Homecoming: LB Bobby Wagner agrees to 5-year deal with Rams
LOS ANGELES — Linebacker Bobby Wagner agreed to a five-year deal Thursday to join his hometown Los Angeles Rams.
The Super Bowl champions outmaneuvered several suitors for Wagner, one of the NFL’s top inside linebackers after his decade with the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN reported Wagner’s deal contains $50 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $65 million.
The Seahawks released the six-time All-Pro anchor of their defense on March 9. Just over three weeks later, Wagner agreed to join Seattle’s NFC West rivals, providing the force at inside linebacker that the Rams have lacked for several seasons.
Wagner was born in Los Angeles, and he graduated from high school in suburban Ontario, California.
Wagner joins receiver Allen Robinson as the most prominent offseason additions to the Rams, who have once again proven their adeptness at fitting stars under the salary cap. Los Angeles lost a handful of starters and key contributors to free agency, retirement and a trade over the past month, but also managed to retain two key offensive linemen while adding Wagner and Robinson as veteran playmakers.
Although Wagner plays a markedly different linebacking role, his arrival will assuage some of the Rams’ disappointment at losing midseason acquisition Von Miller, who took a slightly higher offer from the Buffalo Bills rather than running it back in Los Angeles.
Wagner has been selected to the past eight consecutive Pro Bowls, and he has racked up 1,383 total tackles — the most by any active player. He set a career high last season with 170 tackles for struggling Seattle.
David Price waiting to see how Dodgers will deploy his arm
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The pain was sharp and familiar. It reminded David Price of where he has been. It also told him he still might be able to be the pitcher the Los Angeles Dodgers thought they had nearly 26 months ago.
Price’s quiet spring began the way others have in the five-time All-Star’s 13-year career: His left elbow hurt after his first live batting practice a couple of weeks ago, and he knew the resumption of an old routine was underway.
“Always the elbow,’’ Price said. “It happens every year, all the way back to 2010. Now, everything feels good – arm, elbow and shoulder.’’
It was good enough to impress Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and anybody else who watched Price make his first spring appearance against Cleveland on Wednesday night. The left-hander worked only an inning, but he had two strikeouts and was clocked at 93 mph.
In an abbreviated camp, it wasn’t enough to determine his role. It did remind the Dodgers that Price is still in the mix.
From starter to bullpen, Price’s role with the Dodgers has been uncertain since they acquired the 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner from the Boston Red Sox in a three-team deal that included right-fielder Mookie Betts in February 2020.
Price didn’t pitch at all that year, opting out because of concerns about COVID-19. In 2021, he bounced between the starting rotation and the bullpen with 11 starts and 28 appearances as a reliever. His overall ERA was 4.03.
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston wins AP player of the year
MINNEAPOLIS — Aliyah Boston dominated women’s college basketball on both ends of the court this season.
The junior forward helped South Carolina go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country, putting up an SEC-record 27 consecutive double-doubles, and she has helped put the Gamecocks two wins away from the program’s second national championship.
Boston was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year on Thursday. She is the second player from South Carolina to be recognized with the award, joining former Gamecocks great A’ja Wilson.
“Not often do you get the complete package. I think this recognition is for what she was able to do on both sides of the ball,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “The player of the year is usually for offensive-minded people who think that when you put the ball in the hole, you should be bestowed the player of the year. She’s the full package. Every single day.”
Boston’s parents and aunt as well as the entire South Carolina team were in the audience of the ceremony that also honored AP Coach of the Year Kim Mulkey.
“Coming into this year I said in the back of my mind I wanted to change the narrative this year about women’s basketball,” Boston said. “To get this award means a lot and I can’t wait to do more in the future.”
Boston received 23 votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes weekly for the AP Top 25. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark received six votes and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith got one.
Xavier rallies past Texas A&M for 1st NIT title since 1958
NEW YORK — If this was the last NIT championship game at Madison Square Garden, it certainly was a thriller.
Especially for Xavier.
Jack Nunge made the go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left and the Musketeers won their first NIT crown in 64 years Thursday night, rallying for a 73-72 victory over Texas A&M.
Colby Jones scored 21 points for the Musketeers (23-13) and was selected the tournament’s most outstanding player. Dwon Odom added 18, and Nunge had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help Xavier erase an eight-point halftime deficit under interim coach Jonas Hayes.
“I can’t say enough about our guys,” Hayes said. “That’s what Xavier basketball is.”
It was the final National Invitation Tournament title game at Madison Square Garden for at least a couple of years — ending a college basketball tradition that dates to 1938.
