USC men’s basketball vs. Stanford postponed
Southern California has postponed its men’s basketball game against Stanford on Thursday due to a suspected COVID-19-related issue within the Trojans’ program.
The announcement came within an hour of the scheduled tip in Santa Cruz, California.
The Pac-12 will work with both schools to try to reschedule.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 13, but was called off because of a case of COVID-19 within the USC program.
Stanford has also had games canceled or postponed against Utah Valley, Cal Poly, Loyola Marymount, Sacramento State and Oregon State. USC’s list includes San Francisco, Oregon State and Texas Southern.
The Trojans are scheduled to face California on Saturday. Stanford goes against UCLA on Saturday.
NBA pushes back 3 more Grizzlies games, due to virus issues
The Memphis Grizzlies are the latest NBA team that will have a coronavirus-related extended break from games, after the league announced Thursday that their next three contests will be postponed because of a lack of available players.
Friday’s game at Portland, along with home games Sunday and Monday against Sacramento, were pushed back, the NBA said. That decision came one day after the Grizzlies’ game at Portland, scheduled for Wednesday, was also called off.
“The games are being postponed due to unavailable players for the Grizzlies and contact tracing for other players on their roster, and in order to ensure the health and safety of players on both teams,” the NBA said.
Memphis is assured of what will be no less than a nine-day break. The Grizzlies played Monday against Phoenix — getting their fifth straight win to improve to 7-6 and get over the .500 mark for the first time this season. The earliest they’ll play again is Jan. 27 against Chicago.
The three additional postponements bring the total of games that have been postponed so far this season to 20, with all but one of those coming since Jan. 10. Washington — which will go at least 13 days between games after a half-dozen of its players tested positive — has seen six games called off, and Memphis has now had five of its games pushed back.
Irish on probation, faces recruiting limits for violations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s football program is on NCAA probation until next January after admitting to recruiting violations in 2019 in which a now-former assistant had an impermissible in-person meeting with one prospect and sent impermissible text messages to another.
The NCAA announced the negotiated resolution Thursday after it was reviewed by the Division I Committee on Infractions.
Kang tops Korda sisters, takes lead in LPGA Tour opener
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Danielle Kang managed to steal some of the spotlight from the Korda sisters on Thursday as the LPGA Tour opened its 71st season with a winners-only field at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Kang opened the year with a bogey-free, 7-under 64 for a one-shot lead over Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, along with defending champion Gaby Lopez, at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando.
Kang is coming off a two-win season last year that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, winning back-to-back in Ohio when the LPGA resumed after a five-month shutdown.
The highlight for Kang, who birdied three of the four par-3 holes — including a 30-foot chip-in at the ninth — came at the 530-yard 13th. Facing a downhill lie with 241 yards to the front edge for her second shot, and needing to hit a hard draw, Kang took a gamble with a 5-wood and pulled it off, setting up a two-putt birdie from 20 feet.
Late entry Brandon Hagy opens with 64 at American Express
LA QUINTA — Brandon Hagy didn’t find out he was in the field at The American Express until three days before it started. The Californian then left no doubt he belonged.
Hagy took the first-round lead Thursday with an 8-under 64 on the Nicklaus course, staying one shot ahead of South Korea’s Byeong Hun An in the opening tournament of the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing.
Hagy racked up 10 birdies, including three streaks of three in a row. He capped the round with a calm birdie putt on the 18th.
“I felt like I saw the greens really well, and the last couple of days, I felt like I was putting really well,” Hagy said. “Once I started to read them well, I knew if I could just keep doing what I was doing, I’d have a good shot to do something.”
Hagy grew up in Westlake Village before his All-America collegiate career in Berkeley.
He was added to the AmEx field Monday when second-ranked Jon Rahm abruptly dropped out without giving a reason to tour officials. Rahm later said he incurred a minor injury in the gym, but the Spaniard plans to play at Torrey Pines next week.
Vikings OC Kubiak retires after 36-year NFL career
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak has retired after a 36-year career as a player, coach and adviser in the NFL, the team announced Thursday.
