Kings defenseman Doughty has surgery, out for season
EL SEGUNDO — Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his wrist.
The former Norris Trophy winner had surgery Monday, the team said. He is expected to be ready for training camp, but his absence damages the Kings’ hopes of ending their three-year playoff drought.
Doughty was injured March 7 in a game at Boston, and he hasn’t played in 16 consecutive games since March 10. The defenseman has rarely dealt with significant injury problems in a 14-year NHL career spent entirely with the Kings, but he appeared in a career-low 39 games this season.
Doughty is still the Kings’ top scorer among defensemen with seven goals and 24 assists. His absence has forced the Kings to use inexperienced replacements on the blue line, and subpar defensive play has contributed to Los Angeles’ late-season slide.
The Kings (38-26-10) have lost three straight games and 10 of their last 19 heading into a game at Chicago on Tuesday night. Los Angeles is still in third place in the Pacific Division, but its lead over fourth-place Vegas has shrunk to two points, with the Golden Knights holding a game in hand.
Svechnikov’s tiebreaking goal sends Jets past Canadiens 4-2
MONTREAL — Evgeny Svechnikov scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Monday night.
Morgan Barron had a goal and an assist and Paul Stastny also scored for Winnipeg. Adam Lowry added an empty-net goal, and Dylan Samberg had two assists. Starting back-to-back games, Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.
Josh Anderson scored his 100th career goal for Montreal, and Joel Armia added a goal against his former team. Samuel Montembeault kept the Canadiens in the game with 31 saves, including 15 in the second period.
After a scoreless first period, the Canadiens got on the board 29 seconds into the second. Armia backhanded the puck out of mid-air and past Hellebuyck for his sixth goal of the season
Winnipeg responded when Nikolaj Ehlers made a backward pass for Barron, who tied the score with a wrist shot.
The Jets scored the go-ahead goal 4:00 of the second period when Stastny scored on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.
Anderson deflected Jeff Petry’s shot from the point to tie the game 2-2 at 6:19 of the third period.
The Jets drove the length of the ice and stars Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor combined with Svechnikov for what proved to be the winning goal. Lowry scored into an empty net to seal Winnipeg’s back-to-back road wins.
Fox to televise 35 of 64 World Cup matches on main network
LOS ANGELES — Fox will televise 35 World Cup matches on its main Fox broadcast network, including all three U.S. first-round games in Qatar and all from the quarterfinals on.
The total on the Fox network is down from 38 at the 2018 tournament in Russia. There will be 29 on the FS1 cable network, an increase of three, Fox said Monday.
This year’s tournament was shifted from its usual June-July period until Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 because of the summer heat in Qatar. With the NFL in season, the four Sunday group matches on Nov. 27 and the two Sunday round-of-16 matches on Dec. 4 will be on FS1. Twenty-seven of the FS1 matches are in the group stage.
All matches will be streamed on the Fox Sports app.
Fox will be televising the second of three World Cups for which it bought U.S. English-language television rights. U.S. Spanish-language television rights are held by NBCUniversal’s Telemundo.
Fox’s main network will televise 21 group stage matches and six round-of-16 matches. Among the Fox matches, all but one kick off at 10 a.m., 11 am. or noon EST, with the exception the tournament opener between the Netherlands and Senegal, which starts at 5 a.m. EST.
The Thanksgiving schedule includes an FS1 doubleheader between Switzerland and Cameroon at 5 a.m. EST and Uruguay-South Korea at 8 a.m. EST. That will be followed by a Fox doubleheader of Portugal-Ghana at 11 a.m. EST and Brazil-Serbia at 2 p.m. EST.
U.S. games include a Black Friday matchup against England on Nov. 25. The Americans close the tournament’s opening day against Scotland, Ukraine or Wales, and they also play Iran on Nov. 29. All U.S. group games kick off at 2 p.m. EST.
The final at Lusail starts at 10 a.m. EST, an hour earlier in U.S. time than the 2018 championship match in Moscow.
Sacramento Kings fire interim coach Gentry, miss playoffs for 16th year
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings fired interim coach Alvin Gentry on Monday, a day after the franchise missed the playoffs for a 16th straight season.
The 67-year-old Gentry was promoted from associate head coach to interim coach when the Kings fired Luke Walton in November following a 6-11 start. Sacramento won 116-109 at NBA-leading Phoenix on Sunday to finish at 30-52.
Gentry had most recently served as head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans (2015-20). He has also made head coaching stops with Miami, Detroit, the Clippers and Phoenix. He has a career record of 534-636.
“The entire Kings organization is grateful for the leadership of Alvin Gentry, who stepped up when he got the call mid-season,” general manager Monte McNair said in a statement. “We appreciate his leadership on and off the court.”
Jaguars waive former Alabama LB Moses as offseason begins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars waived linebacker Dylan Moses on Monday as players reported for the team’s voluntary offseason workout program.
