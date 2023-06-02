Dodgers acquire minor league RHP Vanasco from Rangers for LHP Valdez
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-hander Ricky Vanasco from the Texas Rangers for lefty Luis Valdez on Thursday.
Right-hander Zack Burdi was also designated for assignment by the Dodgers to make room on their 40-man roster.
Vanasco, a 15th-round draft pick of Texas in 2017, was designated for assignment on Monday. He allowed six runs in 2.1 innings in two games for Double-A Frisco after being activated from the injured list. Vanasco was 3-5 with a 4.68 ERA in 23 starts between Frisco and and High-A Hickory.
The 19-year-old Valdez was 0-2 with a 3.12 ERA in eight games for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga this season. He was signed by the Dodgers as a minor league free agent out of Mexico in 2019.
Judge: Diamond Sports must pay full value of contracts to Diamondbacks, Guardians, Twins, Rangers
A federal bankruptcy judge has ordered Diamond Sports to pay the full value of its media contracts to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.
Judge Christopher Lopez made the ruling on Thursday in Houston. Diamond Sports, which owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner, has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed in March. Diamond said in a financial filing last fall it had debt of $8.67 billion.
In April, the judge ruled Diamond to pay half of what the teams were owed in rights fees.
“I think the contract rate is the right answer here,” said Lopez in using his decision after two marathon days of testimony.
The decision is another chapter in what has been a contentious week in the strained relationship between MLB and Diamond Sports.
On Tuesday, the last San Diego Padres game was aired on Bally Sports San Diego after Diamond Sports missed a rights payment fee and let the grace period expire.
MLB took over production of Padres’ telecasts, beginning with Wednesday’s game at the Miami Marlins.
USA Hockey’s Knight voted IIHF’s first female player of the year
Hilary Knight was the runaway leader in voting for the International Ice Hockey Federation’s first female player of the year award on Thursday, some six weeks after the 33-year-old captained the United States to win gold at the women’s world championship.
The IIHF announced Knight received 40.9% of the votes submitted by more than 50 media members, representing 16 countries, and a select group of federation officials. U.S. defender Caroline Harvey was second at 18.2%, followed by Slovakia’s 15-year-old Nela Lopusanova (13.6%).
The IIHF only revealed the percentage of votes each player received and not total votes cast in announcing the first-time award, which will be handed out annually. The IIHF is also introducing a male player of the year award, with the winner announced later this month.
Knight scored a tournament-leading eight goals, with three — including the game-winner — coming in a 6-3 win over Canada in the championship game in April. And she did so as a first-time team captain, filling in for Kendall Coyne Schofield, who missed the tournament because of pregnancy.
In 13 tournament appearances, Knight leads all world championship players with 61 career goals and 101 career points.
The gold was the United States’ 10th, and first since 2019, and ninth for Knight to tie the individual career record held by Canada’s Danielle Goyette.
“Reflecting on this year it’s hard to pinpoint one highlight, rather a collection of memories shared with my teammates,” Knight said in released statement. “I am grateful to be a part of such an incredible group and share these special moments with my friends.”
Knight has been the face of the U.S. women’s team, having also won a gold and three silver medals in four Olympic tournaments
Rounding out the top five vote-getters were Finland captain Jenni Hiirikoski (11.3%) and Canada’s Sarah Fillier (9.1%).
New San Francisco NWSL team will be called Bay FC
The new National Women’s Soccer League team in the San Francisco Bay Area will be called Bay Football Club, or Bay FC for short.
The team’s name, logo and colors — navy, poppy red and fog gray — were unveiled Thursday. Bay FC is set to join the NWSL as the league’s 14th team in 2024.
The team expects to announce where it will train temporarily in the coming months, with plans to build a permanent practice facility in the future.
“One of the things that we contemplated throughout this whole process was we wanted to be for the whole big area — we didn’t want to be just for the North Bay, we didn’t want to be just for the East Bay or the South Bay,” said Aly Wagner, co-chair of Bay FC. “There are incredible, incredible places in the Bay Area that make this one of the most special places in the world.”
Wagner is a founding partner of the team along with fellow former U.S. team players Brandi Chastain, Danielle Slaton and Leslie Osborne.
Bay FC’s logo incorporates a stylized depiction of a bridge with the letter B.
San Francisco-based investment firm Sixth Street is Bay FC’s majority backer with an investment of $125 million. The firm has also invested in soccer clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.
Coach confirms Lionel Messi’s last match for PSG this weekend
Lionel Messi arrived two years ago wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with ”Ici C’est Paris” (This Is Paris) — a favorite cry among Paris Saint-Germain fans — and to chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!”
