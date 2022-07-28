In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.
In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Blinken also said he expects to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine to discuss the deal and other matters.
Blinken’s comments marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner, who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February and testified Wednesday at her trial. He did not offer details on the proposed deal outlined to the Russians, though a person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government has offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner.
The person insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
Though it is unclear if the proposal will be enough for Russia to release the Americans, the public acknowledgment of the offer at a time when the U.S. has otherwise shunned Russia reflects the mounting pressure on the administration over Griner and Whelan and its determination to get them home.
It also signals a growing acceptance by the White House of prisoner swaps as resolutions for cases of Americans jailed overseas, particularly after a trade in April that secured the release of Marine veteran Trevor Reed and yielded a much-needed publicity win for the administration.
“We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release,” Blinken said. “Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal, and I’ll use the conversation to follow up personally and, I hope, to move us toward a resolution.”
President Joe Biden, who authorized the Reed prisoner swap after meeting with his parents, signed off on the deal the U.S. offered in this case, officials said.
Kurt Busch to miss Indy with concussion-like symptoms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kurt Busch will miss Sunday’s NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with concussion-like symptoms and be replaced again by Ty Gibbs in the Toyota for 23XI Racing.
The team said Wednesday that Busch has not been cleared to race for a second consecutive week. He crashed in qualifying last Saturday at Pocono Raceway and missed the next day’s race.
“Kurt’s health is of the utmost importance to the team, and we wish him all the best as he prepares for his return,” said the team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.
Gibbs, the 19-year-old grandson of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, made his Cup debut last weekend as Busch’s replacement in the No. 45. He finished 16th.
“I’m happy to help out 23XI Racing this week at Indianapolis, but again our thoughts are with Kurt and getting him healthy,” Ty Gibbs posted on social media. “He’s a good guy, and we all want him back soon.
“I think the goals are the same as last week — just to complete the race and learn all we can. I want to thank Denny and MJ for the opportunity.”
Gibbs will also compete Saturday in the Xfinity Series race.
Saudi-funded LIV Golf announces 14-event schedule for 2023
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series announced a 14-tournament schedule for next year with 12 established team franchises and a chance for players to either be promoted or relegated through its series of Asian Tour events.
Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, said Wednesday in a news release that the full schedule would be released later and would include stops across the world.
The rival league of the PGA and European tours plays its third event this week at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, the course owned by former President Donald Trump. The four additions to the 48-man roster of players are Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Jason Kokrak. The European tour stripped Stenson of his Ryder Cup captaincy for signing up with LIV Golf, after pledging full support to the tour when he was selected as captain in March.
Along with the 48-man field, no-cut events worth $25 million in prize money, LIV Golf Investments has pumped $300 million into the Asian Tour for “International Series” events. While details on promotion and relegation were not announced, players could earn their way into the LIV Golf League through their performance in these Asian Tour events, while those who finish toward the bottom of LIV Golf events would be replaced.
The news release said LIV Golf League players are expected to compete in “numerous” International Series events, which would mean playing more than the 14 tournaments on the 2023 LIV Golf schedule. One appeal for players who have signed up, such as Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, was to play less.
Shanahan, Holmgren, Kraft among Hall of Fame finalists
CANTON, Ohio — Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among 24 seniors, coaches and contributors selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, are joined by 10 other coaches/contributors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Cleveland Browns/Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell.
The list of 12 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.
The 12-person Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 16, and each committee member will present one finalist. The committee’s final vote will send three Seniors to the full 49-person Selection Committee for consideration at its annual meeting in early 2023. Each of those three could be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at that meeting.
Expansion of the Seniors pool to three for possible election to the Hall was approved earlier this year for the Classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.
The remaining list of players: linebackers Randy Gradishar, Maxie Baughan, Tommy Nobis and Chuck Howley; offensive linemen Bob Kuechenberg; two-way player Cecil Isbell; defensive linemen Joe Klecko and cornerbacks Eddie Meador, Ken Riley and Everson Walls.
The remaining list of coaches/contributors: television executive and producer Roone Arledge; coach Don Coryell; front-office executive Frank “Bucko” Kilroy; coach Buddy Parker; coach Dan Reeves; Steelers vice president Art Rooney Jr.; coach Clark Shaughnessy; and long-time executive John Wooten.