The decision, though widely expected, will force head coach Mike Zimmer to hire a sixth offensive coordinator in six seasons.
Kubiak, who took over the role in 2020 and followed Kevin Stefanski, John DeFilippo, Pat Shurmur and Norv Turner under Zimmer, steered Minnesota’s most productive offense in more than a decade. The Vikings ranked fourth in the league in total yards and tied for sixth in offensive touchdowns.
“I’ll miss the competition, the planning, game days and being part of a team. But, more than anything, I’ll cherish the friendships I’ve made along the way with players, coaches and staff,” Kubiak said in a statement distributed by the Vikings. “I love the game of football and will forever be its biggest fan.”
The 59-year-old Kubiak joined the Vikings in 2018 as an offensive adviser. Zimmer asked him to become the primary play-caller when Stefanski was hired as Cleveland’s head coach.
Canes’ season paused, while Caps play on without 4 regulars
Rod Brind’Amour lamented Carolina’s season coming to a screeching halt despite doing “a great job” adhering to pandemic protocols. For Peter Laviolette, his Washington Capitals will keep playing for the next week without four prominent players who broke the rules.
Each team is getting punished in a different way after being affected by the virus. The Hurricanes had games postponed through at least Saturday and won’t get to practice in person with a handful of players on the COVID-19 list.
There’s no indication the Capitals are being shut down, though they will have to play the next four games without captain Alex Ovechkin, No. 1 center Evgeny Kuznetsov, top-four defenseman Dmitry Orlov and starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov.
“We totally understand why the rules are in place, and there’s no arguing with that,” said Laviolette, who’s in his first season as Washington’s coach. “We knew the rules. We’re not sitting here saying that we were uninformed or we weren’t aware. We need to do a better job.”
The NHL fined the Capitals $100,000 for breaking protocol by having those four players in a hotel room together with none of them wearing a mask. Laviolette said there was a positive test result, which led to contact tracing, and Washington will be forced to ice a patchwork lineup for its home opener Friday night against Buffalo.
There’s no hard and fast timeframe for how long a player who tests positive or has potential exposure must be out. The NHL defers to local authorities, and the minimum four games for the Capitals players relates to the District of Columbia’s quarantine regulations.
After Ovechkin expressed regret for the mistake that will cost him and his fellow Russians two games against the Sabres and two against the New York Islanders, teammates said Thursday the protocols were spelled out for them before the season.
Stars finally set for delayed opener after COVID positives
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars are finally set to open their season, more than 10 months after playing their last home game, nearly four months after losing the deciding Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and a week after every other NHL team got back on the ice.
The Stars’ return comes after 17 players tested positive for COVID-19, even though most were asymptomatic.
Their first four scheduled games, all on the road and including an early Stanley Cup Final rematch with Tampa Bay, were postponed. That came after the NHL revealed Jan. 12, two days before their anticipated opener, that the Stars accounted for well more than half of the 27 players among nine teams that tested positive during the abbreviated two weeks of training camps. The defending Western Conference champions now open at home Friday night against Nashville.
“Right now, listen, we’re all ready for a game,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said after practice Thursday at their home arena. “We’re ready to play an opponent, play against somebody other than our own teammates. We want that excitement, we want that adrenaline going ... then we’ll manage it from there.”
Veteran forward Blake Comeau will miss the opener because of an undisclosed injury, and defenseman John Klingberg was not at practice Thursday for what Bowness called “medical reasons.” But the Stars will still have most of the group they anticipated opening the season with last week before the delay prompted by the positive tests — and the ensuring recovery time.
Chiefs’ Mahomes takes most of snaps in Thursday practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes took the majority of first-team reps in practice Thursday, even though he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, raising expectations that he will start in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills.
Mahomes was initially listed as a full participant when he returned to practice Wednesday, but the Chiefs quickly corrected his status to limited because he remains in the protocol. He must be cleared by team physicians and an independent neural consult before the reigning Super Bowl MVP can be a full participant in practice or play in a game.
Reid said that Mahomes “look good out there” and that “he feels good.”
