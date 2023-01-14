Tyler Adams voted top US men’s soccer player for 2022
CHICAGO — Tyler Adams was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year for the first time on Friday after becoming the youngest captain at last year’s World Cup.
Adams received 71.6% of votes, followed by three-time winner Christian Pulisic (14.7%), Matt Turner (8.2%), Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream.
A 23-year-old midfielder from Wappinger, New York, Adams tied for the U.S. lead with 14 starts in 2022 and led with 1,131 minutes.
Adams, who transferred to Leeds from Leipzig last summer, was elected American captain in a vote by about 35 players held in September. He was the youngest U.S. captain at a World Cup since Walter Bahr in 1950 and one of two captains under 30 among the World Cup teams, joined by England’s Harry Kane.
Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. advanced to the round of 16 before losing 3-1 to the Netherlands.
Player of the year voting was conducted among the USSF board of directors and athletes council, Major League Soccer and United Soccer Leagues head coaches, media, former players, administrators and fans, whose ballots were weighted at 15%.
Landon Donovan won the award a record four times, followed by Clint Dempsey, Kasey Keller and Pulisic with three each.
Tomljanovic, Badosa out of Australian Open with injuries
MELBOURNE, Australia — Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Serena Williams in her final match at last year’s U.S. Open, and Paula Badosa, who was seeded 11th at Melbourne Park, withdrew from the Australian Open on Saturday because of injuries.
Tomljanovic is dealing with a bad knee that forced her to skip the United Cup this month. Badosa has a hurt thigh.
Their exits will allow Leolia Jeanjean and Laura Pigossi — two players who lost in qualifying — to move into the main draw at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, which begins Monday (Sunday night EST).
Tomljanovic, currently ranked 35th, wrote on Twitter: “I’ve done absolutely everything in my power to get healthy but just ran out of time to heal and be 100% ready to compete at a high level.”
She reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2022. Her 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 victory over Williams — who had announced before play began at Flushing Meadows that she was ready to walk away from her playing career — put Tomljanovic in the fourth round in New York for the first time.
Badosa, who has been ranked as high as No. 2, pulled out of the semifinals at the Adelaide International tournament this week after injuring her thigh there.
MLB on track to expand robot umps to all Triple-A ballparks
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is on track to expand its experiment with robot umpires to all 30 Triple-A ballparks this season.
MLB used the Automatic Ball-Strike system at five Triple-A stadiums for parts of last season and will go ahead with the wider use this year if owners approve of it next month. MLB’s intent was first reported by ESPN.
MLB started the experiment in the independent Atlantic League in 2019. A challenge system was tried last year at Low-A in which a pitcher, batter or catcher had the right to appeal a human umpire’s decision to the computer call.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he liked the challenge system but said the sport’s competition committee was not going to consider the robot umpires for the major leagues for 2023.
“There are difficult issues surrounding the strike zone that affect outcomes on the field, and we need to make sure we understand those before we jump off that bridge,” he said in June.
Soto, Alonso, Guerrero get big deals, avoid arbitration
NEW YORK — Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached big-money agreements on one-year contracts that avoided salary arbitration as the exchange of proposed hearing figures between Major League Baseball and the players’ association stretched late into Friday night.
Soto got a $23 million deal with San Diego, tied for the fourth-highest one-year contract among arbitration-eligible players. Shohei Ohtani set the record when the two-way star agreed last fall to a $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Soto also trailed Mookie Betts ($27 million with Boston in 2020) and Nolan Arenado ($26 million with Colorado in 2019), and he matched Josh Donaldson’s $23 million with Toronto in 2018.
In addition to the deal with the outfielder, San Diego also reached a $14.1 million, one-year agreement with Josh Hader, the largest salary for an arbitration-eligible relief pitcher.
The high-spending New York Mets struck a $14.5 million deal with Alonso, who tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs last season. The first baseman nearly doubled his $7.4 million salary.
Guerrero agreed to the same figure with Toronto, the first baseman increasing his salary from $7.9 million.
Left-hander Julio Urías settled with the Los Angeles Dodgers at $14.25 million, first baseman Rhys Hoskins with NL champion Philadelphia at $12 million, two-time All-Star right-hander Shane Bieber with Cleveland at $10.01 million and left-hander Jordan Montgomery with St. Louis at $10 million.
Minnesota right-hander Chris Paddack, recovering from Tommy John surgery in May, agreed to a $12.5 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to a successful physical. Paddack gets $2.5 million in each of the next two seasons and $7.5 million in 2025.
For players and teams who fail to strike deals, arguments before three-person panels will be scheduled for Jan. 30 to Feb. 17 in St. Petersburg, Florida. They will be the first in-person hearings since 2020, just before the pandemic.
Teams have won the majority of decisions for three straight years and lead players 334-251 since arbitration started in 1974.
