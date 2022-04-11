Newgarden moves Team Penske to 3-0 with Long Beach victory
LONG BEACH — Colton Herta is so good on the downtown streets of Long Beach, and was so strong this weekend, that a second consecutive victory seemed automatic.
Not so fast, scowled Josef Newgarden, who went to sleep the night before the race Sunday stewing over a question he’d been asked after qualifying by a reporter who inquired, “At what point does Colton Herta check out tomorrow?”
“Like what is that? I thought it was such a bizarre question and I went to bed last night and I went, ‘You know what? That kid is not checking out. There’s just no way,’” Newgarden said.
And so Newgarden kept the pole-sitter in sight when Herta peeled away Sunday in Herta’s home race. Herta led the first 28 laps but Newgarden chipped away and used strategy and pit stops to move to the front and win his second consecutive race of the season.
It was his first career victory in 10 starts at the most prestigious street course race in the United States. He was the leader in the 2011 Indy Lights race when he crashed with two laps remaining.
“It’s a huge pleasure to finally be able to win around this place,” Newgarden said. “It’s pretty special to finally get one.”
Newgarden led a race-high 32 laps to move Team Penske to 3-0 on the new IndyCar season. Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin won the opener at St. Petersburg, then Newgarden won at Texas and now Long Beach to bump McLaughlin from the championship lead.
Team Penske last opened an IndyCar season with three consecutive wins in 2012, when the team won the first four races.
Newgarden was challenged over the final 15 laps by Romain Grosjean, the former Formula One driver seeking his first career IndyCar victory. Jimmie Johnson, who broke his hand in a crash Friday and raced with a carbon fiber cast, crashed with 10 laps remaining to bring out the caution and give Grosjean and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou a shot on a final restart.
The race went green with five laps remaining and Grosjean got several good looks inside of Newgarden but couldn’t pull even to attempt a winning pass. Takuma Sato crashed with a lap remaining to bring out a final caution and Newgarden won under yellow.
“This is not an easy race to win. I don’t know what it looked like from the outside, but I was working my butt off with Grojean there at the end,” said Newgarden.
The victory gave General Motors a sweep in Long Beach; Cadillac went 1-2 on Saturday in the IMSA sports car race and Newgarden won in a Chevrolet.
Grosjean finished second for Andretti Autosport, which was seeking a fourth consecutive win at Long Beach. Andretti drivers Alexander Rossi won in 2018 and 2019, Herta won in 2021 and started from the pole Sunday.
He led 28 laps but had ceded the lead to Newgarden when Herta crashed out of the race with 29 laps remaining. He said he was pushing too hard when he crashed.
“It’s just a stupid mistake. We were definitely in that thing,” Herta said. “It’s unfortunate. I feel really bad. The car was fantastic. Just overdid it a little bit today.”
Bomb threat forces evacuation, delay of Louisville-UNC game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s college baseball game against North Carolina was delayed more than two hours Sunday following a bomb threat made on an online forum that forced the evacuation of the Cardinals’ stadium, a school spokesman confirmed.
Spokesman John Karman said the Atlantic Coast Conference contest was halted around 2:30 p.m. and 2,600 spectators were evacuated from Jim Patterson Stadium when the threat was reported to University of Louisville Police. Louisville Metro Police were notified and sent K-9 and bomb detection units to the facility to sweep, Karman added, but did not find a bomb.
The game resumed at 5:10 p.m. without spectators or media with the Tar Heels leading the Cardinals 5-1 in the top of the sixth inning.
Opelka beats Isner in Houston for first clay title
HOUSTON — Reilly Opelka beat fellow American John Isner 6-3, 7-6 (7) on Sunday to win the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in the tallest matchup in an ATP Tour final.
The 6-foot-11 Opelka won his fourth tour title and first on clay. He improved to 5-1 against the 6-10 Isner.
The 24-year-old Opelka, seeded third has won all his titles in the United States, taking the first in 2019 in an indoor event in New York and following at Delray Beach in 2020 and Dallas this year.
The 36-year-old Isner, seeded fourth, won in Houston in 2013. He has 16 ATP Tour titles.
Bencic tops Jabeur 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 for Charleston Open title
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Belinda Bencic won three of the last four games to outlast Ons Jabeur and take her first ever clay-court championship with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 victory at the Credit One Charleston Open on Sunday.
Bencic of Switzerland collected her sixth WTA title and first since winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer.
Bencic looked like she’d have an easy time with Jabeur of Tunisia as she broke her opponent’s serve twice in the opening set. Jabeur, a crowd favorite all week here, rallied to tie things at 3-all in the final set before Bencic regained control.
Manfred gifts players headphones as lockout peace offering
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred gifted major league players Bose headphones on opening day as a peace offering after a bitter 99-day lockout that delayed the start of the season.
