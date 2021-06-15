New star: Huske claims spot on Olympic swim team in 100 fly
OMAHA, Neb. — Two more Olympic rookies locked up their spots for the Tokyo Games, with teenager Torri Huske capturing the women’s 100-meter butterfly and Michael Andrew holding on to win the men’s 100 breaststroke at the U.S. swimming trials Monday night.
Huske was under world-record pace at the turn but faded just a bit on the return leg. Still, she touched first in 55.66 seconds, breaking the national mark of 55.78 that she set the previous night in the semifinals.
The 18-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, came up short of the world record (55.48) set five years ago by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom at the Rio Games.
“I don’t even know what to do,” Huske said. “I’ve been thinking about this a lot. I feel like it hasn’t really sunk in. It’s really crazy.”
An even younger swimmer, 16-year-old Claire Curzan of Cary, North Carolina, took the expected second spot on the Olympic team at 56.43.
Andrew has taken an unorthodox path to the Olympic team. He turned pro at age 14 and was trained by his father in a backyard pool, using methods that stressed short bursts of sprint swimming over the grueling routine of endless laps.
It paid off in Omaha. The 22-year-old Andrew pulled ahead on the outward lap and desperately held on at the end, touching in 58.73.
Andrew Wilson was second, just one-hundredth of a second behind. He is also expected to make the Olympic team.
US Olympic team to face WNBA players in Vegas All-Star Game
NEW YORK — The WNBA will hold its All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 14 pitting the U.S. women’s national team that will play in the Olympics against some of the league’s best players.
Voting for the WNBA’s team, which starts Tuesday, will be determined from a pool chosen by fans, players and media. Players can vote for themselves.
Coaches will choose the 12-player WNBA team from the top 36 vote-getters who aren’t on the U.S. Olympic 5-on-5 team. Coaches can’t vote for their own players.
The 12-member U.S. Olympic team roster hasn’t been announced yet, but is expected to be released later this month. They will hold a training camp in Las Vegas prior to departing for Tokyo.
The game, sponsored by AT&T, is another way the league is celebrating its 25th season. This is the first time that the league has held an All-Star Game in an Olympic year since 2000. The WNBA played an exhibition in New York in 2004 at Radio City Music Hall, but it wasn’t considered an All-Star Game.
Any player chosen to play in the game for either the U.S. or the WNBA team will be considered an All-Star and could earn their normal endorsement bonuses like shoe contracts.
Sue Bird has played in a record 11 of the 16 All-Star Games. Diana Taurasi could move into a tie with Tamika Catchings for second all-time with 10 if she is chosen.
Voting concludes on June 27 and rosters will be announced three days later.
The league will also honor the 1996 U.S. Olympic team that started this run of six consecutive gold medals with a presentation during the game that highlights the impact the team had on women’s sports and the role it played in launching the WNBA.
Trainer Bob Baffert sues to get New York suspension lifted
NEW YORK — Trainer Bob Baffert sued in federal court Tuesday in an effort to get his suspension by the New York Racing Association lifted.
The NYRA suspended the Hall of Famer in mid-May after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test that found 21 picograms of betamethasone. The steroid helps reduce swelling and Baffert acknowledged that Medina Spirit tested positive for the substance that is banned on race day in Kentucky. The trainer later said an ointment used to treat a skin condition contained the substance.
In the filing in Brooklyn, Baffert said he was suspended without “any prior notice” by the NYRA, which did not specify “duration or terms of the suspension” and did not accuse him of violating any New York state law or regulation. He said any prolonged suspension could put him out of business in New York if horses under his care are transferred to other trainers.
The NYRA, which operates Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga Race Course, said it took the action “to protect the integrity of the sport.” NYRA spokesman Patrick McKenna said the organization took into account that other Baffert-trained horses have failed drug tests in the recent past, resulting in penalties against him by regulators in Kentucky, California and Arkansas.
Tsitsipas says his grandmother died just before French final
PARIS — French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas said Monday his grandmother died just before he played the final at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic.
Tsitsipas posted on social media that his “very beloved grandmother lost her battle with life” five minutes before he entered the court Sunday for his first Grand Slam title match.
He thanked her for raising his father and called her a “wise woman whose faith in life, and willingness to give and provide can’t be compared to any other human being that I have ever met.”
Tsitsipas continued: “It’s important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her make you come alive. They make you dream.”
The 22-year-old from Greece lost to Djokovic 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Tsitsipas had been scheduled to play singles and doubles at a grass-court event in Halle, Germany, this week, but the tournament announced Monday he had withdrawn because of “personal reasons.”
The next Grand Slam tournament, Wimbledon, begins June 28.
Roger Federer wins Halle opener on return to grass
HALLE, Germany — Roger Federer returned to the court with a win over qualifier Ilya Ivashka on Monday as the Swiss player chases his 11th Halle Open title after withdrawing from the French Open to prioritize the grass-court season.
Federer held serve throughout in a 7-6 (4), 7-5 win over his Belarusian opponent but didn’t break until the last game of the match. Federer is now 69-7 in career matches in Halle, his favored warmup for Wimbledon. Five of his eight career Wimbledon titles have come after winning Halle the same year.