TV producer Gaudelli to do final NFL game after 33 seasons
For 33 seasons, an NFL prime-time package has had Fred Gaudelli in the producer’s chair and Al Michaels announcing from the booth.
One of those eras comes to an end Saturday night when Gaudelli produces his last NFL game — NBC’s coverage of the AFC wild-card round game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 62-year old said he had seen 2022 as his final season in the production truck for awhile since this marked the end of the current broadcast contracts with the NFL. The league’s 11-year deals with NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN start next season.
“When I signed an extension in 2016, it took me to the end of this season where I knew that might be it,” Gaudelli said. “I pretty much made up my mind last year that this was definitely going to be the last season. It’s just a long time.”
Gaudelli began producing NFL games in 1990. He was at the helm of ESPN’s “Sunday Night Football” for 11 years before moving into the ABC “Monday Night Football” truck in 2001. When NBC acquired the Sunday night rights, one of the first moves NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol made was hiring Gaudelli and director Drew Esocoff.
Gaudelli was the producer of “Sunday Night Football” from 2006 until last season, when he became the executive producer. Gaudelli though still had one more prime-time package to launch behind the controls for Amazon Prime Video’s first year of “Thursday Night Football.”
Gaudelli has worked with only three play-by-play announcers and five analysts; he started with Mike Patrick at ESPN but since 2001 his announcer has mainly been Michaels.
“No producer has ever done it better than Fred,” Michaels said. “And he capped it off by launching ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video from scratch and in one year turned it into the equal of any sports presentation on television.”
Miami Heat home arena gets temporary name after FTX collapse
MIAMI — The home of the Miami Heat has yet another name: Miami-Dade Arena.
That will be the temporary moniker for the building where the NBA team plays its home games, while the search for a more permanent naming-rights partner commences.
The Heat and Miami-Dade County announced the new name Friday, two days after a bankruptcy court terminated the county’s naming rights deal with collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A county official had said earlier in the week that it would be referred to as “the Arena,” though those plans quickly changed.
“Effective immediately, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have agreed that, until such time as there is a new naming rights partner, to refer to the arena as Miami-Dade Arena,” the parties said in a joint statement. “The removal of the facility’s existing signage and the changeover of branding elements will be ongoing in the coming weeks.”
The process of removing FTX branding from all aspects of the arena will take some time. The company’s logo appears on the court, is on many of the entrances, is embroidered on the shirts many security and in-game personnel wear, is on the arena roof and even was placed on the swipe cards that employees use to access the facility.
Clemson hires TCU OC Riley to spark Tigers’ offense
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has hired TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to reignite the Tigers’ attack.
The school’s board of trustees compensation committee approved a three-year contract Friday that will pay the 33-year-old Riley $1.75 million per season.
Swinney hopes the move invigorates an offense that had slipped the past two seasons since Clemson’s last College Football Playoff berth in 2020.
It’s the first time Swinney has gone outside his current staff for a coordinator hire since bringing in Oklahoma’s Brent Venables to lead the Tigers’ defense before the 2012 season.
If Riley can have the impact Venables did from the start, it could spark an group that finished 30th nationally in scoring and 48th in total offense this past fall.
“Garrett has an incredible track record,” Swinney said in a statement. Riley helped TCU finish ninth in scoring offense and get the Horned Frogs from a five-win team in 2021 to the national championship game this season.
“His body of work,” Swinney said, “speaks for itself.”
Swinney cleared the way for Riley when he fired long-time staffer and first-year offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday.
Atlanta acquires veteran G Danielle Robinson from Indiana
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream acquired three-time WNBA All-Star guard Danielle Robinson from the Indiana Fever on Friday for guard Kristy Wallace.
Robinson is also a three-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection who ranks 13th in league history in career assists (1,376) and among the top 20 in career free-throw percentage, assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio.
The 11-year veteran spent the last two seasons at Indiana, where she averaged 8.5 points and 3.8 assists per game.
“Danielle is the exact type of professional we want to bring into this organization,” Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “Her leadership and experience will be a huge asset for our young talent as they continue to grow into the future of the Dream.”
Wallace played in 29 games, with 18 starts, during her rookie season with Atlanta. She averaged 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
Vikings to get center Bradbury back for playoffs vs. Giants
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been cleared to return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury.
Coach Kevin O’Connell announced Friday that Bradbury would start against the New York Giants in the wild card round playoff game Sunday. He fully participated in practices Thursday and Friday.
Austin Schlottman started the first four games in Bradbury’s absence until breaking his lower leg, when backup guard Chris Reed took over at center.
The Vikings listed three players as questionable for the Giants game: cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle/personal matter), kickoff returner/running back Kene Nwangwu (illness) and safety Harrison Smith (knee). O’Connell said he expects Smith to play.
Florida F CJ Felder leaves team for personal reasons
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward CJ Felder has left the team for personal reasons, although coach Todd Golden left the door open for his return later this season.
