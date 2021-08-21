Chargers place Nasir Adderly, Ryan Smith on COVID-19 list
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers put safety Nasir Adderly and cornerback Ryan Smith on the COVID-19 list Friday.
Adderly missed the first of two joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, which first-year coach Brandon Staley attributed to migraines.
A second-round draft pick in 2019 from Delaware, Adderly started 14 games for the Chargers last season and had 69 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Smith signed a one-year contract with the Chargers in March to help bolster their special teams unit, which struggled badly last season. He made four tackles in 16 games for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, playing 78% of their special teams snaps.
A fourth-round selection in 2016, Smith had 117 tackles, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in five seasons with the Buccaneers.
The Chargers worked out with the 49ers again Friday before breaking training camp.
Rahm happy with 1-shot lead, not so much with FedEx format
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jon Rahm is young enough at 26 that the FedEx Cup has been a big part of the PGA Tour as long as he has been chasing his dreams, and winning the trophy would mean a lot to him.
He just doesn’t like the way it works, and building a one-shot lead Friday in The Northern Trust was only a reminder that great golf doesn’t really mean much without a great finish.
“I don’t like it. I don’t think it’s fair,” Rahm said Friday after another bogey-free round at Liberty National, this one a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead over Tony Finau.
What never made sense to him was someone who could win the all the postseason tournaments and then finish with a dud at the Tour Championship and “you can end up with a really bad finish.”
The PGA Tour was trying to create drama among more than a few players at the final event. This is the postseason, and the example often cited was the New England Patriots going undefeated until losing the Super Bowl.
Rahm had an answer for that, too.
“They still finished second,” he said.
For now, Rahm can only worry about the tournament at hand, and while he has produced a mixture of great shots and great saves to reach 12-under 130, he still has his hands full.
“Believe it or not, hit my fair share of bad shots today,” Rahm said. “Much like yesterday, I was able to save a couple of good ones. ... Coming into the weekend, I’m definitely going to have to clean a couple of those mistakes up.”
Finau had a 64 with a bogey on the final hole as he tries to secure another spot among the 30 who make it to the season-ending Tour Championship, along with boosting his bid to play his way onto another Ryder Cup team.
Korda struggles, Hall shares lead at Women’s British Open
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Nelly Korda could barely raise a smile after tapping in for the first birdie of her second round at the Women’s British Open.
On a day her putter turned cold, it had taken 14 holes for the world’s top-ranked player to pick up a shot at Carnoustie.
“Just a little punch of reality that I’m human,” Korda said.
Some of her big rivals had no such problems Friday.
Georgia Hall, the 2018 champion, overcame a double-bogey at the 15th hole — the start of a brutal finish at the storied Scottish links course — to shoot 3-under 69 and take a share of the 36-hole lead with Mina Harigae of the United States (67) on 7 under overall.
One stroke back was No. 4 Sei Young Kim (71), a major champion from last year, and Lizette Salas (69), who finished second to Korda at the PGA Championship in June.
Lexi Thompson, looking to add to her sole major win in 2014, shot 70 and was part of a group of seven players on 5 under.
Then came Korda, who was with five others — including 2019 champion Hinako Shibuno and last month’s Evian Championship winner Minjee Lee — on 4 under. Korda, the new superstar of women’s golf and the recently crowned Olympic champion, shot 1-over 73 and was one of only two players in the top 17 on the leaderboard to shoot over par on another benign day when the wind held off and it felt almost balmy at times near the east coast of Scotland.
‘It’s time’: Star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist retires at 39
WASHINGTON — The King has called it a career.
Henrik Lundqvist, one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation, announced his retirement Friday less than nine months after heart surgery.
“It’s time,” the 39-year-old Lundqvist wrote in a social media post. “For the last 30 years, I have devoted my life to the game of hockey and now it’s time to walk away from the game I love and begin a new chapter.”
