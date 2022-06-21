Ceccon sets world record, Ledecky claims yet another title
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Italy’s Thomas Ceccon set a world record in the men’s 100 backstroke and Katie Ledecky claimed yet another gold at the swimming world championships on Monday.
Ceccon stunned the competition in Budapest by clocking 51.60 seconds to shave 0.15 seconds off the previous best mark set by American Ryan Murphy at the 2016 Olympics.
“Yesterday I swam 52.1, very easy,” Ceccon said. “I am feeling good in water and just doing my race, staying calm and focusing on my race. And that’s it.”
Murphy finished second, 0.37 seconds behind, followed by compatriot Hunter Armstrong, 0.38 behind Ceccon.
“Hats off to Thomas,” Murphy said of seeing his record beaten. “That’s a really, really fast time and it’s going to be an exciting couple of years.”
While the young mustached Italian claimed his first world title, Ledecky extended her record title haul to 17 with her fourth in the 1,500 freestyle.
Ledecky never looked threatened and clocked 15:30.15 – just under 10 seconds more than her world record from 2018 – to finish 14.74 seconds ahead of fellow American Katie Grimes.
Ledecky punched the water in delight then embraced her teammate.
“To share this moment with her is really special,” Ledecky said.
The 16-year-old Grimes is the second youngest medalist in the 1,500 at a worlds since Ledecky won it for the first time in 2013.
“I was really nervous leading up to it because it’s my first world championships and Team USA has been doing a great job, so I wanted to keep that going,” Grimes said.
Magic-Rockets, Pistons-Blazers to open Vegas summer league
LAS VEGAS — NBA Summer League will start with a little Midnight Madness feel, at least in some of the country.
And if the Orlando Magic keep the No. 1 draft pick, then that player won’t wait long for his summer debut.
The league released the 75-game summer league schedule on Monday, with the first game in Las Vegas set to pit Orlando against Houston on July 7 at 10 p.m. Eastern. That game will be followed by a midnight Eastern tip-off between Portland and Detroit, with those two matchups the only ones on the Day 1 schedule.
Most teams will open their Las Vegas slates on July 8 or July 9. All 30 NBA teams will be taking part, all playing five games.
The first four games for each team are scheduled through July 15. The league will then seed all 30 teams for one final game each.
The two highest seeds will play a championship game on July 17, and all other teams play their final game on either July 16 or July 17.
There are two other smaller summer leagues this year, a four-team, four-game event hosted by the Golden State Warriors on July 2 and July 3 and a four-team, six-game event hosted by the Utah Jazz from July 5 through July 7.
Serena Williams skips practice at Eastbourne ahead of return
EASTBOURNE, England — Serena Williams skipped her scheduled practice session at Eastbourne at late notice on Monday as the 23-time Grand Slam champion prepares to make her return to competition after a year away.
Williams trained at a nearby club over the weekend and was expected to have an on-site session at Devonshire Park ahead of playing doubles with Ons Jabeur. Their first match is set for Tuesday against Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova.
The 40-year-old Williams, who hasn’t competed anywhere since she was injured in the first round of Wimbledon last year, was awarded a wild card for singles at the All England Club.
Jabeur said it was “unbelievable” to have been asked by Williams to be part of her journey back to competition at the Wimbledon warmup.
“I’m a good secret keeper — yes, I’ve known (since) before the French Open,” said the No. 3-ranked Jabeur, who arrived at Eastbourne after winning the title in Berlin on Sunday.
“Many players were jealous because I’m playing with her. Honestly, Serena is Serena. She is a legend and always will be.”
Jabeur said she is hoping to learn “even like 2% from it.”
“Now I’m joking with other doubles players,” she said. “I was like, ‘If you have minus 20 grand slams, don’t even ask me to play doubles with you anymore.’”
Hawks’ new GM Fields makes imp roved defense top priority
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are emphasizing defensive improvement as they consider offseason changes.
Change already has come in the front office, where Landry Fields has been promoted to general manager.
Field on Monday continually stressed defense as the offseason priority for a team that took a big step back after advancing to the 2021 Eastern Conference final.
Fields said a defensive identity must be established for the Hawks to make another run at the title after being eliminated in the first round by Miami.
“The identity defensively has been, well that’s something we’re going to have to build into,” Landry said. “That’s been part of the reason why we haven’t taken that step. We have to have an everyday hard-hat approach to our defensive capabilities. ... The identity piece is going to come when we see it consistently.”
The Hawks ranked only 21st in the league in scoring defense, allowing 112.3 points per game. It was a big reason the team played below .500 much of the season before making the play-in tournament and then earning the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.
Fields had been assistant GM. His promotion becomes official on July 1 and has not been announced by the team. Even so, he discussed his new role on Monday and said team president Travis Schlenk “is still the decision-maker.”
Poland cuts Russia-based player out of World Cup plans
WARSAW, Poland — Poland won’t consider defender Maciej Rybus in its plans for the World Cup in Qatar after he signed a new contract with a Russian club.
