NIT moves 2021 event to Texas, interrupting 83-year NY run
DALLAS — The NIT is moving the entire 2021 event to Texas, taking the semifinals and championship game out of New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time in the 83-year history of college basketball’s oldest postseason tournament.
The pandemic is also reducing the field to 16 teams from the usual 32, and all games are set for the Dallas area. The two venues are the University of North Texas in Denton and an arena in Frisco that is home to a G League team affiliated with the Dallas Mavericks.
First-round games will be played March 17-20, with the quarterfinals March 25. The semifinals are set for March 27, followed by the championship game the next day. Specific arenas for each round weren’t announced Monday.
The field for the NIT will be announced after the NCAA Tournament is set March 14.
The NIT champion has been crowned in New York every year since the tournament started in 1938. Earlier rounds normally are held at the venues of designated home teams.
Last year’s cancellation because of COVID-19 was the first in the event’s history. The Texas Longhorns won the most recent NIT in 2019.
Washington State player tests positive for virus, Monday’s game canceled
The men’s basketball game between Washington State and Arizona State scheduled for Monday will not be played due to COVID-19 issues in the Cougars’ program.
Arizona State won 77-74 in overtime when the teams played on Saturday, but a Washington State player tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning.
The game had been rescheduled from earlier in the season due to coronavirus issues at Arizona State.
The Sun Devils close out the regular season against Colorado and Utah this week.
Hawks fire Pierce as coach following disappointing start
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce was fired on Monday following a disappointing start to a season of heightened expectations.
Hawks president Travis Schlenk announced the move in a short statement released by the team.
The Hawks are 14-20 and 11th in the Eastern Conference, following a 109-99 loss at Miami on Sunday night. The teams play again in Miami on Tuesday.
“We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta,” Schlenk said in the statement.
Schlenk said the move, which comes less than a week before Atlanta hosts the All-Star Game, is timed to help the team enjoy a second-half resurgence.
“We have high expectations for our team on the court and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season,” Schlenk said.
Pierce, hired in 2018, was 63-120 (.344) with the Hawks, missing the playoffs in each of his two completed seasons.
Questions surround death of former NFL player Louis Nix III
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Louis Nix III, a standout nose guard at Notre Dame before being drafted into the NFL, has died in Florida after being missing for several days, but many questions linger about the circumstances of his death.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the 29-year-old Nix was reported missing Wednesday. An update tweeted late Saturday said Nix had been located but didn’t give any other details. An emailed request from The Associated Press for more information wasn’t answered.
Nix’s mother, Stephanie Wingfield, told multiple Jacksonville news outlets Sunday that authorities said her son died but haven’t been able to tell her how.
Family members say his car was pulled out of a pond near his home Saturday. Video from local news stations shows crews removing a silver sedan from the water. The vehicle matches the description of the car authorities said Nix was possibly driving. It’s unclear whether his body was inside.
“They said they couldn’t give me any more information,” Wingfield told WJXT-TV. In an interview with the Florida Times-Union, she said police said “it didn’t look like foul play.”
In December 2020, Nix was shot in an armed robbery while putting air in his tires at a Jacksonville gas station. He shared a video online as medics tended to him, saying that he had been shot. He later said online that he spent 10 days in the hospital before being released.
Sue Bird officially re-signs with Storm for 20th season
SEATTLE — Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird re-signed with the Seattle Storm on Monday for what will be her 20th season with the team.
Bird’s signing has been expected all offseason but seemed to be delayed while the team figured out the rest of its roster. The 11-time All-Star has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm after the franchise made her the No. 1 pick in 2002.
This season will be her 18th on the court with Seattle after missing the 2013 and 2019 seasons due to injuries.
“Seattle and the Storm franchise have been home for my entire career,” Bird said in a statement. “This is a special team and I’m looking forward to getting back on the court with them as well as representing this great city and our amazing fans.”
The 40-year-old Bird is coming off another championship season after Seattle won its fourth title playing in the WNBA bubble in Florida. Bird shot a career-best 49.4% from the field and 46.4% on 3-pointers last season, while averaging 9.8 points and 5.2 assists per game. She was limited to 11 regular-season games due to a bone bruise in her knee.
Bird appeared in all six of Seattle’s playoff games and set a WNBA playoff record with 16 assists in the Storm’s victory over Las Vegas in the opening game of the Finals.