The Swede starred for years for the New York Rangers, where he piled up 459 wins along with a a 2.43 goals-against average and 64 shutouts in 15 seasons.
He is sixth in NHL history in wins, seventh in saves (23,509), eighth in games played (887), ninth in starts (871), ninth in time on ice (51,816:51) and 17th in shutouts, according to the NHL.
He also helped Sweden win gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics.
The Rangers bought out Lundqvist’s contact in September 2020 and he signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Washington Capitals in October. He never took the ice after announcing he had a heart condition. The five-time All Star had surgery in January, but didn’t begin workouts until last month and became an unrestricted free agent July 28.
The man known as “King Henrik” was wildly popular and his departure from the Rangers was painful to many fans, even if it was expected with Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev waiting in the wings. His deal with Washington came with the hope of Lundqvist earning his first Stanley Cup championship.
Instead, he will head into retirement. Lundqvist said he was excited about the future but did not detail specific plans.
Nadal out of US Open, ends season because of injured foot
MADRID — The U.S. Open lost some more star power Friday — Rafael Nadal is gone, undone by a chronic foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season.
His announcement further depletes the year’s last major tennis tournament, with Roger Federer already out as well as last year’s champion, Dominic Thiem.
Nadal’s absence also clears one more possible hurdle for Novak Djokovic, who now resumes his bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam without one of his longtime rivals in the men’s draw at Flushing Meadows.
“I am very sorry to announce that I won’t be able to keep playing tennis during the 2021 season,” Nadal said in a video on social media. “But, as you know, I have been suffering too much with my foot for the last year now and I missed a lot of important events for me.”
Federer needs knee surgery and said last weekend he would not play in New York. Thiem said this week he is ending his season after injuring his right wrist in June.
Canada beats Finland 5-3 in women’s world hockey opener
CALGARY, Alberta — Sarah Fillier broke a tie midway through the third period and Canada rallied to beat Finland 5-3 on Friday to open the women’s world hockey championship.
The tournament began with the Beijing Olympics less than six months away. The world championship was last played in 2019 in Finland, with the United States winning its fifth straight title. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the event scheduled for Nova Scotia in 2020 and then earlier this year after a postponement.
Fillier scored 25 seconds after Elisa Holopainen tied it for Finland. Fillier scored on a rebound after goalie Anni Keisala stopped Natalie Spooner’s wraparound attempt.
In the other Group A game, the nine-time champion United States faced Switzerland at night.
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo joins Brewers’ ownership group
MILWAUKEE — One month after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century, Giannis Antetokounmpo is teaming up with the city’s other major pro sports franchise by joining the Milwaukee Brewers’ ownership group.
“Man, this is unbelievable,” Antetokounmpo said Friday at a news conference. “This is a dream come true for a kid from Sepolia, Athens, Greece, born from immigrant parents. I could have never imagined I would be in this position.”
Antetokounmpo modeled a Brewers jersey with No. 34, the same number he wears on the basketball court. Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio joked that he wondered whether president of baseball operations David Stearns might want to try out the 6-foot-11 forward at first base.
Attanasio and Antetokounmpo said they finalized this agreement in May. Antetokounmpo said he and the team kept it quiet at the time because they didn’t want to distract the Bucks’ playoff run and the early part of the Brewers’ season.
Attanasio said Antetokounmpo is the first new individual investor who has been added to the Brewers ownership group since Attanasio purchased controlling interest of the franchise in 2005.
Antetokounmpo said he started thinking about getting involved in ownership of a pro sports franchise last year while he was in the NBA playoff bubble at Walt Disney World. Antetokounmpo, who is from Greece, said his team first discussed the possibility of buying a European soccer club.
But the two-time NBA MVP said he wanted to team up with the Brewers to show his support to the city of Milwaukee.
No. 1 Barty defeats Krejcikova to reach semis in Cincinnati
MASON, Ohio — Top-ranked Ash Barty defeated Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-4 Friday to reach the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open.