The soccer superstar will leave the team on Saturday not quite so revered.
The cheers have been replaced by jeers and boos in recent weeks at the Parc des Princes, where the World Cup winner will play his final game for the French league champion.
Christophe Galtier confirmed on Thursday that the looming end of the season is also the end of Messi’s time at PSG.
Messi will bow out in their league finale against Clermont on Saturday. His contract expires at the end of June.
“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer,” Galtier said. “This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.”
PSG recruited Messi in August 2021 with the ambition to finally win the Champions League. The team is still waiting.
Although PSG won its record-extending 11th French league title last weekend, it exited Europe’s top tournament in the round of 16 for the second straight season.
Saban goes to Washington: Alabama coach set to lead SEC on lobbying trip
DESTIN, Fla. — Alabama’s Nick Saban is among a contingent of coaches and administrators from the Southeastern Conference scheduled to meet with lawmakers in Washington next week to make a case for a federal assistance in regulating how college athletes can earn money off their fame.
The SEC confirmed the trip to Capitol Hill on Thursday as it was winding down spring meetings on the Florida Gulf Coast.
Commissioner Greg Sankey will lead a group that is expected to include university presidents, athletic directors and lobbyists.
“There’s a lot that goes on between our campuses and D.C. And so this is an opportunity to focus on athletics and some of the pressures that we’re facing. To communicate that, given the realities in college athletics, Congress is the place that can fix the issues we have,” Sankey said.
The SEC is scheduled to host a reception for lawmakers and congressional staffers on Wednesday night before visiting individually with representatives and senators from the conference’s footprint on Thursday.
College sports leaders have been pleading for help from Congress to get a handle on name, image and likeness compensation since the NCAA in 2021 lifted its ban on athletes being paid endorsers.
Guardians to put struggling Quantrill on IL, with Civale, McKenzie coming back
MINNEAPOLIS — The Cleveland Guardians will place starting pitcher Cal Quantrill on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, creating one opening in the rotation with the impending return of Aaron Civale and Triston McKenzie from their injuries.
Manager Terry Francona said before the team’s game Thursday at Minnesota that Quantrill traveled back to Cleveland for an MRI exam following a season-worst outing Tuesday at Baltimore. He gave up eight runs on eight hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. Francona said he expects Quantrill, who has a 5.61 ERA in 11 starts, to be out for “a number of days, not weeks.”
“He thought he could kind of power through it, but he said, ‘Hey, my value is staying out there and giving you some innings and keeping you in games, and I’m not doing that,’” Francona said.
Civale, who took his first two turns of the season before being shelved with a strained left oblique muscle in his midsection, was previously announced as the Friday starter against the Twins.
McKenzie, who has not appeared in a game yet this year after straining the teres major muscle in his right shoulder at the end of spring training, will take the mound Sunday to finish the four-game series and make his 2023 debut, Francona said.
McKenzie had a breakout 2022 season with a 2.96 ERA in 191.1 innings.
Phil Neville fired as Miami’s coach in MLS after 2½ seasons
MIAMI — Phil Neville was fired Thursday halfway through his third season as coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami with the team last in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.
Miami also fired assistant coach Jason Kreis and promoted Javier Morales, another assistant, to interim head coach.
“I have watched him work incredibly hard and with real commitment towards the ambitions we set out for the club,” Beckham said in a statement. “Sometimes in this game we have to make the toughest decisions and sadly we feel the time is right to make a change.”
The 46-year-old Neville is a former teammate of Beckham’s on Manchester United and England’s national team, making 56 international appearances from 1996-2007. He coached England’s women’s national team from 2018 until he was hired by Miami in January 2021.
“I’m grateful to have played a part in the growth of this club,” Neville said in a statement released by the team.
Miami had 12 wins, 17 losses and 10 draws in its first MLS season under Neville, finishing 11th and missing the playoffs, then finished sixth last season with 14 wins, 14 losses and six draws. Miami lost to New York City 3-0 in the first round of the postseason.
Miami has five wins and 10 losses in the league this season, opening with a pair of wins, losing six straight, winning three in a row and then losing its last four.
Buffalo Bills sign Brandon Shell to add veteran offensive line depth
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills added veteran depth to their offensive line by signing Brandon Shell to a one-year contract on Thursday.
Shell is listed at 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds and has seven years of NFL experience, starting 11 games for Miami last season after being promoted off the Dolphins’ practice squad. He spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets and spent two years with the Seattle Seahawks.
With 72 starts in 83 career games, Shell has spent much of his career playing right tackle. He was a four-year starter at South Carolina and selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.
Shell’s great-uncle is Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Art Shell, who spent his 15-year career with the Raiders.