Federer pulled out of the French Open after the third round last week, saying he wanted to look after his fitness following two knee operations.
He moves on to play either up-and-coming Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime or big-hitting Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the second round.
Also Monday, Sebastian Korda of the United States upset sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-6 (0) despite being ranked 42 places below his Spanish opponent at 52nd. That extended Bautista Agut’s slump after a surprise second-round loss to Henri Laaksonen at the French Open.
Seventh-seeded David Goffin retired against Corentin Moutet in their first-round match after having been close to victory. Goffin fell in the second set but still served for the match at 6-1, 5-3 before losing the next four games and retiring at the end of the set with the score level at 6-1, 5-7.
U.S. qualifier Marcos Giron beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) and Australian Jordan Thompson saw off local wild card Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Wembley crowd to grow to at least 40,000 at Euro 2020
LONDON — The capacity at Wembley Stadium will increase to at least 40,000 as the European Championship progresses after the British government decided Monday to further ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks.
The number of spectators will be increased from the 22,500 currently permitted for the group matches despite the government delaying the removal of more wider coronavirus restrictions in England by four weeks to July 19.
The first match to benefit from the enlarged capacity will be the round of 16 game on June 29 that could feature England if the team wins its group. The government’s reference to the 90,000-seat Wembley being “at minimum 50% capacity” for the latter matches offers the prospect of the attendance growing again for the semifinals and final.
Spectators at Wembley have to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test to access the stadium. That has enabled Wembley to host the biggest crowds at events in England since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
“We want to gather further evidence on how we can open up all big events safely, and for good,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said.
On the same weekend as the Euro 2020 final, a full crowd of 15,000 will be allowed at Wimbledon for the men’s and women’s finals at Centre Court.
The grass-court Grand Slam tournament, which begins June 28, can have 50% capacity at the start and that will increase to 100% by the close on July 10-11 with the women’s and men’s singles title matches.
The pandemic prevented Wimbledon and Euro 2020 from being staged last year.
Eagles agree to terms with 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday.
The 26-year-old Mullens spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-11 in 16 starts. Mullens has 4,714 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and an 87.2 passer rating.
Mullens joins Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on Philadelphia’s roster.
Mullens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after breaking Brett Favre’s single-season record for yards passing and TDs as a junior at Southern Mississippi in 2015.
Lloyd scores quick goal and US women defeat Jamaica 4-0
HOUSTON — Carli Lloyd scored 24 seconds into the game and the U.S. women’s national team went on to defeat Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday night in the Summer Series.
The U.S. women are undefeated in 41 straight matches, the third-longest streak in team history. The team is undefeated in 55 games on American soil.
Lloyd’s goal was the fastest for the Americans since Alex Morgan scored in 12 seconds against Costa Rica in a 2016 match.
Lloyd also became the oldest woman — at 38 years, 332 days — to score a goal for the national team. It was Lloyd’s 303rd appearance with the team.
“Records are records, they’re always going to be broken,” Lloyd said. “For me, it’s just about winning games, it’s helping the team. I don’t go searching for these records, it’s just a good reminder just to know how grateful I am to step out on the field. Nothing has ever been given to me. I’ve had to earn every single opportunity.”
Head coach Vlatko Andonovski made six lineup changes from the 1-0 victory in the Summer Series opener Thursday against Portugal.
Andonovski started Adrianna Franch in goal, giving Alyssa Naeher the night off. Midfielder Catarina Macario, who played at Stanford before signing professionally with Lyon, made her fourth national team appearance.
Andonovski is using the Summer Series matches to decide the final squad for the upcoming Olympics. He will have to cut the roster to just 18 players for Tokyo.
“It is always difficult,” he said. “We have a very deep roster, the depth chart is very deep in quality. So regardless of what the number is, it will always be difficult.”
Lindsey Horan scored on a penalty kick in the seventh minute. Midge Purce made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute, for her second international goal.
Morgan added a final goal in stoppage time. It was Morgan’s 110th goal for the United States.
Rose Lavelle rolled her ankle in the opening half and eventually left the game as a precaution.
The United States, 8-0-1 this year, will head to Austin to play Nigeria at the new Q2 Stadium on Wednesday night. The Super Falcons played to a 3-3 tie with Portugal in the earlier game at BBVA Stadium on Sunday.
Investigation to probe corruption in 2016 Olympic boxing
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Boxing Association commissioned an investigation into possible corruption and match-fixing at the 2016 Olympic tournament Monday, with just over a month before the next Olympics in Tokyo.
The AIBA has hired Richard McLaren, who detailed Russian doping and cover-ups before the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, to lead the investigation.
“Our team will conduct an independent investigation into the questions surrounding corruption or manipulation of sporting results during the Rio Olympic Games, identify the persons responsible and recommend the appropriate course of action,” McLaren said in a statement.
The 2016 Olympic tournament included several contentious decisions. Irish fighter Michael Conlan was fined after making an obscene gesture to the judges after losing a fight to Russian Vladimir Nikitin.
