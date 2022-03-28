Canada advances to World Cup for first time in 36 years
TORONTO — Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored and Canada secured its first World Cup berth in 36 years with a 4-0 victory over Jamaica on Sunday.
Canada has been to the World Cup just once before, in 1986.
Canada missed out a chance to secure a spot in Qatar last week with a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. It was Canada’s first loss in three World Cup qualifying rounds and it snapped a six-game winning streak.
Boosted by the home crowd at BMO Filed, Canada rebounded in a big way against the Jamaicans, who were already eliminated from World Cup contention.
Following the match the fans broke into the Canadian national anthem, and Jonathan Osorio led the crowd for a drum chant before the team danced on the field. Buchanan circled the field waving Canada’s flag.
“Speechless. Dream come true,” Osorio said. “We all dreamed of this as little kids, and as a Canadian that was impossible. Today the impossible happened. It’s an incredible feeling.
Canada coach John Herdman became the first coach ever to lead both a men’s and women’s team to a World Cup berth. He coached the Canadian women’s team from 2011-18.
Villanova’s Justin Moore has torn Achilles tendon
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Villanova guard and second-leading scorer Justin Moore will undergo surgery this week for a torn Achilles tendon, a brutal blow for the Wildcats ahead of their Final Four game with Kansas.
Moore was a second-team All-Big East selection this season. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 34.4 minutes, 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per outing in 36 games.
Moore was injured in the final minute of Villanova’s regional final victory win over Houston on Saturday night and was on crutches during the Wildcats’ postgame celebration. He was dribbling against a defender and appeared to slip and fall. Moore then went back down after trying to get up.
The Wildcats are playing for their third national championship since 2016.
“This is a tough blow for all of us, not just because of the great player Justin is, but because of what he means to us as teammates and coaches,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said in a statement Sunday. “As one of our captains, Justin has been an integral part of our success. He helps our team in so many ways. Every game, he guards the opponent’s best scorer and is one of the toughest rebounding guards we have had in our time at Villanova.”
Paredes scores in 80th, Timbers tie Orlando City 1-1
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cristhian Paredes scored on a penalty kick in the 80th minute to give the the Portland Timbers a a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Sunday.
Junior Urso scored for Orlando City (2-1-2) in the 52nd minute in the first game between the two teams since August 2020, when they met in the MLS is Back tournament final. The Timbers won in the bubble 2-1.
Josecarlos Van Rankin was shown a red card for the Timbers (1-1-3) in the 76th minute and they played with 10 men the rest of the way.
The Timbers were coming off a 4-1 loss on the road last weekend to FC Dallas, which got three goals in 10 minutes from Jesus Ferreira.
Orlando City defeated the LA Galaxy 1-0 last Saturday.
Eryk Williamson entered the match as a substitute in the 82nd minute, for his first appearance with the Timbers since tearing his ACL last August in a game against the Sounders.
The Timbers Army supporters’ group was silent for five minutes at the start of the game in protest of the team’s handling of domestic abuse allegations against former player Andy Polo.
Polo was dismissed from the team last month after his estranged wife accused him of abuse on Peruvian television. Polo’s contract was renewed in December even after a sheriff’s department call to Polo’s home last May. Polo was cited but never charged in the incident and he denies the allegations.
Ramey wins windswept Corales Puntacana Championship
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Chad Ramey won the windswept Corales Puntacana Championship for his first PGA Tour title, beating Ben Martin and Alex Smalley by a stroke.
Ramey closed with a 5-under 67, completing a two-putt par on the par-4 18th after Martin missed a 6-foot birdie try that would have forced a playoff.
Two strokes behind Martin entering the round, Ramey made four straight birdies on Nos. 13-16 to take the lead and parred the par-3 17th at Corales Golf Course.
With the tournament played opposite the Match Play event in Austin, Texas, Ramey earned an exemption into the PGA Championship but not the Masters. The 29-year-old from Mississippi finished at 17-under 271.
Martin, the leader after each of the first three rounds, closed with a 70. Smalley finished with a 67.
Reports: Memphis, Hardaway facing serious NCAA violations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway have been accused of serious violations of NCAA rules, including failing to cooperate with an investigation, two newspapers reported.
The Daily Memphian and The Commercial Appeal reported that they obtained copies of a notice of allegations from an investigation by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process.
The newspapers also obtained a response from the university denying the allegations. The university said the notice “contains no specific facts, and it is the specific facts that are imperative for the resolution of this matter.”
The allegations come after Memphis lost to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last week.
Alleged infractions include four Level I and two Level II violations, according to an amended notice of allegations the university received in July 2021. Level I and Level II violations are considered the most serious NCAA infractions.
