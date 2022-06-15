Rams re-sign NFC championship game star Howard
THOUSAND OAKS — The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed linebacker Travin Howard six days after waiving him.
Howard agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday.
The Rams waived Howard last Wednesday a few hours before announcing their contract extension for Super Bowl MVP receiver Cooper Kupp. The moves were related for salary cap reasons, but Los Angeles managed to hang on to Howard anyway for a fifth season with the team.
Howard has contributed mostly on special teams during his tenure with the club, but he memorably made the game-clinching interception with 1:09 to play in the Rams’ 20-17 victory over San Francisco in the NFC championship game in late January. Howard played only on special teams in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory.
Howard started two regular-season games and two playoff games at linebacker last season while Ernest Jones was injured. Howard is likely to be a backup at inside linebacker again this season behind newcomer Bobby Wagner and Jones.
WNBA star Griner’s Russia detention extended again
MOSCOW — WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Tuesday.
The 31-year-old American basketball player has been held in Russia since February when she was detained at a Moscow airport after authorities there claimed she was carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. The U.S. Department of State last month reclassified her as wrongfully detained.
The Khimki district court of the Moscow region extended Griner’s detention for a third time, according to the Tass report, which also cited a top Russian diplomat as saying that Moscow will not consider including Griner in a detainee swap “until a court investigation into her case is completed.”
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, according to Tass, was responding to US media reports that the Biden administration had offered to exchange convicted arms trader Viktor Bout for Griner. Ryabkov gave no timeline for the proceedings in the player’s case.
Griner’s supporters continue to advocate for her release, with some raising concerns that Moscow might use her as a bargaining chip amid tensions over the war in Ukraine.
Golden Knights hire former Bruins coach Cassidy
LAS VEGAS — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins.
Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history.
“I am excited to join an organization that shares my commitment to winning and can’t wait to get to work with the talent that has been assembled in Vegas,” Cassidy said in a statement. “It’s been impressive to watch the city embrace the Golden Knights from afar, and my family and I look forward to becoming a part of that.”
Cassidy, 57, had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances after replacing Claude Julien in the final months of the 2016-17 campaign. He was fired on June 6, a month after the Bruins lost a seven-game first-round series to Carolina.
Vegas becomes Cassidy’s third stop as a head coach after a two-year stint with Washington (2002-04), where the Ottawa native worked under Knights president of hockey operations George McPhee, who was the general manager at the time. Cassidy coached the Capitals to a playoff appearance in his first season after compiling a record of 39-29-8 during the 2002-03 regular season.
Cassidy boasts an overall record of 292-155-53, accompanied by 38 postseason victories. His most successful campaign was in 2018-19, when the Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to St. Louis in seven games. Cassidy led Boston to the best record in the NHL (44-14-12) the following season, when he won the Jack Adams Award as the top coach in 2019-20.
US Open lets Russian tennis players compete
The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, which prompted Wimbledon to ban those athletes.
U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr, whose group runs the U.S. Open, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”
Sherr said athletes from Russia and Belarus will play at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag — an arrangement that’s been used at various tennis tournaments around the world, including the French Open, which ended June 5.
The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 29 in New York.
Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon
Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon, after all. The All England Club announced on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles, marking her return to Grand Slam action after a year away.
The owner of a professional era-record 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, and as big a star as tennis ever has seen, is going to tune up by playing doubles at a smaller grass-court event first, teaming with Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne, England, next week.
Main-draw play at Wimbledon begins on June 27.
Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club in 2021. And her name did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month.
But Williams was among a half-dozen women given a spot in the singles draw on Tuesday, along with five British players: Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Sonay Kartal, Yuriko Miyazaki and Katie Swan.
Two other women will get invitations “in due course,” the All England Club said.
Richard Sherman joins Amazon’s Thursday Night lineup
NEW YORK — Richard Sherman has been hired by Amazon Prime Video as an analyst for their first season as the exclusive network for “Thursday Night Football.”