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire practiced for the second straight day as he comes back from a high-ankle sprain, as did wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has been out with a calf injury. Running back Le’Veon Bell did not work out after a knee swelled up on him during the previous day’s workout.
Short-handed, short on prep, Wizards await return to action
WASHINGTON — This, then, is where things stand for the Wizards, with a half-dozen players positive for COVID-19, others injured and a gap of at least 13 days between games: 6-foot-3 shooting guard Bradley Beal was stuck trying to defend 7-footer Robin Lopez in practice.
At least Washington is back at practice, no small step in the right direction for a club dealing with so much uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a bit odd. Pausing our season for a little bit while everybody else plays. ... It feels almost like an unscheduled All-Star break or sort of like an extra All-Star break. Except everybody else is playing,” Lopez said Thursday after nine players were able to participate in practice for a second day in a row after going nine days with no in-person work. “We’re just trying to keep everybody engaged right now.”
Even the first two sessions back together were far from ideal. Coach Scott Brooks described some of what the Wizards did as “5-on-zero offense,” because there weren’t enough players to have two sides of five apiece.
“Our mindset today is a lot better,” Brooks said Thursday, when Lopez was the only healthy center available. “I’m excited about it now. Last night I wasn’t in the best place. I don’t get there often. But today, seeing the guys coming back — we had a good practice today with the guys we had.”
The Wizards started this season 0-5 and now are 3-8; they haven’t played at all since a victory against Phoenix on Jan. 11. Their past six games were scrapped, including what was supposed to be a trip to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.
Clippers beat Kings 115-96 for season-high 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Sacramento Kings 115-96 on Wednesday night for their season-high fifth consecutive victory.
The Clippers handed the Kings a 38-point loss at their place last Friday. A new week didn’t change anything. Sacramento dropped its fourth in a row and sixth in seven games.
De’Aaron Fox scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half for the Kings. Glenn Robinson III added 14 points off the bench. Buddy Hield had 11 of his 13 points in the first half, when the Kings led by six.
George tied his career high with 12 assists. Ivica Zubac had 11 points and a season-high 12 rebounds.
The Clippers broke the game open with 34 points in the third quarter, when they had scoring runs of 9-0 and 13-0. Leonard and Zubac had five points apiece in the second spurt that helped send Los Angeles into the fourth leading 95-75.
Leonard had 10 points and George seven in the third. The Clippers repeatedly got stops on the defensive end, which helped them score in transition. They shot 52% from the field and limited the Kings to 19 points in the period.
The Kings barely outscored the Clippers 21-20 in the fourth, but they never seriously cut into their deficit.
Eriksson Ek helps Wild cap road trip with 3-2 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM — Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, including the game-winning score early in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild capped a successful season-opening road trip with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.
Eriksson Ek ripped a quick wrist shot past Ryan Miller’s glove side off a pass from Jordan Greenway 1:53 into the third for his second goal of the season.
Ryan Hartman and Nick Bonino also scored for Minnesota, which has won three of its first four games. Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves.
Nicolas Deslauriers and Cam Fowler scored for Anaheim, and Ryan Miller stopped 29 shots.
Hartman opened the scoring at 13:51 of the first period with the first short-handed goal of his eight-year NHL career. The defenseman scored on a breakaway after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone.
Bonino extended the Wild’s lead to two goals at 5:50 of the second when he won the faceoff during a power play and buried a wrist shot past Miller. It is Bonino’s first goal with Minnesota after being acquired in an offseason trade with Nashville.
Deslauriers and Fowler scored less than four minutes apart in the second to tie it at 2-all. Deslauriers took advantage of a rebound near the Minnesota net for his second goal of the season at 8:58. Fowler then knotted it with a snap shot from the right circle at 12:21, after being set up with a cross-ice pass from Carter Rowney.
AP Sources: Eagles plan to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are nearing a deal to hire Nick Sirianni to be their head coach, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago.
Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t officially announed the hiring.
The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.
Lindsey Vonn to serve as NBC analyst for World Cup ski races
STAMFORD, Conn. — Lindsey Vonn is returning to ski racing — as a television analyst.
