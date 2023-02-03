As James nears record, Tuesday’s Lakers game moved to TNT
NEW YORK — The NBA has further adjusted the schedule of nationally televised games with LeBron James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the league’s scoring record.
James is on pace to break the record Tuesday at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That game will now be shown on TNT, a change that forced a reworking of that night’s entire schedule on the network.
TNT was supposed to show Atlanta at New Orleans, followed by Minnesota at Denver. Instead, it’ll show Phoenix at Brooklyn first, followed by the Thunder-Lakers game.
It’s a move that follows the NBA making similar adjustments earlier this week to show James and the Lakers nationally on Saturday, as he presumably moves closer to Abdul-Jabbar. That game was moved up two hours to a 6 p.m. Eastern start. The Lakers-Pelicans game was moved to ESPN2, preceding a national broadcast between Dallas and Golden State at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.
James entered Thursday needing 89 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar, who has been the league’s leading scorer since 1984.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last month in Paris that the league would ensure James’ record-breaking game is shown nationally, as well as making it globally available.
If James doesn’t have the record after Tuesday’s game, his next game is already scheduled for national TV. The Lakers’ home game Feb. 9 against Milwaukee — the team that Abdul-Jabbar started his career with, before he joined the Lakers — will be shown on TNT.
LAFC signs defender Sergi Palencia from Saint-Étienne
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles FC signed Spanish defender Sergi Palencia on Thursday to a two-year contract through the 2024 season.
The 26-year-old Palencia is joining the defending Major League Soccer champions from Saint-Étienne in France’s Ligue 2. His deal with LAFC includes a contract option for 2025.
Palencia was a former teammate of LAFC forward Denis Bouanga at Saint-Étienne, where he appeared in only nine games. He spent the previous two seasons on loan at Leganés in the Spanish second division.
Palencia and new LAFC teammate Ilie Sanchez are both products of Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth academy.
LAFC has undergone significant turnover since winning the franchise’s first title last year. Gareth Bale surprised LAFC by retiring shortly before the start of training camp, and star Colombian forward Cristian “Chicho” Arango moved to Liga MX’s Pachuco on Wednesday in a cost-saving decision that significantly depletes LAFC’s talent and depth up front.
LAFC has an open designated player slot alongside Bouanga and Carlos Vela. The club already added promising 20-year-old Croatian forward Stipe Biuk in the offseason.
Batting champ Arraez beats Marlins in salary arbitration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — AL batting champion Luis Arraez won his arbitration case Thursday and will get a $6.1 million salary from the Miami Marlins, who acquired the All-Star infielder from the Minnesota Twins last month.
Miami argued for $5 million during a hearing Wednesday before John Stout, Mark Burstein and Scott Buchheit. Arraez received a raise from $2.2 million.
Marlins pitcher Jesús Luzardo went to a hearing Thursday and asked for a raise from $715,000 to $2.45 million, while Miami proposed $2.1 million. The case was heard by Stout, Melinda Gordon and Richard Bloch.
Arraez hit .316 with eight homers, 49 RBIs and a .795 OPS last year for Minnesota, starting 61 games at first base, 34 at designated hitter and 31 at second. The 25-year-old was traded on Jan. 20 for starting pitcher Pablo López and a pair of prospects: infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio.
Arraez is eligible for free agency after the 2026 season.
Luzardo, a 25-year-old left-hander, was 4-7 with a 3.32 ERA in 18 starts last year, striking out 120 and walking 35 in 100 1/3 innings. He is 13-18 with a 3.59 ERA in 45 starts and 16 relief appearances over four big league seasons.
Luzardo also is eligible for free agency after the 2026 season.
Bengals’ Mixon charged, reportedly for pointing gun at woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing, according to online court records posted Thursday.
WCPO-TV, which obtained a copy of the warrant, reported that Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman and saying, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.”
The incident occurred on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game, WCPO reported.
Court records did not list an attorney for Mixon.
The 26-year-old Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns this season, his sixth. He also had 60 receptions for 441 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns.
A second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2017, Mixon has spent his entire career with Cincinnati and rushed for career highs of 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.
In 2014, when he was 18, Mixon punched a female Oklahoma student in the face, an attack captured on surveillance video. He was suspended from the football team for a year and entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. He received a deferred sentence and was ordered to perform community service and undergo counseling.
