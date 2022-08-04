Joveljic, Pérez lead Galaxy past Chivas 2-0 at SoFi Stadium
INGLEWOOD — Dejan Joveljic and Jonathan Pérez each scored, and the Los Angeles Galaxy defeated Chivas de Guadalajara 2-0 in a friendly on Wednesday night.
It was the first soccer match played at SoFi Stadium, which will host World Cup matches in 2026, and served as a prelude to the Leagues Cup competition between MLS and Liga MX clubs beginning next summer.
Joveljic, a Serbian national team player, stuck out his left foot to redirect a corner kick by Efrain Alvarez into the top netting in the 28th minute. With sideline space at a premium because of field-level suites, Alvarez had no choice but to put in an in-swinging ball, and Joveljic got to the near post ahead of two Chivas defenders to put the Galaxy ahead.
Perez made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute with a well-struck shot from outside the penalty box that beat Raúl Rangel to the lunging goalkeeper’s left.
Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, who was born in Guadalajara and started his career at Chivas, nearly put the Galaxy ahead in the opening seconds. He intercepted a poor back pass by Antonio Briseño after 15 seconds but could not get a shot away before Rangel made a desperation slide tackle.
Chivas had its own chances to score early on, the most dangerous forcing Jonathan Klinsmann to make consecutive reaction saves to deny Miguel Ponce from close range in the 25th minute.
Club America won in a seven-round penalty shootout over LAFC following a 0-0 draw in the nightcap of the doubleheader, which drew an announced crowd of 71,189.
UCLA basketball lands 6-7 Abramo Canka of Italy
LOS ANGELES — UCLA has added 6-foot-7 Abramo Canka of Italy to its basketball roster for the upcoming season.
Canka (ZAHN-kuh) signed a grant-in-aid and will enroll as a freshman this fall, the school said Wednesday.
The NCAA cleared Canka to join UCLA after he recently played with Lokomotiv Kuban, a professional team in Russia. He averaged 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in the Russian Superleague. The guard-forward has also played on Italy’s national team at various age levels.
Canka averaged 9.4 points and 2.1 rebounds for Italy at the FIBA Under-20 European Championship last month.
“We are really excited to add Abramo to our program this season,” Bruins coach Mick Cronin said. “Playing in Europe, Abramo is a versatile player who can shoot the ball, rebound and pass. At 6-foot-7, we like his size and his defensive ability, especially with his length and athleticism.”
Canka joins an incoming freshman class of guards Dylan Andrews, Amari Bailey and Jack Seidler and forwards Adem Bona and Evan Manjikian.
UConn’s Bueckers suffers torn ACL, will miss upcoming season
STORRS, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee during a pickup game and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday.
UConn said in a statement that Bueckers suffered the injury Monday and underwent an MRI that evening. It did not say where the junior guard from Hopkins, Minnesota, was playing when the injury occurred. It was the same knee she injured last year, causing her to miss significant time.
In a statement posted on her Instagram account, Bueckers said she is leaning on her faith to move forward.
“It’s so so crazy because you work so hard to get back healthy, you feel stronger than ever, and you are playing your best basketball and with one sudden movement it all shifts,” she wrote. “It’s hard trying to make sense of it all now but I can’t help but think that God is using me as a testimony as to how much you can overcome with Him by your side.”
Bueckers was named the 2020-21 AP national player of the year, becoming the first freshman to earn that honor. She averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game that season.
She missed 19 games last season after suffering a left knee tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus in early December. But Bueckers returned to lead the Huskies to the Final Four, where the Huskies lost to South Carolina in the championship game at Target Center in Minneapolis, which is 10 miles from her hometown.
She finished the season averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
UConn said Bueckers will undergo surgery on Friday at UConn Health in Farmington.
Busch to miss 3rd NASCAR race with concussion-like symptoms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kurt Busch will miss his third consecutive race with concussion-like symptoms when he sits out Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. He said his vision and hearing “are still not 100% to drive.”
Busch was injured after crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. Ty Gibbs will replace him in the Toyota for 23XI Racing for his third drive in the No. 45.
“I am continuing to make improvements every day,” Busch posted on social media. “I know Ty will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon.”
Busch later posted a video of him at Wednesday night’s Charlotte FC soccer game, where he said doctors had encouraged him to seek stimulation.
“Doctors said to get in loud, busy places,” Busch explained, “so I came to Charlotte FC.”
He was standing in front of fan section that was banging drums and chanting and as the video ended, Busch smiled, closed his eyes, and said “it’s starting to give me a headache.”
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns’ Deshaun Watson
The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter isn’t public knowledge, also said Watson would be required to undergo treatment before he could be reinstated. The league initially recommended an $8 million fine and asked during settlement negotiations for at least a $5 million fine plus a 12-game suspension that never materialized, another person involved in the talks told the AP.
