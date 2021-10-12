Top-seeded Pliskova upset in 2 sets at Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS — Top-seeded Karolina Plisova was upset by Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 7-5 Monday at the BNP Paribas Open.
Haddad Maia got into the main draw as a lucky loser. She lost in the final round of qualifying and got in when No. 29 seed Nadia Podoroska withdrew with a thigh injury. Haddad Maia inherited Podoroska’s first-round bye and then beat Mayir Sherif in the second round.
Ranked 115th, the Brazilian reached the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time.
On a windy day at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardne, Pliskova held serve to tie the second set 5-5. Haddad Maia held and then broke Pliskova in the final game to wrap up the win in just over two hours.
No. 10 Angelique Kerber defeated 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
No. 16 seed Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion, lost to 18th-seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (5), 6-3.
On the men’s side, No. 6 Casper Ruud outlasted Lloyd Harris 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4 and No. 10 Diego Schwartzman beat Daniel Evans 5-7, 6-4, 6-0. No. 16 Reilly Opelka lost to 23rd-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4.
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
BOSTON — Kenya’s Benson Kipruto won the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon on Monday when the race returned from a 30-month absence with a smaller, socially distanced feel and moved from the spring for the first time in its 125-year history.
Although organizers put runners through COVID-19 protocols and asked spectators to keep their distance, large crowds lined the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston as an early drizzle cleared and temperatures rose to the low 60s for a beautiful fall day.
They watched Kipruto run away from the lead pack as it turned onto Beacon Street with about three miles to go and break the tape in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 51 seconds. Diana Kipyogei won the women’s race to complete the eighth Kenyan sweep since 2000.
A winner in Prague and Athens who finished 10th in Boston in 2019, Kipruto waited out an early breakaway by American CJ Albertson, who led by as many as two minutes at the halfway point. Kipruto took the lead at Cleveland Circle and finished 46 seconds ahead of 2016 winner Lemi Berhanu; Albertson, who turned 28 on Monday, was 10th, 1:53 back.
Kipyogei ran ahead for much of the race and finished in 2:24:45, 23 seconds ahead of 2017 winner Edna Kiplagat.
Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race earlier despite making a wrong term in the final mile, finishing the slightly detoured route just seven seconds off his course record in 1:08:11.
Manuela Schär, also from Switzerland, won the women’s wheelchair race in 1:35:21.
Bengals QB Burrow OK after precautionary hospital visit
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy and expected to play Sunday after suffering a bruised throat during the loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Burrow was taken to the hospital afterward as a precaution but wasn’t admitted, coach Zac Taylor said Monday.
“I think he was just having a little difficulty talking, but as the night went on he was better, and as he woke up this morning he came right to the facility and was ready to go,” Taylor said.
Burrow wasn’t sure when he took the hit to his throat, Taylor said. The quarterback was sacked three times and hit at least eight more times. He absorbed a monster hit from two Packers at the end of a second-quarter run that kept him on the ground for an extended period, but he came out for the Bengals’ next offensive series and didn’t miss any time.
The game ended 25-22 on an overtime field goal by Mason Crosby, who had already missed three times on potential winners. The Bengals play at Detroit this week.
NFLPA leader Smith appreciates Gruden reaching out
NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith says he appreciates that Raiders coach Jon Gruden reached out to him following the report that Gruden used a racist comment in a email about him 10 years ago.
Smith said in a Twitter thread on Monday that the email reported Friday by the Wall Street Journal that showed Gruden referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features is evidence that the fight against racism is ongoing.
“This is not about an email as much as it is about a pervasive belief by some that people who look like me can be treated as less,” Smith wrote. “The email has also revealed why the comments by some with powerful platforms to explain this away are insidious and hypocritical. It is as if there is a need to protect football above the values of equality, inclusion and respect. The powerful in our business have to embrace that football itself has to be better, as opposed to making excuses to maintain the status quo.”
Smith said he looks forward to talking to Gruden soon, but that the issues of intolerance in the NFL and society remain.
“But make no mistake, the news is not about what is said in our private conversation, but what else is said by people who never thought they would be exposed and how they are going to be held to account,” Smith wrote.
Gruden’s comment in an email to then-Washington Football Team President Bruce Allen came during the 2011 lockout of the players by the NFL. Gruden told the Wall Street Journal he was angry about the lockout during labor negotiations and he didn’t trust the direction the union was taking.
“Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires,” Gruden wrote in the email reviewed by the newspaper.
Gruden resigned as the Raiders head coach on Monday night.
American Hockey League to have 10 female officials this year
Ten female officials will work games in the American Hockey League this season, the highest level that women have reached in that position in professional hockey.
Katie Guay on Saturday will become the first woman to referee an AHL game. Guay, fellow referees Kelly Cooke, Jacqueline Zee Howard, Laura White, Samantha Hiller, Elizabeth Mantha and Amanda Tasson and linespeople Kendall Hanley, Kirsten Welsh and Alexandra Clarke are among 17 new AHL officials this season.
