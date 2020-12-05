New York Liberty win WNBA draft lottery again
The New York Liberty have the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft for the second consecutive year, winning the lottery Friday.
The Liberty had the best chance to win the lottery at 44.2%. Atlanta was second at 27.6%. Dallas third 17.8% and Indiana fourth at 10.4%. The WNBA determines its percentages on the two-year record of the four participants.
Unlike last season when New York took Sabrina Ionescu with the top pick, there is no clear-cut consensus choice as the No. 1 this year with a host of talented seniors, including Louisville’s Dana Evans, UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere, Arizona’s Aari McDonald and Tennessee’s Rennia Davis leading the way.
It could get more complicated though as the NCAA granted all basketball players an extra season of eligibility because of COVID-19 so all four could decide to go back to school next year.
Dallas will pick second with Atlanta third and Indiana fourth.
Dallas will have three of the first seven picks as the Wings also hold the fifth pick and seventh pick through trades made over the last few years. Phoenix has the sixth pick. Chicago, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Seattle and Las Vegas close out the first round.
The lottery teams were the same as last season.
SEC revamps December schedule to make up for postponed games
The Southeastern Conference has announced a revamped schedule for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, including Vanderbilt’s game at No. 11 Georgia that could not be played as scheduled on Saturday because of Coronavirus concerns.
The rescheduled games announced Friday were made necessary following postponements due to the SEC’s COVID-19 protocols.
Vanderbilt was forced to postpone Saturday’s game at Georgia because the Commodores’ roster fell below minimum requirements. The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 19.
With Vanderbilt’s specialists unable to participate at Missouri last week due to the COVID-19 protocols, Sarah Fuller made history as the first woman to play in a Power Five conference game. Fuller kicked off to open the second half of Missouri’s 41-0 win and was expected to be in uniform again for the game against Georgia.
The COVID-19 concerns are not limited to the SEC.
No. 3 Ohio State appeared to be on track to play after school officials canceled last week’s trip to Illinois due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Ohio State said Friday in a statement it was prepared to travel Friday to East Lansing, Michigan, for its Saturday game against Michigan State.
No. 13 Oklahoma also appears set to get back on the field after its game last week against West Virginia was postponed. The Sooners host Baylor on Saturday.
This week, 12 of 56 games scheduled were postponed or canceled. That number of percentage is down from recent weeks and included Washington at No. 17 USC, which was pushed back from Friday to Sunday. It also includes No. 25 Liberty being unable to play at No. 12 Coastal Carolina. No. 8 BYU has stepped into to replace the Flames, who had COVID-19 issues.
AP Source: NHL now focusing on mid-January season start date
Time has all but run out on the NHL’s hope to start the season Jan. 1, with the league and NHL Players’ Association now focusing their discussions on opening play in mid-January, a person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press on Friday.
A mid-January start date has become more realistic given the number of issues that need to be resolved before players can begin traveling to their home cities, according to the person who spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.
The two sides still need to agree on a schedule, with the current working plan featuring between 52 and 56 regular-season games. There has also been talk of a buffer being worked into the schedule in the event games are postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the person said.
Without going into detail, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The AP “various similar concepts are being discussed” when asked about the 52- or 56-game schedule and mid-January start.
Minnesota advances to Western final, beating Sporting KC 3-0
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kevin Molino scored twice in the first half and Minnesota United advanced to the MLS Western Conference finals, beating Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Thursday night.
Fourth-seeded Minnesota will play at No. 2 seed Seattle on Monday night for a spot in the MLS Cup finals.
Bakaye Dibassy also scored, and Emanuel Reynoso assists on all three goals.
Molino opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a run up the left side to finish a feed from Reynoso. Eight minutes later, Molino wrapped his right foot around Reynoso’s chip pass with just enough pace to get it past goalkeeper Tim Melia.
Dibassy made it 3-0 with a header to finish Reynoso’s corner in the 39th minute.
