California Crush holding tryout combine on Sunday
The California Crush Women’s Professional Football team wants you to “come get crushed” at a tryout combine on Sunday at 8 a.m. at Tierra Bonita Park, 44910 27th St. East, Lancaster.
It is also the first day of filming for “Hard Knocks,” which will feature the California Crush as they build their team.
Check-in and number registration begins at 8 a.m. (do not be late), with a coaches introduction scheduled for 8:45 a.m.
The combine portion of the event will begin at 9 a.m. with a 40-yard dash, push-ups, vertical jump, broad jump, 5/10/5 shuttle run and “L” shuttle.
Tryouts will begin at 10 a.m. with drills by position: Quarterbacks and wide receivers; running backs; offensive line; defensive line; linebackers and defensive backs; and kickers and punters.
Players will need to wear football cleats, black shorts or leggings and a white top with a sports bra.
For more information, visit comegetcrushed.com.
Chargers WR Mike Williams questionable due to knee injury
COSTA MESA — Wide receiver Mike Williams is questionable for the Los Angeles Chargers’ key AFC matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday due to a knee injury.
Coach Brandon Staley said Williams’ knee had some swelling after last Sunday’s 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns. Williams, who had a career-high 165 yards on eight receptions and two touchdowns in that game, did not practice all week, but Staley said he is hoping Williams’ status becomes more clear before the team leaves for Baltimore on Saturday.
“We just tried to be careful with him this week at the beginning of the week, make sure that he’s feeling his best for Sunday,” Staley said.
Williams is fifth in the league in receiving yards (571) and tied for eighth in receptions with 31. With Keenan Allen’s 34 catches, the Chargers are the only team in the NFL to have two receivers with 31 receptions or more.
If Williams is unable to play, Jalen Guyton could get the start, with rookie Joshua Palmer seeing additional playing time.
Linebacker Drue Tranquill is out due to a pectoral injury, while safety Nasir Adderley (hip) is questionable.
Both teams come into the game 4-1 and are leading their respective divisions.
Basilashvili beats Tsitsipas to reach Indian Wells semis
INDIAN WELLS — Nikoloz Basilashvili outlasted No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 Friday to move into the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open with the biggest win of his career.
Basilashvili next plays either No. 3 Alexander Zverev or American Taylor Fritz, who met in a later quarterfinal at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
The women’s semifinals Friday night featured Victoria Azarenka against Jelena Ostapenko and Ons Jabeur against Paula Badosa.
Ranked 36th in the world, Basilashvili’s previous biggest win came over then-No. 4 Juan Martin del Potro in the final at Beijing in 2018.
The 29-year-old from Georgia beat Tsitsipas for the first time in three tries. Ranked third, Tsitsipas has a leading 54 wins on the ATP Tour this year.
Basilashvili held at love to win the first set before Tsitsipas cruised through the second set.
In the third, Tsitsipas fell behind the baseline chasing a shot in the third game and came up limping. But the Greek shook it off and went on to break Basilashvili and then held for a 3-2 lead.
Basilashvili won three straight games for a 5-3 lead. Tsitsipas served three aces to trail 5-4. Basilashvili pulled out an ace of his own to set up match point and produced another big serve that Tsitsipas couldn’t return to close out the match in just over two hours.
Giants QB Daniel Jones cleared to play against the Rams
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Less than a week after sustaining a scary concussion against the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Jones was a full participant in practice on Friday, the next-to-last step in the NFL concussion protocol. He was examined by an independent neurological consultant after the workout and cleared to play in the game at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants (1-4) will not have running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the lineup against the Rams. They were hurt in the same game as Jones and were ruled out.
Barkley has a sprained left ankle and Golladay has a knee injury. Neither practiced this week.
The Giants also listed left tackle Andrew Thomas as questionable with a foot injury. He did not play last week. Wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) and guard Ben Bredeson (hand) also are questionable.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard and safety Jabrill Peppers are expected to return from hamstring injuries.
Jones increased his workload throughout the practice week, from a non-participant Wednesday to limited work yesterday to a normal load Friday. Jones was not allowed to talk to the media this week because he was in the protocol. He was hurt in a goal-line collision just before halftime.
Seahawks to put Wilson on injured reserve; Carson out again
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will place quarterback Russell Wilson on injured reserve and are considering a similar move with running back Chris Carson after ruling him out of Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh due to a lingering neck issue.
Pete Carroll said Friday that Wilson will go on IR as he recovers from surgery on his right middle finger. That will keep Wilson sidelined until at least Nov. 14, when Seattle returns from its bye week with a game at Green Bay. Wilson has started every game of his career — 165 games regular season and playoffs combined — until now.
