Celtics’ Marcus Smart is NBA defensive player of the year
NEW YORK — Boston’s Marcus Smart is the first guard in over a quarter-century to win the NBA defensive player of the year award.
NBA officials announced the award on Monday. The last guard to win this honor was Seattle’s Gary Payton in 1995-96.
Smart helped the Celtics lead the NBA in defensive rating and scoring defense (104.6) while holding opponents to a league-low field-goal percentage (.434) and 3-point percentage (.339). The 28-year-old ranked seventh in the NBA in steals per game (1.68) and tied for sixth in total steals (119).
Smart received 257 total points and earned 37 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges finished second with 202 points and 22 first-place votes.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who had won the award in 2018, 2019 and 2021, finished third with 136 points and 12 first-place votes.
Smart, who started each of the 71 regular-season games he played, tied for fourth in loose balls recovered (75) and tied for 10th in deflections (106) and charges drawn (16). He had a career-high 3.2 defensive rebounds per game.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won defensive player of the year in 2020.
Players received five points for each first-place vote, three for each second-place vote and one for each third-place vote.
Former Cubs ace Jake Arrieta says he’s retiring
CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta, a key pitcher on the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship team, has decided to retire.
Arrieta made the announcement during a Barstool Sports podcast.
“I haven’t signed the papers, man, but I’m done. It’s time for me to step away from the game,” he said. “At some point the uniform goes to somebody else and it’s just my time, really.”
The 36-year-old Arrieta went 5-14 with a 7.39 ERA in 24 starts for the Cubs and San Diego Padres last season. He finishes his career with a 115-93 record and 3.98 ERA in 285 games, 279 starts, over 12 years in the majors.
Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908.
He was first acquired by Chicago in a July 2013 trade with Baltimore, a key move in the franchise’s rise from the bottom of the NL Central to one of the majors’ best teams.
Arrieta, a fifth-round pick by the Orioles in the 2007 amateur draft, was a dominant force in 2015, going 22-6 with a sparkling 1.77 ERA in 33 starts. He followed his Cy Young campaign with 18 wins and a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts in 2016.
Arrieta also performed well in the postseason during his first stint with Chicago. He tossed a five-hitter in the Cubs’ 4-0 win at Pittsburgh in the 2015 NL wild-card game. And he won both his World Series starts at Cleveland in 2016, compiling a 2.38 ERA in 11.1 innings.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander signed a $75 million, three-year contract with Philadelphia in March 2018 and went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts with the Phillies.
Browns speak to NFL on ‘tanking’ claims made by former coach
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have spoken to an NFL investigator looking into claims by former coach Hue Jackson, who said the team intentionally lost games — tanked — in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
Jackson, now coaching at Grambling State, was fired by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam eight games into the 2018 season with a 3-36-1 record.
In February, Jackson indicated in a series of posts on social media that the team paid him bonuses incentivizing him to lose and that he was set up to fail. Jackson later softened those claims.
The Browns went 1-15 in 2016 and 0-16 in 2017.
Spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the league engaged former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to look into Jackson’s allegations.
“The review is ongoing and is expected to conclude soon,” McCarthy said in an email to The Associated Press.
The team released a statement Monday night, saying it has worked with the league on its inquiry.
“Even though Hue recanted his allegations a short time after they were made, it was important to us and to the integrity of the game to have an independent review of the allegations,” team spokesman Peter Jean-Baptiste said. “We welcomed an investigation and we are confident the results will show, as we’ve previously stated, that these allegations are categorically false.
“We have cooperated with Mary Jo White and look forward to the findings.”
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
MANCHESTER, England — Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.
“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the Manchester United striker wrote in a post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.
“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”
Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.
“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” he wrote on the social-media post.
“We are all devastated at this loss,” the post added, “and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”
Ronaldo already had four children.
Lowrie, Puk, Trevino among 6 A’s added to COVID-19 IL
OAKLAND — Infielder Jed Lowrie and relievers A.J. Puk and Lou Trivino were among six players added to the COVID-19 injured list by the Oakand Athletics before their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.
Reliever Kirby Snead, infielder Chad Pinder and catcher Austin Allen also were put on the COVID-19 IL and joined outfielder Scott Piscotty, placed on the list on Friday.
“We definitely have been faced with some challenges.” A’s rookie manager Mark Kotsay said. “I think the way you handle those challenges enables you to get through them quicker, take it on and move forward. The game of baseball, any sport really, is a reflection of life. And so my message is always: stay positive, optimism wins.”
Pitcher Sam Selman and infielders Nick Allen and Christian Lopes were added to the A’s active roster as substitute players.
Oakland went 5-5 on its opening trip.
