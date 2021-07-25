Positive COVID test knocks DeChambeau out of Olympics
KAWAGOE, Japan — Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States for the Olympics and will miss the Tokyo Games. He'll be replaced by Patrick Reed.
DeChambeau, last year's U.S. Open champion, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. He said he was "deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA."
Reed was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The the first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.
Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is now the only two-time Olympian in the sport, which was reintroduced to the program in 2016.
Kalisz wins first US medal of Tokyo Games, Litherland second
TOKYO — Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games, taking gold Sunday in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.
Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the powerhouse U.S. team, rallying on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze.
Kalisz, a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps, touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds.
Litherland was next in 4:10.28, just ahead of Smith (4:10.38).
Jeongeun Lee6 extends lead at Evian Championship to five shots
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — The day after making golfing history, Jeongeun Lee6 extended her Evian Championship lead to five strokes after a 3-under-par 68 in the third round on Saturday.
She’s at 18 under overall and the nearest challenger is teenage American Yealimi Noh at 13 under after carding a 4-under 67.
The 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand posted a 68 and was one shot behind the 19-year-old Noh.
South Korean Minjee Lee’s 6-under 65 moved her into a three-way tie for fourth spot at 11 under with Japan’s Ayaka Furue and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn, who drifted back with a 1-over 72.
On Friday, Lee6 tied the golf majors record for the lowest round ever by a female or male with a 10-under 61, while her history-making 36-hole score of 127 was the lowest in a major, beating the 128 by Brooks Koepka at the 2019 U.S. PGA Championship.
But on Saturday Lee6 had a mixed bag of three bogeys, four birdies and an eagle.
She started just before midday by going too wide on an approach to the green and landing in the rough, but still almost chipped in before holding for par.
A rare error on the third hole saw her tee shot land in the bunker and she ended up with her first bogey since the 13th hole in the first round.
Lee6 birdied again on 10, eagled 11, bogeyed 17 after swiping an approach way wide from the fairway, and birdied 18.
Inbee Park, a seven-time major winner who won the Evian in 2012 before it became a major, was out of contention and tied at 16th at 7 under after a par 71.
Trio of NBA Finals players finally arrives at Tokyo Olympics
SAITAMA, Japan — The U.S. men’s basketball team is finally together.
Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — the trio of U.S. Olympians who were in the NBA Finals and therefore have not been around their Tokyo Games teammates — arrived in Japan on Saturday night, less than 24 hours before the Americans’ scheduled Olympic opener against France.
Middleton and Holiday initially flew from Milwaukee to Seattle on Friday evening, making that trip a day after the Bucks had their championship parade to celebrate topping Phoenix in six games for the NBA title. Booker flew from Phoenix to Seattle, getting there Friday night a few minutes after the Bucks arrived.
Tringale shoots 66 to top crowded 3M Open leaderboard
BLAINE, Minn. — Cameron Tringale made a short par putt on the treacherous par-5 18th hole at the 3M Open for a 5-under 66 and a one-stroke lead Saturday over Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy.
Tringale, who tied for third last year at the TPC Twin Cities, eagled the par-5 12th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. Winless on the PGA Tour, the 33-year-old topped the crowded leaderboard at 12-under 201.
Woodland overcame a double bogey on No. 1 with birdies on five of his next six holes in a 67. McNealy had a bogey-free 68.
Pat Perez shot a 66 to join an eight-way tie for fourth, two shots off the lead. Four players were three strokes back. Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked player remaining at No. 9 in the world and in the FedEx Cup standings, was in a six-way tie for 16th place at only four shots behind.
During yet another unseasonable day of 90-plus-degree heat, the scores crept up throughout the afternoon with the thermometer as drier and breezier air affected the play.
Petersen steps down as coach of Dream for health reasons
ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream interim head coach Mike Petersen stepped down because of health reasons Saturday night and will be replaced by assistant Darius Taylor.
“For health reasons that the grind of the WNBA season will not allow me to adequately address, I have decided to step down from my coaching duties with the Dream,” Petersen said in a statement. “I want to thank the Atlanta Dream players, staff and ownership for the opportunity to be part of an amazing organization.”
Petersen took over the head coaching spot a week before the start of the season when Nicki Collen left to become Baylor’s head coach. He was an assistant with the team since 2018 and has coached basketball for nearly 40 years at a variety of levels.
He will move into an advisory role for the team’s front office.
“It has been a pleasure working with and getting to know Coach Mike,” Dream majority owner Larry Gottesdiener said. “We appreciate his willingness to step up and take on the role of head coach this season and everything he has done for the team. His experience and leadership will continue to be a benefit to the organization as he transitions to his new role.”
