Source: Lakers GM Pelinka gets contract extension thru 2026
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has received a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.
A person familiar with the deal confirmed Pelinka’s extension to The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Lakers haven’t publicly announced the long-term deal to keep Pelinka, who built a roster that won a championship two years ago.
Pelinka has been in the Lakers’ front office since 2017 after a long career as an NBA player agent, most prominently as Kobe Bryant’s longtime representative. Pelinka built their current roster around LeBron James, who chose to sign with the Lakers in 2018, by swinging the high-profile trades that brought Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to LA.
James and Davis led the Lakers to the franchise’s 17th championship in the Florida bubble in October 2020, but they’ve been through two straight disappointing seasons since. After Los Angeles lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2021, the Lakers went 33-49 last season and missed the postseason entirely with James and Davis missing long stretches of their second straight seasons due to injury.
Despite their recent struggles, Jeanie Buss has remained firmly behind Pelinka, whose close association with Bryant is attractive to the owner and her tradition-bound franchise. Pelinka now has a contract extension with the same length as the deal he gave to first-time head coach Darvin Ham, who replaced championship-winning coach Frank Vogel this summer.
Pelinka was a bench player at Michigan during the Fab Five era before embarking on a long, successful career as an agent. The Lakers hired him as their general manager in 2017 with no prior experience in a team’s front office.
He worked for executive vice president Magic Johnson for two years until Johnson abruptly quit in April 2019, later accusing Pelinka of working against him inside the organization. Buss promoted Pelinka to vice president of basketball operations in 2020.
Yahoo Sports first reported Pelinka’s contract extension.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff goes wire-to-wire for 1st LPGA Tour win
CAMARILLO — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship.
Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn.
Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Shadoff made bogey on the par-3 ninth hole.
Ewart Shadoff regained a share of the lead with a birdie on No. 12, matched birdies with Reto on the par-5 14th and then held steady as the South African fell back.
Reto dropped shots on the next two holes, and Ewart Shadoff held it together on the closing holes. She wound up one shot ahead of 2021 U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, who closed with a 66.
Reto had to settle for a 69 to tie for third with Georgia Hall (65) and Danielle Kang (67).
When she tapped in for par, the celebration was a mixture of tears, water and Champagne, which friends and players sprayed on Ewart Shadoff.
“That last 1-footer felt like 20 feet to me,” she said.
She becomes the 10th player this year to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour, one short of the record set in 1995. None of the others had to wait this long.
“It’s a little bit surreal,” said Ewart Shadoff, holding back tears. “I didn’t know if this moment would ever come. I’m just really grateful for everybody who’s on my team. Last year was really hard. I’m standing here because of them. I’m just really grateful.”
Tom Kim wins in Vegas as Cantlay falls apart on final hole
LAS VEGAS — Tom Kim still didn’t have PGA Tour status two months ago. Now he’s a two-time winner being mentioned in the same space as Tiger Woods and is the highest-ranked Asian player in the world.
Even for the 20-year-old Kim, life feels like it’s moving at warp speed.
A win in North Carolina. The FedEx Cup playoffs. The Presidents Cup. A win in Las Vegas.
“It’s been crazy,” Kim said. “Definitely doesn’t feel slow, that’s for sure. I’ve just got to keep going, and I’m enjoying the ride. So hopefully, many more to come.”
His latest victory Sunday in the Shriners Children’s Open was only shocking the way it ended, with Patrick Cantlay having one bad swing turn into one big mess.
They were tied for the lead when Cantlay hooked his 3-wood into a desert bush in a ravine, tried to hack it out into the fairway, took a penalty drop, went into the water and then made a 35-foot putt for triple bogey.
That paved the way for Kim to cap off a bogey-free week at the TPC Summerlin with a simple par for a 5-under 67 and a three-shot victory.
“Obviously, the last hole makes the whole week kind of sour,” said Cantlay, who could have gone to No. 2 in the world with a win.
Kim became the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to win twice on the PGA Tour before turning 21. The 20-year-old South Korean won the Wyndham Championship in August to earn a tour card and he’s been soaring ever since.
“I’m having fun playing on the PGA Tour. It’s awesome,” Kim said.
Guardians pitcher Sandlin done for postseason with injury
CLEVELAND — The Guardians will be missing one of the reliable arms in their bullpen against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.
Right-hander Nick Sandlin’s postseason is over after he suffered a shoulder strain while pitching in Cleveland’s Game 2 win over Tampa Bay to sweep the wild-card series.