Barty will next face two-time Cincinnati finalist Angelique Kerber, who won her quarterfinal when two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova retired during the second set because of a stomach problem. Kerber won the first set 6-4 and was tied 3-3 in the second.
Barty beat Kerber in the Wimbledon semifinals in July. They have split their six matches.
“She’s one the best competitors in the world,” Barty said. “Angie’s never far off her best. Even on days where she’s not playing her best tennis, she finds a way to stay in matches. When you play against Angie, you ride a fine line of not pressing too much, but also not being too defensive where she can move you around the court.”
Barty, ranked No. 1 for 87 weeks, hasn’t lost a set this week in Cincinnati, a tuneup for the U.S. Open.
Her biggest challenge came from Heather Watson in the second round. Barty has since dispatched of Victoria Azarenka and Krejcikova in straight sets.
The Australian was not deterred by the extreme heat and humidity in the morning’s first match at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.
Ogwumike’s putback lifts Sparks over Dream
LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike had a putback of a missed 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to help the Los Angeles Sparks edge the Atlanta Dream 66-64 on Thursday night.
Atlanta made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions — by Aari McDonald and Crystal Bradford — to tie it at 64 with 25.6 left.
Kristi Toliver dribbled down the clock and attempted a long 3-pointer that hit off the back and front of the rim. Ogwumike grabbed the rebound in traffic and ignored the inadvertent shot-clock buzzer to put it off the glass and in.
Ogwumike finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for Los Angeles (9-13). Toliver and Amanda Zahui B. each added 10 points. Toliver passed Mwadi Mabika to become Los Angeles’ leader in made 3-pointers with 399.
Los Angeles led by 17 points in the second half, but went scoreless for four minutes in the fourth quarter as Atlanta pulled within 62-58.
Courtney Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Atlanta (6-16). McDonald scored all 15 of her points in the second half.
On Tuesday, Toliver forced overtime with Atlanta on a last-second jumper and the Sparks pulled away for an 85-80 win.
Virus surge means no fans allowed at home Hawaii games
HONOLULU — Sports teams at the University of Hawaii will open the fall season with no fans in the stands at home contests.
Honolulu officials notified the university that fans won’t be allowed at season-opening events due to the state’s current surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitals being overwhelmed, the university said in a statement Friday.
A decision to host fans will be reevaluated in coming weeks, the statement said.
“We are disappointed because we were looking forward to playing in front of our fans again,” Athletic Director David Matlin said. “However we understand the decision was made in the best interest of public safety and can only hope the restrictions will be lifted when the time is right.”
The decision applies to all fall sports, including football and women’s volleyball and soccer.
Minority coaches coalition works to put words into action
Maryland coach Mike Locksley launched the National Coalition for Minority Football Coaches a little more than a year ago, during a tumultuous summer of racial reckoning in the United States.
The timing wasn’t necessarily part of Locksley’s plan.
Long before the death of George Floyd sparked protests across the country, the veteran coach had envisioned an organization that could address a problem that has plagued college football for decades: A dearth of Black and other minority head coaches.
While the spotlight has dimmed somewhat since amid the pandemic, the coalition is showing signs it was built to last and do more than just talk about the need for change.
Locksley said the coalition was regularly engaged during the last hiring cycle by colleges and NFL teams looking for candidates. A year later, the coalition has created a mentorship program, matching rising coaches with influential administrators, and is building a bank of analytics-based profiles that can be used to match potential candidates with specific openings.
“I think the first thing you have to establish is the credibility as an organization to where people know and understand who you are, what the goal, what the mission is.,” Locksley said. “And I think we did a really good job of branding ourselves as a entity that has the ability to be a resource for hiring and diversity in hiring.”