FIFA sets World Cup draw seedings with updated rankings
DOHA, Qatar — The United States received a boost for the World Cup draw and Canada took a hit in Thursday’s updated FIFA rankings.
The Americans, who failed to qualify for the last World Cup, will be in Pot 2 after being ranked 15th in the world.
Canada, which won the North American qualifying group and will play at the tournament for the first time in 36 years, missed a chance for a rankings boost by losing at Panama 1-0 in its final qualifier.
Instead, Canada will be among the lowest seeded teams in Pot 4.
The eight groups for the tournament in Qatar will be drawn Friday from four pots.
Qatar gets the top-seeded slot given to the World Cup host nation despite being ranked No. 51.
The other top-seeded teams are Brazil, Belgium, defending champion France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.
Brazil took over as the No. 1 team from Belgium, the first change as the top in three years. Sixth-ranked Italy is the only team from the top 10 that failed to qualify.
Besides the United States, Pot 2 includes Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland and Croatia, while in Pot 3 it’s Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Tunisia.
Osaka rallies, tops Bencic to make Miami Open women’s final
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Naomi Osaka’s eyes welled with tears when her match ended, an all-too-familiar scene for her in recent years.
These were of the happy variety.
For the former world No. 1, that’s major progress.
The unseeded Osaka defeated No. 22 Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday in the Miami Open semifinals. She’s in a championship match for the first time since the 2021 Australian Open, and will meet No. 2 Iga Swiatek for the title on Saturday.
“Damn, I’m almost crying,” Osaka said after her match.
Maybe not even almost. She hid her face in an orange towel a few times following the final point, at least one tear clearly making its way down her right cheek. Osaka entered this tournament ranked No. 77 in the world, will leave Miami no worse than 36th and would be back in the top 30 if she wins the title.
It has been a long, trying and often emotional ride for Osaka since her win in the 2018 U.S. Open final over Serena Williams. She was rattled during a loss at Indian Wells on March 12 following a derogatory shout from a spectator, withdrew from last year’s French Open to address her mental state and left last year’s U.S. Open in tears.
Darvish gets 2nd straight opening day nod for Padres
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Yu Darvish will make his second straight opening day start for the San Diego Padres when they open their season on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 7.
New manager Bob Melvin made the decision to go with the right-hander, who was 8-11 last season with a 4.22 ERA. His late-season fade in 2021 mirrored the rest of the Padres, who spent a lot of money during the offseason, started the season with high hopes but ended with a disappointing 79-83 record, far behind the Giants and Dodgers.
The 35-year-old Darvish hopes to return to his 2020 form, when he was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and finished second in the NL Cy Young Award voting. He’s had a good start to the spring, striking out 10 batters over seven innings while giving up just one earned run in the Cactus League.
Todd Bowles calls replacing Bruce Arians ‘bittersweet’
TAMPA, Fla. — Todd Bowles earned his way in the NFL on the defensive side of the ball.
He’s not afraid to talk offense.
The new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t be shy about sharing his ideas with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterback Tom Brady.
“I’m the head coach. I get to do whatever I want,” Bowles said Thursday, a day after taking over because Bruce Arians moved into a front-office role. “I’m not going to call plays. I understand that. But I have input on how defenses are trying to attack them. I have input on certain situations going into the half, two-minute or third downs or going for it or not going for it and those types of things. That’s my job and I have the freedom to do that. At the same time, I understand and respect Byron and Tom a great deal and they know that. I think we’re off to a good start from a communication standpoint and we just have to keep building.”
Bowles gets a second opportunity after going 24-40 in four seasons with the New York Jets from 2015 through 2018. He also was an interim head coach in Miami for three games in 2011. He becomes only the 12th minority to get a second head coaching opportunity since 1963, according to data in the NFL’s 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Report.
Kupcho, Lee share early lead in last major at Mission Hills
RANCHO MIRAGE — Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee shared the lead in The Chevron Championship at 6-under 66 after morning play Thursday in the first round of the major tournament’s final edition at Mission Hills.
Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit and 2013 winner Inbee Park were among the afternoon starters in the event ending a half-century run in the mountain-framed desert oasis.
Unable to find a sponsor willing to remain at Mission Hills, the tournament that started in 1972 as the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner’s Circle and became a major in 1983 is shifting to Houston next year under a six-year deal with Chevron.
Kupcho birdied Nos. 11-14 in sunny and calm conditions to get to 8 under, then bogeyed the next two holes. She birdied four of the first five holes and finished with nine birdies and three bogeys.