Sherman, a three-time Associated Press All-Pro selection, will be part of Prime Video’s pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. He had an 11-year career in the NFL, and helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title during the 2013 season.
Sherman spent seven seasons in Seattle before going to San Francisco for three. He was with Tampa Bay last season, but played only five games because of hamstring and calf injuries.
“We’re excited to welcome Richard right off the field and onto our set,” said Jared Stacy, director of Global Live Sports Production, Prime Video, in a statement. “Few people are better equipped to give insight into the modern NFL than Richard. Fans will love seeing his big personality and brilliant football mind on display.”
Sherman will join Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez on set while Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit have been announced as the broadcasting team. Prime Video will make more announcements over the next couple of months. It will carry a preseason game when San Francisco faces Houston on Aug. 25 before its first Thursday Night game on Sept. 15 when Kansas City hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.
Detroit Lions sign Funchess to add depth at tight end
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions are giving Devin Funchess a chance to make a comeback in the NFL.
Detroit signed him as a tight end on Tuesday to add depth to a position group led by T.J. Hockenson for second-year coach Dan Campbell.
Funchess, who is from Farmington Hills, Michigan, has not played in the league since 2019.
Carolina drafted him out of Michigan in the second round of the 2015 draft and he had 21 touchdown receptions over four seasons with the Panthers.
He joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, fractured his collarbone in the opening week of that season and didn’t play again the rest of the season. He signed with Green Bay in 2020, opted out of that season and cited how the pandemic had impacted his family.
The Packers put him on injured reserve before the 2021 season started after he had a hamstring injury during a joint preseason practice with the New York Jets.
Ex-NFL WR Golden Tate signs with summer baseball team
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Golden Tate is trading his wide receiver gloves for an outfielder’s mitt.
The former NFL wide receiver with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, is rekindling his former baseball career after signing to play for the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, a summer league for college players.
Tate, who played baseball for two years at Notre Dame, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020. He was twice drafted in the Major League Baseball amateur draft — in 2007 by Arizona in the 42nd round, and 2010 by San Francisco in the 50th round.
During his sophomore season at Notre Dame, Tate batted .329 in 55 games.
“As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league,” Tate said in a statement. “I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.”
Tate, 33, was a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2010 and was part of their Super Bowl championship roster in 2013.
The Lefties announced that Tate was expected to start in center field against the Bend Elks on Tuesday night.
Murray still waiting on long-term contract with Cardinals
TEMPE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray whipped passes around the practice field, showed off quickness dancing around cones, shared a few laughs with teammates.
Arizona’s quarterback still doesn’t have the long-term contract extension he’s seeking, but was a full-go for one of the Cardinals’ final mandatory offseason workouts.
“There’s no doubt to me he’s the leader of this franchise,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Tuesday. “We’re about to make him I’m sure the highest-paid player in franchise history and so he understands what comes with that and the guys know what he can be at his best. Anytime we can have the whole band out there, things pick up.”
The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Murray has been one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks in two seasons in the desert. He’s already a two-time Pro Bowler and last season led the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Murray, who didn’t speak to reporters on Tuesday, is set to earn $5.5 million this season and $29.7 million next year after his fifth-year option was picked up. He’s looking to the future, though, seeking a long-term deal in the neighborhood of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen’s $254 million pact signed last offseason.
Progress toward signing it has been slow, leading to a bit of tension in the desert.
Injured Scherzer, deGrom moving closer to return with Mets
NEW YORK — Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are moving closer to a return for the National League East-leading Mets.
Scherzer, who injured his left oblique while pitching against St. Louis on May 18, returned to New York after rehabbing in Florida and threw in the outfield at Citi Field prior to Tuesday night’s series opener against Milwaukee.
The 37-year-old right-hander, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is expected to throw a simulated game Thursday. Scherzer said he’s not ready to put a timetable on when he might return to the active roster.