Kraken add Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore as minority owners
SEATTLE— The expansion Seattle Kraken are adding some additional star power to their ownership group.
The Kraken announced Monday that Grammy winner Macklemore and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch are joining the minority investor group.
The two are taking small stakes in the franchise but bringing big ideas about community engagement and outreach to go along with their financial commitment. One of the original members of Seattle’s ownership group was Hollywood film maker Jerry Bruckheimer.
“I’d say that perhaps we didn’t need just two more investors. But these are investors who uniquely want to help us in the community and are excited about what we’re doing,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke told The Associated Press.
The franchise is in the final weeks of its inaugural season after paying a $650 million expansion fee to join the NHL.
Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, said part of his efforts will focus on the music community and curating partnerships between the team and young musicians to take advantage of smaller spaces at Climate Pledge Arena for performances on game nights.
He also intends to partner on a charity golf tournament involving the team and his Bogey Boys golf brand.
“I think bringing music to Climate Pledge is the big one and helping facilitate with local artists. There’s so many small micro venues in areas that people can perform at Climate Pledge outside of just Climate Pledge as an arena itself,” Macklemore said. “I think that the Kraken have been really open and excited about bringing in local talent. So I think that that’s one way. I think the other way is just making sure that we’re exposing all people to the game.”
Macklemore has also been a part owner of the MLS Seattle Sounders since 2019. The Sounders won the MLS Cup title in the first season of his investment.
Duke’s Williams entering NBA draft after sophomore season
Big man Mark Williams is the first of Duke’s multiple NBA prospects to say he’s leaving to enter the draft.
The 7-foot-1, 242-pound sophomore announced his decision in a social media video Monday evening.
“Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine, just like how (attending) Duke was when I was growing up,” Williams said. “Duke has prepared me to take this next step and I’m excited to announce I will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.”
Ranked as the No. 18 draft prospect by ESPN, Williams was an elite rim protector last season and a finalist for national defensive player of the year. The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native started all 39 games, averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds and ranked 12th nationally with 2.82 blocks per game. He also shot 70.4% through two college seasons and improved at the foul line significantly (from 53.7% as a freshman to 72.7% as a sophomore).
Much of Williams’ offensive production came on putbacks, dunks and alley-oop passes with the rest of his offensive game in development, though he has shown back-to-the-basket growth, too.
Williams joined star freshman Paolo Banchero in giving Duke a strong frontline that helped the Blue Devils reach now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s record 13th Final Four while also winning the program’s first outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title since 2006.
“He is gifted at both ends of the floor and is driven to get even better every day,” Krzyzewski said in a statement. “The NBA team that drafts Mark is obviously getting a talented player, but an equally impressive young man off the court that will represent their organization with class.”
He closed his Duke career with eight points and four rebounds while being limited to 17 minutes due to foul trouble in the loss to rival North Carolina in the national semifinals.
Multiple Duke players, including star freshmen in Banchero and A.J. Griffin, also are considered likely to head to the NBA.
49ers sign DL Kemoko Turay
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal on Monday.
Turay was originally drafted by Indianapolis in the second round in 2018 and spent the past four seasons with the Colts.
Turay played 13 games last season and finished with nine tackles, a career-high 5½ sacks and the first fumble recovery of his career.
Turay has played 38 career games with 33 tackles, 12.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Isles’ Barzal fined $2,500 for grabbing Marner from bench
NEW YORK — New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for making contact with a player on the ice while on the bench Sunday night’s loss at Toronto.
The NHL’s department of player safety announced the supplemental discipline Monday.
While sitting on the bench with about four minutes left in the third period, Barzal tugged at the jersey of Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and held on to him for a couple of seconds to obstruct him from following the play.
Marner on Hockey Night in Canada called it a first and said: “Hopefully he gets fined for that. That would be pretty great.”
“Me and him have played a lot against each other, played with each other a couple times,” Marner said after the game. “He’s a good friend of mine. He’s a competitor out there. It’s fun to watch, fun to play against him. It’s a pretty funny moment.”
The Islanders were eliminated from playoff contention in the 4-2 loss.
It’s Barzal’s third career fine in the NHL and first this season. He was fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment in April 2021 and $5,000 two months later for cross-checking Tampa Bay defenseman Jan Rutta.
Scotty Pippen Jr. signing with agent, heading to NBA draft
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is entering the NBA draft, and the Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer is signing with an agent.
Pippen announced his decision Monday in a social media post. He thanked Nashville and Vanderbilt fans for making him feel at home and shaping him into the person and player he is today. Pippen also thanked coach Jerry Stackhouse, his other coaches and teammates and professors.