The winningest woman in World Cup history is scheduled to help out with the NBC Sports broadcast of the women’s downhill and super-G races in Crans Montana, Switzerland, this weekend. Vonn will make her on-air debut as an analyst alongside commentator Dan Hicks.
“It’s so special for me to be seeing ski racing through a different lens,” Vonn said in a statement Thursday. “I’m excited to be commentating for NBC Sports on Olympic Channel and use my expertise in the sport to add color to the stories of the incredible athletes, many of whom I competed against and know very well.”
Vonn retired from ski racing nearly two years ago after winning 82 World Cup events. That’s the most by a female Alpine racer and second-most all-time behind Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden.
The 36-year-old Vonn captured gold in the downhill and bronze in the super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. She also earned a bronze in the downhill at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
Jags hire ex-49ers exec Baalke as GM, removing interim tag
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Trent Baalke as general manager Thursday, removing the interim tag from his title and pairing him with new coach Urban Meyer.
Team owner Shad Khan is switching to a coach-centric model in which Meyer and Baalke will both report to him to “have transparency and (fill) the needs and concerns of both parties without really getting filtered or have a chain of command.” Meyer, though, is expected to have final say over the roster and most everything else.
Khan interviewed five minority candidates and Baalke for the team’s open GM job. He met with former Houston executive Rick Smith, current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, former New York Giants GM Jerry Reese, former Cleveland GM Ray Farmer and New Orleans executive Terry Fontenot.
Former Washington QB Haskins signs deal with Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Dwayne Haskins will attempt to kick-start his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers signed the former Washington quarterback to a futures contract on Thursday, giving the 23-year-old a second chance after he flamed out in the nation’s capital in less than two seasons.
Haskins celebrated the signing by tweeting a photoshopped picture of him wearing a No. 3 Steelers jersey along with the comment “3 in the Bible stands for restoration and eternal life. Let’s work.”
Work is something Haskins struggled with after Washington selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft. What was supposed to be a homecoming for someone who grew up in the city’s suburbs quickly turned into a forgettable chapter for both Haskins and a franchise in a seeming relentless search for stability under center.
Haskins put together an uneven rookie season in 2019 after taking over the starting job around the midway point. He moved to the top of the depth chart in 2020 under new head coach Ron Rivera, but kept it only four games before being benched in favor of Kyle Allen. Injuries to both Allen and Alex Smith thrust Haskins back into the lineup, but he played poorly in his final three appearances and was benched in the middle of a loss to Carolina on Dec. 27 after turning it over three times.
His problems, however, were not limited to what transpired on the field. He was fined $40,000 and lost his captaincy for breaking COVID-19 rules by partying with several people without a mask following a loss to Seattle on Dec. 20. Just over a week later, he found himself looking for work after Washington released him in favor of journeyman Taylor Heinicke.
North Carolina Central opts out of football season
North Carolina Central says it will opt out of a spring football season due to concerns about health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school announced the decision Thursday, saying the team would have spring practices to prepare for a fall season.
In a statement, coach Trei Oliver said it was “a very tough decision to make, and my staff and I gave this a lot of thought.” He said the staff evaluated the players after their first workouts of the semester and “determined we would not be physically prepared by the start of the season.”
“As a competitor, you try to do all that you can to play, but I am not going to risk the well-being of my players,” Oliver said.
The Eagles are part of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in the Championship Subdivision, which delayed its football season until spring amid the pandemic.
Top-ranked Ash Barty to make return in Adelaide exhibition
ADELAIDE, Australia — Ash Barty is set to return to the tennis court for something other than practice for the first time in 11 months.
The world No. 1-ranked Barty on Thursday said she’ll play in a one-day exhibition event in Adelaide on Jan. 29 which includes Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep.
Called “‘A Day at the Drive,” the exhibition at Memorial Drive also features four of the top men’s players, with the field playing two singles matches in afternoon and evening sessions. The men’s lineup includes Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.