NCMFC executive director Raj Kudchadkar, a civil rights attorney with extensive experience promoting diversity in businesses and schools, said the coalitiion wants to make sure the best candidates are selected, but noted it exists “because we want to diversify those applicant pools,”
NYC will require vaccination for ‘high-risk’ school sports
NEW YORK — New York City’s public schools will require COVID-19 vaccinations for student-athletes and coaches participating in “high-risk” sports including football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, rugby and bowling, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.
The students and coaches will have to get at least one dose before the start of competitive play, de Blasio said on radio station WNYC.
Bowling, while not a contact sport like football or wrestling, is on the list because it is indoors, de Blasio said.
Masks will be required for all students and staff when school starts on Sept. 13, but while the mayor has urged all New Yorkers who are eligible for COVID-19 shots to get them, vaccination is not required either for school staff or for students over 12.
Asked about the possibility of requiring public school teachers to be vaccinated, de Blasio said, “We’re actively looking right now at different actions we could take.”
AP source: Browns’ Phillips (biceps) could miss most of year
BEREA, Ohio — Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips tore his biceps and could miss most of this season, a person familiar with his situation told The Associated Press on Friday.
Phillips was hurt Thursday during the first of two joint practices against the New York Giants. He could return later this season, said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed his medical status.
For Phillips to come back, the Browns will have to keep him on their initial 53-man roster when final cuts are made Aug. 31, and then place him on injured reserve.
The Browns expected Phillips, a third-round pick in 2020, to be in their rotation and have a large role in their revamped defense. His loss leaves the Browns extremely thin at linebacker and it’s likely they’ll look outside their roster for help.
Linebacker Sione Takitaki injured his hamstring Thursday, and the team has not provided an update.
Rookie linebacker Tony Fields II hasn’t practiced this summer because of a foot injury, and Mack Wilson has been kept out of team drills this week after spraining his shoulder in the exhibition opener against Jacksonville.
Reds, Cubs to play at Field of Dreams site in 2022
There will be more major league magic at the Field of Dreams site when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs travel to Dyersville, Iowa, for a game next season.
The Reds and Cubs will play a regular-season game on Aug. 11, 2022, at a temporary venue built next to the site where the iconic 1989 baseball movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed.
That follows the inaugural game at the site last week. The Chicago White Sox won a 9-8 thriller over the New York Yankees before about 8,000 fans at the temporary field in the first major league game ever played in the state.
The original movie site was too small for a standard game, leading to use of the made-for-the-moment ballpark. The bullpens were designed to mimic those at old Comiskey Park, the former home of the White Sox.
“That storied setting was brought to life so unforgettably in last week’s inaugural game, and we can’t wait to experience that excitement when we play the Cubs there next August,” Reds President Phil Castellini said. Cincinnati will be the home team in the game.
Ray Allen takes basketball coaching job at Miami prep school
MIAMI — Ray Allen has taken a job as director of boys and girls basketball at Miami’s Gulliver Prep, and will also serve as the school’s boys varsity basketball coach.
Gulliver announced the hiring of the Hall of Fame player, two-time NBA champion and 10-time All-Star on Friday. Allen has been involved with Gulliver in the past as an assistant coach for a middle school program and is a parent at the school.
Allen was part of NBA championship-winning teams in Boston in 2008 and in Miami in 2013. He is still the NBA’s career leader in 3-pointers made with 2,973 — 141 more than Golden State’s Stephen Curry.
Gulliver has about 2,200 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
C d’Arnaud extends contract, returning to Braves in 2022
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have agreed to an $8 million contract extension with catcher Travis d’Arnaud that ensures his return in 2023, as well as a club option that could extend the deal for a second season.
D’Arnaud recently rejoined the first-place Braves after missing more than three months with a thumb injury. The deal announced Friday includes an $8 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.
The streaking Braves team finalized the extension before the start of a weekend series in Baltimore. They had won 13 of 15 games — including a season-best, six-game winning streak — to build a four-game lead in the NL East.