Major League Baseball confirmed that headphones and a letter signed by Manfred were left at the locker of each player when teams began their seasons Thursday and Friday. The present was first reported by The Athletic.
“Please accept this gift as a small gesture of my appreciation for the hard work that comes with being a Major Leaguer and your respect for our incredible fans,” Manfred wrote. “Thank you for everything you do in a game that has such a rich history and deep meaning to our fans in the U.S. and around the world. Wishing you the best of luck for a successful season.”
Manfred’s relationship with players has grown increasingly icy since he succeeded Bud Selig as commissioner in 2014.
At the news conference announcing an agreement with the union to end this winter’s lockout, Manfred admitted that he’s failed in his role as a diplomat to players and pledged to improve the relationship.
Asked what Manfred could do to mend things this spring, players told The Associated Press the commissioner could do more to present himself as a steward of the game. At least one player, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, said he thought the damage was irreparable.
“To just put it bluntly, he doesn’t do anything for us,” Wainwright said. “I know how that’s going to read, so Commissioner Manfred, don’t take it personal. That’s just how it looks from a players’ standpoint.”
Beniers joins Kraken; latest Michigan star to jump to NHL
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken agreed to terms Sunday with top prospect Matty Beniers, making him the latest University of Michigan player to jump immediately to the NHL.
Beniers posted an illustration of himself standing on a frozen Elliott Bay looking at the Seattle skyline with the message, “See you soon” after finalizing his three-year entry-level contract. He’s expected to join the team right away.
“We’re excited to welcome Matty to our organization,” general manager Ron Francis said. “He capped off a productive career at Michigan with a trip to the Frozen Four and has impressed our staff over the past couple of years with his leadership and strong two-way game. We’re looking forward to working with him as he takes the next step in his development.”
The 19-year-old playmaking center had 43 points in 37 games for the Wolverines, who reached the semifinals before losing two victories short of a national title. Beniers had a goal and an assist and was one of the best U.S. players at the Beijing Olympics.
Beniers was the second pick in the 2021 draft and the first in the expansion franchise’s history. He’s also set to be the first Kraken pick to play for them.
“I can’t wait to get started,” Beniers said. “Although we fell short of our goal, I loved my time with Michigan and am looking forward to the next step in my journey. Being drafted last summer was surreal, and I’m excited to get to Seattle.”
Beniers joins Michigan teammates Owen Power, Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg in the NHL after all signed contracts since the overtime loss to Denver on Thursday night. Vegas prospect Brendan Brisson could be next.
Gio Reyna to miss rest of Bundesliga season with leg injury
American midfielder Gio Reyna will miss the rest of the Bundesliga season.
The 19-year-old sustained a muscle and tendon injury just after kickoff of Borussia Dortmund’s game against Stuttgart on Friday night, and he left the field in tears in the second minute.
Dortmund said Sunday that Reyna will not play during the rest of the season, which ends on May 15. The 2022-23 season starts Aug. 5.
The 19-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and women’s national team player Danielle Egan, was limited to 10 league matches and 439 minutes this season, making six starts.
He injured his right hamstring in the United States’ opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. He didn’t return to the field until Feb. 6, then in his third game back hurt a leg and was out until March 13.
Reyna played his first full match since summer for Dortmund on March 20, reported back to the U.S. team and made three second-half appearances in World Cup qualifiers from March 24-30 for a total of 106 minutes.
He played the final 17 minutes at RB Leipzig on April 2, then got hurt Friday.
Reyna has four goals in 12 international appearances.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will gather his players for exhibitions on June 1 and 5 followed by CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada on June 11 and at El Salvador three days later.
The U.S. is planning friendlies for Sept. 23 and 27 ahead of its World Cup opener against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21.
Djokovic is motivated to compete again for biggest titles
MONACO — Novak Djokovic is ready to move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I miss competition,” the Serbian tennis star said Sunday on the opening day of the clay-court season at the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco. “I still feel motivation to be on the tour and compete… and try to challenge the best players in the world for the biggest titles.”
The 20-time Grand Slam champion has played only one tournament so far in 2022, losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.
Djokovic could not defend his Australian Open title in January after he was deported from the country for not being inoculated.
More recently, he had to skip tournaments in Indian Wells, California, and Miami because he couldn’t travel to the United States for the same reason.
He has declared that he would not get the vaccine in order to be able to compete.
His opening match in Monaco is scheduled for Tuesday.
Nets sign Edwards to standard NBA contract before playoffs
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets signed Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA contract Sunday, making him eligible to play in the postseason.
The second-round pick from Pepperdine had been on a two-way contract, which meant he couldn’t play beginning next week. But the Nets changed that on the final day of the regular season.
The 6-foot-8 forward has played in 47 games, starting 22, and averaged 5.8 points. He has become a regular member of the rotation, playing about 20 minutes per game.
The Nets made room on the roster for the move by waiving veteran James Johnson on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.