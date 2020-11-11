USC women’s hoops halts all activities
Southern California’s women’s basketball team has halted all activities after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
The school says that after consulting with the Los Angeles County public health department, it was decided that all players on the team needed to be put into quarantine.
USC has reported two positive tests since it last announced numbers from 1,601 tests of athletes from its 21 sports on Oct. 30.
Two sports each had one confirmed positive and those athletes were put into isolation.
The USC women’s basketball team is the school’s third that has had to halt activities due to positive tests. Football and men’s water polo were the others.
The women’s basketball team is set to open the season on Nov. 25.
SDSU gets rare visit from No. 22 UCLA for season opener
SAN DIEGO — San Diego State will open the season with a rare home game against No. 22 UCLA on Nov. 25 as part of a four-team event at Viejas Arena.
With scheduling in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Aztecs put together an all-Southern California multi-team event that will also include UC Irvine and Pepperdine.
SDSU will face UCLA for the first time since beating the Bruins 78-69 in the 2012 John R. Wooden Classic in Anaheim.
It will be UCLA’s first game on SDSU’s home floor since Dec. 14, 1991, when the then-No. 3 Bruins won 84-64 at the Sports Arena.
UCLA leads the all-time series 16-6 but is 5-5 on SDSU’s home floor.
The Bruins have twice played at Viejas Arena in the NCAA Tournament, in 2006 and 2014, winning twice both times to reach the Sweet 16.
San Diego State was 30-2 last year and was expected to receive either a No. 1 or 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled due to the pandemic. The Aztecs lost Mountain West Conference Player of the Year Malachi Flynn to the NBA draft, as well as senior transfers Yanni Wetzell and K.J. Feagin.
UCLA was 19-12 last season under Mick Cronin, who was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his first season in Westwood.
Pepperdine will play UC Irvine on Nov. 25. On Nov. 27, SDSU will play UC Irvine and UCLA will play Pepperdine.
Patriots storm back to beat Jets 30-27, end 4-game skid
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired, and Cam Newton and the New England Patriots rallied to beat the winless New York Jets 30-27 on Monday night to end a four-game losing streak.
Newton had two touchdown runs, with the second tying it at 27 with 1:57 remaining to erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.
After the Jets went three-and-out, the Patriots got the ball back with 47 seconds left and went to work. Newton had a 5-yard run on third-and-1 from the New England 42 and then spiked the ball with 8 seconds remaining. He followed with a 20-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers to put Folk — a former Jets kicker — in position for the winning field goal.
It dropped the Jets to 0-9 for the first time in franchise history, and this was an agonizing loss.
After Folk’s 29-yarder with 6:04 left cut the Patriots’ deficit to 27-20, Joe Flacco — having a solid night until that point — tried to put the game away.
Instead, he swayed the momentum in New England’s favor as his deep pass for Denzel Mims was picked off by J.C. Jackson. That set up Newton’s tying TD — and deflated the Jets, who couldn’t recover.
Newton finished 27 of 35 for 274 yards, and Meyers had 12 catches for 169 yards for the Patriots (3-5), who avoided their first five-game losing streak since 1995 under coach Bill Parcells.
Flacco was 18 of 25 for 262 yards and three touchdown passes — two to Breshad Perriman and one to Jamison Crowder — but had the game-changing interception.
Steelers’ Roethlisberger, 3 teammates go on COVID-19 list
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ pursuit of a perfect season has a new opponent in COVID-19.
A day after NFL’s last unbeaten team placed tight end Vance McDonald on the COVID-19 list following a positive test, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three other teammates — inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins — joined it, making their availability for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati (2-5-1) uncertain.
The reserve/COVID-19 list is either for players who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has. All players who have been in close contact must quarantine for five days and are unable to visit the team’s practice facility, but can participate virtually. They must pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week to have an opportunity to play.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday it’s possible Roethlisberger and Williams — who have a combined 25 years of experience between them — could rejoin the team for its walkthrough practice on Saturday and play on Sunday if they are cleared in time.
“They will simply work remotely and sharpen their swords (virtually),” Tomlin said. “Really, it will probably give their bodies an opportunity to get some much-needed rest, and we’re optimistic those guys will be their normal selves if given an opportunity to play this weekend.”
The players who are able to practice will work within the constraints of the league’s “intensive” protocols. That includes holding all pre and post-practice meetings remotely as well as requiring players to use the weight room and other services in a rotation to limit the number of people in one room at one time.
Arkansas coach to miss Florida game with COVID-19
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas said Tuesday that coach Sam Pittman will miss the game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday after having two positive COVID-19 tests.
Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team’s normal protocol and learned Monday morning that his test was positive. A follow-up test taken Monday confirmed the initial positive result. Southeastern Conference protocol for an asymptomatic positive requires him to isolate for at least 10 days.
Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will be the interim coach. Pittman will remain a part of team meetings virtually.
