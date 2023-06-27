Ducks goaltending coach Sudarshan Maharaj is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
ANAHEIM — Anaheim Ducks goaltending coach Sudarshan “Sudsie” Maharaj has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing treatment in Canada.
The team said Monday that Maharaj is receiving chemotherapy in Toronto and eventually will have surgery.
He “anticipates returning to his role with the Ducks,” the team said. In the meantime, an assistant goaltending coach will be hired.
“I plan on fighting this disease vigorously with the help of my tremendous doctors both in Toronto and with the Ducks,” Maharaj said in a statement. “The hockey community is an amazingly supportive place, and I look forward to seeing you all soon.”
Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli said, “Sudsie is bound and determined to beat this terrible disease, and we can’t wait until he does.”
Maharaj, who is 59, joined the Ducks before the 2013-14 season as a consultant with the Norfolk Admirals, then the club’s AHL affiliate. He became the Ducks’ goaltending coach in 2016-17. Previously, he spent eight years in the New York Islanders organization.
Bradley wins Travelers Championship, breaks tournament record by 1 shot
CROMWELL, Conn. — Keegan Bradley built a big enough lead in front of adoring New England fans that he broke the tournament record at the Travelers Championship despite a shaky closing stretch, closing with a 2-under 68 for a three-shot victory on Sunday.
Bradley, who went 62-63-64 in the first three rounds, finished at 23-under 257 at TPC River Highlands, one shot better than Kenny Perry’s previous record from 2009. He finished three shots ahead of Zac Blair (62) and Brian Harman (64).
Bradley had only made one bogey for the week before dropping three shots in his final six holes. He won for the second time this season and sixth time in his career.
He became the first New Englander to win the title since Connecticut’s J.J. Henry in 2006.
Blair had his best finish on tour. The 32-year-old from Utah has been playing on a major medical exemption after missing almost two full years with a torn labrum.
Scottie Scheffler (65) tied for fourth with Patrick Cantlay (67). Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, has finished no worse than 12th in his last 17 starts on the PGA Tour.
Rory McIlroy shot 64 and tied for seventh. Asked about the eight rounds of 62 or lower this week, McIlroy said technology has “passed this course by.”
Griner chosen as an WNBA All-Star starter with Wilson, Stewart captains again
NEW YORK — Brittney Griner will be starting in the WNBA All-Star Game a year after she was an honorary choice by the league while she was being detained in Russia.
The Phoenix Mercury’s center was chosen by fans, media and players Sunday for her ninth All-Star game. Last season all the players wore Griner No. 42 jerseys for the second half of the game that was played in Chicago.
A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were the top voter getters among fans and will be the captains of the two teams when the game is played in Las Vegas on July 15. The two players were also captains last year and are each making their fifth All-Star appearances. Wilson’s team won the game last year.
As far as drafting Griner, Stewart hopes she gets the opportunity although Wilson has the first pick. Wilson led the fan vote with Stewart second. Stewart was the top choice among players and the media with Wilson second.
Other frontcourt players chosen to start include rookie Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever. She would be the first rookie to start an All-Star game since Shoni Schimmel did it in 2014. Overall, eight rookies have been chosen to start the All-Star Game.
Satou Sabally of Dallas and Nneka Ogwumike of Los Angeles round out the frontcourt starters.
The backcourt starters are Las Vegas teammates Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale.
The reserves will be chosen by the league’s head coaches, who will choose three guards, five frontcourt players and four at either position. Coaches can’t vote for their own players. The reserves will be announced on Saturday.
Stewart and Wilson will draft their rosters on July 8.
Caitlin Clark wins Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year
LOS ANGELES — Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark was honored as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year on Monday night.
She received the Honda Cup in a ceremony at UCLA. It’s the second consecutive year that a women’s basketball player won the award as South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was the recipient in 2022. Overall, 17 basketball players have won the Honda Cup — the most of any sport.
Clark, the AP women’s basketball Player of the Year, helped Iowa reach the national championship game for the first time in school history this past April before the team lost to LSU.