The NFL’s appeal gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said it’s still to be determined whether Goodell or someone else will hear the appeal.
Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling Monday after Watson was accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments while he played for the Houston Texans.
In her 16-page report, Robinson described Watson’s behavior as “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”
But her punishment fell far short of the NFL’s request. So, the league on Wednesday exercised its right to appeal, per the collective bargaining agreement.
Senators Tuberville, Manchin working on bill to tackle NIL
Sens. Tommy Tuberville and Joe Manchin have reached out to college sports leaders, including the Southeastern Conference commissioner, for feedback and ideas on how to regulate the way athletes are compensated for their names, images and likenesses.
Tuberville (R-Ala.), a former college football coach who led Auburn to an undefeated season in 2004, and Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced Wednesday that their staffs have already begun drafting a NIL bill that they said would will be in compliance.
“The lack of meaningful leadership and a lack of clarity in this area resulting from Alston (Supreme Court decision) means that the U.S. Congress must act to set clear ground rules for student-athletes and institutions alike,” the senators wrote in a letter to Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Like you, we have the common goals of protecting student-athletes, ensuring fair competition and compensation, and preserving the time-honored traditions of college sports.”
Manchin is friends with Alabama football coach and West Virginia native Nick Saban.
Sankey and Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff met with Tuberville, Manchin and other lawmakers during a lobbying trip to Capitol Hill in May.
College sports leaders, including outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert, have repeatedly called for help from Congress in regulating name, image and likeness compensation since even before the NCAA last summer lifted its restrictions on athletes cashing in on their fame.
The NCAA removed its ban on NIL compensation for athletes without setting detailed, uniform rules. A patchwork of state laws has created a complicated landscape for college athletic departments and allowed boosters to become involved in ways that challenge the NCAA’s ability to enforce the broad rules that are in place.
Proposed NCAA transfer rule changes kicked back to committee
A recommendation to change transfer rules for Division I college athletes that included unlimited opportunities to switch schools with immediate eligibility was bounced back to a committee for more research by the NCAA’s D-I Board of Directors on Wednesday.
The transfer rule proposals were among several that came out of the NCAA’s Transformation Committee and were moved along by the Division I Council two weeks ago.
“We have some questions about the proposed transfer package, and we will take up this topic again on Aug. 31 at our next meeting. Many of us have concerns about the impact name, image and likeness is having on the transfer process, and we want further analysis on that issue and its potential impact on graduation rates before taking action,” University of Georgia President and board chairman Jere Morehead said in a statement.
The board did adopt Transformation Committee recommendations that would allow schools to provide more financial benefits to athletes.
“Schools can now pay for more to support a student’s academic pursuits, purchase insurance such as critical injury or illness and loss-of-value, and fund participation in elite-level training, tryouts and competition,” Transformation Committee co-chairs Greg Sankey, commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, and Julie Cromer, athletic director of Ohio University, said in a statement.
The proposed changes to transfer rules also included implementing sport-specific windows during an academic year when athletes would be required to enter their names in the transfer portal to be immediately eligible the following year.
Athletes in winter and spring sports would be required to provide written notification of transfer for 60 days following the NCAA championship selections in their sport.
In fall sports, including football, there were two entry windows proposed. The first would begin the day following championship selection and last 45 days. The second would be from May 1-15.
England-US women’s game at Wembley sells out in one day
LONDON — England’s women’s soccer team is continuing to generate unprecedented fan interest following its European Championship victory, with its planned game against the United States at Wembley Stadium in October selling out in less than a day.
The game pitting the European champion against the reigning world champion was announced on Tuesday by England’s Football Association and will be played Oct. 7, subject to England having secured World Cup qualification in September.
The Lionesses’ official Twitter account posted an update early Wednesday that read: “YOU GUYS ARE AMAZING. 65,000 tickets have already been sold for our October international against the United States!”
The team later said the game was sold out, but did not say how many tickets had been put up for general sale.
The ticketing website briefly crashed on Tuesday amid the huge demand.
It comes after a crowd of 87,192 — the biggest-ever attendance for a European Championship match, men’s or women’s — saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley on Sunday as England’s women’s team secured its first major trophy.
Andretti, Rossi penalized for illegal winning car at Indy
IndyCar on Wednesday fined Andretti Autosport $25,000 because the team used a water bottle to make weight in the car Alexander Rossi drove to end his 49-race losing streak.
Rossi’s car failed inspection following Saturday’s win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar said the water bottle was used instead of ballast to ensure the car met the minimum weight requirement.
“From a sporting perspective, the car met minimum requirements,” said IndyCar President Jay Frye. “From a technical perspective, the way they achieved the weight is not allowed. To meet minimum weight, the drink bottle and its contents were used as car ballast, which is not permitted and why the team is being fined and penalized.”
