LA stadium workers authorize strike ahead of All-Star week
LOS ANGELES— Concession workers at Dodger Stadium have voted to authorize a strike days ahead of MLB’s All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles.
Workers employed by concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants voted 99% to authorize a strike, which could begin at any time, according to Unite Here Local 11. The union is seeking what it calls “a fair new contract.”
Levy employs nearly 1,500 food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at the stadium, which will host the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980. Events begin Saturday and culminate in the game on July 19.
“They are the backbone of our tourism and sports industry, yet many struggle to stay housed and to make ends meet,” said Susan Minato, co-president of the union. “No worker should have to continue to live like this.”
The union represents over 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona.
The Major League Baseball Players Association said Monday it stands with the stadium workers.
“They deserve to be treated fairly and will continue to have the 1,200 members of the MLBPA behind them,” a statement said.
LA Kings sign Grundström, Andersson to contract extensions
EL SEGUNDO — Forwards Carl Grundström and Lias Andersson agreed to contract extensions with the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.
Grundström got a two-year deal worth $2.6 million through the 2023-24 season, and Andersson got a one-year deal for $750,000.
Grundström scored a career-high 15 points in 54 games last season with the Kings. The 24-year-old Swede also scored three goals in Los Angeles’ first-round playoff loss to Edmonton.
Grundström is a former second-round pick by Toronto. He was traded to the Kings in January 2019 in a package for defenseman Jake Muzzin.
Andersson scored two points in 20 games for Los Angeles last season. He was the seventh overall selection in the 2017 draft by the New York Rangers, who traded him to the Kings in October 2020 for a second-round draft pick.
Willson, William Contreras 5th brothers to start All-Star Game
LOS ANGELES — Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras joined Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras as just the fifth brothers to start together in baseball’s All-Star Game.
Contreras was voted in Sunday as a reserve by fellow players and was selected to start because Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, who was elected by fans, broke his left thumb on June 25.
They are the first brothers in the same All-Star Game since Aaron and Bret Boone in 2003.
Other brothers to start are Mort and Walker Cooper in 1942 and ‘43, Dixie and Harry Walker in 1947, Joe and Dom DiMaggio in 1949 and Roberto and Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1992.
William Contreras is a first-time All-Star. The 24-year-old is hitting .273 with 11 homers and 22 RBIs.
Willson Contreras, 30, earned his third All-Star trip, all as an elected starter. He is batting .266 with 13 homers and 35 RBIs.
Braves acquire Canó in MiLB trade for $1
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for $1 in a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.
Canó, 39, hit a combined .149 with one homer and four RBIs in 74 at-bats for the Padres and New York Mets this season. He has batted .333 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 96 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso since the Padres released him and re-signed him to a minor league deal last month.
The Braves are without second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks. Albies fractured his foot last month in an at-bat, and Atlanta has been relying on Orlando Arcia as his replacement. Arcia is hitting .252 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 123 at-bats this year. Manager Brian Snitker has said he’s been pleased with Arcia, especially his defense.
The Mets owe Canó nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle.
Heinz out, Acrisure in as Steelers’ stadium sponsor
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have run out of Heinz. And they’re not running to the store to grab more.
The Steelers announced Monday that the organization has ended its longtime partnership with the formerly Pittsburgh-based food company, which had served as the title sponsor for the NFL franchise’s home stadium on the city’s North Shore since it opened in 2001.
The 68,400-seat venue will be known as Acrisure Stadium after the Steelers reached a 15-year sponsorship agreement with the Michigan-based financial tech company. Financial details were not disclosed.
“Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement.
Heinz initially signed a 20-year sponsorship agreement with the Steelers that was scheduled to end after the 2020 season. The two sides came to terms on a one-year extension that ran through 2021 but Heinz opted not to pursue a new deal.
Sports Business Journal reported in 2019 that Heinz’s time as the stadium’s sponsor was running out, primarily because the company — which dates back to Western Pennsylvania in the late 1860s — was acquired by Kraft in 2015 and moved most of its business offices to Chicago.
The Steelers moved from Three Rivers Stadium to Heinz Field in time for the 2001 season. The venue next to the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers also serves as the home of the University of Pittsburgh football team.
Mo Farah says he was taken to UK using another child’s name
LONDON — Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child.
“The truth is I’m not who you think I am,” the 39-year-old Farah told the BBC in a documentary called “The Real Mo Farah.”
Farah, who became the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic golds, said his children have motivated him to be truthful about his past.
“The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin,” he told the BBC. “Despite what I’ve said in the past, my parents never lived in the U.K.
“When I was four my dad was killed in the civil war, you know as a family we were torn apart. I was separated from my mother, and I was brought into the U.K. illegally under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah.”
During the documentary, Farah said he thought he was going to Europe to live with relatives and recalled going through a British passport check under the guise of Mohamed at the age of nine after traveling with a woman he didn’t previously know.