Rodgers gives $1 million to help businesses in his hometown
Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 locally owned business in or around his hometown of Chico, California.
The businesses that Rodgers is assisting are all either in Chico or in Butte County, where Chico is located. Restaurants and retail businesses with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees could apply for help through this fund.
All 80 of those businesses will receive grants through the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund at North Valley Community Foundation in Chico. The grants will total over $1 million.
These grants will help cover rent for an average of three months or longer, and they also will assist in other operational costs.
“Small, locally owned businesses are the heart and soul of a community,” Rodgers said in a statement. “In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there’s an end to this.”
Rodgers started the fund by making a $500,000 donation in early February. He later decided to increase his donation to $1 million. The fund also has received donations from other sources totaling more than $200,000.
This comes after Rodgers donated $1 million to recovery of the fires that hit Butte County in November 2018. Rodgers made that donation through a North Valley Community Foundation fund that eventually raised more than $3 million with assistance from fans and corporate partners.
Djokovic ties Federer in weeks at No. 1; Gauff up to No. 38
Novak Djokovic is gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, and he’s already caught Federer in another significant statistic: As of Monday, Djokovic has been No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a total of 310 weeks.
That equals Federer’s career record for most time spent atop the rankings. And no matter what happens over the next week, Djokovic is assured of breaking Federer’s mark on March 8.
Pete Sampras is third on the list, with 286 weeks.
Djokovic’s Australian Open championship last month gave the 33-year-old from Serbia 18 Grand Slam singles trophies. Only Federer and Nadal, each with 20, have more.
Getting to that milestone for No. 1 weeks is “going to be a relief for me, because I’m going to focus all my attention on Slams, mostly,” Djokovic said after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final at Melbourne Park. “When you are going for No. 1 rankings, you kind of have to be playing the entire season, and you have to be playing well; you have to play all the tournaments. My goals will adapt and will shift a little bit.”
There was no movement in the ATP’s Top 10 on Monday.
But if current No. 3 Medvedev reaches the final at the hard-court tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, that concludes Sunday, he would overtake Nadal and move up to a career-high No. 2.
That would make Medvedev the first man other than Federer, Nadal, Djokovic or Andy Murray to be first or second since International Tennis Hall of Fame electee Lleyton Hewitt was No. 2 behind Federer in July 2005.
Reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek added a second career tour-level title at the Adelaide International, which allowed her to move up three spots to a career-high No. 15 in the WTA rankings.
There were no changes above her. Ash Barty is still No. 1, followed by Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep, Sofia Kenin and Elina Svitolina.
American teenager Coco Gauff, who turns 17 on March 13, rose from No. 52 to a career-best No. 38 by making it to the semifinals in Adelaide after going through qualifying.
Trainer banned from British races over photo on dead horse
The image of Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott seemingly posing for a photo while sitting on a dead horse provoked horror and led to the Irishman being banned on Monday from entering runners into British races.
Elliott, one of the sport’s most celebrated figures in Britain and Ireland, apologized while confirming the authenticity of an undated photo that was shared across Twitter on Saturday, showing him sitting on a horse that had just died of a heart attack after a training run.
One of his most high-profile employers, Cheveley Park Stud, said it was “truly horrified” by the image and bookmaker Betfair dropped Elliott as an ambassador, saying his actions were not consistent with its “values.”
They were sentiments echoed by the body that runs British horseracing in a scathing statement.
“People who work in our industry believe their values — of caring for and respecting our horses — have been deeply undermined by this behavior,” the British Horseracing Authority said.
The BHA said it was “appalled” by the image and imposed the temporary block on Elliott training horses in British races while he is investigated by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.
In an interview with The Racing Post published on Monday, Elliott accepted his actions were “indefensible.”
“Whether alive or dead, the horse was entitled to dignity,” he said. “A moment of madness that I am going to have to spend the rest of my life paying for and that my staff are suffering for.
“I will be punished, I fully understand that. But it absolutely breaks my heart to read and hear people say that I have no respect for my horses. That couldn’t be further from the truth.”
Elliott said his world was “crumbling” in front of him.
“It’s a scary place to be,” he said. “I just hope people can understand how truly sorry I am and find some way to forgive me for what I have done.”