The Dream were 6-13 in the first half of the season. They will return to practice on July 28.
It’s been a difficult month for the franchise with the team indefinitely suspending guard Chennedy Carter right before the Olympic break because of “conduct detrimental to the team.” The No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft averaged 14.2 points and 3.4 assists this season while playing in 11 of the team’s 19 games.
She suffered an elbow injury on May 29 and didn’t return to game action until June 23.
Kansas coach Bill Self has tested positive for COVID-19
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.
Self, who is fully vaccinated, said in a statement on the university’s Twitter account Friday that he was “feeling pretty good right now.” He will remain in isolation at his home in Lawrence.
The coach said he had minor symptoms on Thursday and wanted to be tested before he traveled to watch recruits at various tournaments. Two tests confirmed that he was positive for the virus, he said.
Self said he believes he would be in much worse condition if he was not vaccinated.
“If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones,” he said.
Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, agree on $76M, 8-year deal
SECAUCUS, N.J. — Seth Jones is now with the Chicago Blackhawks and could become the organization’s cornerstone on the blue line.
Chicago acquired the star defenseman from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a blockbuster trade Friday just before the NHL draft began. The Blackhawks got Jones and the 32nd pick in the draft and a 2022 sixth-rounder from the Blue Jackets for 20-year-old defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th and 44th picks in the draft and a 2022 first-rounder.
“Thrilled to be able to add someone like Seth Jones to our team,” general manager Stan Bowman said on a video call after the first round. “He’s an impact defenseman that we’ve been searching for for quite some time, and to finally be able to add him to our group here is a huge move for the whole group. I think it changes the complexion of our defense in particular but our team in general.”
And this isn’t a one-year move. Jones agreed to terms on a $76 million, eight-year extension that carries a $9.5 million annual salary cap hit, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the extension cannot be signed until next week.
Bowman said the Blackhawks have been plotting their cap situation and stockpiling assets to make this kind of move. Chicago’s rebuild just got a jumpstart.
“You’re always looking for opportunities to try to accelerate your team’s progression,” Bowman said. “We certainly had to include a young player in Adam Boqvist and a draft pick, as well — a couple draft picks. But there are so few opportunities to add a player of this caliber that you have to take advantage of it when they come around.”
The Blackhawks acquired Seth’s brother, Caleb, last week in a trade that sent Duncan Keith to Edmonton. Caleb Jones could be a part of Chicago’s future, but Seth is expected to be the No. 1 defenseman for years to come.
17-year-old Nicholas Dunlap wins US Junior Amateur
PINEHURST, N.C. — Nicholas Dunlap won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship on Saturday at The Country Club of North Carolina, beating Cohen Trolio 3 and 2 in the 36-hole final.
The 17-year-old Dunlap, from Huntsville, Alabama, won three straight holes to take control and finished off the 18-year-old Trolio, from West Point, Mississippi, with a par win on the par-3 34th.
In calm conditions on the tree-lined Dogwood Course, Dunlap tied it with a birdie on the par-5 27th, took the lead with a par on the par-4 28th and made it 2 up with another par win on the par-4 29th.
Trolio missed a chance to take the par-5 30th when he pulled a 4-foot birdie putt left, and Dunlap increased his lead to three with a par win on the par-3 31st.
Trolio won the par-4 33rd with a par after Dunlap drove into the right-side trees, hit out sideways and couldn’t get a 15-footer to fall for par. On the par-3 34th, Dunlap hit out of a greenside bunker to 2 feet for a conceded par, and Trolio missed a 10-foot par putt to end the match.
In the middle of the match, Dunlap won the par-4 17th with a birdie to take a 2-up lead, and Trolio rallied with birdie wins on the par-5 18th, par-4 20th and par-5 23rd to take a 1-up lead.
Dunlap earned a spot next year in the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Dunlap and Trolio had already secured spots in the U.S. Amateur next month at Oakmont before the event began.
NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports for engine infractions
NASCAR has penalized the Hendrick Motorsports teams of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for engine allocation infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Elliott’s No. 9 team and Bowman’s No. 48 were found in violation of a rule that covers engine assembly.
A statement from Hendrick Motorsports released Thursday said the violations were the result of an administrative error that resulted in a sealed engine assigned to Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet being unintentionally allocated to the No. 48.
“We apologize for the mistake and have taken steps to ensure it will not be repeated,” the company said.
