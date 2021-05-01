James returning to lineup for Lakers against Kings
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James will return to the lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers when they face the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.
The four-time MVP has missed 20 games due to a high right ankle sprain. Coach Frank Vogel said that James had a workout earlier Friday and made the decision to return when he got to Staples Center. It will be James’ first game since March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.
Vogel also said there would not be a minutes restriction on James.
“I would expect some rust, but that is the theme of this season with some guys having to return and work their way into shape during games,” Vogel said during his pregame availability. “He has been flying around the court during workouts but that is not the same as simulating intensity during games.”
Los Angeles — which has the fifth seed in the Western Conference at 36-26 — went 8-12 during James’ absence. They were also without Anthony Davis for 16 of those games.
The Lakers, who have 10 games remaining before the playoffs, have dropped four of their last five. James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 41 games.
Chargers pick up 5th-year option on safety Derwin James
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers have exercised the fifth-year option on safety Derwin James.
Teams have until Monday to decide whether to pick up the fifth year on the rookie contracts of their first-round picks from 2018.
James was an Associated Press All-Pro selection as a rookie in 2018 but has been plagued by injuries during training camp the past two seasons. He missed last season after suffering a torn meniscus in his knee and played in only five games in 2019 after fracturing his right foot.
James, who was the 17th overall pick in 2018 out of Florida State, will have a $2.17 million salary this upcoming season and will earn $9.05 million in 2022.
He is expected to be an integral part of the defense under new coach Brandon Staley, who was the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator last season. James not only has versatility in pass coverage but he can also line up near the box at linebacker and rush the quarterback.
James was the first defensive back in league history to get three sacks in his first four games as a rookie. He was the first Chargers rookie with at least 100 tackles (109) along with three interceptions and 15 passes defensed.
Filly Malathaat rallies in stretch to win Kentucky Oaks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Favorite Malathaat overtook Travel Column entering the stretch and edged Search Results in a tight duel to the finish line, winning the 147th Kentucky Oaks by a neck on Friday.
The $1.25 million marquee race for 3-year-old fillies was back in its traditional spring spot at Churchill Downs the day before the Kentucky Derby. Both races were delayed to Labor Day last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Todd Pletcher’s unbeaten bay filly broke a little wide from the No. 10 post as the 5-2 choice before settling into the mix rounding the first turn.
Malathaat surged forward and charged after the final turn to move past a fading Travel Column before stalking Search Results down the stretch.
Malathaat finally got the edge in the final furlong and held on to improve to 5-0 and give Pletcher his fourth Oaks victory. The horse reared back afterward as handlers tried to place the winner’s garland of lilies on her.
Ridden by John Velazquez, Malathaat covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:48.99 and paid $7, $4.60 and $3.40.
Search Results returned $6.80 and $5.60, while Will’s Secret paid $9.60 to show.
Bradley ends with eagle and ties Burns for Innisbrook lead
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Sam Burns kept piling up birdies Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship.
Keegan Bradley got there with one shot.
Bradley ended his round by holing out for eagle from 100 yards in the ninth fairway, over a deep bunker to the elevated green. The shot left him guessing until he saw the fans jump out of their seats. That gave him a 66 and the best uphill walk at Innisbrook.
“I turned a good day into a great day,” Bradley said. “Man, it was a fun day. And what a way to finish. It was a blast.”
Bradley and Burns were at 12-under 130, and their play in the steamy afternoon on the Copperhead course gave them a little separation starting out the weekend.
Lucas Glover (65), Charley Hoffman (66) and Max Homa (68) were four shots back. Only 10 players were within five shots of the lead through 36 holes.
Bradley, whose longest par putt was 4 feet in his bogey-free opening round, opened with two quick birdies before coming up short of the green on the 12th hole and making his first bogey. Birdies were hard to come by the rest of the way, but he made up for it with one swing.
With the steep hill, he played the 100-yard shot as if it were 119, and then he added 6 yards to account for a little wind. It was a gap wedge. “A perfect shot,” he said.
Mountain West eliminates intraconference transfer rules
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West has eliminated its intraconference transfer rules, becoming the latest Division I league to decide to it would solely be governed by NCAA rules.
The Mountain West announced Friday that the conference’s Board of Directors approved a recommendation by the league’s administrators and athlete advisory committee.
The NCAA DI Board of Directors ratified new transfer rules earlier this week that will allow all athletes to transfer one time during their careers without sitting out a season of competition.
The Mountain West had required athletes who transfer within the conference to sit out an additional season on top of the year required by NCAA rules.
The Atlantic Coast Conference, American Athletic Conference and Mid-American Conference have previously announced they were also eliminating intraconference transfer rules.
First night of NFL draft outdraws Oscars by over 2 million
CLEVELAND — And the winner is ... the NFL draft.