The Bills opened a roster spot for Shell by releasing defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, who appeared in seven games combined over the past three seasons.
In a separate move, Buffalo shuffled its receiver depth by signing Marcell Ateman and releasing undrafted rookie free agent Braydon Johnson. Ateman spent this year playing for the XFL St. Louis Battlehawks and previously spent three seasons with the NFL’s Raiders.
Ateman was selected by Oakland in the seventh round of the 2018 draft and had 20 catches for 270 yards and a touchdown in 19 games spanning 2018-21.
Patrick Kane has hip resurfacing surgery and is expected to be out 4-6 months
Patrick Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery Thursday and is expected to miss four to six months.
Agent Pat Brisson confirmed Kane’s operation in a text message to The Associated Press. The extended absence appears to rule out Kane for an NHL training camp but means he may be able to return early in the regular season.
Kane, 34, has been dealing with a nagging hip injury that hampered him over the past year with the Chicago Blackhawks and then down the stretch and in the playoffs with the New York Rangers.
Brisson expects Kane to make a full recovery. It was not immediately clear how the surgery impacts Kane’s impending free agency, though Brisson said they’d consider options if the prolific winger does not have a contract on July 1.
The priority, Brisson said, is that the surgery was successful. He told Sportsnet, which first reported the operation, that Kane wants to keep playing for a long time.
Kane might get that chance if the surgery allows him to return to his previous form. Second only to Mike Modano in scoring among U.S.-born players with 1,237 points, Kane was one of the centerpieces of Chicago’s Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, ’13 and ’15 and won the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2016.
As recently as the 2021-22 season, Kane was more than a point-a-game player even amid the Blackhawks’ struggles, putting up 26 goals and 66 assists in 78 games.
Kane had six points on a goal and five assists in New York’s seven-game first-round series loss to New Jersey after the Rangers acquired him before the trade deadline.
Emma Raducanu, 2021 U.S. Open champion, announces split from coach
LONDON — Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, will no longer work with Sebastian Sachs, who had been her fifth coach in the past two years.
Raducanu announced the split via a Twitter post on Thursday.
“I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways,” her post said. “I wish Seb all the best moving forwards.”
Raducanu hasn’t played since April and announced last month she would miss the French Open and Wimbledon because she needed what she called “minor” procedures on both hands and an ankle. She said then she expected to be sidelined for a few months.
Her record during an injury-plagued 2023 is 5-5.
Raducanu became one of the stars of tennis two years ago, when she made a surprising run to the fourth round at Wimbledon while ranked outside the top 300, then, soon after, won the U.S. Open at age 18 to become the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam singles title.
She hasn’t made it past the second round at a major tournament since and has been switching coaches with regularity.
Sachs was hired late last year and followed Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz and Dmitry Tursunov in working with Raducanu.
Stanton, Donaldson, Kahnle activated by Yankees ahead of Dodgers series
LOS ANGELES — Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle were activated by the New York Yankees on Thursday ahead of their weekend series at the Los Angeles Dodgers.
New York cleared three roster spots after Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Seattle, optioning infielder-outfielders Oswaldo Cabrera and Franchy Cordero to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre along with left-hander Matt Krook.
Stanton, Donaldson and Kahnle all played in a rehab game for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. Stanton was hitless in three at-bats in his first appearance since injuring his left hamstring on April 15.
Donaldson went 1 for 4 in his fourth rehab game as he comes back from a strained right hamstring originally sustained on April 5.
Kahnle pitched one inning, giving up one run and one hit and walking two. He has been out since spring training with right biceps tendinitis.
Boone said he wasn’t concerned about Stanton returning after playing in just one rehab game. He did say that Stanton likely will be a designated hitter for a couple of weeks after rejoining the Yankees.
New York is missing centerfielder Harrison Bader, who strained his right hamstring on Monday against the Mariners and went on the injured list the next day.
Left-hander Carlos Rodón, sidelined since spring training by a sore left forearm and an ailing back, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Canada’s Penny Oleksiak to miss world swimming championships because of injury
TORONTO — Seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak will miss the world swimming championships in July while she continues rehabbing from injury.
Oleksiak had been coming back from left knee surgery since last August when she developed an unrelated shoulder issue.
The 22-year-old Canadian competed for the first time in nine months at the Mare Nostrum meet in Barcelona, Spain, in May. After that, she and coach Ryan Mallette decided she would focus on continued rehabilitation rather than swim at worlds in Fukuoka, Japan.
“Now I need to focus on my rehab to get back to where I want to be and put myself in position to be at my best next season,” Oleksiak said.
She is the most decorated Canadian Olympian in history. Among her seven medals is a gold in the 100-meter freestyle at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