Competition officials also deducted 25 points from each team’s total in both the driver and team owner standing. Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson and Bowman’s crew chief Greg Ives each was fined $50,000.
The penalty drops Elliott from fifth to sixth in the Cup series standings. Bowman remains 11th in points.
NASCAR also issued suspensions to Hendrick Motorsports executive vice president and general manager Jeff Andrews and the organization’s director of track engine support Scott Maxim for the next Cup event, at Watkins Glen on Aug. 8.
Elvira taking 6-shot lead into final round of Wales Open
NEWPORT, Wales — Nacho Elvira will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Wales Open after a 5-under-par 66 put him in control at 16 under on Saturday.
Its a good feeling,” he said. “But to be honest, I don’t care at the moment. I struggled a bit the last year, year-and-a-half, not with form but it’s golf - mentally, a little bit physically, battling with an injury. I’m happy playing golf again and being in the moment. To be in contention is a gift.”
The Spaniard has not had a top 10 in more than two years and arrived at Celtic Manor having made just two of his last 11 cuts. Elvira bogeyed the first hole after starting with a two-shot advantage but responded with birdies on the second, fifth, ninth, 11th, 14th and 17th.
England’s Callum Shinkwin matched the lowest round of the week with a 63 on day three but may need to repeat that feat if he is to have a chance of reining in the leader, who is looking for his first win on the European Tour.
Shinkwin used his distance to take advantage of the four par-5s and the drivable par-4 15th, with a 30-foot putt on the l7th bringing one of his three other gains.
American Chase Hanna, South African Justin Harding and Finn Mikko Korhonen were alongside Shinkwin at 10 under, a shot clear of another Englishman in Sam Horsfield.
Dodd storms into 2-shot lead at Senior British Open
SUNNINGDALE, England — Stephen Dodd shot an outstanding 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Senior British Open on Saturday.
The 55-year-old Welshman made four birdies on the first five holes and nine on the day at Sunningdale. He dropped a shot on the 10th but his otherwise stellar performance had him on 11-under 199.
Jerry Kelly, a 54-year-old American, was two shots back after carding a 68 and day two leader Darren Clarke (70) slipped three strokes off the lead in the final senior major championship of the year.
Defending champion Bernhard Langer (70) was four shots off the pace with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67) and Paul Broadhurst (69). Broadhurst won in 2016 and was runner-up in 2019.
The 63-year-old Langer won in 2019 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for his fourth victory in the event. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Two-time British Open champion Ernie Els (70) was five shots back after three rounds.
Dodd, a three-time European Tour winner, made his Senior Tour debut at the Senior British Open in 2016, when he had his best finish at the event — a share of 14th place.
The Welshman, who won his first professional title at the 1992 Austria Open, is a three-time winner on the European Senior Tour. His last victory was on his 52nd birthday when he finished off a wire-to-wire victory at the Winston Senior Open in Germany.
Top seed Collins vs qualifier Ruse in Palermo final
PALERMO, Italy — Top-seeded Danielle Collins will try to win her first WTA title at the Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday, when Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania will be aiming for her second title in two weeks.
Collins reached her first career final after beating fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, breaking the Chinese veteran three times.
The American lost a three-set quarterfinal to Ruse two weeks ago in Hamburg, where Ruse went on to win as a qualifier.
She’s attempting a repeat after reaching the Palmero final from qualifying. Ruse battled past sixth-seeded Oceane Dodin of France 6-7 (4), 7-6 (0), 6-1. Dodin saved 18 break points but committed 22 double faults.
From solo jogging to solidarity: Park runs resume in England
LONDON — After 16 months of solo jogging, Saturday’s return of the weekly 5-kilometer mass runs in England’s parks was met with widespread jubilation.
Days after all remaining lockdown restrictions were lifted in England, the organized 5K runs were allowed to resume for the first time since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
The so-called parkruns — which are open to everyone, regardless of age, gender or ability — have become increasingly popular over the past few years and arguably have done more to improve the nation’s mental and physical health than anything in decades. The runs have also showcased a solidarity within a society that has fissured on many other levels.
And the running isn’t even compulsory. Walking will do. And there’s even a few parents with strollers and babies.
“It has been a lonely time for a lot of people with lots of lonely training miles, solo runs, along with virtual and cancelled races,” said 24-year-old PhD student Cameron Dockerill, who took just 16 minutes to become the first person to complete the run in Southwark Park in southeast London.
“It has been quite a lonely time and to come here is quite uplifting,” he added.
Many people stayed to cheer on Paul Williams, 63, the last of the 293 finishers, completing the course in an hour and 16 minutes.