The 32-year-old d’Arnaud was hitting .223 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 23 games, but the Braves are hopeful he can regain the form he showed in his first season with the club in 2020.
D’Arnaud batted .321 with nine homers and 34 RBIs, earning an NL Silver Slugger award as the top hitter as his position and helping the Braves win their third straight NL East title.
Devils sign 1st-round pick F Chase Stillman to 3-year deal
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed first-round draft pick Chase Stillman to a three-year entry-level contract.
General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Friday of the 29th pick overall in the draft.
New Jersey had two first-round picks and selected defenseman Luke Hughes, whose brother Jack plays center for the Devils, with the fourth pick overall.
Stillman played in Denmark this past season and had nine goals and seven assists in eight games. The 18-year-old went to Europe on loan from Sudbury when the Ontario Hockey League’s season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The forward had 13 goals and 21 assists in 58 games for Sudbury in 2019-20.
Stillman’s father, Cory, was selected sixth overall in the 1992 NHL draft by the Calgary Flames and played 16 seasons in the NHL. The elder Stillman won Stanley Cup titles with Tampa Bay in 2004 and Carolina two years later. Chase’s older brother, Riley, is entering his second season with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin said Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.
Harsin said in a statement that he tested positive on Thursday but wasn’t experiencing symptoms.
The first-year Tigers coach said he will participate remotely in meetings and practices. Assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding, who works with linebackers, will take over as interim coach for in-person duties.
“Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful,” Harsin said. “I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”
Auburn opens the season Sept. 4 against Akron.
Miami Heat: All employees must be vaccinated against COVID
MIAMI — The Miami Heat announced Friday that all employees must be in the process of becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.
Exemptions will be available for those awaiting a second dose of a two-shot vaccine or those with “a qualifying medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief,” the team said. Employees who have not met vaccination requirements by that date will not be allowed at work, and if they remain noncompliant eventually will be considered to have resigned.
The Heat said in a statement that the “stability and success of the live events industry hinges on prioritizing safety — of our players, our employees, our partners, our fans, our vendors and the media. One of the ways we can substantially minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission is to ensure our entire staff is vaccinated.”
The Heat have not yet revealed their plans for welcoming fans to home games this season.
A&M gets probation, Williams 2-game suspension from NCAA
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M basketball coach Buzz Williams has been suspended for two games and the team has been placed on two years of probation for multiple NCAA rules violations, the NCAA announced Friday.
The violations include Williams having impermissible contact in July 2019 with a prospect. Additionally, an unnamed assistant coach observed and held tryouts with a prospect during an unofficial visit. That assistant was found to have conducted multiple supervised workouts off campus with team members and a prospect that were not allowed because of the pandemic.
The school suspended that assistant from June 2020 through the 2020-21 season.
Additional penalties for the infractions are reducing the number of official visits for the 2021-22 academic year by five. They must also suspend unofficial visits during the first three Southeastern Conference basketball games this season. Texas A&M will also have to reduce recruiting days during the 2021-22 academic year by 5%.
Bob Tasca III tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Brainerd
BRAINERD, Minn. — Bob Tasca III topped Funny Car qualifying Friday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.
Tasca had a 3.941-second run at 326.63 mph in a Ford Mustang.
“We came in here trying to run low 3.90s and the speed is good, and we knew we had to really step on it to make the power you need to go out here and run these numbers,” Tasca said. “Tomorrow is a whole different ballgame. The temperatures are going to drop and this car is going to have to go out there and run even harder tomorrow. But this is a good way to start the weekend.”
Mike Salinas was the fastest in Top Fuel, running a 3.752 at 326.08.
Söderberg in lead after 2nd round of Czech Masters
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic — Sebastian Söderberg birdied the final hole to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a one-stroke lead after the rain-hit second round of the Czech Masters on Friday.
The Swede recorded the lowest score of the day — including an eagle on No. 12 and seven birdies — to equal the course record at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague for a total of 10-under 134.