Barty, who won the 2019 French Open title and reached the Australian Open semifinals last year, hasn’t played a competitive match since she was a semifinalist at the Qatar Open in February. Barty didn’t play last year’s U.S. Open and the French Open because of the threat of COVID-19 and overseas travel restrictions for Australian citizens.
Following Adelaide, Barty plans to play in the WTA 500 tournament at Melbourne Park in the week leading up to the Australian Open beginning Feb. 8.
AP source: Astros agree to $7M, 2-year deal with Castro
HOUSTON — Catcher Jason Castro has agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced. The agreement is pending completion of a successful physical.
This will be Castro’s second stint with the team after he was selected in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft by the Astros and spent his first six MLB seasons with the team.
The 33-year-old gives Houston another veteran catcher to play behind starter Martín Maldonado.
Castro played for both the Angels and the Padres last season where he appeared in 27 games and hit .188 with two homers and nine RBIs. He spent the previous three seasons with the Twins where he played 208 games and hit .229.
Hornets starting C Cody Zeller ready to return to action
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets starting center Cody Zeller is expected to return to action Friday night against the Chicago Bulls after missing four weeks with a broken bone in his left hand.
Zeller went through a scrimmage on Wednesday and coach James Borrego on Thursday listed him as probable for the game.
The 7-foot center will not be on a minutes restriction.
Zeller said Thursday that he had no problems in the scrimmage and is ready to play. Given the injury is to his left non-shooting hand, he said he’s not worried about his shot but added his concerns are “mostly catching a pass and rebounding. But it has felt good so far and I’m excited to get back out there.”
Zeller was injured in Charlotte’s season opener on Dec. 23 and has not played since. The Hornets are 6-7 without Zeller in the lineup, and have been repeatedly been outrebound by the opposition.
Robertson agrees to $900,000, one-year deal with Brewers
MILWAUKEE — Utilityman Daniel Robertson has agreed to a $900,000, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that allows him to earn an additional $400,000 in performance bonuses.
Robertson batted .333 with no homers and two RBIs in 17 games with the San Francisco Giants last season while making appearances at shortstop, second base, third base and the outfield. His contract was purchased from Tampa Bay on Aug. 23, and he had $157,808 in prorated earnings during the shortened season.
Negro Leagues roots: Kansas City T-Bones renamed Monarchs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City T-Bones of the independent American Association are being renamed the Kansas City Monarchs after the team that played in the Negro Leagues.
The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum signed a licensing agreement with Mark Brandmeyer’s MaxFun Entertainment, owner of the minor league team.
The original Monarchs were founded in 1920 and won the first Negro League World Series in 1924. The team played in the Negro National League from 1920-31 and the Negro American League from 1937-61, with independent stints from 1932-36 and 1962-65.
“This exciting partnership celebrates Kansas City’s rich baseball heritage and becomes an important extension of the work we’re doing to educate the public about the history of the Negro Leagues,” Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Bob Kendrick said in a statement Thursday.
“We are thrilled that the proud legacy of the great Kansas City Monarchs will take the field again and look forward to sharing our story through a myriad of opportunities made possible through this historic alliance.”
A museum satellite exhibit is planned to travel with the team, which intends to establish a Monarchs youth academy for baseball and softball.
Tennessee moves quickly, hires UCF’s Danny White as new AD
Tennessee has hired UCF athletic director Danny White as the Volunteers’ new athletic director just three days after the firing of football coach Jeremy Pruitt and athletic director Phillip Fulmer’s retirement.
Chancellor Donde Plowman announced the hiring Thursday, noting Tennessee handled this search with urgency but did not provide details on White’s contract. She said officials had enough interest in the position to be able to move quickly.
White will be Tennessee’s fourth different athletic director since Dave Hart took over in September 2011, and his first job will be hiring a new football coach with the Volunteers in the midst of an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations that cost Pruitt his job.
White signed a five-year contract at UCF in March 2020 paying him more than $1 million a year with a $2.5 million buyout if he left for another school before May 11, 2021. It is unclear how the buyout is being handled.