The Week 10 matchup with the Packers will be five weeks following Wilson’s surgery. Geno Smith will start this week for the Seahawks.
“I’m hoping that he’ll feel really comfortable in the game, because he looks great in practice and everything’s gone well,” Carroll said of Smith.
While the move with Wilson was expected once he underwent surgery, there is growing concern about the availability of Carson. The Seahawks were hoping Carson would return Sunday after missing last week with a neck issue but he wasn’t able to practice late this week.
Carroll said injured reserve is a consideration for Carson.
Cardinals acquire tight end Zach Ertz in trade with Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — Zach Ertz had the unique opportunity to play one more game in Philadelphia, knowing he would be traded to the Arizona Cardinals.
He scored a touchdown, spiked the ball and cried for 30 minutes at his locker after the Eagles lost to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
On Friday, the deal was official. The Eagles sent the three-time Pro Bowl tight end to the undefeated Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.
“This is home. Philadelphia is home,” Ertz said, choking up a few times during an emotional video conference. “These people love their team, they love the Eagles, they love their players. This city loves their players. And they want to see us succeed as much if not more than we want to succeed. And so for me, it’s what I loved about this place.”
Ertz, who caught the winning touchdown TD pass in the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over New England that brought the only Super Bowl victory to Philadelphia, already said goodbye to the city after last season but wasn’t traded in the offseason. He’s in the final year of his contract and his negotiations for an extension turned his relationship with the organization into an acrimonious one at times.
Still, Ertz showed up to training camp, vowed to put any bitterness in the past and played hard, as usual.
AP source: No one else in NFL cited with email violations
The NFL has found no other current team or league personnel to have sent emails containing racist, homophobic or misogynistic language similar to messages written by Jon Gruden that led to his resignation as Las Vegas Raiders coach, according to a person familiar with the documents.
The person familiar with the investigation as well as emails told The Associated Press on Friday that the league “did not identify other areas and other individuals it has to contact at club leadership or league leadership levels.” The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not publicly released what is in the 650,000 emails the independent investigators collected during an investigation of sexual harassment and other workplace conditions at the Washington Football Team.
“The NFL did not identify any problems anywhere near what you saw with Jon Gruden,” the person said. The person did not address any other areas of potential issues found in the emails beyond similarities with Gruden’s comments.
Gruden resigned Monday as Raiders coach after the denigrating comments expressed in emails written from 2011-18 to then-Washington club executive Bruce Allen were reported. Gruden was not in the NFL during those years, when he was an analyst for ESPN.
The NFL would conduct a probe of Allen, who was fired in December 2019, should he attempt to return to the league, the person said.
The NFL also has categorized comparisons of Gruden’s correspondences with Allen to those by top league counsel Jeff Pash as a mischaracterization. The person said that the league finds those emails “in a different category” as a part of Pash’s job, and “appropriate.”
Chicago Cubs hire Carter Hawkins as general manager
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs hired Carter Hawkins as general manager on Friday, dipping into Cleveland’s front office in an effort to bolster their own player development system.
The 37-year-old Hawkins spent 14 seasons with Cleveland, including the last five as an assistant general manager. He also supervised the team’s player development department.
While Chicago has struggled when it comes to turning its pitching prospects into successful major leaguers, Cleveland has flourished.
It selected Shane Bieber in the fourth round of the 2016 amateur draft, and the right-hander won the AL Cy Young Award last year. Aaron Civale, a third-rounder in 2016, went 12-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 21 starts this season. Zach Plesac and Triston McKenzie also have had some positive moments.
The Cubs plan to formally introduce Hawkins as the franchise’s 16th general manager at a news conference on Monday.
Bruins sign D McAvoy to 8-year, $76 million extension
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has big plans for his newfound money after signing an eight-year, $76 million contract extension.
“I might go get my dog a handful of bones,” he said Friday after agreeing to the deal that could keep him in Boston through 2030.
“It’s such a whirlwind,” he said. “Now I just get to do what I love, which is play hockey, and there’s no stress around that. Just getting to come to work every day and do what I love.”
A first-round draft pick in 2016, McAvoy made his Bruins debut as a 19-year-old in the 2017 playoffs and was tutored early on by Zdeno Chara. Still just 23, McAvoy has now replaced the 2009 Norris Trophy winner and seven-time All-Star as the team’s top defenseman.