“I felt the love every time I stepped foot on the court in Memorial,” Pippen wrote. “It’s a feeling I’ll NEVER FORGET.”
The son of six-time NBA champ and one of the league’s 50 greatest players Scottie Pippen, he tested his NBA draft stock a year ago before returning to play his junior season with the Commodores.
Pippen was second in the SEC in scoring in his sophomore year, averaging 20.8 points, and improved to first this past season with 20.4 points a game. He scored 30 or more points five times in the 2021-22 season and set a Vanderbilt record with 736 points this season.
Pippen started all 36 games, helping Vanderbilt to a 19-17 record with two games in the SEC Tournament and a quarterfinal loss in the NIT.
Ravens executive Bob Eller retiring after 38 years in NFL
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens executive Bob Eller is retiring after 38 years in the NFL.
The Ravens announced Monday that Eller, the team’s senior vice president of operations, will retire June 1. He’s spent 35 years with the Ravens and Cleveland Browns.
Eller began working for Cleveland in 1987. When the team moved to Baltimore, he facilitated many of the start-up functions for the Ravens.
Since the Ravens’ inception, he has directed the day-to-day operations of the team. He’s also overseen team travel and catering for the players, coaches and staff. Eller also worked in the Browns’ and Ravens’ public relations departments.
Eller’s career began as an intern for the Baltimore Colts in 1983. The team then moved to Indianapolis, and he joined it and was promoted to director of public relations. He moved to Cleveland in 1987 to become the Browns’ assistant PR director.
The Ravens also announced that they have released wide receiver Miles Boykin and signed four exclusive rights free agents: quarterback Tyler Huntley, center Trystan Colon, linebacker Kristian Welch and long snapper Nick Moore.
Canadiens’ Pezzetta suspended 2 games for illegal check
NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games on Monday for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie.
The incident occurred in the third period of Washington’s 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie’s head as he finished a check after the Capitals forward had made a play to move the puck out of Washington’s zone.
Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play.
The Canadiens forward, who had no history of discipline, will forfeit $7,500 in salary.
Pezzetta will be eligible to return when the Canadiens visit Ottawa on April 23.
AP source: Browns, CB Ward agree on $100M contract extension
CLEVELAND — Denzel Ward got locked down. Now there’s a switch.
Cleveland’s two-time Pro Bowl cornerback agreed Monday to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension with the Browns, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Ward’s deal includes $71.25 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the 24-year-old has not yet signed the contract. The Browns begin their offseason program Tuesday.
“Loss of words, I’m blessed,” Ward posted on Twitter while thanking the Browns “for continuing to believe in the home grown kid and allowing me to represent this organization and city of Cleveland where I’m from.
“Still work to be done Cleveland but I’m here to stay and work towards what we all set out to do when playing this game! #win!”
With a yearly average of $20.1 million, Ward will be the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, surpassing the $20 million per year for Jalen Ramsey of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Ramsey offered his congratulations to Ward on Twitter, posting: “been waiting on somebody else to touch that 100 club & you DEFINITELY DESERVE IT @denzelward.”
Colombia fires coach Rueda after failing to reach World Cup
BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia coach Reinaldo Rueda was sacked on Monday after failing to qualify the team for the World Cup in Qatar.
The Colombian Football Federation in a statement said Rueda’s assistants also left their positions.
The federation said it will begin searching for a successor to 65-year-old Rueda, who had the job for 15 months.
Colombia finished South American World Cup qualifying in sixth position, one point behind Peru, which faces a qualifying playoff against an Asian team.
Rueda’s first stint with his country’s national team was from 2004-06. He also coached Honduras at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and took Ecuador to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
He resigned as Chile coach to replace Carlos Queiroz in the Colombia job.
Bahrain confirms firm’s talks to buy AC Milan for $1.1B
MILAN — Bahrain’s government announced that a private equity firm based in the country is in “exclusive talks” to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor.
Three days after news of the dealings emerged, Bahrain’s embassy to Britain confirmed in a tweet on Monday that Investcorp is in discussions to buy the Serie A leader for $1.1 billion.
The U.S.-based hedge firm Elliott Management has owned Milan since 2018 after the former Chinese owner failed to repay part of a loan. Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi controlled Milan for more than 30 years before selling to the Chinese group in 2017.
Neither Elliott nor Milan has discussed the talks with Investcorp, and club director Paolo Maldini said little when asked about it on Friday.
“It’s normal that there could be a sale in the future of Milan,” Maldini said then. “I don’t know when that will be.”
Investcorp, which was founded in Bahrain in 1982, delisted from the Bahrain stock exchange last year after almost four decades as it continues its global expansion of investments.
The embassy tweet said Investcorp “manages over $42 billion in assets across the globe.”