“The way to describe this injury, the rehab of this, half the battle’s getting back to 90% and then the second half of this battle’s from 90% to 100%,” Scherzer said. “With the trainers here, we’ve done a great job of getting back to 90%, but I’m still in a fight there to try to get to 100%. We’ve done good work to get to this point, but I’ve still got a lot in front of me.”
DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, missed the second half of last season with a right elbow injury and hasn’t pitched this year due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. The 33-year-old right-hander threw 30 pitches Tuesday in his fourth bullpen session.
Mets starters rank 15th in the majors with a 3.95 ERA, though they are pitching to a 5.26 ERA in the 23 games since Scherzer was injured. That mark is inflated by the struggles of Tuesday’s starter, Chris Bassitt, who has a 7.62 ERA in his last five starts, as well as rookie spot starter Thomas Szapucki who gave up nine runs in 1.1 innings against San Francisco on May 25.
Hawks’ G Bogdanovic undergoes offseason knee surgery
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is recovering from surgery on his right patella tendon after being hampered by knee inflammation this past season.
The Hawks announced Tuesday that Bogdanovic is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the 2022-23 season.
Bogdanovic missed 19 games this past season and a sore knee forced him to sit out Atlanta’s final playoff game, a loss to Miami that clinched the Heat’s 4-1 victory in the opening-round series.
In his second season with the Hawks, Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points a game while shooting 37% from 3-point range.
The Hawks also announced that forward Jalen Johnson underwent a nonsurgical procedure on his left knee to relieve tendinitis. He is likely to recover in time for the start of training camp.
Johnson was the Hawks’ first-round pick in 2021. He got in limited time for Atlanta as a rookie, averaging 2.4 points over 22 games.
Blue Jays LHP Ryu needs elbow surgery, is out for season
TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu will miss the rest of the season because of ligament damage in his elbow, the team announced Tuesday.
The extent of the damage and the precise nature of the surgery required to repair it is still unknown, but general manager Ross Atkins said Ryu will not pitch again in 2022. Atkins said the best-case scenario would see Ryu returning in the second half of 2023.
Ryu, from South Korea, is 2-0 with a 5.67 ERA in six starts this season. He left his June 1 outing against the White Sox after four innings and was placed on the 15-day injured list the following day.
Ryu also missed time with a sore forearm from April 17 to May 13. He made four more starts after returning May 14 at Tampa Bay.
Ryu signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Blue Jays in December 2019. He went 5-2 with a 2.69 ERA in 12 starts in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season as Toronto earned a wild card spot in the expanded playoff format.
Last season, Ryu went 14-10 with a 4.37 ERA. Overall, he is 75-45 with a 3.26 ERA in 175 games, all but one of them starts.
UConn self-reported 15 minor NCAA violations in 2021
STORRS, Conn. — UConn’s athletic department self-reported 15 minor NCAA violations in 2021, including a women’s basketball player accepting cash from fans.
The violations were first reported Tuesday by Hearst Connecticut Media, which obtained details of them through a Freedom of Information Act request.
They included four violations by the women’s basketball program, three by the football program, and one each in men’s soccer, baseball, softball, field hockey and women’s tennis. The athletic training department and the compliance department also were cited.
All 15 violations were considered to be Level III “breach of conduct” violations by the university, the least serious category of NCAA violation.
They included a women’s basketball player accepting $40 from fans via CashApp for her birthday. The self-imposed penalty had the player, whose identity was withheld, declared ineligible until she paid the $40 to the a charity.
Other violations ranged from players participating in off-season sanctioned leagues before receiving written consent to the department improperly tagging a recruit in a Tweet. The department also failed to list a student-athlete’s name to the transfer portal within two business days of student requesting a transfer.
Penalties most often included education for those involved and athletes being ruled ineligible until the violation was was rectified.
UConn said the discovery of the violations showed a “robust monitoring effort” by the school.
“UConn athletics endeavors to promote an atmosphere of compliance and, while educational efforts are ongoing, it is critical that everyone in the division feels comfortable reporting violations when mistakes are made,” the school said in a statement.