Buffalo yet to be informed by MAC it has clinched East title
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The undefeated Buffalo Bulls are awaiting word from the Mid-American Conference as to whether they have, in fact, clinched the East Division title after their game at Ohio was canceled and declared a no contest on Friday.
Athletic director Mark Alnutt said he believes Buffalo “has a great case to make” to be division champions, but added he likely won’t get an official ruling from the conference until early next week. That’s a switch after school officials indicated earlier in the day that Buffalo had clinched the division title and a berth in the conference championship game in Detroit in two weeks.
The game at Ohio on Saturday was canceled because the Bobcats’ roster was depleted as a result of players testing positive for COVID-19.
Buffalo is 4-0, and needed a win over Ohio (2-1) to clinch the title. With one game left for both schools after this weekend, Ohio was the only division rival in position to mathematically still win the East.
Louisville cancels game after positive test
Louisville has canceled its men’s basketball game Friday against UNC Greensboro and paused team activities indefinitely following a positive COVID-19 test within the program and subsequent quarantining and contract tracing.
The preceding game scheduled between Duquesne and Winthrop at the Cardinals’ KFC Yum! Center home arena also has been canceled because of Coronavirus-related issues, a release stated Thursday night.
The release added that no determination has been made on Louisville’s game Wednesday night at No. 4 Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge or its Dec. 16 Atlantic Coast Conference opener against North Carolina State.
The positive test among “Tier 1” individuals — involving student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff — was detected during a team test Thursday. Three tests are conducted weekly per ACC protocols.
Doubling up: Some NBA teams to stay longer in road cities
Some NBA teams are going to have longer-than-usual road trips to certain cities this season.
The league released the schedule for the first half of its truncated 72-game season on Friday. The schedule includes something that hardly ever would have been the case in recent years — teams taking a trip someplace and playing two games there before moving on to another city or heading back home.
It’s by design, with the NBA doing so to limit the amount of actual travel this season as teams look for any edge in the quest to stay healthy during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Teams still play half of their games on the road, of course. But the mileage that teams save by playing twice in one place adds up quickly — examples included the Los Angeles Lakers playing twice at San Antonio in a three-day span on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, and Toronto playing both of its road games for the season at Indiana on a back-to-back dates, Jan. 24 and 25.
Marv Marinovich, former USC football captain, dies at 81
LOS ANGELES — Marv Marinovich, who captained Southern California’s national championship football team in 1962 and famously employed his strength and conditioning methods to groom son Todd into becoming quarterback for the Trojans, has died. He was 81.
The university said he died Thursday of natural causes in Mission Viejo.
Marinovich grew up in the Northern California city of Watsonville. He moved south and attended Santa Monica College, where the team went undefeated and won the 1958 national junior-college championship. From there, he transferred to USC.
Marinovich lettered for the Trojans in 1959, 1961 and 1962 as a two-way lineman. The 1962 team went 11-0, including a 42-37 victory over Wisconsin in the 1963 Rose Bowl, where Marinovich was ejected for fighting. As a senior that year, he was named the team’s most inspirational player and was chosen to play in the Hula Bowl.
Tokyo Olympics delay costs may reach $2.8 billion
TOKYO — The cost of the postponement for the Tokyo Olympics could reach about $2.8 billion, according to figures released Friday by the Tokyo organizing committee, the Tokyo city government and Japan’s national government.
The numbers are in line with estimates made in Japan since the Olympics were postponed eight months ago. The games are now set to open on July 23, 2021.
About two-thirds of the added costs are being picked up by the two government entities, with the other one-third going to the privately funded organizing committee.
Few of Tokyo’s added costs — or the overall costs — are covered by the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee, which relies largely on public coffers to hold its events. Its revenue is generated largely by selling broadcast rights and sponsorships.
Ravens place QB Robert Griffin III on injured reserve
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Quarterback Robert Griffin III has been placed on injured reserve by the Baltimore Ravens, leaving Trace McSorley as the backup when Lamar Jackson comes off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Griffin started Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and hurt his hamstring in the second quarter. He remained in the game until the injury became too much to bear and was replaced by McSorley in the fourth quarter of a 19-14 loss.