“I did play really well,” Söderberg said. “I didn’t really get into trouble, except on 17 and I made a good up-and-down. It was a lot of fairways, a lot of greens, a few nice putts and a very solid day. I went 4 under in three holes right after the rain delay, so it worked out pretty good for me.”
Sean Crocker of the United States and Adrian Meronk of Poland shot 67s to share second place.
Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden, who shared the overnight lead with Maverick Antcliff of Australia, was another shot back after his second straight bogey-free round (69) with three birdies.
Pulisic tests positive for virus ahead of WCup qualifiers
LONDON — Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before United States players begin reporting for camp ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday that the 22-year-old American had tested positive and was in self-isolation, ruling him out of Sunday’s game against Arsenal.
“Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week,” Pulisic wrote Friday in a message on his Instagram Stories. “Thankfully I’m fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far. Can’t wait to get back in action! Thank you for your support.”
Pulisic scored in Chelsea’s season-opening 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace last Saturday. The Blues play at Liverpool next weekend before the international break.
“We are in communication with the Chelsea medical staff and will work together to determine Christian’s status for the World Cup qualifiers in September,” the U.S. national team wrote on Twitter.
The United States has three games crammed into a seven-day span when World Cup qualifying starts in September.
Cádiz draws 1-1 at Real Betis with fans back in stands
SEVILLE, Spain — Álvaro Negredo’s retaken penalty and Jeremías Ledesma’s key save saw Cádiz secure a 1-1 draw at Real Betis in the Spanish league on Friday.
The match was the first with fans at Seville’s Benito Villamarín Stadium since the start of pandemic restrictions in March 2020. Some 23,000 spectators were allowed to attend the match, 40% of capacity as set by health authorities.
Negredo put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute with a penalty thanks to the watchful eyes of the referee, who had ordered the spot kick to be repeated.
Goalkeeper Rui Silva saved Negredo’s first penalty but had both feet off the line. The veteran striker did not waste his chance to make up for the miss.
“My first kick was horrible and he made a good save,” Negredo said. “But on the second try I had a clearer idea of what I wanted and put it in. Any time we take points on the road it is a good result.”
Betis equalized in the 22nd when Juanmi Jiménez headed home from a corner kick taken by Nabil Fekir, who caused Cádiz trouble throughout the match with his speed and footwork.
Fekir hit the post from outside the area in the 37th, a few minutes after Cádiz’s Tomás Alarcón had also found the woodwork on a counterattack.
Another incursion into the area by Fekir almost led to a go-ahead goal by Betis when his deflected shot fell to Sergio Canales close to the net, only for Canales to send his effort high.
No Messi as Di Maria scores in PSG’s 4-2 win vs Brest
BREST, France — Paris Saint-Germain survived a scare on Friday without Neymar and Lionel Messi before beating Brest 4-2 and extending its winning start in the French league to three games.
Substitute Angel Di Maria sealed the victory on a counterattack in injury time just when it looked like Brest might score an equalizer to claim a point against the star-studded visitors.
Though Neymar and Messi weren’t ready for the game, PSG still had the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Achraf Hakimi and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in its starting lineup.
Messi hasn’t played since joining from Barcelona on Aug. 10. The 34-year-old soccer great missed a month of training after leading Argentina to the Copa América title on July 10 and PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino evidently feels he needs more time to prepare for his French debut. Messi trained with the team last week but isn’t yet match fit.
Ander Herrera opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Brest’s defense could only half-clear Mbappé’s cross. Herrera returned the ball from the edge of the penalty area with a volley that flew in off the left post.
Mbappé capitalized on some more poor defending to head the visitors’ second goal in the 36th.
Marsch wins Bundesliga’s 1st duel between American coaches
BERLIN — Jesse Marsch won the first Bundesliga duel between teams with American coaches by leading Leipzig to a 4-0 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Friday.