The IOC has previously barred the AIBA from organizing the Tokyo tournament and has ruled that none of the referees or judges from 2016 will be eligible to have any role.
McLaren’s investigation will focus on refereeing and judging in 2016 before broadening its focus to possible past corruption involving top officials at the AIBA. The boxing body generally oversees amateur bouts but spent much of the last decade mired in financial problems amid opaque sponsorship deals and failed forays into the world of professional boxing and a World Series of Boxing team franchise event.
Marinelli, Turner win pro football writers’ Zimmerman award
Las Vegas defensive line coach Rod Marinelli and San Francisco running backs coach Bobby Turner have been given the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award by the Professional Football Writers of America for lifetime achievement as assistants.
Marinelli is entering his 26th season as an NFL coach and his second with the Raiders. The 71-year-old was head coach in Detroit from 2006-08 and also has served on staffs in Tampa Bay, Dallas and Chicago.
Turner also is set for his 26th season in the NFL and fifth with the 49ers. The 72-year-old has been an assistant his entire career with other stops in Denver, Washington and Atlanta.
Marinelli and Turner are the 17th and 18th recipients of the Dr. Z Award. It is named for Zimmerman, who covered the NFL for 29 years as Sports Illustrated’s lead pro football writer. He is considered one of the best football writers of all time.
Other 2021 nominees for the Dr. Z Award were the late defensive line coach Bobb McKittrick, the late defensive coordinator Floyd Peters and the late defensive line coach John Teerlinck.
Anderson, Smith picked for 3rd Olympics by USA Volleyball
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Matt Anderson and David Smith have been picked for their third straight Olympic appearance for the U.S. men’s volleyball team.
Anderson and Smith are part of the 12-person team for the Olympics this summer in Tokyo announced by coach John Speraw on Monday.
They were part of the team that lost in the quarterfinals in London in 2012 and won the bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Six other players from that medal-winning team are back this season, with setters Micah Christenson and Kawika Shoji; middle blocker Max Holt; outside hitters Thomas Jaeschke and Taylor Sander; and libero Erik Shoji set to participate in a second Olympics.
There will be four Olympic newcomers on the team in opposite Kyle Ensing, outside hitters T.J. DeFalco and Garrett Muagututia, and middle blocker Mitch Stahl.
“We had some really difficult decisions to make,” Speraw said. “Team USA over the last four or five years has become deeper.”
Speraw is head coach for his second Olympics after serving as an assistant in 2008 and 2012.
The seven Olympic alternates are middle blockers Taylor Averill and Jeff Jendryk; opposites Ben Patch and Kyle Russell; outside hitters Aaron Russell and Brenden Sander; setter Josh Tuaniga and libero Dustin Watten.
The U.S. men are ranked No. 3 in the world and are currently competing at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy. Since 2016, the men’s team has finished third at the FIVB World Championship and at the World Cup.
Wimbledon allowed full crowd at Centre Court for finals
LONDON — Wimbledon will be allowed to have a full crowd of 15,000 at Centre Court for the men’s and women’s finals next month, a year after the tournament was canceled entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the British government said Monday.
The grass-court Grand Slam tournament, which begins June 28, can have 50% capacity at the start and that will increase to 100% by the close on July 10-11 with the women’s and men’s singles title matches.
The government’s decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions on crowds will also allow for increased attendances at soccer’s European Championship and other sporting events.
“We want to gather further evidence on how we can open up all big events safely, and for good,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in a statement. “In the next few weeks this means more fans enjoying the Euros and Wimbledon, and some of our biggest cultural and sports events.”
Wimbledon’s cancellation in 2020 was the first time since World War II that the tournament hadn’t been played.
Canadian Football League to start in August
The CFL is going ahead with its 2021 season.
The league’s board of governors has voted unanimously in favor of an amended collective bargaining agreement and starting the campaign on Aug. 5.
The CFL did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league unveiled plans in November for a full 18-game season that was to have started in June. The start was later pushed back to August and the number of games was reduced to 14.
The league title game, the Grey Cup, also was pushed back three weeks to Dec. 12.
1 dead 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race
FABENS, Texas — A 21-year-old man was killed and seven other people were injured when a vehicle crashed through a guardrail and plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas, officials said Monday.
The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a racetrack in Fabens, Texas, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of El Paso and less than a mile from the Mexican border, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department said.
Eight people were taken to a hospital, including three spectators in critical condition, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. Willie Valadez Ramirez was pronounced dead at the hospital and two people remained in critical but stable condition Monday, according to the department.
“Today what happened was what we all hoped doesn’t happen ... a wreck while racing,” said Scott Smith, owner of Rock Solid Protection, an El Paso-based security firm. Smith, speaking at a news conference, said that “the mud can tell the car where to go, at times” and that is what he said happened in this crash.
Karla Huerta, who was watching the race when it turned tragic, described the scene as “pretty ugly.”
“Well, they started the race. And when they started, one of the trucks lost control and slammed into a pile of cars and people,” Huerta said.
Three other vehicles were also struck as a result of the initial crash, the statement said. It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle to leave the track.
Police said an investigation remains ongoing. Sheriff’s officials have not responded to requests for comment.