“It’s been on our radar for a while now,” AHL president and CEO Scott Howson told The Associated Press by phone Monday. “They’ve got good experience. Whether it’s Olympics, college hockey — both men’s and women’s — they’ve done some NHL prospect tournaments. It’s just time now for them to graduate into a higher level of pro hockey.”
Many of the women participated in officiating combines run by the NHL and AHL in recent years. Guay, Cooke, Welsh and Hanley were also selected to work NHL prospect tournaments in 2019.
All 10 female officials went through a mentorship program last year run by the NHL and NHL Officiating Association, which supplemented the on- and off-ice training many got from combines.
Ex-NBA guard Smith makes tournament debut as college golfer
BURLINGTON, N.C. — J.R. Smith couldn’t help but feel anxious.
Sure, he had spent 16 years playing in the NBA, making millions and winning two world championships in packed arenas at the highest level of a global sport. But he had never been in the situation like he was Monday: lining up tee shots as a 36-year-old freshman walk-on playing his first college golf tournament for North Carolina A&T at Elon’s Phoenix Invitational.
“I was nervous, I was,” said Smith, who shot a 12-over-par 83 in Round 1 and then a 7-over 78 in Round 2. “I didn’t really know what to expect.”
That’s easy to understand considering how massive of a change it represents for Smith. Exactly one year earlier, to the day, he was a shirtless part of an oncourt celebration with LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers had just closed out a title run in the Florida pandemic bubble.
Smith had since been drawn to the Greensboro school because of his interest in attending a Historically Black College or University, which follows a push by the NBA and its players to support HBCU traditions and culture in this year’s All-Star Game in Atlanta.
On Monday, Smith’s pride came from representing a HBCU for the first time as an Aggies golfer at the two-day event at Alamance Country Club.
“We’re such a small part of the percentage of the country, let alone the budgeting system,” Smith said with a laugh. “Because I see everybody else has got vans and all this other stuff. But it’s great. It’s great to represent them. It’s great for the school to get the recognition because they deserve it, and my fellow classmates.
“That’s what I’m most excited about: to be able to come back to campus and my teammates have their head held high with a victory coming from a tournament is what we look for.”
It’s a college experience almost two decades delayed for Smith, who was originally slated to play basketball at North Carolina before jumping from the preps to the NBA to become a first-round pick in 2004.
“I was pretty pleased with him,” Aggies coach Richard Watkins said. “He made some mistakes, did some things you will do if you’re not used to competing. Just going out and playing recreational golf with your buddies is a whole lot different than competition.
“That first 18 was just to get his feet wet. Then he buckled down and I was really pleased with what he did that second 18, because education doesn’t come cheap. And I think he learned some lessons out there today.”
Kraken have 5 players in COVID protocol on eve of opener
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken are expected to be without five players for the season opener at Vegas due to COVID-19 protocols, coach Dave Hakstol said Monday.
Forwards Jared McCann, Joonas Donskoi and Marcus Johansson, and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak were placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list on Monday. Forward Calle Jarnkrok has been in the protocol since late last week. McCann, Oleksiak, Donskoi and Johansson were all missing from Monday’s final practice before the team departed for Las Vegas.
Seattle general manager Ron Francis said at the start of training camp that the entire roster had been vaccinated. But it’s awful timing for the Kraken on the eve of the first game in franchise history.
“Things happen quickly and sometimes at inopportune times,” Hakstol said. “There’s different challenges as you go throughout the season and this is one of them for us early on.”
McCann has been centering Seattle’s top line alongside Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz. Donskoi and Johansson are expected to fill in on the second or third lines, and Oleksiak is a likely top-four defensive pairing for Seattle.
Hakstol said the roster was being shuffled to make sure it was filled ahead of heading to Vegas. That included Seattle claiming young forward Alex Barre-Boulet off waivers from the Lightning. Hakstol said depending on travel, Barre-Boulet could join the team in Vegas in time for the opener.
Arizona’s McCloud out for the season with leg injuries
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud is out for the rest of the season after suffering right knee and ankle injuries against UCLA.
Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch said Monday McCloud is expected to have surgery this week.
McCloud was injured in the fourth quarter of Arizona’s 34-16 loss to UCLA Saturday night when his leg got twisted up while he was getting sacked.
A transfer from South Florida, McCloud started two games after beginning the season as the backup to Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer. The sophomore threw for 481 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season.
Fisch said Cruz, who started the first two games of the season, will start against Colorado on Saturday.
CONMEBOL boss wants suspended Brazil v Argentina played out
ASUNCION, Paraguay — The president of CONMEBOL wants the suspended World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina to be played out. FIFA has yet to decide what to do with the match.
The Sept. 5 match in Sao Paulo was suspended after seven minutes when Brazilian health officials walked onto the pitch to remove four England-based Argentina players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. They should have been in quarantine.
CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez said, “We believe that matches should be decided on the pitch,” in an interview to radio station 970 AM on Monday. He added the fate of the qualifier was not up for his organization to decide.
Argentina’s foursome — Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenham’s Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero — are under investigation by Brazilian authorities for allegedly providing false information upon arrival. Britain is on Brazil’s red list for COVID-19 risks.