“I had all the contact details for my relative and once we got to her house, the lady took it off me and right in front of me ripped them up and put it in the bin and at that moment I knew I was in trouble,” he said.
The athlete travelled back to his childhood home in west London, recalling “not great memories” where he was not treated as part of the family.
Farah eventually told teacher Alan Watkinson the truth and moved to live with his friend’s mum who took care of him and he ended up staying for seven years.
It was Watkinson who applied for Farah’s British citizenship which he described as a “long process.” Farah was recognized as a British citizen in 2000.
Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack
LOS ANGELES — A former Olympic volleyball player was attacked Friday in downtown Los Angeles when a man threw a metal object at her face in an assault that fractured multiple bones in her face and left one of her eyes swollen shut, the athlete said in videos posted to social media.
Kim Glass, a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had been leaving a lunch on Friday afternoon when she saw a man run up with something in his hand. He was on the other side of a car, in the street, when he threw the object — what Glass believes might have been a metal pipe or bolt — at her face.
“He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes,” she said in videos posted to Instagram. “It happened so fast, he literally flung it from the street, he was not even close to me at all.”
Bystanders restrained the man — identified by police as Semeon Tesfamariam, 51 — until officers arrived to take him into custody.
Tesfamariam was booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles police spokesperson. He is being held without bail. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf or when he is scheduled to appear in court.
“USA Volleyball is appalled to learn of this weekend’s brutal attack on our Olympic medalist Kim Glass. Our thoughts are with her and we wish her a speedy recovery,” USA Volleyball President and CEO Jamie Davis said in a statement on Monday.
Glass, a Los Angeles native, posted videos showing her injuries to her eye, nose and cheek. She said she believes her vision will be OK and thanked a doctor for stitches near her eyebrow.
“Just be safe out there,” she said in the videos. “You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk.”
Arizona Coyotes sign Fischer to 1-year contract
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract.
Terms of the deal announced Monday were not released.
The 25-year-old Fischer has developed into a team leader in five seasons with the Coyotes with his work ethic and physical presence.
“We are very pleased to sign Christian,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He is a hard-working forward and a great teammate who is well-respected in our dressing room. We look forward to having him back next season.”
Fischer had five goals and five assists in 53 games last season. The Chicago native has 43 goals and 41 assists in 318 career NHL games, all with Arizona.
The Coyotes selected Fischer with the 32nd overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft.
Condoleezza Rice added to new Broncos ownership group
DENVER — Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Broncos ownership group.
Rob Walton announced the inclusion of Rice in a statement issued Monday on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group. The group agreed to buy the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust last month for a reported $4.65 billion. It’s pending approval by the NFL.
“A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better,” Walton said in a statement. “Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”
Rice has strong ties to the Denver community. She received her undergraduate degree and Ph.D. from the University of Denver.
The former provost at Stanford University, Rice served as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush from 2005-09. She’s also been on the College Football Playoff selection committee and chaired a commission on college basketball.
The new ownership group is led by Walton and includes his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner.
Walton, 77, was chairman of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, from 1992-2015, when he retired. He is the eldest son of founder Sam Walton and Helen Walton and has an estimated net worth of nearly $60 billion.
Derek King stays with Blackhawks as assistant coach
CHICAGO — Derek King is staying with the Chicago Blackhawks as an assistant coach on Luke Richardson’s staff.
King finished last season as Chicago’s interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Nov. 6. He was in the mix for the full-time job, but Richardson was hired last month.
King, 55, went 27-33-10 with the Blackhawks, drawing praise from general manager Kyle Davidson for his work during a challenging period for the rebuilding franchise. The former NHL forward coached the team’s AHL affiliate in Rockford before taking on the interim role.
Kevin Dean also was hired as an assistant on Monday. Dean, 53, was an assistant with the Boston Bruins for the previous five seasons. Dean was an NHL defenseman for seven seasons, finishing his playing career with 96 games with the Blackhawks.
Goaltending coach Jimmy Waite and video coach Matt Meacham also are returning to Chicago’s staff.
“It’s great to have this experienced staff with me behind the bench,” Richardson said in a release. “Derek has made an impact here on this organization and I’m thrilled to have someone like him on our staff. Kevin’s mind for the game and defensive focus will be an asset for us. It’s great to have the cornerstone of this coaching group finalized and we will continue to add a few pieces.”
Ronaldo ‘not for sale,’ Man United manager Ten Hag says
BANGKOK — Cristiano Ronaldo is “not for sale,” Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Monday.
The team is in Thailand for a preseason tour but the 37-year-old forward didn’t make the trip due to an unspecified family issue, amid doubts over his future at the club.
“He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” Ten Hag said at a press conference. “We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him.”
The Portugal star has reportedly asked to leave United.
“He hasn’t told me this. I have read but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale,” Ten Hag said. “Cristiano is in our plans and we want to (have) success together.”
Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League.
United will also travel to Australia as part of its tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.