The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his Teres major muscle. He’ll be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season.
“Feel bad for him,” manager Terry Francona said as his team prepared in Yankee Stadium for Tuesday’s series opener.
Sandlin was removed in the 10th inning of Saturday’s game — won 1-0 by the Guardians in 15 — with what the team called “upper arm tightness.” He faced three batters and threw 19 pitches before being replaced by Eli Morgan.
Sandlin was a dependable member of Cleveland’s strong bullpen this season. He went 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 46 games as a set-up man for closer Emmanuel Clase, who led the majors with 42 saves.
Thomson signs 2-year deal to remain as Phillies manager
After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday.
The Phillies announced they have signed Thomson to a two-year contract to remain as their manager through 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wild-card berth.
The 59-year-old Thomson took over on June 3 when Joe Girardi was fired with the Phillies mired at 22-29.
Philadelphia went 65-46 the rest of the regular season, finishing third in the NL East behind Atlanta and the New York Mets but still good enough for the Phillies to land their first postseason berth since 2011.
In the wild-card round, Philadelphia swept the NL Central champion Cardinals in two games in St. Louis. The Phillies advanced to face the Braves in the Division Series, which begins Tuesday at Truist Park.
Thomson is the first Canadian-born manager to lead a team in the postseason.
Dolphins’ Bridgewater still in concussion protocol
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still showing no concussion symptoms after a hit against the Jets on Sunday caused him to leave the game, but he remains in the concussion protocol after the NFL’s revised concussion rules.
Bridgewater has to clear the NFL’s five-step process to return to football activities. Although there is no definitive timeframe for his return, McDaniel said the earliest Bridgewater could return to practice would be Thursday.
Starter Tua Tagovailoa is still in the concussion protocol and is “not ready to take the step to do football stuff,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel also did not commit to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, who entered Sunday’s game after Bridgewater left, as the Dolphins starter Sunday against the Vikings.
“It’s too soon for me to really pinpoint that,” McDaniel said, “I kind of have to wait and assess the whole situation, which I do not have in scope.”
So the Dolphins will enter this week’s preparation for the Vikings in a precarious situation as their quarterbacks have taken big hits in three consecutive games.
“It’s a nice challenge,” McDaniel said. “But nothing that myself and the rest of the coaching staff isn’t paid to do. No one really cares how hard it is.”
NWSL players call for owner to sell Chicago franchise
Players for the Chicago Red Stars have called on owner Arnim Whisler to sell his stake in the team following a disturbing report into misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.
The players issued a joint statement Monday, a move that comes after the Red Stars’ board of directors voted last week to remove Whisler as chairman and forbid him from participation in team operations.
“We are united with the Board of Directors in their decision to remove Whisler from the organization entirely and look forward to finding a new majority owner who can help us realize the full potential that we as players always knew existed for this club,” the players’ statement said.
The NWSL also announced Monday that it is terminating the contracts of Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant Sam Greene following a league investigation into verbal abuse, favoritism and retaliation within the club. Cromwell and Greene had been on administrative leave since June.
Bronny James, 4 other hoopsters sign NIL deals with Nike
LOS ANGELES — Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is one of five high school and college basketball players who have signed endorsement deals with Nike.
The name, image and likeness deals announced Monday are permissible in college sports and at the high school level in a growing number of states. They allow athletes to make money without compromising their eligibility.
The others signing with Nike are JuJu Watkins, who like James attends Sierra Canyon High in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles; DJ Wagner from Camden High in New Jersey; Caitlan Clark of Iowa; and Haley Jones of Stanford.
Financial details of the deals were not announced.
“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” James said in a statement released by Nike. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”
James said he will continue to support the LeBron James Family Foundation to help communities that matter most to him.
Wagner is the son of Dajuan Wagner and grandson of Milt Wagner, both of whom played in the NBA.
Watkins is a two-time USA Basketball U17 gold medalist. Clark is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year while Jones is the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Columbus Crew fire coach Caleb Porter after missing playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Caleb Porter was fired as coach of the Columbus Crew on Monday, one day after the team failed to make the Major League Soccer playoffs.
Porter had a regular-season record of 45-43-7 in four seasons and won the MLS Cup in 2020. But the Crew missed the playoffs in his three other seasons. Columbus needed a win or tie Sunday at Orlando City to make the postseason this year, but lost 2-1.
“We assessed the 2022 season as a whole and it’s clear that we fell short in our collective goals,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “Namely, our goal is to consistently contend for championships. This starts with making the playoffs and then securing a home match as a top-four team in the conference.”