The Polish soccer federation said on Monday coach Czesław Michniewicz told Rybus that he would be left out of the squad for Nations League games in September and out of Poland’s plans for the World Cup because of his “current club situation.”
The full back was with Lokomotiv Moscow last season and stayed with the team after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He signed a new two-year contract with Spartak Moscow on June 11.
Rybus has played 66 times for Poland, most recently in November, and was in the squad for the last World Cup in 2018 and last year’s European Championship.
He has spent almost all of the last decade at various Russian clubs, except for a brief spell in France with Lyon, and is married to a Russian woman.
There was no word from the federation on two other national players who have contracts with Russian clubs. Midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak of FC Krasnodar and Sebastian Szymanski are still covered by existing contracts signed before the invasion, and Krychowiak moved on loan to Greek club AEK Athens following the invasion.
Poland will face Mexico, Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the World Cup group stage.
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, Poland said it would refuse to play a scheduled World Cup qualifying playoff against Russia in Moscow. FIFA awarded Poland a bye into the next round, where it beat Sweden 2-0 to qualify.
Sailor falls overboard, dies during Newport Bermuda Race
NEWPORT, R.I. — The captain of a sailing vessel participating in the 52nd Newport Bermuda Race fell overboard and died, race organizers said.
Colin Golder, of New Providence, New Jersey, was steering the 42-foot (12.8-meter) yacht Morgan of Marietta on Sunday in strong winds, roughly 325 miles from Bermuda when he fell overboard, the Bermuda Race Organizing Committee said in a statement.
“After extended effort, Mr. Golder’s body was recovered by the vessel’s crew, and the vessel is returning to the mainland,” the statement said.
His family has been informed.
“The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee, the Cruising Club of America, and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club wish to express sincere condolences to the family and crew of Mr. Golder,” the statement said.
Nearly 200 vessels started the 635-mile (1022-kilometer) biennial race from Newport, Rhode Island on Friday. The 2020 race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sergio Romo cut by Mariners as Ken Giles joins bullpen
SEATTLE — Relievers Sergio Romo and and Roenis Elías were cut Monday by the struggling Seattle Mariners to make room for reliever Ken Giles and infielder Kevin Padlo.
Romo and Elías were designated for assignment, Giles was activated from the 60-day injured list and Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.
Seattle has lost seven of its last nine games and is fourth in the AL West at 29-39, 13 games behind first-place Houston.
Romo, a 39-year-old right-hander known for his long beard, had an 8.16 ERA in 17 relief appearances and spent a month on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He allowed home runs to the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout on Thursday and to the Angels’ Jared Walsh on Saturday.
Mets recall Dom Smith from Triple-A after 3-week stint
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have promoted first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith from Triple-A Syracuse, ending the popular 26-year-old’s three-week stint in the minor leagues.
New York called up Smith and put right-hander Seth Lugo on the paternity list Monday prior to a game against the Miami Marlins. The move comes as Major League Baseball began enforcing a rule limiting teams to 13 pitchers that has been delayed several times.
Smith was optioned to Syracuse on May 31 after hitting .186 without a home run in 101 plate appearances this season. He hit .316 during a breakout season in 2020, but he hasn’t been the same player in the majors since.
The 2013 first-round pick batted .266 with two homers and a .785 OPS in 15 games at Triple-A.
Mets left-hander David Peterson is expected to join Lugo on the paternity list soon. Peterson started Monday’s game against Miami, but New York had contingency plans in place in case his wife, Alex, went into labor.
Elite rugby players facing 12 days out after a concussion
DUBLIN — The vast majority of elite-level rugby players diagnosed with a concussion will not be able to return to play for 12 days as a result of changes being introduced by the sport’s world governing body from July 1.
World Rugby is following recommendations by an independent Concussion Working Group following a review of the latest scientific evidence.
The current regulations allow players who fail a head injury assessment during a game to be back on the field seven days later if they follow return-to-play protocols.
While that could still be the case for some, provided they get the approval of an independent concussion consultant, the majority will be out of the game for five more days.
The updated criteria being used to judge how quickly players can return after showing obvious concussion symptoms now includes their history of concussions.
“Our approach means it is now overwhelmingly likely a player diagnosed with a concussion won’t play in their team’s next match,” said Dr. Eanna Falvey, World Rugby’s chief medical officer.
“World Rugby firmly believes that scientific evidence supports our protocols, but we are continually monitoring and testing them to ensure that they are fit for the modern game.”
World Rugby describe it as an “individualized rehabilitation approach” to head injuries.
Among those in the working group was Bob Cantu, a U.S.-based neurosurgeon and a leading authority on concussions in sport. He said the changes being implemented make World Rugby’s protocols the “gold standard” in sport.
At major rugby competitions such as the World Cup or the Six Nations, teams typically play one match every week so the changes to concussion regulations should mean players missing no more than one match by being sidelined for 12 days.