Griffin must miss at least three games.
The Ravens activated four players off the COVID-19 list on Friday, but Jackson wasn’t one of them. The reigning NFL MVP tested positive last Thursday, but the Ravens hope he will be back in time to play against Dallas on Tuesday night.
Raiders will be without injured RB Josh Jacobs vs. Jets
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without leading rusher Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram for this week’s game against the winless New York Jets.
Coach Jon Gruden said Friday that the two won’t make the trip to New York because of Jacobs’ injured ankle and Abram’s injured knee.
Gruden had hoped both would be able to play this week but it wasn’t possible and now he hopes the injuries don’t linger even longer.
Johnson part of all-star Action Express lineup for Rolex 24
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson will open his first year of semi-retirement by racing the Rolex 24 at Daytona as part of an Action Express Racing lineup revealed Friday that should be among the best in the field.
The seven-time NASCAR champion will be paired with Simon Pagenaud, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller in the marquee IMSA sports car event considered the unofficial opener of the racing season. The 24-hour endurance race at Daytona International Speedway draws drivers from all over the world in a quest to collect the Rolex watches awarded to the winners.
Action Express will field a special, second Cadillac DPi-V.R for the star-studded lineup. It will be the No. 48, Johnson’s number, and sponsored by Ally, which funded the final two seasons of his NASCAR career. The entry is being fielded in conjunction with Hendrick Motorsports.
MLB executive, ex-pitcher Young joins hometown Rangers as GM
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers hired Chris Young as executive vice president and general manager Friday, bringing the Major League Baseball executive home to work under president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, the club’s GM since 2005.
Young pitched 13 seasons in the majors, the first two with the Rangers after the 6-foot-10 two-sport standout grew up in Dallas and played baseball and basketball at Princeton. The 41-year-old had been with MLB since May 2018.
The return to Texas comes after Young interviewed for the GM opening with the New York Mets, who recently abandoned an effort to hire a president of baseball operations to focus on the GM search.
Young was the senior vice president in charge of on-field operations and the umpires with MLB. He worked closely with the Rangers on baseball issues related to construction of Globe Life Field, which opened this past season.
AP source: Twins, closer Rogers agree to $6 million contract
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and closer Taylor Rogers agreed to terms Thursday on a $6 million, one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been finalized.
Rogers compiled a 4.05 ERA in 21 appearances with nine saves and two blown chances during the abbreviated 60-game season.
The left-hander was the last remaining Minnesota player eligible for arbitration, meaning the Twins have no proposed salaries to exchange with agents this winter and won’t have to worry about heading to any hearings. They declined Wednesday to offer 2021 contracts to left fielder Eddie Rosario and reliever Matt Wisler, making them free agents. The team also reached one-year deals with starting pitcher José Berríos ($5.6 million salary plus $500,000 signing bonus), center fielder Byron Buxton ($5,125,000), reliever Tyler Duffey ($2.2 million), catcher Mitch Garver ($1,875,000) and reliever Caleb Thielbar ($650,000).
Rogers took a step back this season after notching 30 saves with 90 strikeouts over 69 innings in 2019. With Wisler, Sergio Romo and Tyler Clippard now free agents and Trevor May signed with the New York Mets, the Twins will have some setup roles to fill for bridges to Duffey and Rogers.
Rogers, who turns 30 this month, has a career 3.12 ERA with 302 strikeouts in 274 1/3 innings. He was an 11th-round draft pick by the Twins in 2012.
Former Yankees affiliate shuts down, sues Major League club
NEW YORK — A minor league baseball team once affiliated with the New York Yankees has shut down and filed a lawsuit accusing the Yankees violating an agreement that it would never abandon the farm club.
The owners of the Staten Island Yankees announced in a statement Thursday that with “great regret, we must cease operations.” They also said they were suing the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball “to hold those entities accountable for false promises” that they would always keep the team as a farm club.