Moses, who signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie from Alabama in 2021, spent all of last season on the non-football injury list after undergoing knee surgery in February 2021.
He finished his college career with 196 tackles, including 22 for loss, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. He missed the entire 2019 season with a knee injury and played through a torn meniscus in 2020.
Dylan’s departure is the latest move to a linebacking unit that already had lost its top two tacklers from last season. The Jags cut veteran captain Myles Jack and opted not to re-sign Damien Wilson.
Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen put on IL with oblique strain
NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen was put on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left oblique muscle.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said before a series opener at Yankee Stadium that Jansen felt soreness in his side while swinging, was having a scan and would not be available for the game. Shortly before the first pitch, the Blue Jays placed Jansen on the IL.
Jansen was 4 for 7 with two home runs in the opening series against Texas.
Toronto also recalled left-hander Anthony Kay from Triple-A Buffalo and selected the contract of catcher Tyler Heineman from the International League club. Left-hander Tayler Saucedo was optioned to Buffalo and outfielder Josh Palacios was designated for assignment.
Cubs RHP Thompson suspended by MLB for hitting McCutchen
NEW YORK — Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games on Monday for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch.
Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount.
Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday at Pittsburgh. If Thompson doesn’t appeal the punishment, he will begin his suspension as well with the series opener against the Pirates.
Thompson hit McCutchen in the eighth inning of Chicago’s 9-0 win at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The benches cleared and the teams exchanged words but no punches were thrown.
McCutchen was the first Brewer and fourth of five players hit overall in the game. Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career, said the pitch got away from him.
Lerner family exploring selling MLB’s Washington Nationals
WASHINGTON — The Lerner family that has owned the Washington Nationals since 2006 is exploring the possibility of selling the Major League Baseball franchise.
Manager Dave Martinez said before the team’s game at Atlanta that managing principal owner Mark Lerner called him Monday morning to deliver the news. Lerner, who has taken over a lead role with the team from his father, Ted, has in recent years said the family would never sell the team.
“To say the least, I was shocked,” Martinez said. “Those are big decisions that the Lerner family had to make. I’ll support than in any way possible. This doesn’t mean my relationship with the Lerner family goes away. We’re still in this. I know know they’re very committed to this organization, as am I.”
The Lerners hiring a firm to find potential investors to buy part or all of the Nationals was first reported by the Washington Post.
Forbes valued the team at $2 billion. Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets in 2020 for $2.4 billion.
The Lerners bought the Nationals from MLB for $450 million 16 years ago after the team was moved to the U.S. capital from Montreal. The franchise won its first World Series title in 2019.
Martinez said he speaks with Mark Lerner daily and met with coaches Monday to talk to them about the news. It’s his goal to keep it from being a distraction for players.
“We always talk about the circle of trust, and the Lerner family and this organization is part of that circle,” he said. “But this is our main focus, so let’s get the boys ready to play and go play good baseball.”
West Virginia commits $1.5M for athlete education benefits
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s athletic department said Monday it will commit $1.5 million annually in education-related benefits starting this fall for its scholarship athletes.
WVU athletes will have the chance to receive the assistance based on their academic achievement and progress toward graduation, the department said in a news release.
Last fall the Big 12 announced it would allow its member schools to decide the amount of education-related benefits athletes can be given in an academic year following a U.S. Supreme Court decision over the summer.
The court ruling came in a case brought by former athletes, including West Virginia football player Shawne Alston. It barred the NCAA from preventing schools from offering additional education-related benefits to Division I football and basketball players. That left it up to individual conferences to set limits if they choose. The Big 12 set $5,980 as a benefits ceiling.
West Virginia will make payments on an annual basis after one year if an athlete is academically eligible and has a satisfactory student conduct record. The athlete cannot be in the transfer portal at the time of payment, the school said.
“Our student-athletes work extremely hard to succeed in the classroom and sometimes those efforts are overshadowed by what’s happening in competition,” athletics director Shane Lyons said. “Based on the Supreme Court ruling, the Mountaineer Academic Incentive Program now gives us the opportunity to enhance the student-athlete experience, which is paramount in our department.”
Lyons said WVU hopes to supplement that program in the future through fundraising efforts.
Motor sports body investigates Nazi-style salute by karter
PARIS — A Russian karter who made what appeared to be a Nazi salute on a race podium is being investigated by the FIA.
Artem Severiukhin is also being dropped by his Sweden-based team, Ward Racing, which on Monday criticized his “unacceptable violation of the ethical and moral sports code.”
Severiukhin was filmed extending his raised right arm then laughing as he stood on the podium after winning a European Championship race in Portugal on Sunday.
The incident happened while the national anthem of Italy was being played, as the former junior champion of Russia is competing under an Italian flag. It was unclear if Severiukhin intended the gesture to be a comment on Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.
The FIA said on Monday it “launched an immediate investigation into the unacceptable conduct of Mr. Artem Severiukhin.”