The school received seven total accusations, including alleged violations of NCAA clauses related to lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor. Hardaway was involved in at least one Level I infraction and two Level II violations stemming from the NCAA’s investigation that ran from May 2019 to February 2021, the notice said.
Many details and allegations included in the documents have been redacted.
Lanier named SMU’s coach after NCAA tourney with Georgia State
DALLAS — SMU named Rob Lanier as its coach on Sunday after he took Georgia State to the NCAA Tournament this season.
Lanier was 53-30 in his three seasons at Georgia State. He previously took Siena to the NCAA tourney in 2002, in the first of his four seasons as coach there. In between those head coaching stints, Lanier was an assistant at Tennessee, Texas, Florida and Virginia.
Tim Jankovich announced his retirement Tuesday after six seasons as SMU’s coach and a coaching career of nearly four decades that included stints as an assistant for Larry Brown and Bill Self.
Before going to Georgia State, the 53-year-old Lanier spent eight seasons as associate head coach to Rick Barnes, four at Tennessee after four at Texas. That came after four seasons as an assistant to Billy Donovan at Florida.
Rays option 2-way prospect Brendan McKay to minor leagues
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Two-way prospect Brendan McKay was among five players the Tampa Bay Rays optioned to the minor leagues on Sunday.
A rookie who hasn’t played in the majors since 2019 because of injuries, McKay was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 June amateur draft. He made one start at designated hitter and went 2-4 with a 5.14 ERA in 13 pitching apperances (11 starts) with the Rays two years ago.
The 26-year-old left-hander underwent shoulder surgery in 2020 and missed the entire season.
The Rays also optioned right-hander Calvin Faucher, infielder Jonathan Aranda, catcher René Pinto and catcher/infielder Ford Proctor to the minors.
Five others — left-handed pitcher Zack Erwin, as well as right-handers Adrian De Horta, David Hess, David McKay and Aaron Slegers — were reassigned to minor camp, trimming the spring roster to 42 active players.
Arizona State hires Adair as women’s basketball coach
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has hired Natasha Adair to coach women’s basketball.
The school announced Sunday the former Delaware coach will replace Charli Turner Thorne, who retired earlier this month after 25 years leading the Sun Devils.
“For nearly three decades, I’ve had the honor and privilege to coach and develop women student-athletes and am grateful for the opportunity to continue to do so here at ASU and in the Pac-12,” Adair said in a statement. “From the moment I stepped onto campus, I knew this was the place for me to build and grow our women’s basketball program to a national power.”
A former player at South Florida, Adair spent the past five seasons at Delaware, where she went 95-58 with consecutive 20-win seasons. She was named the Colonial Athletic Association coach of the year after leading the Blue Hens to the WNIT semifinals and led the program to its first NCAA Tournament in nearly a decade this season.
Adair spent the previous three seasons at Georgetown, leading the Hoyas to consecutive WNIT appearances after taking over a program that won four games the year before she arrived. She went 35-31 in two seasons at College of Charleston after spending 14 seasons as an assistant at Wake Forest and Georgetown.
Yankees sign right-hander Shelby Miller to minor league deal
TAMPA, Fla. — The New York Yankees signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract on Sunday and invited him to major league spring training.
Miller, 31, is 38-57 with a 4.19 ERA in 163 games, including 132 starts over parts of nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-18), Texas Rangers (2019), Chicago Cubs (2021) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021).
Miller split last season between the Cubs and Pirates, going 0-1 with a 9.24 ERA in 13 relief outings. He was taken by the Cardinals 19th overall in 2009 draft.
An All-Star with Atlanta in 2015, he was traded by the Braves after that season to Arizona for a package that included shortstop Dansby Swanson.
Ex-Saints coach to address Loyola grads, get honorary degree
NEW ORLEANS — Retired New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton will be the speaker at Loyola University’s spring commencement ceremonies.
Payton also will receive an honorary doctor of letters degree at the May 14 ceremonies, the university said in a Friday news release.
Loyola’s announcement adds that others receiving honorary degrees will include musician George Porter, Jr.; Holocaust survivor Anne Levy; and New Orleans health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno, who became the face of the city’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rev. Gregory Boyle will receive an honorary degree in recognition of his work with former gang leaders.
The Loyola law school’s speaker will be retired Judge Calvin Johnson, the first Black person elected to serve on the state bench in Orleans Parish.
Payton left the Saints after compiling a 152-89 regular-season record — and nine playoff appearances — in 15 seasons. He coached the club to its only Super Bowl championship.