The Razorbacks are off to a 3-3 start in Pittman’s first year - a significant jump from last year’s 2-10 campaign. Arkansas has won two of three and is coming off a 24-13 win over Tennessee. Florida is 4-1.
No. 24 Auburn pauses team activities
No. 24 Auburn has paused team activities after nine players and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The Tigers game at Mississippi State scheduled for Saturday had already been postponed because of an outbreak with the Bulldogs. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday his administration had already been discussing whether the Tigers would have had enough scholarship players for the game.
Auburn also has “a handful of close contact” cases having to quarantine in addition to the positive tests, Malzahn said. He didn’t give a specific number or which positions had been hardest hit.
Auburn, which is coming off an open date, is scheduled to host Tennessee on Nov. 21. There’s at least a chance the Tigers wouldn’t have been able to play Saturday anyway. The SEC requires at least 53 scholarship players to be available.
Mountain West Conference changes basketball schedules
The Mountain West Conference is announcing changes to its men’s and women’s basketball seasons that greatly reduces travel because of the pandemic.
The conference will play 20-game schedules over 11 weeks with teams facing each other in two-game series with a one-day break between games.
Each school will have five home and five road series, reducing the regular travel schedule by a month to help mitigate potential virus exposures.
The conference said league play will begin in December and conclude the last week of February.
The format adjustments create flexibility throughout the season to reschedule games if they need to be postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
More details emerge on White Sox manager La Russa’s arrest
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa blew out a tire on the grey Lexus he was driving in a collision with a curb that left the vehicle smoking when he was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges in February, according to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
La Russa was charged in late October by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office after tests taken the night of his arrest showed his blood alcohol concentration was .095 — above the legal limit of .08. He has pleaded not guilty.
News of La Russa’s arrest broke Monday. And more details emerged on Tuesday.
An officer found La Russa standing next to his SUV, asked him what happened and then requested identification. The officer said La Russa reached into his right back pocket, pulled out a large amount of cash and shuffled through his credit cards and California driver’s license multiple times, according to the affidavit.
The officer reported he could smell alcohol on La Russa, who had been at dinner with friends from the Los Angeles Angels, and took him into custody after a field sobriety test. The affidavit said La Russa initially refused to provide a sample of his blood, urine or other bodily substance because he didn’t trust the tests. Officers obtained two tubes of blood from him after a warrant was issued.
NFL will reward teams for developing minority coaches/GMs
NFL owners have approved a proposal that will reward organizations for developing minority coaches and front office executives who become head coaches, general managers or team presidents for other clubs.
Also, the league’s owners unanimously approved a contingency plan to expand the playoff field to 16 teams if meaningful games are canceled due to COVID-19.
The voting was held Tuesday during a virtual meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and league executives.
Teams that lose a minority coach or an executive to a head coach position or primary football executive role with another club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years. If a team loses a minority coach and an executive to both head coach and general manager/president roles, that club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for three consecutive years.
The resolution must be approved by the NFL Players Association.
Disqualified Derby winner Maximum Security retired
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Maximum Security, disqualified after crossing the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, has been retired to stud.
The 4-year-old colt ended his career with a fifth-place finish in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic last weekend at Keeneland. He won 10 of 14 starts and had career earnings of $12,431,900.
Maximum Security will stand at Ashford Stud in Versailles, Kentucky, next year for a breeding fee of $20,000. He is owned and bred by Gary and Mary West.
Authentic, winner of the Kentucky Derby and the Classic, was also retired this week. He will stand at Spendthrift Farm in Lexington for a fee of $75,000.
Jaguars sign Chase McLaughlin as kicking carousel continues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed kicker Chase McLaughlin off Minnesota’s practice squad Tuesday and expect him to play at Green Bay this weekend.
McLaughlin will be the team’s sixth kicker this season, following Josh Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Jon Brown.
Lambo re-injured his hip during an onside kick Sunday and returned to injured reserve a day later. He initially hurt it in Week 2.
McLaughlin will have to go through COVID-19 protocols before joining the Jaguars (1-7) on Saturday. If something comes up and he can’t make the trip or kick in the game, Jacksonville has Brown on the practice squad and ready to be called up on short notice.
Cowboys rookie CB Diggs out several weeks with broken foot
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss several weeks with a broken foot, a blow for a defense that was playing better in part because of the rookie’s contributions.
Diggs was injured in the second half of Sunday’s 24-19 loss to Pittsburgh. The Cowboys announced Diggs’ injury on their website Tuesday. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said Diggs played with the injury suffered late in the game against the Steelers.
The second-round pick out of Alabama had the first two interceptions of his career two weeks ago in a 23-9 loss to Philadelphia. The last-place Cowboys had just one interception on the season before Diggs’ pair.
4th Hawkeyes football player in 2 weeks planning to transfer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Defensive back Daraun McKinney became the fourth Iowa football player in two weeks to leave the program with the intention of transferring.
Coach Kirk Ferentz announced McKinney’s departure on Tuesday. Running back Shadrick Byrd, linebacker Yahweh Jeudy and receiver Calvin Lockett also have left the team since Oct. 29. All four had limited or no playing time.
