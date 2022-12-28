Shiffrin takes win No. 78 with 1st GS victory in 2022
SEMMERING, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin had to overcome a lot of pressure Tuesday to end her one-year drought in women’s World Cup giant slaloms.
And not all the pressure on the American was coming from her rivals.
Holding a big advantage of 0.72 seconds, Shiffrin found it hard to focus on her last run. Standing in the start house on top of the Panorama course, the race leader could hear exactly how well her competitors were doing.
“You can hear the (finish area) announcer on the top, she’s announcing in English, so it’s really getting into my head,” Shiffrin said after the race.
After she heard the announcer enthusiastically call new best times for Marta Bassino and then for Petra Vlhová, Shiffrin tried to tell herself: “Just ignore it!”
She knew she had to push hard all the way — and did just that. Shiffrin lost nearly six-tenths of her advantage but ultimately beat Vlhová by 0.13 seconds, the American’s first triumph in the discipline in more than a year.
“It’s quite loud at the start, there is a lot of distraction. And I was starting to get really nervous, so I just tried to push. These other women pushed so hard on the second run, they almost caught up all the way,” Shiffrin said.
The result marked Shiffrin’s fourth World Cup win of the season and 78th overall, leaving her four short of the women’s record set by her former teammate Lindsey Vonn.
Novak Djokovic back in Australia a year after deportation
SYDNEY — Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia almost a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination, Tennis Australia confirmed Wednesday.
Djokovic will open his 2023 campaign in Adelaide as he prepares for a shot at a 10th Australian Open title.
The 21-time major winner has been granted a visa by the Australian government and is listed to play at the Adelaide International, which starts Sunday.
The 35-year-old Serb arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday night, the governing body confirmed.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley indicated at a news conference Tuesday that Djokovic had arrived.
“Novak is welcome in Australia,” Tiley said. “I think as we speak he has landed in Adelaide and he’s going to be the player to beat (at the Australian Open) again.”
The Australian Open runs from Jan. 16-29 in Melbourne.
Djokovic missed the Grand Slam last year because of his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Australia has since lifted strict rules for unvaccinated travelers.
Ed Reed agrees to become Bethune-Cookman’s football coach
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed has agreed to become the football coach at Bethune-Cookman and is leaving his job with the Miami Hurricanes, the schools announced Tuesday night.
Reed played at Miami and spent the last three years in an administrative role with the Hurricanes, first as chief of staff under former coach Manny Diaz for two years and this past year as a senior advisor under coach Mario Cristobal.
“We are excited to hear that Ed has been named the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman,” Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “Ed is one of the best to ever wear a Miami Hurricanes uniform and he has served as a great mentor to our student-athletes the past three years. He will do a tremendous job leading the Wildcats program and the entire Miami family wishes him all the best.”
Reed will replace Terry Sims at Bethune-Cookman. Sims was fired after going 38-39 in seven seasons, and when the school made that move Wildcats athletic director Reggie Theus — the longtime NBA player — said he would be looking to hire someone who can “ensure that we not only build a championship culture on the field, but also aspire to academic excellence and career achievement off the field.”
About a month later, he struck a deal with Reed.
Travel woes cancel game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The basketball game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled because the Catamounts had weather-related travel issues. It will not be rescheduled this season.
Miami is on an eight-game winning streak and is at its highest spot in the AP Top 25 since being No. 6 in the poll released on Dec. 18, 2018.
The game would have been Vermont’s first contest against a team ranked 14th or higher in the AP poll since a 61-55 loss to then-No. 7 Virginia on Nov. 19, 2019.
Miami (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) resumes league play Friday at Notre Dame. Vermont (6-8) is now off until Sunday when it opens America East play at UMBC.
Elsewhere, Canisius and Niagara adjusted their game schedules Tuesday as western New York continues to dig out following a weekend blizzard.
Canisius will now play Rider on Saturday at Niagara’s campus in Lewiston as part of a doubleheader, with Niagara hosting Mount St. Mary’s in the first game. Canisius will host Mount St. Mary’s and Niagara will play a home game against Rider on Monday.
AP source: Eovaldi agrees to multiyear deal with Rangers
The Texas Rangers are adding another proven veteran to their revamped starting rotation.
Texas native Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year contract with the Rangers that includes a vesting option for an additional season, according to a person familiar with the deal that comes 3½ weeks after they added two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in free agency.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because Eovaldi’s deal was not finalized and the club had not announced the move.