Mets plan deGrom return next week after latest rehab start
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom pitched four innings Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse, finishing strong after a shaky start in what’s expected to be his last minor league rehab outing before rejoining New York’s rotation.
“The plan right now if everything progresses well is to pitch for us next time,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “But that could change by what we hear tomorrow or the next day.”
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner would likely return to the Mets early next week in Washington. If he pitches Monday or Tuesday, he would be lined up on full rest to make a start in a potentially pivotal five-game series Aug. 4-7 at home against defending World Series champion Atlanta — although the NL East leaders have not committed to that timeline.
Coastal Carolina QB McCall signs NIL with Darlington Raceway
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has signed an NIL deal with Darlington Raceway.
Officials at the track “Too Tough To Tame” announced the deal Wednesday, saying it’s the first NASCAR facility to partner with a college athlete since students were allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness.
McCall is a junior who set the NCAA mark in pass efficiency rating (207.6) last season, surpassing the mark previously held by former Alabama passer Mac Jones.
McCall has helped the Chants to a 20-2 mark as a starter the past two seasons. He’s the reigning Sun Belt Conference player of the year after throwing for 2,873 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions.
US sprint great Allyson Felix joins IOC athletes’ commission
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — American sprint great Allyson Felix and a refugee cyclist originally from Afghanistan joined the International Olympic Committee’s athletes’ commission on Thursday.
Felix is the most decorated female track and field athlete in Olympic history with seven gold medals and joins the commission after winning her 14th career world championship title.
Felix came out of retirement last week to run the prelims of the 4x400-meter relay. The American team went on to win the final Sunday at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Also appointed was cyclist Masomah Ali Zada, who was born in Afghanistan and competed in the women’s cycling time trial on the IOC’s refugee Olympic team last year in Tokyo. Ali Zada is now studying in France and will be the first refugee athlete on the commission.
The other two new members are two-time Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee of Britain and Canadian athlete Oluseyi Smith, who has competed at both the Summer Olympics in track and the Winter Olympics in bobsled.
The new members were all appointed to the IOC athletes’ commission, which has a mix of members elected by other athletes and those appointed directly by IOC President Thomas Bach. Only the elected members typically also serve on the full IOC, which decides Olympic host cities and will elect a new president to replace Bach in 2025.
Harden, 76ers make it official on 2-year, $68 million deal
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden decided to grow his beard and shear his annual salary in Philadelphia.
Harden signed a deal worth slightly over $68 million, paying him about $33 million this season with a $35 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Harden, though, will make about $14.5 million less this coming season than he could have earned under his previous deal. Harden had a $47.4 million option for this coming season that he declined last month, saying he wanted to give the 76ers flexibility to improve their roster and compete for a championship.
“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said Wednesday. “From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I’m excited to build off of last season and I can’t wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey.”
Daryl Morey, team president of basketball operations, posted a photo on Instagram of him posing alongside Harden as the 10-time All-Star guard known as “The Beard” signed his contract.
“Now this looks like a job for we, ” Morey wrote.
Harden’s plans have been clear since Philadelphia’s season ended: He was committed to staying with the 76ers and committed to help them get better.
“Taking less money this year to sign as many players as we needed to help us contend and be the last team standing was very, very important to me,” Harden said in an interview this month with The Associated Press. “I wanted to show the organization, the Sixers fans and everybody else who supports what we’re trying to accomplish, what I’m trying to accomplish individually, that this is what I’m about.”
Harden vowed to return to for after battling a lingering hamstring injury that cut his production with the Brooklyn Nets, and later the Sixers, after he was acquired in a trade-deadline deal.
“Over the last two years we have taken major steps toward our ultimate goal of becoming champions,” said coach Doc Rivers. “James shares our drive to win a title, and he believes being a 76er gives him the best opportunity to do that. Together, we will work tirelessly to achieve our goal.”
A member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Harden averaged 22 points this season for Brooklyn and Philadelphia, his lowest since he became a starter in the 2012-13 season. He turns 33 in August.
Harden, a three-time scoring champion, told the AP he was nonplussed about taking “less” money to return and chase a championship in Philly.
50-year-old San Marino player oldest to win Davis Cup match
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Domenico Vicini has become the oldest player to win a Davis Cup match. He turns 51 in September.
Vicini and doubles partner Marco de Rossi of San Marino beat Martin Muedini and Mario Zili of Albania 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday in Group IV play.
