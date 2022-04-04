Spaun takes Texas Open for 1st PGA win, 1st trip to Masters
SAN ANTONIO — J.J. Spaun won his first PGA Tour event — and his first trip to the Masters — by firing a final-round 69 at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday.
In his 147th PGA Tour start, Spaun survived a double-bogey start to his round by recording five birdies with no bogeys to finish at 13-under at TPC San Antonio. It gave him a two-shot margin over Matt Kuchar (69) and Matt Jones (66).
Adam Hadwin (67), Beau Hossler (72), Charles Howell III (69) and Troy Merritt (69) tied for fourth at 10-under.
The 31-year-old Spaun closed with four straight pars, and no one could close in on him. His previous best finish on tour was runner-up in 2018 at the RSM Classic.
Padres acquire LHP Sean Manaea in trade with Athletics
PEORIA, Ariz. — The San Diego Padres bolstered their rotation on Sunday, acquiring left-hander Sean Manaea in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.
San Diego got the 30-year-old Manaea and minor league right-hander Aaron Holiday from Oakland for pitching prospect Adrian Martinez and minor league infielder Euribiel Angeles.
Manaea joins a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell and Mike Clevinger.
Hours after the trade was announced, Manaea made his first start for the Padres — against the A’s. He had been scheduled to pitch Sunday, so he put on a new Padres uniform and took on the Athletics, giving up one run and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Still wearing a green glove, Manaea smiled as he faced his former teammates, and visited with them from outside the Oakland dugout.
The trade also reunited Manaea with manager Bob Melvin, who left the A’s after last season and took over the Padres.
Manaea went 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts last year. He had two shutouts and struck out a career-high 194 batters, ranking eighth in the American League.
Backup backstop swap: ChiSox deal Collins for Jays’ McGuire
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox acquired Reese McGuire from the Toronto Blue Jays for Zack Collins on Sunday in a trade of reserve catchers.
McGuire was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He batted .253 with a homer and 10 RBIs in a career-high 78 games last year.
The 27-year-old McGuire made his big league debut in 2018. He is a .248 hitter with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 141 career games, all with the Blue Jays.
Collins, 27, set career highs with a .210 batting average, four homers and 26 RBIs in 78 games for the AL Central champions last year.
Collins was drafted by Chicago with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft. He is a .195 hitter with seven homers and 38 RBIs in 114 career games, all with the White Sox.
Astros’ Verlander to start 3rd game of season, face Angels
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched five solid innings in his final spring training tune-up Sunday and pronounced himself healthy and ready to start the season.
His next start is set to come in the third game of the year, next Saturday night on the road against the Los Angeles Angels.
“I’m happy to get through it healthy, but I still have some stuff to work on,” Verlander said. “I’m looking at it two different ways. Definitely pleased with the health part, though.”
The two-time Cy Young winner hasn’t pitched in the regular season since July 2020 — after making his first start in the pandemic-delayed year, he had Tommy John surgery.
Yanks get RH Castro from Mets for LH Rodriguez
NEW YORK — New York’s baseball teams have swapped relievers, with the Mets sending right-hander Miguel Castro to the Yankees for left-hander Joely Rodriguez on Sunday.
The 27-year-old Castro had a 3.45 ERA over a career-best 69 appearances last season, going 3-4 with 77 strikeouts in 70.1 innings. He’ll make $2.62 million this season after signing a deal this month to avoid arbitration.
Rodriguez gives the Mets a needed southpaw for the bullpen after Aaron Loup left for the Los Angeles Angels in free agency.
The 30-year-old Rodriguez was traded from Texas to the Yankees last season and combined to post a 4.66 ERA in 52 appearances. He was sharp for New York down the stretch, going 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games after the trade. He’s owed $2 million this season.
The deal is the 18th between the franchises and only the third since 2005. The Yankees acquired right-hander Gonzalez Germen from the Mets for cash in December 2014, and they also got infielder/outfielder L.J. Mazzilli from the Mets for outfielder Kendall Coleman in April 2018.
Kenya’s Jeptum breaks women’s record at Paris marathon
PARIS — Judith Jeptum of Kenya broke the Paris marathon record while Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia won the men’s race on Sunday.
Jeptum finished the 42.2-kilometer (26.2-mile) race in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 48 seconds in chilly conditions with a temperature of 2 degrees Celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit) at the start of the event. The 2021 Abu Dhabi marathon winner pulled away in the 28th kilometer to run a personal best and break the course record of 2:20:55 set by Purity Rionoripo of Kenya in 2017.
Fantu Jimma of Ethiopia was second, more than three minutes behind Jeptum. Her compatriot Besu Sado, a former 1,500-meter runner, completed the podium.
American runner Lindsay Flanagan, who was seventh in the 2019 Chicago marathon, finished 10th in 2:26:54, a personal best.
In the men’s race, Gelmisa outsprinted fellow countryman and 2021 Chicago marathon winner Seifu Tura to finish in 2:05:07.
Frenchman Morhad Amdouni, the 2018 European champion in the 10,000 meters, took third place in 2:05:22 to break the French record set by Benoit Zwierzchiewski in 2003.
The fastest man in the field, Asefa Mengstu of Ethiopia, finished 10th, more than three minutes behind Gelmisa.
Swiss runner Julien Wanders, the European record holder for the half marathon, was 18th in his marathon debut.
Force beats out NHRA royalty in the Four-Wide Nationals
LAS VEGAS — Brittany Force beat out three other world champions to pick up her first NHRA win of the season at the Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.
The 2017 world champion had a run of 3.718-seconds at 338.00 mph in the championship quad of Top Fuel, topping four-time defending world champ Steve Torrence, Tony Schumacher and Antron Brown.
“This is huge for our team,” Force said after her 12th career win. “It was not easy out there and we faced tough competition all day, but we’re excited to get a win like this. You look at that final quad and to get that win, that’s really something to be proud of.”
Ron Capps won the Funny Car — his first since becoming a team owner this season. He went 3.914 at 331.20 in the final round.
Erica Enders won the Pro Stock for her second win of the season and ninth in Las Vegas, which is the most in NHRA history. She went 6.668 at 206.32 in her Chevrolet Camaro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.