Rossi was also docked 20 points in the standings, but he ranked eighth in the standings before the penalty and is long out of IndyCar’s title race. Rossi is leaving Andretti at the end of the season to drive for Arrow McLaren SP.
“We regret the mistake and appreciate IndyCar’s understanding that the No. 27 was compliant during the race,” the team said in a statement, adding it looked forward to moving on to this weekend’s racing in Nashville.
His win Saturday ended a three-year losing streak that dated to Road America in Wisconsin in 2019 and spanned 1,133 days. The victory also helped Rossi leave his No. 27 team on a positive note; almost 70% of Rossi’s team has been with him for his seven seasons driving for Andretti.
Rossi, from California, won the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016. He’d returned to the United States that season after his time chasing a seat in Formula One came to an end. Rossi’s five races in the 2015 season make him the last American driver to compete in an F1 weekend.
Clemson starting safety Zanders giving up football
CLEMSON, S.C. — One-time Clemson starting safety Lannden Zanders is giving up football because of continuing problems with his injured right shoulder.
Zanders has had three surgeries to repair and rehab a torn labrum. He was cleared to compete at the Tigers’ fall camp, which opens Friday. However, Zanders said on social media Wednesday he felt he was not “physically able” to be the player he had been and made the choice to step away from the game.
Zanders started nine games for Clemson in 2020, then sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to eventual national champion Georgia in last year’s opening game.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound fourth-year junior from Shelby, North Carolina, has had three surgeries to try and fix the injury. He leaves the program with 57 tackles, three sacks and four pass breakups in 25 games, 10 of them as a starter.
While Zanders is disappointed, he said he leaves the game with no regrets. “Even as I enter my next chapter, I am proud that my journey and my life story include the opportunity to have played football at Clemson,” he wrote in his post.
Triathlon lets transgender women compete under tighter rules
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Olympic sport of triathlon said Wednesday transgender women can continue to compete in its female category at international events, though it imposed tougher eligibility rules.
World Triathlon is taking a less strict line than swimming’s governing body FINA which effectively banned transgender athletes from international women’s competitions in June and proposed creating an “open” category.
Triathlon’s policy of requiring transgender athletes to show a lower maximum level of testosterone — 2.5 nanomoles per liter — maintained for at least two years is in line with cycling’s rules announced in June.
Any transgender woman who “has competed as a male in any sporting competition” must wait at least four years before being allowed to compete in women’s events, World Triathlon said.
Triathlon is an endurance test with the women’s Olympic event requiring athletes to complete a 1.5-kilometer (0.9-mile) swim, 40 km (25 miles) cycling and a 10-km (6.2-mile) run.
Brewers waive Lamet, Severino following trade deadline
PITTSBURGH — Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres.
The right-hander came to Milwaukee on Monday as part of a package including closer Taylor Rogers and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Rodriguez. Lamet pitched in 13 games for the Padres this season, going 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA.
“Dinelson has a good arm and was included in the trade to help balance out the deal,” said David Stearns, Brewers president of baseball operations. “As subsequent transactions played out, the roster fit became a little tougher. We are hopeful we will be able to keep him in our system.”
The 30-year-old allowed 13 runs (12 earned) in seven innings across his past eight relief appearances.
Following the Hader trade, the Brewers brought in reliever Matt Bush on Monday from the Texas Rangers for two minor leaguers, left-hander Antoine Kelly and utilityman Mark Mathias. They then acquired reliever Trevor Rosenthal, who hasn’t pitched since 2020 and is on the injured list, from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
Defending champion, top-seeded Pegula upset at Citi Open
WASHINGTON — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula is out of the Citi Open after getting upset in straight sets Wednesday by Australian Daria Saville.
Pegula, the defending champion of the tournament that serves as a hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, lost 7-5, 6-4, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. The Buffalo, New York, native who’s ranked seventh in the world won in Washington the last time the WTA played there in 2019 and was coming off reaching the round of 32 at Wimbledon this year.
“I was really excited to play against a top-10 player again,” Saville said. “It was a great challenge. To get away with a win is even better.”
Second-seeded Emma Raducanu beat Louisa Chirico 6-4, 6-2. Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino beat Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, and will next face Saville.
“I feel like I’m playing really good tennis right now,” Saville said. “I’m excited for more.”
Former No. 1 Simona Halep retired in the second set of her match against Anna Kalinskaya because of illness.
On the men’s side, American Sebastian Korda knocked off 12th-seeded Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4, and ninth-seeded Holger Rune beat Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-2. Mikael Ymer, who started the tournament with a victory against Andy Murray, continued his run by defeating 15th-seeded Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
After bowing out of the U.S. Open each of the past two years — a loss to Denis Shapovalov in 2020 and then because of food poisoning in 2021 — Korda is hoping rest helps him win his first singles match in the main draw of the Grand Slam.