The match was Vicini’s 99th overall in his 24th Davis Cup tournament.
The Davis Cup tweeted: “History man Vicini is just one appearance away from playing his 100th tie, a landmark no-one has ever reached!” He can hit that milestone Friday.
Three years ago, Vicini set a Davis Cup record as the oldest player to win a singles match. That was at age 47 years, 318 days.
Vicini made his Davis Cup debut with San Marino in 1993.
San Marino is one of the world’s oldest republics and has a population of some 33,000. It is landlocked and bordered by Italy.
Garoppolo, Samuel not practicing with 49ers at start of camp
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo got his throwing done early and then didn’t take part in the first practice of training camp for the San Francisco 49ers as the team hopes to find a trade partner for the former starter.
Star receiver Deebo Samuel was a “hold in” on Day 1 of camp, running on the side while his teammates practiced as his representatives work on getting a new contract.
As the 49ers began on-field work at training camp Wednesday, they still had a few issues to resolve.
While finding a trade partner for Garoppolo may be harder than working out a new contract with Samuel it’s much less critical.
Samuel was the focal point on San Francisco’s offense last season when he gained 1,770 yards from scrimmage and scored 14 touchdowns. Getting him on the field working with new starting quarterback Trey Lance is important this summer but apparently will have to wait until Samuel gets a new contract.
Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie deal that will pay him less than $4 million in 2022, while 12 receivers have contracts worth at least $20 million a year after an offseason spending spree at the position.
Ganassi sues IndyCar champion Palou over contract disupte
The fight over IndyCar champion Alex Palou is headed to court as Chip Ganassi Racing filed a civil lawsuit in Indiana against the Spanish driver who is attempting to leave the team at the end of the season.
Palou is in his second season driving for Ganassi. The team owner said he picked up the exclusive option he held on Palou for the 2023 season. Palou, meanwhile, says he informed CGR he does not intend to return for a third season, and McLaren Racing said it has signed the driver for next year.
The lawsuit filed in Marion County Superior Court in Indianapolis names both Palou and ALPA Racing, which is listed as Palou’s “racing entity” as defendants.
NC State’s Leary, Clemson leads all-ACC football picks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary is the preseason pick to finish as Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, while league favorite Clemson leads all schools with six players on the league’s preseason all-conference team.
The league released the team Wednesday following voting by media members at last week’s ACC media days in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Leary, a redshirt junior, ranked 10th in the Bowl Subdivision last year with 35 touchdown passes while also ranking in the top 20 nationally in passing yards per game and passing efficiency. He earned 40 of 164 votes for preseason player of the year to beat out Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, who earned 30 votes after guiding the Demon Deacons to last year’s ACC title game.
North Carolina receiver Josh Downs led all players with 128 points in voting from the panel for the preseason all-ACC team, followed by Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (127) and Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (125).
Dominic Thiem advances to quarterfinals at Generali Open
KITZBÜHEL, Austria — Dominic Thiem outlasted qualifier Sebastian Ofner 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Generali Open on Wednesday.
The 2020 U.S. Open champion was a break down twice in the deciding set and saved two break points when he was serving for the match before prevailing over his fellow Austrian.
The 28-year-old Thiem, who came back in March from a long-term wrist injury, has now reached at least the quarterfinals in the last three tournaments he played, including Bastad and Gstaad.
The former world No. 3, who won the clay-court tournament in 2019, will face next Yannick Hanfmann after the German beat Ivan Gakhov 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Three seeded Spanish players made the last eight after winning their second-round matches in straight sets.
Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut eliminated Austrian wild-card entry Jurij Rodionov 6-1, 6-4, fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas defeated Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru 6-3, 6-4 and seventh-seeded Pedro Martinez beat Federico Coria of Argentina 6-4, 6-3.
Swiatek wins opener in Poland, stays undefeated on clay
WARSAW, Poland — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek eased past Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 at the Poland Open on Wednesday in her first tournament since her third-round exit at Wimbledon that ended her 37-match winning streak.
Swiatek’s homecoming victory extended her clay-court winning streak to 17 matches. The two-time French Open champion improved to 47-4 this season.
The 21-year-old Pole will next face unseeded Romanian Gabriela Lee, who beat Raluka Serban 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Defending champion Maryna Zanevska was stunned by lucky loser Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine 6-3, 6-3 in their first-round match.