Severiukhin’s team said it was ashamed of his behavior which it “condemns in the strongest possible terms.”
“Ward Racing sees no possibility for continued cooperation with Artem Severiukhin and will proceed with terminating his racing contract,” the team said in a statement on its Instagram account.
In a previous post last month, the team displayed a photo of one of its racers wearing a helmet with the words “No War” over the blue and yellow horizontal stripes of the Ukraine flag.
“As Swedish citizens we are furthermore proud of our country which made the historical decision to send weapons to Ukraine for the fight against the Russian army,” Ward Racing said on Monday.
Commanders re-sign kicker Joey Slye to 2-year contract
The Washington Commanders re-signed kicker Joey Slye on Monday, a move designed to solidify a position that was in flux much of last season.
Slye signed a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms of the contract were not disclosed.
The 26-year-old is one of two kickers on the roster along with Brian Johnson, who was signed when Slye was sidelined by a hamstring injury. Slye and Johnson were the third and fourth kickers Washington used last season after going through Dustin Hopkins and Chris Blewitt.
They now figure to go into offseason workouts and training camp this summer competing for the job.
Slye goes in as the favorite after going a perfect 12 of 12 on field goals and making nine of 10 extra points with Washington last season in his third stop of a tour around the NFL. He previously bounced around from Houston to San Francisco.
Despite missing four weeks with a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve, Slye found a groove with Washington. And it’s no coincidence he landed there: Like many Commanders players, Slye has a Carolina connection to coach Ron Rivera after making his NFL debut with the Panthers in 2019.
Slye who played high school football in Virginia, is going into his fourth pro season. In total last season, Slye made 23 of 25 field goal attempts and was 18 of 22 on extra points.
After acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, Washington has so far spent the offseason mostly bringing back players rather than adding free agents from the outside. Guard Andrew Norwell and defensive end Efe Obada are the only external free agents the Commanders have signed.
Madrid authorities on alert ahead of Champions League games
MADRID — Madrid authorities have reinforced security measures in the Spanish capital ahead of the arrival of thousands of English fans for Champions League matches this week.
The quarterfinal games between Real Madrid and Chelsea on Tuesday and Atlético Madrid and Manchester City on Wednesday have been declared “high-risk” matches by the local authorities.
Added security personnel will be in place at the main Madrid squares where visiting fans usually gather before matches.
Extra attention will also be given to subway stations and the Madrid airport, where Chelsea and Man City fans may coincide while in the Spanish city.
There was some fan violence last month in the southern city of Seville when fans came from Germany and England for Europa League matches a day apart.
Madrid successfully hosted the 2019 Champions League final between English clubs Liverpool and Tottenham.
Madrid defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the first leg in London, while Man City beat Atlético 1-0 in Manchester.
Puerto Rico Olympian’s mother killed at home by stray bullet
The mother of a Puerto Rican Olympian was killed by a stray bullet while sewing in her Connecticut home over the weekend, according to the athlete and police.
Police believe Mabel Martinez, 56, was an innocent bystander and the intended target was apparently a man walking outside her home in the town of Waterbury. He was wounded in the leg and survived. No arrests have been announced.
Mabel Martinez was the mother of Yarimar Mercado Martinez, a rifle shooter on the Puerto Rico Olympic team who competed in the summer Olympics last year and in 2016.
Mabel Martinez died Sunday after being shot in the head Saturday afternoon, police said.
Mercado Martinez, 27, expressed her anguish in social media posts.
“Why you? Why this way? You were just sitting in your little house sewing, as you always did,” she wrote in Spanish.
“Two days ago you called me with excitement, asking me to save the date and help you prepare to renew your wedding vows with daddy in Puerto Rico,” she said Sunday. “There are so many things I still needed to learn from you ... I was so far away without being able to do anything, I couldn’t even say goodbye to you.”
She wrote that the family intends to bring her mother’s body to Puerto Rico “so her friends and family can say goodbye.”
“I apologize to Puerto Rico because even if I wanted to, I really can’t compete, my place is with my family,” she wrote.
A message seeking comment was left Monday for Mercado Martinez.
The athlete flew out of Brazil late Sunday and has arrived in Connecticut, according to Gilberto Hernández, president of the Puerto Rico Shooting Association, the sport’s governing body in the U.S. territory.
Hernández said it’s not clear when the body would arrive for burial in Puerto Rico, adding that the shooting association is helping pay a portion of the funeral costs.
“We trust that she will overcome this,” he told The Associated Press. “She can count on us. ... The doors of the association are always open.”
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said investigators believe the shooting was drug-related and had nothing to do with Mabel Martinez.
“This was definitely a random, tragic act of violence,” he told the AP. “She was in her house. She’s not the intended target.”
Spagnolo said relatives were extremely distraught, including Mabel Martinez’s husband, whom he described as inconsolable.
He said the investigation has been “very, very active” since Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.