hit a hard grounder to short and beat out the throw to become the 10th girl to record a hit in the LLWS. She later hustled from second to home on a bloop single, clapping her hands as she slid through the plate.
“People don’t realize how fast she is,” manager Randy Huth said. “You ask any one of these guys, she can fly. She can flat out fly. She hit that ball so hard to shortstop and he still couldn’t throw her out.”
Weaver also made a put-out in right field before she was pulled defensively in the fourth, maintaining her place in the lineup. Huth said he made the switch because he considered pitching her in relief of starter Grayson May.
Huth said there’s “definitely a chance” Weaver gets the start in Tennessee’s game against Washington on Monday. The Tennessee team, from Nolensville just south of Nashville, is representing the Southeast region in the United States bracket.
“You’re gonna see Stella,” Huth said. “She can throw it, man. She can really pitch.”
A girl has played in the LLWS in each of the past four tournaments, and Weaver is the first to record a hit since Ella Bruning in 2021. She and Bruning are the only girls to score a run since 2009.
“She’s a baseball player,” Huth said. “She’s not just a girl who’s here. She can really play the game, and she’s very, very good.”
Jadeveon Clowney agrees to join Ravens to help Baltimore’s pass rush
The Baltimore Ravens have made another late addition to their defense, agreeing to a contract with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
The Ravens confirmed the signing Friday. Baltimore’s defense has been dealing with injuries in the secondary and could also use some pass rushing help. Clowney can provide the latter. He has 43 sacks in nine seasons since entering the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft.
“Preseason, he’ll probably play a little bit, and get him ready,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Then right away, Week 1, he should be out there playing hard and doing a good job for us.”
Clowney had 11 sacks over the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
“I think he’s a little underrated as a pass rusher. Top pick in the draft and all that,” Harbaugh said. “As a play-hard, heavy-handed edge setter, gives us a chance to get four pass rushers on the field on third-down situations, that are true pass-rusher type guys. There’s a real value in that.”
Baltimore moved on from veteran pass rushers Calais Campbell and Justin Houston this offseason. Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo have potential in that department, but neither has Clowney’s experience or track record.
On Thursday, the Ravens acquired cornerback Ronald Darby to help a position group that will be missing Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey for at least a little while because of a foot issue that required surgery.
“I would say that the timeline is pretty well defined,” Harbaugh said. “I’m not going to give it to you, but it’s not super long. When he’s getting close you’ll know. So you don’t need to ask probably for a few weeks. But he’s going to be back pretty early in the season.”
Harbaugh said Humphrey could have played through the foot issue, but there was a risk of it getting worse. Darby is coming off a knee injury that ended his season in early October last year.
“He’s a guy we’ve kind of been keeping our eye on with the rehab from the knee,” Harbaugh said. “Came in and worked out, and worked out really well. Looked really good, was in really good shape.”
Ron Rivera picks Sam Howell as the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback
ASHBURN, Va. — Coach Ron Rivera has named Sam Howell the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback, making the North Carolina product the latest in a revolving door of players at the position for the organization in recent years.
Rivera announced the decision Friday morning before practice after deliberating with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.
Howell, if he remains healthy until then, would become Washington’s seventh different season-opening starter in as many years.
“He’s basically met the challenge that we talked about, and that was seeing the growth and improvement from OTAs and minicamp,” Rivera said. “Then talked about going into training camp and continuing to grow and show us what he’s capable of.
“We’ve been very pleased with it to the point where I decided yesterday that we were going to name him the starter going into the regular season.”
Rivera and the Commanders planned to give Howell this opportunity after the 2022 fifth-round pick impressed in his NFL debut in Week 18 last season. Howell also went 9 of 12 for 77 yards and a touchdown in the exhibition opener last week at Cleveland and has showed progress over the course of training camp.
Howell’s play during the first of two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens clinched the decision, Rivera said.
Giants skipper Kapler serving 1-game suspension for returning to dugout after being ejected
ATLANTA — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for returning to the dugout area following his fourth-inning ejection during Tuesday’s home win over Tampa Bay.
Kapler will serve his suspension Friday night when the Giants, 10½ games back in the NL West but 1½ games up in the wild card, begin a three-game series against the major league-leading Atlanta Braves.
“First, I violated the spirit of the rule, right?” Kapler said before the game. “The spirit of the rule is the manager goes up the clubhouse, gets in street clothes, (and I) violated that being around the dugout area. ... At this point, a warranted move. ... I’ll be monitoring the game from the clubhouse. I’ll be in the office with the door shut to make sure no temptation sneaks in.”
Bench coach Kai Correa and pitching coach Andrew Bailey will combine to serve as interim manager for the game.
Kapler was ejected by home plate umpire Chad Whitson for arguing a called strike on a high pitch to the outside corner against rookie outfielder Wade Meckler. It was Kapler’s second ejection this season, third with San Francisco and seventh of his career.
He later returned to the dugout area and watched the game on a monitor in the batting cage at Oracle Park, involving himself in conversations with players and coaches. He was still wearing his uniform.
“I’ve got to take responsibility for it,” Kapler said. “I met with the team and I let them know that I violated the rule and apologized to them having to answer any questions potentially, which they might. They need to be focused on Atlanta tonight. We need to be focused on Atlanta tonight.”
Receiver-strapped Lions waive injured Denzel Mims and sign former Chargers wide receiver Jason Moore
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions’ search for help at wide receiver continues. The team said Friday it has waived injured wideout Denzel Mims and signed former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jason Moore.
Mims, acquired last month from the New York Jets for a conditional draft pick, has not practiced the last two weeks because of ankle and calf injuries.
The compensation in the trade was contingent upon Mims, a second-rounder in 2020, making the Lions’ 53-man roster. So the Lions will retain their 2025 sixth-round pick, while a 2025 seventh-round pick will return to New York.
Moore, an undrafted free agent from Division II Findlay, spent the last four seasons with the Chargers. He appeared in 20 games and caught six passes for 104 yards.
The Lions already are without Jameson Williams, a first-rounder last season, for at least the first six games as he serves a suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Williams missed most of last season and also is recovering from a hamstring injury.