Assistant coaches Pablo Moreira, Tim Hanley, Eric Quill and Blair Gavin also won’t be back next year. Gavin’s departure was previously announced and Hanley’s contract has expired.
In addition to the 2020 league title, the Crew won the Campeones Cup in 2021 under Porter.
Coach Dawn Staley earns Billie Jean King Leadership award
NEW YORK — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley’s busy offseason after winning another NCAA basketball title has included savoring the victory, lining up team-wide NIL deals and supporting coaches of color.
Last season, Staley started handing out pieces of the first championship nets won in 2017, and she plans to hand out the 2022 winning nets to Black sports journalists.
On Wednesday night, she’ll be on the receiving end of more accolades. Staley will accept the Billie Jean King Leadership Award at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s Annual Salute to Women in Sports.
She recently guided the U.S. women’s basketball team to its seventh straight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. A 5-foot-6 floor general at Virginia and six-time WNBA All-Star, Staley won three Olympic golds during her playing career.
The Philadelphia native turned around struggling programs at Temple and South Carolina, and the latter now boasts some of the highest attendance in the nation. She watched her former South Carolina star A’ja Wilson win the WNBA title with the Las Vegas Aces and earn MVP honors last month.
Now among the highest-paid coaches in women’s basketball, the 52-year-old Staley enters her 15th season at the helm.
Butler’s Jalen Thomas out indefinitely with heart issue
INDIANAPOLIS — Butler forward-center Jalen Thomas will be out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism.
Team officials said Monday the fourth-year player is being treated by the team’s medical staff and local specialists. Doctors believe Thomas can make a full recovery with medication.
The Cleveland Clinic website describes the condition as a blood clot in the lung that restricts blood flow and lowers oxygen levels in the lungs while increasing blood pressure in pulmonary arteries.
While Thomas is expected to participate in non-contact work and conditioning during his recovery, the Bulldogs don’t expect Thomas to play any sooner than December.
The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Thomas transferred to Butler in May after playing three seasons at Georgia State, where he finished fifth on the school’s career list for blocks (116). He was ranked among the Sun Belt Conference’s top shot blockers each of those three seasons.
Butler opens its season with new coach Thad Matta when it hosts New Orleans on Nov. 7.
AP source: Mayfield to miss time with high ankle sprain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain and is expected to miss several games, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person, who said Mayfield is expected to get a second opinion, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team has not yet released details of the injury.
The NFL Network was first to report the news.
P.J. Walker is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Last year’s starting quarterback Sam Darnold remains on injured reserve after he suffered a high ankle sprain in the preseason and is still several weeks away from being able to return.
Mayfield was injured in the first half of Carolina’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, a loss which resulted in coach Matt Rhule being fired on Monday by owner David Tepper.
Steve Wilks will serve as Carolina’s interim head coach moving forward with Rhule finishing his tenure in Carolina with an 11-27 record and having lost 11 of his final 12 games.
Seahawks lose Rashaad Penny for season to lower leg fracture
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season after suffering a broken fibula in his lower left leg in Sunday’s loss to New Orleans.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on KIRO-AM Monday that Penny suffered the fracture and also has a significant high ankle sprain. The two injuries combined will require surgery that will end Penny’s season after just five games.
Penny was hurt early in the third quarter when he was tackled from behind on a 6-yard run near the sideline. He eventually reached the sideline without putting any weight on the leg and was taken by a cart to the locker room.
The fracture is another in a frustrating rash of injuries that have plagued Penny’s career.
Penny’s dealt with several muscle injuries that have cost him games, but the torn ACL he suffered late in the 2019 season cost him the majority of the next season.
Penny finally started to show consistent flashes of the talent that made him a first-round pick late last season when he rushed for at least 130 yards in four of the final five games. Penny started this season slowly, but ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 against Detroit. Penny was averaging 6.8 yards per carry on Sunday before he was hurt.
With Penny out, the primary running load will fall to rookie Kenneth Walker III. Walker had 88 yards on eight carries against the Saints, but most of that came on a 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
QB Leary day-to-day with shoulder injury for No. 15 Wolfpack
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren said Monday that quarterback Devin Leary avoided a serious shoulder injury in Saturday’s win against Florida State and is considered day-to-day ahead of the 15th-ranked Wolfpack’s trip to No. 18 Syracuse this weekend.
The preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year took a hard hit to his right shoulder from FSU’s Joshua Farmer as he tried to deliver the ball downfield. Leary immediately grabbed at his right arm as he was down with Farmer being flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty with 4:59 left in the third quarter.