In the other first-round matches, Kristina Mladenovic of France rallied to beat sixth-seeded Anna Bondar 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8). After winning the Lausanne title earlier in the month, eighth-seeded Petra Martic defeated Weronika Falkowska 7-5, 6-4.
Italian players Sara Errani and Elisabetta Cocciaretto both advanced. Errani beat Arantxa Rus 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 and Cocciaretto eliminated Martyna Kubka 6-2, 6-3.
In second-round matches, Ana Bogdan of Romania defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-0, 6-4 and Brazilian lucky loser Laura Pigossi came back to beat Nadia Podoroska 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.
Wimbledon quarterfinalist Bouzkova advances at Prague Open
PRAGUE — Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open by beating Czech teenager Dominika Salkova 6-1, 6-2 Wednesday.
The Wimbledon quarterfinalist dominated her 18-year-old opponent, who won her first WTA main draw match in the first round of the hard-court tournament.
Bouzkova will next face Oksana Selekhmeteva. The 19-year-old Russian beat Chloe Paquet of France 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 to record her second victory in the main draw of a tournament.
Qiang Wang also advanced, beating Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 6-1. In the quarterfinals, the Chinese player will face Magda Linette, who defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-3.
NFL finance group supports Broncos sale to Walmart heir
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — NFL owners will decide on Aug. 9 whether to approve the proposed $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the Waltons, heirs to the Walmart fortune and America’s richest family.
The league’s finance committee met Wednesday and unanimously recommended the transaction for approval.
The committee will send a report to all clubs at a special league meeting on Aug. 9. Twenty-four of the 32 teams are needed to approve the sale of the storied franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust to Rob Walton; his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner; and her husband, Greg Penner.
Commissioner Roger Goodell has made minority ownership a point of emphasis in the league. The Walton-Penner group met those wishes by including Starbucks board chair Mellody Hobson and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice — both Black women.
Gymnastics congress moved to let Russian officials attend
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Gymnastics Federation said Wednesday its annual congress will be moved out of Norway so that officials from Russia and its ally Belarus can attend.
The FIG congress was due to be held in Norway in October but the FIG said it will be moved.
It said the Norwegian Gymnastics Federation withdrew as host because it “must comply with the recommendations from the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports and the Norwegian Ministry of Culture and Equality to not welcome any officials or delegates from Russia or Belarus to events in the country.”
FIG said it is looking for another host.
FIG suspended Russian and Belarusian gymnasts from competing in March, less than two weeks after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. But it has not suspended officials from the two countries. Belarusian official Nellie Kim is one of the three FIG vice-presidents and Russia’s Vassily Titov is a board member, while both countries have officials on various influential committees.
Suns extend contract of NBA’s Coach of the Year Williams
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have officially agreed to a multi-year contract extension for Monty Williams, the NBA’s Coach of the Year last season after leading the franchise to a team-record 64 wins in the regular season.
The team announced the extension Wednesday. No other contract details were given.
Williams, 50, has led a quick turnaround in three seasons with the Suns, taking them to the NBA Finals in 2021 where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the first time the franchise had been to the Finals since 1993. They were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season, but fell in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks.
“I’m grateful to extend my commitment to this team and to all the people who make it a special place,” Williams said in a statement. “Our players put in the work every day that allows us to be successful, and I’m excited to continue this journey with them.”
Williams was 34-39 in his first season with the Suns but the team built momentum down the stretch, winning their final eight regular-season games in the NBA’s Florida bubble that was needed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
US defender Richards joins Crystal Palace from Bayern Munich
LONDON — Crystal Palace confirmed the signing of United States center-back Chris Richards from Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Richards signed a five-year contract with the south London club, which paid Bayern a fee reported to be about $15 million.
The Birmingham, Alabama, native joins a Palace team where Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen are projected as starters, with James Tomkins also competing for playing time. Richards also is competing for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster.
“I’m really excited for it,” Richards said of the move to Palace. “The kind of project I’ve seen (attracted me). It’s a lot of young players but also young players who have a lot of fight. Palace is a club that seems like they’re always fighting.”
Richards arrived at Bayern from the academy of Major League Soccer’s Dallas team four years ago. He made his Bundesliga debut in June 2020 against Freiburg, played three league and three Champions League games that fall, then was loaned to Hoffenheim for the second half of the season and made 10 Bundesliga and two Europa League appearances.