Thursday’s broadcast of the first round from Cleveland averaged 12.6 million viewers on television and digital sources according to the NFL and Nielsen. That is the second-highest first day on record, surpassing 2014 (12.4 million). Last year’s first round holds the record at 15.5 million.
The draft ended up having a larger audience than the April 25 Academy Awards (10.4 million) and also outdrew all but one game of last year’s World Series.
The broadcast on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and digital channels was also up 11% compared to 2019, when it averaged 11.4 million.
ESPN led all of the networks, averaging 6.48 million, followed by ABC (4.19 million) and NFL Network (1.85 million). According to ESPN, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio, Milwaukee, Nashville and Philadelphia were the top markets for their broadcast.
The digital average of 598,000 is up 54% compared to two years ago (389,000).
MLB: 9 teams reach 85% vaccination rate for easing protocols
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball says nine teams have had 85% of players, coaches and others with Tier 1 access receive their final dose of the coronavirus vaccine, allowing those clubs to ease some health and safety protocols.
Four of those teams have already begun relaxing some protocols after 85% or more of Tier 1 individuals reached full vaccination, meaning they are at least two weeks removed from their final vaccine dose. Another five teams have surpassed the 85% threshold for vaccine injections within the past two weeks and can ease standards once that waiting period passes
The league also said in a statement Friday that 81% of Tier 1 individuals are considered partially or fully vaccinated.
The statement did not say which teams had cleared the 85% threshold, but the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers are among them. Both clubs have eased protocols, and when they played Friday night, it was the first time this season neither team had to wear facemasks in the dugout.
MLB said it found four new positive tests this week (two major league players, two alternate site players) out of 11,547 tests conducted. So far this season, there have been 43 total positives out of 135,317 tests, a 0.03% positive rate. Twenty teams have had at least one person test positive during monitoring testing.
Women’s world hockey rescheduled to late August
The women’s world hockey championship has been rescheduled for late August, but the International Ice Hockey Federation has yet to determine a site.
The IIHF announced it is working with Hockey Canada to evaluate potential hosts for the tournament, now scheduled to run from Aug. 20-31. The 10-nation event was previously set to be held in Nova Scotia from May 6-16 before it was abruptly canceled by the province at the last minute due to COVID-19 concerns.
It’s unclear whether Nova Scotia again will be considered as the host.
IIHF president Rene Fasel said the new dates were agreed to despite a consensus from the participating nations, with some preferring the tournament be held in September. Fasel said the late-August dates were selected to allow the bottom four teams the time to prepare for the Olympic qualification tournament in November in advance of the 2022 Beijing Games.
Zverev falls to qualifier Ivashka in Munich Open quarters
MUNICH — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev lost in the Munich Open quarterfinals to Belarussian qualifier Ilya Ivashka 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 on Friday.
Trying to add to his Munich titles in 2017 and ‘18, Zverev served for the match against Ivashka at 5-4 in the second set.
But he was broken. Ivashka, ranked 107th, made the decisive break at 4-3 in the third for his first top 10 win. Zverev is ranked sixth.
Ivashka saved six of nine break points he faced and achieved a second straight victory from a set down. He plays another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, in the semifinals.
Struff defeated fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3).
The other quarterfinals were suspended due to rain. Casper Ruud was up against John Millman 6-3, and Nikoloz Basilashvili was leading Norbert Gombos 5-4. Both will resume early Saturday.
Osaka, Halep advance to 2nd round in Madrid
MADRID — Second-seeded Naomi Osaka made a successful return to clay at the Madrid Open by beating Misaki Doi 7-5, 6-2 in the first round on Friday.
Osaka overcame Doi’s strong start by hitting six aces and breaking her serve five times.
A leg injury meant Osaka missed last season’s clay-court swing, and her last individual tournament on the surface was at Roland Garros in 2019. She played and lost for Japan against Spain’s Sara Sorribes in the Fed Cup in February 2020.
Osaka said she felt better on the surface.
“When I was playing on clay that year, I didn’t feel uncomfortable at all,” Osaka said. “The two matches that I lost, it was more mental than it was physical. Like, I didn’t feel uncomfortable sliding or I didn’t feel that tired. So I’m actually really excited to get that mindset back and to start feeling more comfortable on clay.”
Osaka, the U.S. Open and Australian Open champion, next plays Karolina Muchova after the Czech beat Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-3.
Third-seeded Simona Halep, who won the tournament in 2016 and ’17, beat Sorribes 6-0, 7-5.
Maria Sakkari roared back after losing the first seven games of her match against Amanda Anisimova to win 0-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova fought back to oust Cori Gauff 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, while Daria Kasatkina needed three match points to see off Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1).