“I really like the layout of this golf course, the beautiful shape that it’s in every year,” Kupcho said. “It always is so fun to be here, so just taking advantage of how much I like the course and the atmosphere.”
Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 24-year-old from Colorado won the 2018 NCAA individual title for Wake Forest and took the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur the following year. She arrived at Mission Hills early after missing the cut last week at Aviara in Carlsbad.
Knox uses 4-birdie run for a one-stroke lead at Texas Open
SAN ANTONIO — Russell Knox recorded four straight birdies on the back nine and fired a 7-under 65 on Thursday for a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Valero Texas Open.
Knox closed out his round with a seven-foot putt to save par at the par-5 18th at TPC San Antonio, and was one shot ahead of Rasmus Hojgaard.
Hojgaard fired a 66 despite a double bogey on his final hole. Matt Kuchar is another stroke back after an opening 5-under 67 and is among a group that includes Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rei and J.J. Spaun.
Defending champ Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy finished at even-par 72. They were outside the top 60 after one round and could flirt with the cut line on Friday.
Bryson DeChambeau had a 1-over 73. After holing a bunker shot for eagle on his 11th hole and following with a birdie on the next, he made bogey on four of his last six holes.
Knox, a 32-year-old Scotsman with two career PGA Tour wins, started his birdie streak at No. 12. All of his birdie putts were inside 10 feet. At the 15th, he was about 20 feet away from a back pin position following his approach and chipped in from the fringe. It was his second chip-in in the round.
Women’s soccer celebrates record crowd of 91,533 at Camp Nou
MADRID — The ovation when the world-record crowd was announced at the Camp Nou Stadium was just as loud as when Barcelona had scored its goals.
Everyone in attendance knew they were part of something special: Never before had so many people watched a women’s soccer match.
Wednesday’s record crowd of 91,553 at the Champions League game between Barcelona and Real Madrid was being celebrated by women’s soccer everywhere, seen as a demonstration of how far the sport has come and bringing hope about how far it can go.
“Dreams DO come true,” Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s chief of women’s soccer and a former player, wrote on Twitter. “History made & world record set. Proud to see it all come together, proud of our game. A night to be remembered.”
The previous record for any women’s game was 90,185 for the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl. At the 2012 Olympic final in London, 80,203 people saw the U.S. defeat Japan 2-1 to win the gold medal.
MLB, players keep automatic runners in extras for 2022
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball finalized the rules change Thursday to bring back automatic runners in extra innings for a third straight season.
Despite an easing of pandemic restrictions, MLB and the players’ association agreed to keep the controversial rule that starts each team with a runner on second base during extra innings for the 2022 regular season.
The agreement regarding on-field rules modifications also includes expanding active rosters from 26 players to 28 from opening day on April 7 through May 1 this year, due to the delayed start of spring training.
Another new rule benefits Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. With the designated hitter adopted in both leagues, pitchers who start games in the batting order can remain in the game as a DH after leaving the mound. A DH can also enter the game to pitch. That change will apply to multiple seasons.
Royals exercise option to keep Matheny through 2023 season
The Kansas City Royals exercised their club option on Mike Matheny for the 2023 season on Thursday, eliminating any uncertainty over whether their manager will remain with the club after the coming season.
Matheny is entering his third season with the Royals, which includes the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and his first 162-game run as the manager last season. He is 100-122 with Kansas City and 691-596 overall, which includes seven seasons as the manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals.
NCAA president decries pace of basketball investigations
NEW ORLEANS — NCAA President Mark Emmert said investigations into allegations of major violations against several high-profile men’s college basketball programs — including 2022 Final Four participant Kansas — have taken “way too long.”
What solutions might be on the table to speed it up, Emmert did not say, but there appears to be increasing acknowledgement that the current process is broken.
“It’s just been really slow in getting through that new independent process that’s wound up reinvestigating the entire case,” Emmert said, referring to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP).
The IARP was created out of proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform the sport. It began looking into allegations against Kansas, Arizona, LSU, Louisville and North Carolina State on the heels of a federal investigation into corruption in college sports that resulted in convictions of shoe company executives, a middle man who worked with them and some assistant college coaches.
LSU’s Kim Mulkey wins AP Coach of the Year for third time
MINNEAPOLIS — Kim Mulkey knew she had a rebuilding project when she took over as coach of LSU this season.
The longtime Baylor coach quickly was able to orchestrate an incredible turnaround for the Tigers, who won 26 games — 17 more than last season.