The incident hurt his standing in the draft, with several teams saying they passed on him because of concerns about his character.
Vandersloot latest star to join New York Liberty
NEW YORK — Courtney Vandersloot became the latest star to join the New York Liberty.
Vandersloot, who had played her entire 12-year career with the Chicago Sky, announced Thursday on social media that she would play with the Liberty this season, a day after Breanna Stewart said she’d play in New York.
The moves give New York a potent lineup, with Stewart, Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones making the Liberty an instant championship contender. New York, one of the WNBA’s original franchises, has never won a title.
Vandersloot had announced late Tuesday on social media that she wasn’t returning to Chicago. She has led the league in assists six times and helped the Sky win the 2021 WNBA championship.
Stewart and Vandersloot currently are playing together in Turkey.
They were two of the biggest names in free agency that were expected to change teams. Vandersloot’s former teammate Candace Parker also left the Sky to go to Las Vegas.
Other big name free agents still out there include Brittney Griner, who said she was returning to Phoenix, and Diana Taurasi, who also is expected to continue her career with the Mercury. Nneka Ogwumike and sister Chiney also are free agents and both are expected to go back to Los Angeles.
Other moves on Thursday included Kalani Brown signing with Dallas.
AP sources: Saban talks with Notre Dame’s Rees about OC job
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has spoken with Alabama coach Nick Saban about filling a vacancy on the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff and was scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
Both spoke on condition of anonymity because Saban and Alabama were not making details about their search for a replacement for offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien public. ESPN first reported the talks between Saban and Rees.
O’Brien spent the last two seasons directing the Crimson’s Tide offense and coaching quarterbacks. The former Houston Texans head coach left last month to join Patriots coach Bill Belichick in New England as offensive coordinator. O’Brien was a New England assistant before becoming Penn State head coach in 2012.
Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, has been an assistant at his alma mater since 2017 and offensive coordinator since 2020. He also spent a year with the San Diego Chargers in 2016 before returning to South Bend, Indiana, as quarterbacks coach.
The 30-year-old Rees was wooed by Brian Kelly when he left Notre Dame for LSU and by Miami last year, but decided to stay and work for first-year Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame finished 9-4 last season.
Notre Dame’s offense have been solid statistically under Rees, ranking 45th (last season), 43rd (2021) and 39th (2020) nationally in yards per play.
Alabama will be breaking in a new starting quarterback next season after Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young declared for the NFL draft.
FIA opens application process for new F1 teams
PARIS — Formula One took a step closer to expanding the grid when governing body the FIA launched its application process for prospective new teams on Thursday.
That could favor Andretti Global, for which Michael Andretti is partnering with General Motors’ Cadillac brand. The American alliance has been lobbying the FIA to join F1 but face opposition from current teams worried that an 11th team would dilute their income.
The FIA said on Thursday there was a “high level of interest from a number of potential candidates” but didn’t name any. Prospective candidates will be asked about their environmental credentials and how they would make a “positive societal impact” by joining F1.
“The growth and appeal of the FIA Formula One world championship is at unprecedented levels,” FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a statement.
“The FIA believes the conditions are right for interested parties, which meet the selection criteria, to express a formal interest in entering the championship.”
The FIA didn’t say when applications would close, when it might decide on new teams or when they could start racing, though Ben Sulayem referred to the new engine rules coming in 2026 as a factor attracting interest from potential new teams.
World Cup winner Raphael Varane retires from France team
PARIS — France defender Raphael Varane announced his retirement from the national team on Thursday, the second major player to leave Les Bleus following the World Cup final defeat to Argentina.
The 29-year-old Varane made his debut 10 years ago and played 93 times. He was arguably the tournament’s standout defender when France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
But he fell to the ground exhausted deep into extra time against Argentina in Qatar last December. France lost the final on penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw.
“Representing our magnificent country for a decade has been one of the greatest honors in my life. Every time I wore the blue jersey I felt an immense pride,” Varane wrote on his Instagram page. “The duty of giving everything, of playing with my heart and of winning every time I stepped onto the field. I’ve been thinking about this for a few months and I’ve decided it’s the right time for me to take my international retirement.”
Last month, goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris quit the national team after a record 145 appearances.
France coach Didier Deschamps must rebuild the team without two of his most consistent players heading toward next year’s European Championship.