McKinney, a redshirt freshman from River Rouge, Michigan, played on special teams in the first three games and had no statistics.
Top-seed Sabalenka beats Paolini in Linz opener
LINZ, Austria — Aryna Sabalenka overcame a slow start to defeat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-4 Tuesday in the opening round of the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz.
The top-seeded Sabalenka fell 4-1 down in the first set before winning the next five games.
Both players swapped breaks halfway through the second set before Sabalenka broke the 94th-ranked Italian for a fourth time at 4-4 and served out the match in the following game.
The 11th-ranked Sabalenka has won 10 of her last 12 matches, which included a semifinal in Strasbourg in September and her seventh career title in Ostrava in October.
Sabalenka next plays Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele, who defeated Viktoria Kuzmova 7-6 (3), 6-3.
In other first-round play, 2018 champion Camila Giorgi outlasted Sara Sorribes Tormo for a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win in two hours and 38 minutes.
Rojas likely to remain as Mets manager under Cohen
NEW YORK — Luis Rojas probably will return for a second season as manager of the New York Mets.
Sandy Alderson, who returned as team president Friday when Steve Cohen bought the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families, said he had spoken with Rojas several teams in recent days.
Alderson said it’s “very likely” Rojas will remain but added that he “left the door slightly ajar” pending his decision on a new president of baseball operations.
Alderson fired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and his top aides Friday.
New Mexico college athletes issue plea to practice, play
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Athletes from five New Mexico universities are asking Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for more flexibility that would let them to do what most colleges in other states are being allowed to do — hold full practices and play games.
A coalition of student athletes from the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, Eastern New Mexico University, New Mexico Highlands and Western New Mexico University issued their formal plea to the Democratic governor in a letter sent Monday, as the state marked another daily high for confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The letter states that positivity rates in the community are not indicative of the caseloads being reported among student athletes. The athletes said that shows they’ve been adhering to safe protocols and should be allowed to practice and compete.
The state only allows college sports teams to hold practice, compete or travel if the universities are in counties with a 14-day average daily case count of less than eight per 100,000 and a test positivity rate under 5%.
Tokyo Olympic officials talk of test events early next year
TOKYO — Tokyo Olympics organizers on Tuesday said they were encouraged by a gymnastics meet over the weekend and are now ready to hold test events early next year.
The Sunday meet featured 22 Russian, Chinese and American athletes entering Japan and competing in Tokyo with a few thousand fans attending.
Hidemasa Nakamura, the Tokyo Olympic games delivery officer, told an on-line briefing that plans are now in the works for more test events starting in March. However, he did not say what form these might take or if non-Japanese athletes would be involved.
“We are discussing how to deal with COVID-19 together with the Japanese government and Tokyo Metropolitan Government,” he said. “From the beginning of next year we will begin operations and proceed to have test events in March.”
Holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be far more difficult than a one-day event with a few dozen athletes. Reports said no staff or athletes tested positive for the virus at the meet.
The gymnasts who entered Japan first faced a quarantine at home. In Tokyo, they were isolated in hotel rooms, not allowed out for tourism, and tested daily for COVID-19.
Orlando’s Exploria Stadium to host CONCACAF Champions League
MIAMI — Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, will be the site of the final rounds of the CONCACAF Champions League in December.
Quarterfinals will be completed on Dec. 15 and 16. Mexico’s Tigres leads Major League Soccer’s New York City 1-0 going into the second leg, Mexico’s America leads Atlanta 3-0 and Honduras’ Olympia leads Montreal 2-1.
Los Angeles and Mexico’s Cruz Azul, whose first leg was postponed, will play a single leg that if tied after regulation would go directly to penalty kicks.
English soccer head quits after offending on race, sexuality
The head of English soccer abruptly resigned Tuesday within hours of making a series of offensive comments on race, gender and sexuality.
Answering questions at a British parliamentary hearing, Football Association chairman Greg Clarke referenced “colored footballers,” claimed South Asian people have “different career interests” than playing the game, said being gay was a “life choice” and suggested women don’t like having the ball kicked at them.
“My unacceptable words in front of Parliament were a disservice to our game and to those who watch, play, referee and administer it,” Clarke said. “This has crystallised my resolve to move on.
“I am deeply saddened that I have offended those diverse communities in football that I and others worked so hard to include.”
The 63-year-old Clarke remains — for now — a vice president of FIFA.
Castroneves gets 6 IndyCar races next season with Shank
INDIANAPOLIS — Helio Castroneves will return to IndyCar for six races next season with Meyer Shank Racing.
Shank will expand to a second car to accommodate Castroneves, the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner. The popular Brazilian has driven for Roger Penske for 20 years but has been in sports cars the last three seasons. Penske still entered him in the last three Indy 500s.
The Indy 500 is included in the six-race deal for Castroneves. The 45-year-old will also race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, Long Beach, California, and the road course races at Indy, Portland and Laguna Seca.