Browns’ Garrett said COVID ‘kicked my butt, now I’m back’
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett pushes, shoves and fights 300-pound offensive linemen on a nearly daily basis for a living. A microscopic virus flattened him.
“Kicked my butt,” the Browns star said Friday. “Now I’m back.”
Speaking for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 last month and missing Cleveland’s past two games, Garrett said he experienced moderate symptoms while sick and that he worried about long-term health issues.
“I lost my smell for almost two weeks, had the body aches, headaches, my eyes were hurting, coughing, sneezing, fever,” he said. “I was in pain.”
Garrett was activated from the COVID list Tuesday, returned to practice the past two days, and despite some stiffness on his first day back on the field, he’s ready to play Sunday when the Browns (8-3) continue their playoff push against the Tennessee Titans (8-3).
Jets place LG Alex Lewis on non-football injury list
NEW YORK — The New York Jets placed left guard Alex Lewis on the non-football injury list Friday.
Lewis had already been ruled out for the team’s game Sunday against Las Vegas for what coach Adam Gase called “an organizational decision.”
Lewis is dealing with some off-field issues, two people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly discussed details of the situation due to privacy issues.
Dolphins QB Tagovailoa questionable for Bengals game
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati because of a thumb injury that forced him to miss last week’s victory over the New York Jets.
Tagovailoa has been limited in practice since hurting the thumb on his throwing hand during a workout Nov. 25. Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tagovailoa last week and threw two touchdown passes.
Running back Matt Breida was placed on the reserve-COVID 19 list Friday, causing further uncertainty at a position hard hit by injuries.
Giants QB Daniel Jones doubtful for Seahawks game on Sunday
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practiced on a limited basis on Friday and has been listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle.
Jones, who was injured last weekend against Cincinnati, did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday.
If Jones cannot play, Colt McCoy will start for the Giants (4-7), who are riding a three-game winning streak that has put them in first place in the NFC East. The Seahawks (8-3) lead the NFC West.
Saunders retains WBO super middle title beating Murray
LONDON— Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray after a unanimous points win at Wembley Arena on Friday.
Saunders, in his first fight in a year, was too sharp and strong for the durable 38-year-old Murray, who was hurt several times throughout the all-English contest.
Murray went down under a barrage of punches in the fourth round but appeared to have lost his balance and no knockdown was given.
Saunders extended his unbeaten record to 30-0. Murray fell to 39-6-1.
Jamie Donaldson tied for lead after 63 at South African Open
SUN CITY, South Africa — Jamie Donaldson took a share of the lead after two rounds at the South African Open on Friday with a 9-under 63, one shot off the course record.
The Welshman, a Ryder Cup player, made 10 birdies at Gary Player Country Club and only a bogey on the par-4 No. 4 prevented him from equaling Lee Westwood’s course record from 2011. He finished with a pair of birdies.
Donaldson joined South African player Christiaan Bezuidenhout (67) at the top of the leaderboard at 10 under overall.
Andy Sullivan takes 2-stroke lead into final round in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Andy Sullivan shot a 4-under 68 Friday and will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Golf in Dubai Championship.
The Englishman, who a day earlier had come within a stroke of tying the European Tour record for the lowest 36-hole score, made five birdies to go 21 under overall after three rounds at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Matt Wallace (67) was two strokes off the lead heading into Saturday.
Ukrainian tennis player banned in match-fixing case
LONDON — Ukrainian tennis player Stanislav Poplavskyy has been given a lifetime ban for participating in match-fixing activities, the Tennis Integrity Unit said Friday.
The TIU said Poplavskyy took part in match-fixing and “courtsiding” activities on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019.
Courtsiding involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes and is prohibited.
Poplavskyy, who had a highest ATP ranking of 440, also facilitated courtsiding and failed “to report multiple approaches asking him to contrive matches,” the TIU said.