The junior became the first Division I women’s basketball player to have over 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season.
Other finalists for the award were Texas senior volleyball player Logan Eggleston and Stanford sophomore golfer Rose Zhang.
“It’s so cool, different from other awards shows,” Clark said. “You meet people that play every other sport and see how amazing they are. It’s the best of the best in the 12 sports. That’s the coolest part for me. I get to see how they live their lives.”
Clark said she tries to goto other Iowa women’s sporting events to cheer on her fellow Hawkeyes.
“It makes me want to watch and support them even more,” Clark said. “If you’re not watching women’s sports you’re truly missing out. Now is the time to tune in as the sky’s the limit for women’s sports.”
Players returning from LIV Golf is part of Saudis’ agreement with PGA Tour
The PGA Tour and European tour have agreed to work with Saudi backers of LIV Golf to decide how defectors to the rival league can return and what kind of punishment they should face, according to a framework agreement obtained by The Associated Press.
The agreement also said the for-profit company to be formed by the PGA Tour and the Saudis will be the “entity for professional golf” and that the tours will coexist with LIV Golf.
The framework agreement, signed on May 30, was among documents requested by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., for a July 11 hearing in Washington. Blumenthal chairs the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.
“Our goal is to uncover the facts about what went into the PGA Tour’s deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund and what the Saudi takeover means for the future of this cherished American institution and our national interest,” Blumenthal said last week.
The PGA Tour has said it would participate, though it was not clear if Commissioner Jay Monahan would attend. He stepped away on June 13 — one week after the stunning deal was announced — for a “medical situation” and turned day-to-day operations over to two executives.
Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play for France’s national team at this year’s World Cup
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama has some bad news for France.
The No. 1 draft pick told L’Equipe newspaper he won’t play with his national basketball team at this year’s World Cup in order to protect his still developing body, and will instead take that time to continue preparing for his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs.
Wembanyama said it was a difficult decision to make, adding that it is irrevocable.
“I’ve decided to dedicate this summer to preparing my body for the many events awaiting it in the coming years,” he said. “This meant skipping the World Cup. It was a difficult decision, and one that required the advice of many people. But I sincerely believe it’s the best one for the French team and myself.”
The top pick in this year’s NBA draft had previously said he wanted to play in the tournament, which runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 and will have France among the medal favorites. But both he and the Spurs suggested in recent days that his participation was no longer certain.
Wembanyama said he consulted with close friends and his medical team. He told the France coach and other players from the team about his decision over the weekend, L’Equipe reported on Monday.
Alcaraz replaces Djokovic at No. 1 ahead of Wimbledon. Swiatek stays atop the WTA
Carlos Alcaraz replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, meaning the 20-year-old Spaniard is expected to have the top seeding at Wimbledon.
Alcaraz, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is coming off the first grass-court title of his career, which he won Sunday by beating Alex De Minaur in the final at Queen’s Club in London, and that helped him rise one spot from No. 2.
Djokovic, who picked up his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open this month, chose not to play any tuneup tournaments on grass ahead of Wimbledon and slid down one place.
It is the sixth time the No. 1 ranking has switched in 2023, the most since it happened seven times in 2018.
Play begins at Wimbledon on July 3.
The All England Club will announce the men’s and women’s seeds Wednesday and is expected to simply follow the ATP and WTA rankings for those 32 berths in each 128-player singles draw. That would put Alcaraz and the leading woman, Iga Swiatek, in the top line of each bracket.
Hawks clear cap room, trade Collins to Jazz for Gay, future 2nd rounder, AP source says
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks cleared significant salary cap space on Monday by agreeing to trade forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Collins, who was the subject of trade speculation during the offseason and again leading up to last week’s NBA draft, finally was dealt to Utah, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official before July 6.
The trade was first reported by ESPN.
Collins, 25, was a first-round pick in 2017 and scored in double figures in each of his six seasons with Atlanta. He averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds, both career bests, in the 2019-20 season and 17.6 points per game for the 2021-21 team that advanced to the Eastern Conference finals.