Mulkey was honored Thursday as The Associated Press women’s basketball Coach of the Year, the third time she has won the award. Geno Auriemma and Muffet McGraw are the only other coaches to have accomplished the feat.
“I’m certainly honored to be in that group,” Mulkey said. “This doesn’t happen without players who allow you to coach them and buy into a system. We had a really, really good year.”
Mulkey received 10 votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. South Carolina Dawn Staley was second with eight votes. Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer received three while Nicki Collen, who replaced Mulkey at Baylor, got two along with Wes Moore of N.C. State. Five coaches got one vote apiece.
AP source: Miami’s Chris Caputo accepts offer to be GW coach
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Longtime Miami associate head coach Chris Caputo has accepted a contract offer to become the new coach at George Washington, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday night.
The school and Caputo were working out final contract details including length of the deal, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because George Washington had not announced the hiring.
Caputo replaces Jamion Christian, who was 29-50 in three seasons at the school.
Caputo has been an integral part of Miami coach Jim Larranaga’s staff for two decades, including helping George Mason to the Final Four in 2006 and the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight this season. He has been associate head coach at Miami since May 2015, overseeing much of the team’s recruiting efforts and serving as the team’s defensive coordinator.
Wisconsin’s Davis says he’s entering NBA draft, hiring agent
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is ready to turn pro after delivering a superb sophomore season.
Davis announced Thursday that he’s entering the NBA draft and hiring an agent. The 6-foot-5 guard is regarded as a likely lottery selection and could be Wisconsin’s first top-10 overall pick since the Charlotte Hornets took Frank Kaminsky ninth overall in 2015.
The only other Badgers to be selected in the top 10 of an NBA draft are Don Rehfeldt (second in 1950) and Devin Harris (fifth in 2004).
Bruins honor retired goalie Rask after injury ended career
BOSTON — After a 15-year career in which he etched his name on the Stanley Cup and the Vezina Trophy, Tuukka Rask is focusing now on avoiding the rink.
“Don’t even go there. Not yet,” the retired Bruins goalie said Thursday night when asked if his daughters had taken up hockey. “They’re into dance and whatnot. If I have to go and spend my days at hockey rinks, so be it. But not really at the top of my list.”
A two-time All-Star, and the winner of the 2014 Vezina as the NHL’s top goalie, Rask announced his retirement last month after a setback in his attempt to come back from a torn labrum in his hip. The Bruins invited him back to drop the ceremonial first puck before Thursday night’s game against the Devils, and again – perhaps for the last time – the chants of “Tuuuuk!” echoed through the TD Garden.
“It’s a good way for him to kind of say bye to the fans,” Bruins forward Brad Marchand said after the 8-1 win over New Jersey. “I don’t think he really had that moment. He deserved to be honored for all that he did for this team and the city.”
Rask took the ice with his wife, and their three daughters dressed for a ballet class. He bumped fists with the players on the Bruins bench while both teams tapped their sticks on the ice to salute him.
Rain slows Augusta Women’s Amateur as no one left under par
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Anna Davis was little more than a silhouette from right of the ninth green as darkness fell quickly at the end of a long day at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The only light came from a video board and headlights from carts making their way in.
Not the least bit rattled, the 16-year-old from San Diego pitched with perfect pace to 2 feet to save par and post a 4-over 76 at Champions Retreat, one of only nine players to finish the second round.
What started as lingering thunderstorms turned into a heavy rain that delayed the start of the second round for for seven-and-a-half hours. That led to what should be a longer day, but far more fun on Friday.
Fifty-one players will finish the second round in the morning — some with only one hole to play, others with nine holes — before heading over to Augusta National for a practice round.
China’s World University Games still on despite withdrawals
Organizers of the World University Games, which open in just under three months in Chengdu, China, say they are going ahead despite some countries pulling out of the event.
Officials confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Luxembourg have withdrawn due to COVID-19 concerns. Australia has also indicated it is withdrawing its swimmers, volleyball players, and track-and-field athletes.
“Athletics Australia continues to have many concerns around the event and its management of COVID protocols,” Athletics Australia said in a statement this week. “It is Athletics Australia’s view that it cannot endorse competition for Australian athletes in an environment that could put athletes at risk.”
A spokesman for Switzerland-based FISU — the International University Sports Federation — told AP that it has raised many concerns with Chinese authorities.
FISU has said that Chinese officials have reassured them that Chengdu will not face a lockdown. This is a concern since China’s most populous city Shanghai, with 26 million people, is now under lockdown because of worries over spreading COVID-19 cases.