Kraken sign F Ryan Donato to $1.2 million, 1-year deal
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken re-signed forward Ryan Donato to a one-year, $1.2 million deal on Wednesday after initially choosing not to offer him a contract as a restricted free agent.
Donato was one of the offensive bright spots during the inaugural season for the Kraken. Donato set career highs across the board in games played (74), goals (16) and assists (15). Donato’s 31 points ranked sixth on the team and his 16 goals were fourth-most for the Kraken.
Donato was also responsible for the first goal in team history in Seattle’s opener against Vegas.
No. 1 pick Holliday gets $8.19 million bonus from Orioles
BALTIMORE — Jackson Holliday slipped on a Baltimore Orioles jersey, jammed the team’s cap over his long, sandy blond hair and grinned broadly as the cameramen clicked away.
And boy, did he have reason to smile. The 18-year-old high schooler and No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft signed a contract Wednesday with an $8.19 million signing bonus.
Holliday, a slick fielding shortstop with a potent swing from the left side, is a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday. He had visited Camden Yards only once previously — many years ago, he shagged fly balls during batting practice while accompanied his father, then an outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Sun guard Hartley to miss remainder of season with torn ACL
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley will miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, the team announced Wednesday.
The former UConn star was injured in the third quarter of Connecticut’s 86-79 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.
Hartley signed a rest-of-the-season contract with Connecticut on July 18 and appeared in three games, all Sun victories. She averaged 4.6 points and 1.3 assists.
Connecticut signed guard Kiana Williams on Wednesday to a seven-day contract. The 5-foot-8 former Stanford star will be available when the Sun (19-9) host Seattle (18-10) on Thursday night.
Popp powers Germany past France, into Euro 2022 final
MILTON KEYNES, England — Alexandra Popp scored twice to power Germany to a 2-1 win over France on Wednesday and into the final of the European Championship against England.
With the game level at 1-1 and both teams missing chances to score, Germany captain Popp leaped above the French defense in the 76th minute to send a bouncing header into the French goal.
Popp scored the opening goal for Germany in the 40th but the lead lasted less than five minutes before France equalized. Popp has scored in all five of Germany’s games so far — a new record — after missing the last two European Championships in 2013 and 2017 because of injuries.
Germany plays host nation England in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium. Popp and England’s Beth Mead are the joint top scorers with six goals each.
Jets switch Mekhi Becton to right tackle from left side
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mekhi Becton and his pancake blocks are being flipped to the right side of the New York Jets’ offensive line.
Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday after the team’s first training camp practice that Becton will be the starting right tackle this season. The 2020 first-round draft pick entered his first two NFL seasons as the starter on the left side.
George Fant, who took over at left tackle when Becton was hurt in the season opener last year, will remain at that spot.
“It don’t really matter to me,” a noticeably slimmed-down Becton said. “I’ve just got to change my technique up. As long as I’m on the field, it don’t really matter to me. I just know I’ve got to do it different. Different things on the right side than I’ve got to do on the left, so it’s a work in progress.”
Becton injured his right knee in Week 1 at Carolina last year and missed the rest of the season. Fant played very well in his place.
Sinner makes quarterfinals at Croatia Open, Rune loses again
UMAG, Croatia — Second-seeded Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarterfinals at the clay-court Croatia Open by defeating Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old Italian, in his first match since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, broke his Spanish opponent four times and saved two break points before converting his sixth match point.
Sinner will meet another Spaniard, Roberto Carballes Baena, who came back from a set down to upset fifth-seeded Alex Molcan 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Third-seeded Holger Rune extended his losing streak to seven matches after he was beaten by Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. The 19-year-old Dane has failed to win a match since reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open.
Miralles will next play Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri, who beat Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Titans’ top pick Treylon Burks has asthma under control
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Treylon Burks stretched out for a fade from Ryan Tannehill and kept both hands on the ball as he went to the ground for a deep reception. Later, he reached for a catch with defenders around him.
That’s exactly what the Tennessee Titans hoped to see when they drafted Burks out of Arkansas with the 18th pick overall in April to replace the guy they traded away to Philadelphia — A.J. Brown.
They just had to wait a bit.
Burks’ catches came Wednesday on the opening day of training camp with the entire roster, and all eyes kept tabs on the rookie’s progress and whether he worked drill-to-drill or finished the entire practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.