Leary was helped to the tunnel and later returned to the sideline with his right arm in a sling for the rest of the comeback win against the Seminoles. But Doeren said Monday it’s “a rehabbable injury,” though the timeline for his recovery is unclear.
“It could be this week, it could be six weeks,” Doeren said. “It’s really going to come down to how he recovers. ... But we’re excited that his season isn’t over and he doesn’t need surgery.”
USA Gymnastics expands mental health services for athletes
INDIANAPOLIS — USA Gymnastics is expanding its mental health coverage for athletes and coaches under a new program unveiled on Monday.
The organization will help cover eight visits a year to mental health providers for eligible national team members across all disciplines and four visits to mental health providers for eligible coaches under the new program.
“Being able to fund services that athletes and their coaches can receive in their hometowns, by their preferred providers, is essential for wellbeing and something we have always wanted to do,” USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung said in a statement.
USA Gymnastics will reimburse athletes/coaches up to $125 per visit. Coaches and athletes may use whatever health care provider they would like if the provider has “appropriate training and licensure in sport psychology or mental health.”
The program will be funded in part by the organization’s agreement with GK Elite, which provides training and competition apparel for USA Gymnastics. A portion of the sponsorship deal with GK Elite is earmarked specifically to cover the mental health care costs.
Under the previous model, athletes and coaches had access to mental health specialists while attending USA Gymnastics events such as training camps and meets. The new model expands that access so athletes and coaches are covered financially when they return to their home gyms.
Browns acquire linebacker Deion Jones in trade with Falcons
CLEVELAND — Looking to fix a defense with problems galore, the Cleveland Browns acquired former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones on Monday in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.
Cleveland sent a sixth-round pick in 2024 to Atlanta for Jones, a six-year veteran, along with a seventh-round pick in two years.
Jones opened the season on injured reserve after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. And while he hasn’t played in the regular season, he’s expected to be ready soon and the Browns need help.
On Sunday, they gave up 238 yards rushing and lost 30-28 to the Los Angeles Chargers, who came in as the NFL’s worst rushing team. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler gained a career-high 173 yards, getting 10.8 yards a carry.
Jones can offset the recent loss of middle linebacker, captain and signal-caller Anthony Walker Jr., who’s out for the season with a quadriceps injury. The Browns have been playing third-year linebacker Jacob Phillips in Walker’s spot.
The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Jones has made 83 career starts. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and has been highly productive throughout his career. He started 16 games last season and made 137 tackles, one shy of his career high.
Jones has 8 1/2 career sacks and has scored five defensive touchdowns in his career. He signed a four-year, $57 million contract in 2019 and had been the subject of trade speculation in recent months due to his salary.
Lionel Messi ruled out of PSG match against Benfica
PARIS — Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League match against Benfica on Tuesday because of a minor leg injury, the French club said.
Messi, sat out PSG’s goalless draw at Reims in the French league over the weekend because of the pain in one of his calves.
Messi had first felt the discomfort in his leg toward the end of the 1-1 draw at Benfica last week when the teams first met in Group H. Messi scored the opening goal of that game.
PSG said in a statement that Messi is not yet ready to play.
PSG and Benfica are both unbeaten in three matches and even on points at the top of the group, which also includes Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.
Hoosiers fire offensive line coach after another poor game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Tom Allen made a rare midseason coaching change Sunday when he fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Darren Hiller.
The move comes one day after the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) rushed for 29 yards and allowed seven sacks in a 31-10 loss to No. 4 Michigan.
Hiller was in his sixth season with Indiana and had survived a staff shakeup following last season’s dismal 2-10 mark. Indiana opened this season with three straight come-from-behind wins but has now lost three in a row, largely because of an inconsistent offense and a leaky offensive line that has allowed a Big Ten-worst 19 sacks.
Former Indiana offensive lineman Rod Carey takes over both jobs for the rest of this season. He was hired in the offseason as a quality control coach after spending the previous nine seasons as a head coach, compiling a 64-50 record while earning seven bowl bids.
At Northern Illinois, Carey led the Huskies to four Mid-American Conference division titles, two league championships and the 2013 Orange Bowl. He played for Indiana’s winningest all-time coach, the late Bill Mallory, from 1990-93.
“Rod is a tremendous football coach and leader of young men,” Allen said. “His record as a head coach and offensive line coach speaks for itself. Rod will make an immediate impact and integrate well with our offensive staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.