As well as giving Marsch temporary bragging rights over his compatriot, the win made amends for Leipzig’s shock 1-0 loss at coronavirus-hit Mainz in the coach’s German league debut in the opening round.
“It was a super reaction after our defeat last week in Mainz,” Marsch said in German. “From the beginning, we were clear, precise and good. We wanted to be very intensive, very aggressive against the ball, with the ball. It was really a great performance from us.”
Marsch’s team had been threatening more than Matarazzo’s and it was no surprise when Dominik Szoboszlai finally made the breakthrough in the 38th minute. The Hungarian forward let fly from a difficult angle inside the far post for his first Bundesliga goal. Szoboszlai had arrived at Leipzig in January but missed half a season due to injury. The 20-year-old Szoboszlai scored on his debut in the German Cup this month.
Emil Forsberg made it 2-0 seconds after the interval when André Silva laid the ball off with his heel for the Sweden midfielder to finish past Florian Müller in the Stuttgart goal.
Szoboszlai’s low free kick – intended as a cross – flew inside the far post in the 52nd, and Silva sealed the result with a penalty in the 65th for his first Leipzig goal.
The penalty was awarded despite the ball coming off Marc Oliver Kempf’s body before it hit his arm, but there was no correction from the video referee.
“It wasn’t the deciding factor,” said Matarazzo, whose team routed promoted Greuther Fürth 5-1 in the opening round. “We were shown our limits today. Leipzig were simply the better team in every aspect.”
Storer wins Vuelta 7th stage in mountains, Roglic keeps lead
BALCÓN DE ALICANTE, Spain — Michael Storer won the punishing seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Friday, and Primoz Roglic kept the overall lead after the race’s most serious test in the mountains so far.
Storer, an Australian rider for DSM, claimed his biggest professional win after finishing the stage in 4 hours, 10 minutes, 13 seconds. He dropped Carlos Verona, who came in second at 21 seconds behind Storer, over the final grueling uphill kilometer.
Storer was part of a large breakaway early in the 152-kilometer (94-mile) stage starting in Gandia that took riders up and over five mountain climbs before a summit finish atop the category-one Balcón de Alicante.
“I didn’t expect to become a stage winner of La Vuelta. I knew I was in good form. I just had to have a go,” Storer said. “I’m really happy and surprised that I managed to win today. It was a really difficult stage. I didn’t enjoy that last kilometer.”
Roglic, the defending two-time race winner, appeared to be in danger of losing the lead to one of the breakaway riders. But he managed to hang onto the red jersey despite finishing 16th at more than 3 1/2 minutes behind Storer.
Benzema extends contract with Real Madrid through 2023
MADRID — Karim Benzema has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid through 2023, the Spanish club said Friday.
The 33-year-old France striker has helped Madrid win four Champions League titles and three Spanish league titles since he joined from Lyon in 2009.
Benzema became the main attacking threat for Madrid when Cristiano Ronaldo left in 2018. He scored two goals in Madrid’s first game of the season last weekend.
His new contract comes amid speculation that Madrid wants to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.
MLB to end 70-year partnership with Topps trading cards
Major League Baseball is ending a 70-year relationship with trading card company Topps after signing a new partnership with a rival company.
The loss of the MLB partnership immediately scuttled a deal announced earlier this year that would have made Topps a publicly traded company.
The special-purpose acquisition company Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II said Friday that its agreement to merge with Topps to take the company public was terminated by mutual agreement after it found out that MLB and the league’s players’ union would not be renewing their respective agreements with The Topps Co. when they come up for renewal at the end of 2025 and 2022, respectively.
ESPN reported on Thursday that it obtained a memo from the Major League Baseball Players Association that a company created by the sports merchandise company Fanatics that has yet to be named will be the exclusive licensee for baseball cards once its current licensing agreements expire at the end of next year. The Fanatics deal also includes the players’ unions for the National Basketball League and the National Football League, ESPN reported.