The Bruins also hope he will grow as a leader as other mainstays of the lineup like captain Patrice Bergeron, who is in the last year of his contract, move on.
South Carolina awards Staley 7-year, $22.4 million contract
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dawn Staley and South Carolina have agreed to a new, seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to $3.5 million in the final season.
The school’s Board of Trustees approved the deal worth $22.4 million on Friday to keep the national championship coach with the Gamecocks through the 2027-28 season.
The school said in a statement the new deal makes Staley the highest-paid Black coach in women’s basketball and one of the highest paid coaches in the sport.
Staley’s salary is the highest in the Southeastern Conference, surpassing newly hired LSU coach Kim Mulkey, who will make $2.5 million in her first year with the Tigers.
Staley was set to make $2.1 million this season under her old contract.
She’ll receive a base salary of $1 million a year over the life of the deal with her guaranteed outside compensation starting at $1.9 million this season and growing by $100,000 each subsequent year.
Staley can also earn up to $680,000 in incentive bonuses. The school would owe Staley $3 million if it terminated her without cause this season, an amount that falls to $250,000 by the end of the deal.
NHL suspends Red Wings C Dylan Larkin 1 game for punch
NEW YORK — The NHL suspended Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin for a game for roughing Tampa Bay forward Mathieu Joseph.
The league announced the penalty Friday, adding Larkin will give up $30,500 in pay that will go toward the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Larkin will miss Detroit’s home game Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks. The NHL says Larkin was suspended for retaliating to Joseph’s hit from behind with a punch in the face when the opponent was not suspecting it.
“He’s coming off what he’s coming off and then gets hit into the boards so you can understand why he’s upset,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said after losing to the Lightning 7-6 in overtime Thursday night.
Larkin was limited to 44 games last season after Dallas’ Jamie Benn cross-checked him in the neck.
The Red Wings lost a three-goal lead three times in their season-opening game against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Larkin was assessed a match penalty for the punch in the second period, ending his night on the ice after he scored the game’s first goal.
McCaffrey to miss third straight game with hamstring injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his third straight game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings because of a hamstring injury.
McCaffrey was held out of practice for a second consecutive day Friday and is listed as out for the game.
Coach Matt Rhule said when McCaffrey practiced Wednesday he still felt something wasn’t right in the hamstring.
“We came off the field that day hoping that he would be ready on Thursday, but he just hasn’t been there yet,” Rhule said. “He’s doing everything he can. It’s been three weeks. So we hope to have him out there (at practice) next week.”
Rookie Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 104 yards last week in a loss to Philadelphia, is expected to start, with Royce Freeman getting some work as a backup.
The Panthers are 3-0 with McCaffrey in the starting lineup, but they have lost the last two games with him out. Sam Darnold has been sacked eight times and thrown five interceptions in the last two games.
Bucks sign general manager Jon Horst to contract extension
MILWAUKEE — Bucks general manager Jon Horst has signed a multi-year contract extension after helping Milwaukee win its first NBA title in a half-century.
The move comes less than two months after the Bucks signed coach Mike Budenholzer to an extension. Milwaukee won the NBA Finals over the Phoenix Suns in six games to win its first championship since 1971.
“I am blessed and excited to continue with the Bucks,” Horst said Friday.
Horst has worked as Milwaukee’s general manager since 2017. His notable moves have included the hiring of Budenholzer in 2018 and the acquisition of guard Jrue Holiday last year.
He was named the NBA’s executive of the year in 2019.
Rahm misses cut in Spain: ‘I don’t want to see a golf club’
SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Jon Rahm’s woes back in Spain worsened when he failed to make the cut at the Andalucía Masters on Friday.
The top-ranked Rahm shot 3-over 74 through the second round, finishing with a share of 99th place and 14 strokes off the lead of Romain Langasque.
That was actually an improvement on his first round. On Thursday, Rahm matched his worst round as a professional with a 7-over 78, leaving him 11 shots behind overnight leader Julien Guerrier.
“This is the first time in my life that I don’t want to see a golf club,” Rahm said. “And this comes from someone who loves this sport, and after a year in which some pretty good things have happened to me.”
Rahm said he needs to take a break and may not play for one month until the World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Scott Parel shoots 65, takes 1 shot lead in SAS Championship
CARY, N.C. — Scott Parel shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship.
The 56-year-old Parel birdied Nos. 5-7 and added four more on the back nine on Nos. 10, 12, 13 and 16 at Prestonwood Country Club. He won the last of his three senior titles in February 2020.