Eovaldi has pitched for five teams over 11 big league seasons, the past 4½ seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA while limited to 20 starts in 2022 because of two stints on the injured list (lower back inflammation and shoulder). He was 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts in 2021, when he was an All-Star for the first time and finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting.
The Houston native is 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA in 240 career games (221 starts) with the Red Sox, Miami, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay. He will turn 33 in February, just before the start of spring training.
DeGrom agreed to a $185 million, five-year deal with the Rangers before the winter meetings this month.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap.
The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues this year, serving five penalty minutes.
AP source: LHP Rich Hill, Pirates agree to 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH — Rich Hill has agreed to a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, giving the Pirates another veteran arm for their rotation, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the club had not announced the signing.
Hill, a Boston native who turns 43 in March, went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 26 starts for the Red Sox this year.
Pittsburgh went 62-100 this year, its fourth consecutive losing season. It finished with a 4.66 team ERA, good for 26th in the majors.
Hill joins a growing list of new faces with the Pirates. Carlos Santana, a first baseman and designated hitter, signed with the team in free agency, and first baseman Ji-Man Choi was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay. Catcher Austin Hedges and right-hander Vince Velasquez also agreed to free agent contracts.
Hill made his big league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2005. Pittsburgh will be his 12th major league team.
Impatient Penner leads Broncos’ wide-open search for coach
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise.
Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett’s replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton.
“Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the more typical structure in the NFL,” Penner said. “Obviously, the relationship between the general manager and the head coach is a critical one and George is going to be intimately involved with this process of looking for a new head coach and we’ll make sure that there’s a good fit there.”
Penner, his wife, Carrie Walton-Penner, and her father, Rob Walton, purchased the team for $4.65 billion, a global record for a professional sports franchise. Limited partners include former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
The team has proven to be more of a fixer-upper than the new owners expected.
The Broncos have tumbled through a 4-11 season and quarterback Russell Wilson has stumbled through the worst season of his career after signing a $245 million extension before the opener.
Nebraska’s Garrett Nelson announces he’s entering NFL draft
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson will declare for the NFL draft instead of returning for a fifth season with the Cornhuskers under new coach Matt Rhule.
Nelson, who made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, is the most productive defensive player on the 2022 team to leave since Rhule was named coach a month ago.
Nelson finished the season with 65 tackles, including a career-high 11 against Rutgers, and had 5½ sacks and nine tackles for loss. He was voted to The Associated Press All-Big Ten second team.
The Scottsbluff native started the last 32 games at Nebraska and ended his career with 167 tackles, 12½ sacks and 26 tackles for loss in 43 games.
Mets re-sign setup man Adam Ottavino to 2-year contract
NEW YORK — The New York Mets re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year contract on Tuesday, bringing back a top setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Díaz.
Ottavino’s deal includes a player option for 2024. He became a free agent after going 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances last season, his first with his hometown Mets.
The 37-year-old right-hander, who grew up in Brooklyn, tied for seventh in the National League with 19 holds and held right-handed hitters to a .161 batting average. Using his sweeping slider, he finished with 79 strikeouts and 16 walks in 65 2/3 innings to help the Mets reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.
The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Brown will be out and associate coach Jordi Fernandez will run the team in his absence.
Brown will be out until he gets clearance to return from the COVID protocols.
The Kings will also be without star center Domantas Sabonis, who has an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. Sabonis is day to day after getting hurt last Friday.
Celtics interim coach Mazzulla misses game with eye problem
BOSTON — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla missed the game Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets because of eye irritation and was replaced on the bench by assistant Damon Stoudamire.
The team made the announcement about 10 minutes before the opening tipoff. Mazzulla handled his interview on the pregame show, but was clearly uncomfortable.
Mazzulla was elevated to interim coach on the eve of training camp when head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the full season for inappropriate workplace behavior.
PSV announces deal with Liverpool for WCup star Cody Gakpo
MANCHESTER, England — He was one of the standout performers at the World Cup and now PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo appears set to kick off the January transfer window with a move to Liverpool.
PSV announced on Monday that it had agreed an undisclosed fee for the Netherlands international.
“The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer,” it said in a statement.
Marcel Brands, PSV’s general manager, described the deal as a “record transfer” for the club.
Liverpool has yet to confirm the deal.
The window does not officially open until Jan. 1 and confirmation of the proposed transfer came as a surprise given that Manchester United was most recently linked with a move for Gakpo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.