Felder, who is averaging 2.5 points and 3.1 rebounds this season, sat out of Florida’s last game at LSU and played just two minutes against Georgia last week. He won’t be on the bench when the Gators host 20th-ranked Missouri on Saturday.
“CJ Felder’s going to take a little time away from the team for personal reasons,” Golden said Friday. “Definitely nothing disciplinary, still a part of our family, love him. He’s just going through a little bit of a time right now and leaving the door open for him to join the team again this season whenever he’s ready.”
The 6-foot-7 Felder transferred to Florida in 2021 after two seasons at Boston College. He’s served mostly as a role player for the Gators (9-7, 2-2 Southeastern Conference), who have tweaked their rotation several times under new coach Golden.
WADA says Russia found ‘no fault’ in Valieva doping case
MONTREAL — A Russian tribunal found figure skater Kamila Valieva bore “no fault or negligence” in a doping case that rocked last year’s Winter Olympics, the World Anti-Doping Agency said Friday.
The Russian skater won Olympic gold in the team competition in February before it was announced that a sample she had given two months before had tested positive for a banned substance. The result was reported later because the laboratory which tested the sample had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
WADA said it was “concerned” that a Russian anti-doping agency panel ruled that Valieva should only be disqualified from one day of the 2021 Russian national championships, where the sample was taken.
“The tribunal found that although the athlete had committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation, she bore ‘no fault or negligence’ for it. As such, the tribunal imposed no sanction except for the disqualification of her results on the date of the sample collection,” WADA said in the statement.
WADA said it would review the case file before deciding on further steps. WADA had previously complained Russia was taking too long to reach a decision in Valieva’s case and sought to have it moved to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.
“Based on the elements of the case with which WADA is already familiar, the Agency is concerned by the finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ and will not hesitate to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as appropriate,” WADA said.
FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations
ZURICH — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final.
FIFA cited its media and marketing regulations for prosecuting the case, which appears to relate to a boisterous celebration by players running through the interview zone after the game on Dec. 18.
Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
About three hours later, players led by captain Lionel Messi ran and sang through the official interview area and damaged flimsy partition walls without stopping to speak to international broadcast and print media.
The disciplinary charges that include “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play” did not specify Emiliano Martinez, who crudely brandished the trophy he received on the field as the best goalkeeper at the World Cup.
FIFA gave no timetable for the Argentina disciplinary case.
In other cases, FIFA imposed fines on the federations of Serbia, Mexico and Ecuador for acts of discrimination by fans at the World Cup.
Serbia was fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($54,000) for offensive fan chants during a 3-2 loss against Switzerland — which had some players with ethnic Albanian ties to Kosovo — and team misconduct for seven players being shown yellow cards.
FIFA fined Mexico 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000) for anti-gay chants by fans at two games, and Ecuador must pay 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,600) for chants at the opening game against Qatar reportedly directed at Chile.
Georgia TE Washington, CB Ringo headed to NFL draft
ATHENS, Ga. — Two Georgia players, tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Kelee Ringo, are headed to the NFL draft after helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national title.
Both made the expected announcements on their Instagram accounts.
Washington is a massive tight end (6-foot-7, 270 pounds) who teamed wit Brock Bowers to give Georgia a dominant 1-2 punch at the often-overlooked position.
“My time in Athens has come to an end as I pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL,” said Washington, who was a key blocker and ranked fourth on the Bulldogs with 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Ringo will long be remembered for a pick-six interception that sealed Georgia’s first national title in 41 seasons with a 33-18 victory over Alabama to cap the 2021 season.
The Bulldogs made it two national titles in a row with a 65-7 romp over TCU on Monday night.
A celebration is planned Saturday in Athens with a parade through town and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.
Rangers reach 1-year deals with 4 of 5 arb-eligible players
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and pitchers Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández and Brett Martin agreed to one-year contracts Friday, avoiding salary arbitration.
The only other Texas player eligible for arbitration was catcher Mitch Garver, who missed the final three months last season after undergoing surgery on the flexor tendon in his right arm. Garver and the Rangers were set to exchange proposed salaries Friday, and the sides would go to a hearing in February if they don’t reach an agreement before then.
Lowe set career highs by hitting .302 with 27 home runs and 76 RBIs last season. He was the Rangers’ first .300 hitter since 2016 and his AL-high 150 starts at first base were the most for Texas since Mark Teixeira in 2006.
Martin was 1-7 with three saves and a 4.14 ERA in 55 appearances last year, but the left-hander is scheduled to have shoulder surgery next week that could keep him from pitching in 2023.
Hearn, a lefty, was 6-8 with a 5.13 ERA over 13 starts and 18 relief appearances last season. Hernández went 2-3 with four saves and a 2.97 ERA in 29 relief appearances, all after July 16 when the right-hander returned from Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the 2021 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.