Ski events canceled at 2022 Beijing Olympic venues
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland — The International Ski Federation canceled several events in China on Friday that were supposed to test the venues for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, including next year’s snowboarding world championships.
FIS cited travel restrictions amid the Coronavirus pandemic, “including a current mandatory 14-day quarantine for all international visitors” in China.
Napoli renames stadium in honor of Maradona
NAPLES, Italy — Italian club Napoli renamed its stadium in honor of former captain Diego Maradona on Friday.
The Naples city council unanimously approved the change of name from Stadio San Paolo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
“Napoli is delighted about today’s decision,” the club said in a brief online statement.
Maradona died last week aged 60 in his native Argentina. Fans gathered in their thousands at Napoli’s stadium to mourn him, leaving candles, flowers, pictures and notes.
Piatek helps Hertha beat 10-man Union 3-1 in Berlin derby
BERLIN — Hertha Berlin substitute Krzysztof Piatek scored twice for a 3-1 win over 10-man Union Berlin in their Bundesliga derby on Friday.
Robert Andrich was sent off for a dangerous challenge just three minutes after Taiwo Awoniyi gave them a 20th-minute lead.
Hertha defender Peter Pekarik equalized on a rebound in the 51st an Piatek scored twice in three minutes to give Hertha its first home win of the season.
The buildup was dominated by Hertha’s move under cover of darkness on Monday to plant about 60,000 flags around the German capital’s 12 districts. No fans were allowed to attend the game due to a lockdown aimed at bringing Coronavirus numbers under control.
The streets in and around the Olympiastadion were deserted. Normally there would have been thousands of fans milling around in anticipation of the match, lubricating their singing voices with mulled wine, sausages and beer.
Stewards checking journalists’ credentials complained of boredom ahead of what remains one of the highlights of the season for both clubs.
Marseille beats Nimes 2-0 to move to 2nd in French league
NIMES, France — Marseille defeated southern rival Nimes 2-0 to move to second in the French league on Friday with a game in hand.
Andre Villas-Boas’ side had to wait till the 57th minute for the opening goal when Álvaro González set up Darío Benedetto.
The visitors’ task was made easier when Nimes midfielder Andrés Cubas was sent off in the 77th for his second yellow card after fouling Morgan Sanson three minutes after his first booking.
Valère Germain sealed the result in the 84th to help Marseille move just one point behind Paris Saint-Germain having played a game less than the defending champion.
PSG plays at Montpellier on Saturday.
Celta beats Athletic 2-0 to keep momentum in Spanish league
MADRID — Hugo Mallo and Iago Aspas scored second-half goals as Celta Vigo defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 for consecutive wins in the Spanish league on Friday.
The pair of victories came after an eight-match winless streak that left the Vigo team in the relegation zone. It moved to 14th in the standings.
It was the first loss after three straight home wins for Athletic, which stayed in ninth place. The Basque Country team had outscored its opponents 8-1 in those wins at home.
Mallo put Celta on the board with a header in the 61st minute and Aspas sealed the victory after a mistake by Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón in the 78th.
Atlético Madrid can take the lead for the first time with a home win against Valladolid on Saturday. Current leader Real Sociedad visits Alavés on Sunday. Also on Saturday, fourth-placed Real Madrid visits fifth-placed Sevilla and Barcelona visits Cádiz.
Replacement driver fastest in practices for Sakhir GP
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Lewis Hamilton’s replacement driver set the fastest times in both practice sessions for the Sakhir Grand Prix on his debut on Friday.
George Russell, given his chance with Mercedes after Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19, finished ahead of Max Verstappen in both sessions on the desert track under floodlights. The Red Bull driver was 0.128 seconds behind in the second, when Sergio Perez was 0.153 back in third.
Hamilton, who has already clinched the season-long Formula One championship, is self-isolating for 10 days and could also miss the final race in Abu Dhabi next weekend.
Russell has bigger feet than Hamilton and had to squeeze into size 10 racing boots rather than his usual size 11.