“I putted really well today,” Parel said. “I hit the ball good. I’ve been trending in the right direction as far as that’s concerned. I worked on my alignment a little bit this week and putted great. The greens are absolutely fantastic, probably the best ones we play all year, Bermuda like I grew up on.”
Monday qualifier Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand and Robert Karlsson of Sweden were a stroke back. Jaidee birdied his final four holes.
“I played great today,” Jaidee said. “I missed only one fairway today. I tried to get my focus to be better this week. I mean like come to qualify, get in this week. The thing is my game is getting better. I picked up the putting a little bit today. I hit a lot of good shots, hit a lot of greens, hit a lot of fairways to give me a chance to hit on the greens.”
Lee Janzen and Miguel Angel Jimenez were tied for fourth at 67. John Daly was at 68 with 67-year-old Jay Haas, Retief Goosen, David Toms, Tim Petrovic, Scott Dunlap, Stuart Appleby, Alex Cejka, Jeff Sluman, Harrison Frazar, Paul Broadhurst and Brett Quigley.
Josh Gordon gets another chance in NFL with Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At age 30 and after five suspensions handed out by the NFL for violations of the league’s substance abuse policies that cost him three full seasons, wide receiver Josh Gordon describes his landing with the Kansas City Chiefs as “a dream destination.”
“The opportunities, it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing to have,” Gordon said. “Most importantly this one being here. It’s brand new, it’s current, I’m in the present. I’m taking it all in stride and I’m enjoying it.”
Excelling on the field rarely has been an issue for Gordon. He earned All-Pro honors in 2013 with Cleveland, leading the league with 1,646 receiving yards. In 64 NFL games spread over parts of nine seasons, Gordon totaled 4,263 receiving yards. His 17.2 yards per reception in his career rank second among active players behind DeSean Jackson with 17.6 yards.
The suspensions, however, have served as countless speed bumps during stops with Cleveland, New England and Seattle. Before last Sunday night he hadn’t played an NFL game since Dec. 15, 2019 after receiving his latest suspension from the league. He was conditionally reinstated in December 2020, but the league determined he had broken the terms of his reinstatement and resum
Leader PSG needs late Mbappe penalty to scrape past Angers
PARIS — Runaway French leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a late penalty from striker Kylian Mbappe to come from behind and scrape a 2-1 win against Angers on Friday.
PSG won its opening eight games but was soundly beaten by Rennes in its last game and looked out of sorts again without managing a shot on target in the first half.
PSG has needed injury-time goals despite an armada of attacking talent and a huge squad, and produced another late winner at home. Mbappe slotted in from the spot in the 87th minute after midfielder Pierrick Capelle was adjudged to have handled the ball even though PSG striker Mauro Icardi appeared to knock him off balance when he handled.
After a video review, Mbappe sent goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni the wrong way.
Mbappe set up the equalizer in the 69th when midfielder Danilo Pereira headed in his cross.
Angers was unlucky to lose considering it played better in the first half and took the lead in the 36th when Angelo Fulgini turned in fellow midfielder Sofiane Boufal’s low cross from the right.
PSG was without its contingent of Argentina and Brazil players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar because of World Cup qualifiers.
Ambitious Cologne routed 5-0 by Hoffenheim in Bundesliga
HOFFENHEIM, Germany — Ambitious Cologne came back to earth with a resounding thud as Hoffenheim turned on the style to win 5-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday.
Cologne was sixth before kickoff but its strong form came with a little weakness considering it had conceded at least one goal in every game, and Hoffenheim exploited that fully to prove it plays better against the leading sides.
Togo striker Ihlas Bebou led the way with the opening two goals, his first in the 31st and his second with a deft backheel from a cross shortly after the break.
It was not long before coach Sebastian Hoeness was celebrating again as Austria midfielder Christoph Baumgartner made it 3-0 following another flowing team move.
Using the flanks to good effect, Hoffenheim pulled Cologne apart seemingly at will and fellow midfielder Dennis Geiger added another, then defender Stefan Posch rose brilliantly to meet a cross from the left and power a looping header into the top corner.
Cologne’s defeat dropped it to seventh spot while Hoffenheim improved to eighth and sits just one point behind after eight rounds.
Liberty University extends NASCAR sponsorship through 2026
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Liberty University has reached a five-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue as a primary sponsor for William Byron.
Byron is a junior pursuing a degree in strategic communication through Liberty’s online program. He has been sponsored by the Christian university in some part since 2014 when he drove late models.
Liberty has sponsored 12 races a season for Byron at the Cup level since his 2018 rookie season. The contract extension announced Friday covers 12 races a year through 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.