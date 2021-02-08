Underway at Australian Open: Serena Williams wins easily
MELBOURNE, Australia — Serena Williams had a wobbly start at the Australian Open — for one game.
After briefly falling behind, Williams swept 10 consecutive games and beat Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 on the first day of the tournament Monday.
The victory marked the start of Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th major title, and as she left the court, she flexed her biceps.
“This was a good start — vintage ‘Rena,” she said. “It’s definitely good. I’m pretty good at pacing myself at a Grand Slam.”
Williams wore a colorful one-legged catsuit, and her game looked flashy, too. She lost only nine points on her serve and hit 16 winners.
Her sister, Venus, won a Grand Slam match for the first time since 2019. Playing in her 21st Australian Open, the elder Williams beat Kirsten Flipkens 7-5, 6-2.
At 40, Venus is the oldest woman in this year’s draw and just the sixth player in her 40s to compete at the Australian Open.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who won the title in Melbourne two years ago, played the opening match in Rod Laver Arena and beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2.
The first tournament of this year’s Grand Slam season began after a three-week delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Physically I feel like everyone, their bodies are shocked, coming in and playing so suddenly after such a long break,” Osaka said. “I think we’re all getting used to it and everyone is just happy to be here.”
That includes the Williams sisters.
“Listen, this is amazing,” Serena said. “Last year was very scary for the world. To be able to do what I love and be able to come out and compete . . . it makes me appreciate the moment even more.”
Canadian Rebecca Marino, a former top-40 player competing in a Grand Slam event for the first time in eight years, beat wild-card entry Kimberly Birrell 6-0, 7-6 (9). Marino was sidelined by depression and a serious foot injury.
In early men’s play, No. 14-seeded Milos Raonic defeated Federico Coria 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. American Reilly Opelka hit 18 aces and beat Lu Yen-hsun 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Serena Williams overpowered Siegemund, moved well and saved one of her best shots for the final game, racing forward to flip an off-balance backhand off her shoestrings for a cross-court winner.
For the past four years, Williams has been trying to equal Australian Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles. Williams’ most recent Grand Slam championship came at Melbourne in 2017.
Osaka drew a potential tough opening opponent in Pavlyuchenkova, a Russian ranked 39th who reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne three of the past four years.
But Osaka breezed through the first set in 21 minutes and barely slowed after that. She finished with more winners than errors and lost only five points on her first serve.
Up to 30,000 fans — about 50% of capacity — will be allowed on the tournament site, but seats were mostly empty for the early matches on a cool day.
“I’m just really happy to see people in the stands,” Osaka said.
Rio Grande Valley coach Lew Hill dies day after final game
EDINBURG, Texas — Texas Rio Grande Valley coach Lew Hill died Sunday, a day after coaching what was his final game, the university said.
Hill, who was 55, was in his fifth season as coach of the Vaqueros, who lost 77-75 against Texas Southern on Saturday night.
The school said the cause of death was not known, and didn’t provide any other details.
Hill took over at Rio Grande Valley in 2016-17, right after going to the NCAA Final Four as an assistant coach on Lon Kruger’s staff at Oklahoma. Hill was an assistant for Kruger with the Sooners from 2011-16 after seven seasons with Kruger at UNLV (2004-11).
“Words cannot describe how any of us feel right now. Everyone in our department is devastated by this news,” Rio Grande Valley athletic director Chasse Conque said. “Coach Hill was an incredible human being. He was my close friend and a trusted colleague. He cared deeply about those around him, from his family, to his players, to his staff and really, everyone in the department and at UTRGV.”
The school said it would name an acting head coach soon, and make a determination on the status of upcoming games.
“This is a tragic loss, not only for the UTRGV community but for the entire Rio Grande Valley community,” school president Guy Bailey said. “Coach Hill was very involved in the community and always had a knack for making everyone he met feel special.”
AP source: OF Albert Almora agrees to contract with Mets
NEW YORK — Outfielder Albert Almora has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
Almora, 26, plays primarily center field and joins a Mets outfield group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Guillermo Heredia and José Martínez.
Almora became a free agent when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .167 with one RBI in 30 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, down from a .236 average, a career-best 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 2019.
Georgia-Texas A&M, Florida-Tennessee postponed
The Southeastern Conference has postponed two men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday night.
The league on Sunday announced the postponement of the Georgia-Texas A&M and Florida-Tennessee games, citing a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and No. 22 Florida programs.
Makeup dates for the two games have not been determined.
Georgia will visit No. 11 Tennessee on Wednesday night. That game was initially scheduled for Wednesday, March 3.
Friedrich wins 7th consecutive 2-man world bobsled title
ALTENBERG, Germany — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich left no doubt on his way to a seventh consecutive world two-man bobsled championship.
Friedrich simply rolled to another title, teaming with brakeman Alexander Schueller to win gold on Sunday over fellow Germans Johannes Lochner and Eric Franke by 2.05 seconds.
Friedrich’s four-run time was 3 minutes, 39.78 seconds, and he pulled off the biggest rout in a world bobsled championship race since Germany’s Sandra Kiriasis won the women’s title also by 2.05 seconds in 2007.
Lochner and Franke finished in 3:41.83, and Hans Peter Hannighofer and Christian Roeder were third in 3:42.01 to finish off a German medals sweep.
Friedrich has won every world two-man title since 2013. World championships aren’t held in Olympic years; Friedrich also won the two-man and four-man gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
Friedrich now has 10 world championships, including his three victories in four-man. He will be the favorite in four-man next weekend when the world championships resume, with men’s skeleton, women’s skeleton and women’s monobob remaining on the schedule as well.
