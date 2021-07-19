Vela, Rossi score as LAFC beats Real Salt Lake 2-1
LOS ANGELES — Carlos Vela scored in the 79th minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night.
LAFC (6-4-3) has won three games in a row — for the first time since the 2019 season — and four of its last five.
Kim Moon-Hwan lofted an entry from the right wing to the far post where Vela sliced a rising side-netter past goalkeeper David Ochoa to cap the scoring. It was the first career MLS assist for the 25-year-old Moon-Hwan.
The 20-year-old Ochoa matched his career high with eight saves — including a shot from point-blank range by Diego Rossi in the 55th minute and made a diving stop of a penalty kick by Vela in the 60th minute — as LAFC racked up 29 shots.
Rossi scored on a give-and-go with José Cifuentes to make it 1-0 in the 10th minute and Aaron Herrera scored his first MLS goal in the 18th for Real Salt Lake (4-4-4).
LAFC’s Jesús David Murillo was shown a yellow card in the 62nd minute, his fifth of the season, resulting in a 1-game suspension that will be served Wednesday against the Portland Timbers.
Seamus Power outlasts J.T. Poston in Barbasol Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Seamus Power won the Barbasol Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, beating J.T. Poston with a tap-in par on the sixth hole of a playoff.
Poston drove into the water that lines the right side of the par-4 18th at Keene Trace and made a bogey on the final extra hole. Power hit the fairway, played his second to 12 feet and two-putted for the victory.
Power birdied the par-3 16th and the 18th in regulation for a 5-under 67, with the 34-year-old Irishman posting at 21-under 267 while Poston was squandering the lead behind him.
Poston had a double bogey on the par-5 15th after driving an inch out of bounds to the left, and followed with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th. He parred the final two holes for 70.
On the first extra hole, Power holed an 18-foot birdie chip from the collar of the 18th green and Poston matched him with a 10-foot putt. They matched pars on the next four holes, on No. 18 again, then twice on the par-3 17th, and again on 18.
Because the tournament was played opposite the British Open, Power did not earn a spot in Masters with the victory.
The 28-year-old Poston missed a chance for his second PGA Tour title. He won the 2019 Wyndham Championship in his home state of North Carolina.
Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder finished a stroke out of the playoff, each shooting 65.
James Hahn followed a career-best 70 with a 70 to tie for fifth at 19 under with Patrick Rodgers (67), Henrik Norlander (67), Ryan Armour (68), Mito Pereira (67) and Luke List (71). Hahn bogeyed the final two holes.
Hamilton roars back to win British GP after Verstappen crash
SILVERSTONE, England — Lewis Hamilton roared back from a first-lap incident that sent championship leader Max Verstappen to the hospital and overcame a 10-second penalty to win the British Grand Prix and reignite his title defense on Sunday.
The seven-time champion won at his home track to snap a run of five races without a victory and slash the gap to Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ championship from 33 points to eight.
“Did I think that we would ever be back in the title fight? I prayed and hoped for it but I thought that it would be a long slog to try and regain any of the points,” Hamilton said. “We’re now closer, he’s still got quite a few points ahead but the race is on.”
This season’s title battle boiled over on one of the hottest days of the year, in front of 140,000 fans at a packed Silverstone, with the terrifying incident that saw the race red-flagged and Hamilton given a penalty.
And the 23-year-old Verstappen fuming in hospital in Coventry.
“Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this,” Verstappen posted on Twitter. “The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track.
“Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on.”
Verstappen left the hospital later Sunday “without any major injuries,” his Red Bull team said.
US women earn first exhibition win, routing Nigeria 93-62
LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson scored 16 points and Breanna Stewart added 14 to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 93-62 on Sunday in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune-up for both teams.
The U.S. rebounded after dropping consecutive exhibition games for the first time since 2011 with losses to the WNBA All-Stars and Australia earlier this week.
The Americans got off to a strong start, racing out to a 20-4 lead. After shooting 2 for 18 from behind the 3-point arc in the loss to Australia, the U.S. pounded the ball inside early and often against Nigeria. The first 10 points came from A’ja Wilson and Brittney Griner.
The U.S. led 29-15 after one quarter as Stewart had 10 points. Griner took over in the second quarter to help the Americans extend the lead to 55-34 at the half. Nigeria never made a run in the second half against the U.S., which was missing Diana Taurasi for the third straight exhibition game as she recovers from a hip injury.
She said Saturday that she’d be ready for the Olympics.
Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for virus
U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the Coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.
“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff tweeted on Sunday.
“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.”
The 17-year-old lost to Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court in the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this month. It was the second time she had lost at that stage after her breakthrough run at the All England Club in 2019.
Gauff is No. 25 in the WTA rankings.
“We were saddened to learn that Coco Gauff has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore be unable to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” the U.S. Tennis Association said in a statement.
“We wish her the best as she deals with this unfortunate situation and hope to see her back on the courts very soon. We know Coco will join all of us in rooting on the other Team USA members who will be traveling to Japan and competing in the coming days.”
The Olympics start on Friday in Tokyo and run until Aug. 8.
Mets place deGrom on IL with forearm tightness
PITTSBURGH — The New York Mets will place right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness, manager Luis Rojas announced on Sunday.
The Mets ace first experienced the tightness before the All-Star Game and determined on Friday that he would be unable to make his scheduled start on Sunday. Taijuan Walker will replace him against Pittsburgh.
DeGrom underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed the issue is in his forearm and that there is no structural damage to his elbow. Rojas said the injury is not related to the forearm flexor injury that deGrom had earlier this season.
“I’m frustrated,” deGrom said. “I don’t know what else to say. I guess it’s good news whenever structurally, everything looks good, but ... the level of frustration now is really high.”
He has also battled through back, lat and shoulder injuries this season, but has maintained a major league-best 1.08 ERA.
The Mets have not announced a corresponding transaction and Rojas said the team does not yet have a plan for who will start the first two games of a series at Cincinnati starting Monday.
The IL stint will be backdated. He will be eligible to return July 25, in the midst of a stretch of 18 games in 17 days for the Mets.
Atlanta United fires coach Heinze after disappointing start
ATLANTA — Atlanta United’s disappointing 2021 record has cost coach Gabriel Heinze his job.
Atlanta United fired Heinze on Sunday. Assistant coach Rob Valentino was named interim head coach.
Atlanta United said “a variety of issues relating to the day-to-day leadership of the team” led to the change. Certainly the team’s record was a factor. Atlanta United is 2-4-7 and 10th in the Eastern Conference.
“This was certainly not a decision we wanted to make at this point in our season, but it was the right one for the club,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a statement.
“Gabi is a talented coach and is undeniably passionate about his craft and the sport of soccer. We are grateful to him for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”
Heinze joined Atlanta United in 2020 after less than three full years at Argentine club Velez Sarsfield.