Pa. paves way for some fans to return to games
Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings, paving the way for a limited number of fans to attend sporting events.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced Monday that outdoor venues are now allowed to host events up to 20% of their maximum capacity, regardless of venue size. Indoor occupancy will be 15% of maximum capacity, regardless of venue size.
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that some fans will be welcomed back starting with their game Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Pirates, meanwhile, could have limited fans in attendance for their April 8 home opener against the Chicago Cubs.
The city of Philadelphia still has stricter capacity restrictions for now, so it’s not clear exactly when fans could begin attending 76ers, Flyers or Phillies games. But Philadelphia officials indicated Friday they would allow events and gatherings, including sports, to expand to state capacity.
For both indoor and outdoor events, venues must require masks and follow physical distancing guidelines.
NHL ends February with just four players on COVID-19 list
The NHL closed February with a season-low-matching four players on its COVID-19 list.
Detroit’s Patrik Nemeth entered the protocol on Sunday, while Ottawa’s Ryan Dzingel and Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny were cleared after spending two weeks on the list.
Konecny was the final Flyers player in the protocol after the team had as many as seven on the list on Feb. 17.
The overall NHL numbers have stayed in single digits since Feb. 22, when there were nine players in the protocol. Overall, that’s down from a season-high 59 players on the list Feb. 12.
Nemeth’s addition ups the total to 129 players having spent at least one day in the protocol. The New Jersey Devils top that list with 21 players affected and spending a combined 259 days on the COVID-19 list.
Montreal and Calgary are the only NHL teams that have not had a player placed in protocol since the season began on Jan. 13.
E. Tennessee, Wofford football game postponed
The Football Championship Subdivision game between East Tennessee and Wofford on Saturday has been postponed.
The game was supposed to be played at Wofford, but the Terriers have dropped below the guidelines for available players at a specific position group due to COVID-19 player opt-outs and injuries.
The teams play in the Southern Conference. There was no immediate word of when the game might be rescheduled.
East Tennessee will host Furman on March 13, while Wofford will head to Samford that same day.
Mets to honor Seaver with 41 patch on jerseys this season
NEW YORK — The New York Mets will honor the late Tom Seaver by wearing a “41” patch on their home and away jerseys this season.
The Mets announced Monday they’ll pay tribute to the Hall of Fame pitcher by putting his number on the right sleeves of their uniforms.
Seaver died Aug. 31 at age 75.
The right-hander is the Mets career leader in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He earned three Cy Young Awards during his 12 seasons with New York and pitched the Mets to their first World Series championship in 1969.
Seaver also played for Cincinnati, the Chicago White Sox and Boston in a 20-year career. Overall, he had 311 wins, a 2.86 ERA and struck out 3,640.
The Mets retired his number in 1988 and he was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 1992.
In 2019, the Mets changed the address of Citi Field to 41 Seaver Way. The team plans to unveil a Seaver statue at the ballpark this year.
Federer out of Miami Open; will train to ‘work his way back’
Roger Federer is withdrawing from this month’s Miami Open so he can spend extra time preparing to “work his way back out on tour,” his agent told The Associated Press on Monday.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not competed in more than a year after having two operations on his right knee during last season.
Federer, who turns 40 in August, is scheduled to make his return to the tour next week in a hard-court tournament at Doha, Qatar. He posted a photo of himself on Twitter last Friday with the caption: “The countdown to Doha begins.”
That will be his first event since he reached the semifinals at the Australian Open in February 2020.
As of now, he also is slated to participate in the hard-court tournament at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, that begins March 14.
Federer also had been on the entry list for the Masters 1000 stop in Miami, where play starts on March 24.
But his agent, Tony Godsick, wrote Monday in an email to the AP that Federer will not play there.
“After Doha and maybe Dubai, (Federer) will go back and do a training block to continue to slowly work his way back out on tour,” Godsick wrote.
Miami Open tournament director James Blake did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Federer beat John Isner 6-1, 6-4 in the final to win the Miami Open in 2019, the last time it was held. The tournament was one of dozens that were called off last year when the professional tennis tours went on hiatus for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That was Federer’s fourth title at the hard-court event, following trophies he collected there in 2005, 2006 and 2017.
Federer is currently No. 5 in the ATP rankings. He has spent 310 weeks total at No. 1, an ATP record tied by Novak Djokovic on Monday.
Federer’s 103 tour-level titles are the second-most in the professional era of men’s tennis, trailing only Jimmy Connors, who won 109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.