McIlroy starts season-opener in Abu Dhabi with 8-under 64
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy again put himself in contention to win an event where he has had so many near misses, shooting an 8-under 64 Thursday in the first round of the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship.
In 10 appearances in Abu Dhabi, McIlroy has finished second on four occasions and third three times. Apart from one missed cut, he has only one finish outside the top 10 — tied for 11th place in 2008 in his first appearance.
The four-time major champion endured the third winless season of his professional career in 2020, but shrugged off a fog delay of almost three hours to start 2021 with eight birdies.
US forward Sebastian Soto recalled by British club Norwich
American forward Sebastian Soto was recalled to Norwich of the second-tier English Championship on Thursday from his loan to Telstar of the Dutch second tier.
The 20-year-old from Carlsbad, California, has seven goals in 12 appearances or Telstar this season.
Soto scored twice in his U.S. national team debut against Panama in November and also appeared in December’s match against El Salvador.
Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the Premier League ended with a 1-0 loss to Burnley on Thursday in the latest setback of a fading title defense.
Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.
“We lost a game which I think it’s actually impossible to lose,” Klopp told broadcaster Sky Sports. “But we did it, and that’s my fault because my job is to make sure that the boys have the right feelings — the right amount of confidence, they make the right decisions.”
It was Burnley’s first win at Liverpool since 1974 and it leaves Jürgen Klopp’s side six points behind leader Manchester United halfway through its title defense, having not scored in four successive games.
“We had the ball a lot, we created some situations but, in the final moment, obviously our decision-making is not right at the moment, that’s the problem,” Klopp said. “I have to make it clearer. How you come in behind their last line, these kind of things. That’s the job we have to do.”
Frustrations boiled over at the halftime whistle as Barnes reacted angrily to Fabinho appearing to flick out at him, provoking a small melee, but referee Mike Dean only showed the Brazilian a yellow card. Meanwhile Klopp and Burnley manager Sean Dyche had their own heated exchange as they headed down the tunnel.
Barça misses 2 penalties but advances past Cornellà in Copa
MADRID — Ousmane Dembélé scored early in extra time after missing a penalty late in regulation as Barcelona defeated third-division club Cornellà 2-0 in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.
Martin Braithwaite also scored for Barcelona, which had already seen Miralem Pjanic miss a penalty in the first half.
In the Spanish league, Luis Suárez scored twice as leader Atlético Madrid came from behind to defeat Eibar 2-1 and open a seven-point gap to second-place Real Madrid.
Barcelona avoided an upset in the Copa del Rey a day after Madrid lost 2-1 to third-division club Alcoyano in extra time. Atlético had already been stunned by Cornellà in the second round.
Barcelona advanced despite playing without Lionel Messi, who was suspended for two matches after hitting an opponent away from the ball in the team’s 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
Plans for breakaway European Super League spark FIFA warning
Plans by Europe’s richest soccer clubs to launch a new competition worth nearly $5 billion annually jolted FIFA and Champions League organizer UEFA into warning players on Thursday that they would be banned from the World Cup if they take part in such a breakaway league.
FIFA and all six continental confederations issued a statement saying they would not endorse a new so-called European Super League, and that players who participate in such a competition would be banned from playing in major international tournaments — such as the World Cup or continental championships.
The statement was a clear response to proposals that are circulating in European soccer, and which have been seen by The Associated Press, for the creation of a 20-team annual competition that would include 15 top clubs as permanent members. The five other teams would vary each season, although the qualification method has not been determined.
Each of the 15 founding members would get a share of at least 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in initial infrastructure grants. The money would be split among four tiers of clubs, with the top six each getting 350 million euros ($420 million).
Spanish tennis player says she tested positive for COVID-19
MELBOURNE, Australia — A Spanish tennis player ranked in the top 70 who was forced to quarantine in her hotel room after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus on an Australian Open charter flight says she tested positive for COVID-19.
Paula Badosa, a 23-year-old who reached the fourth round at last year’s French Open, wrote Thursday on Twitter that she received her test result for the illness caused by the coronavirus on the seventh day of her hard quarantine.