Collins’ scoring declined as Trae Young and other players assumed lead scoring roles. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds this season, when the Hawks suffered their second consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs.
With the Hawks looking to clear salary-cap room, Collins, who is guaranteed $25.3 million in the 2023-24 season, became a much-discussed trade target.
During the draft, the Hawks made a different deal by trading a future second-round pick to Boston for Washington State center Mouhamed Gueye, who was a second-round pick by the Celtics. The Hawks selected guard Kobe Bufkin of Michigan in the first round, at No. 15 overall. The Hawks selected wing player Seth Lundy from Penn State at No. 46 overall.
Bob Bradley fired by Toronto, which promotes Terry Dunfield to interim coach
TORONTO — Bob Bradley was fired as head coach and sporting director of Toronto on Monday after the team won just three of 20 Major League Soccer matches this season.
Terry Dunfield, a former Toronto player and Canadian international, was promoted to interim head coach. The 41-year-old, who also played for Vancouver and Manchester City, had been head coach of the under-17 team at the Toronto academy.
Mike Sorber, Toronto’s assistant coach and technical director, also was fired.
Toronto, which lost 2-1 at New England on Saturday, is 14th among 15 teams in the Eastern Conference with three wins, seven losses and 10 draws. The team has won just two of its last 17 matches in all competitions, drawing eight. Only Miami has a worse record with five runs, 13 losses and no draws.
The 65-year-old Bradley, a former U.S. national team coach whose son is Toronto captain Michael Bradley, was hired in November 2021 and led the team to 14 wins, 26 losses and 19 draws.
Ticket sales and anticipation are high ahead of Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami
MIAMI — There are reminders around the city of Miami of Lionel Messi’s impending arrival: A mural of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner painted with pink and black Inter Miami colors in the artsy Wynwood neighborhood. Another painting of the soccer star at the entrance of a local Argentinian restaurant. No. 10 Argentina jerseys sprinkled throughout the city.
Messi, who turned 36 this month, announced on June 7 that he was joining Inter Miami in a move that stunned the soccer world and will bring one of the sport’s biggest names to the United States and Miami, where enthusiasm for the sport has been growing.
Messi, who spent the past two years with Paris Saint-Germain, is still finalizing paperwork with his new club. He is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 at home against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.
The move is hoped to provide a huge boost to attendance and interest in Major League Soccer ahead of the 2026 World Cup, part of which will be hosted in the U.S., as well as for Inter Miami, a club led by another global soccer icon, David Beckham, that is looking to garner the same popularity as other sports franchises in South Florida.
Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start before powering her way into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 win over grass-court specialist Tatjana Maria on Monday.
Swiatek, making her first competitive appearance since winning the French Open two weeks before, took time to get going in her first match on grass this season. Maria saved three of the four break points she faced and converted both of her opportunities to win the first set.
But Swiatek answered the 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist in the next and lost only two more games for the rest of the match, wrapping up the win in 1 hour, 52 minutes.
It’s Swiatek’s eighth consecutive win and a tour-leading 36th of the season.
“At the beginning it was tricky,” Swiatek said. “But I’m pretty glad that I figured it out because I guess problem-solving on grass is the most important thing.”
Grass remains the only surface on which she has yet to win a title. She’s yet to make it past the round of 16 at Wimbledon.
The top-ranked Polish player next faces Jil Teichmann in the second round. The Swiss player rallied to beat Claire Liu of the United States 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Fellow American Emma Navarro eased to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Argentine Nadia Podoroska for a second-round meeting with Alizé Cornet of France.
Also, the fourth-seeded Mayar Sherif edged Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 for her first main-draw win on grass.
Wimbledon champ Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne citing viral illness
EASTBOURNE, England — Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Eastbourne International citing a virus illness on Monday, a week before she’s due to defend her Wimbledon title.
Eastbourne, where Rybakina was seeded No. 1, made the announcement before her scheduled first-round match.
Rybakina withdrew last month from the French Open, also citing a vial illness, before her third-round match. Since then, the Kazakh appeared at the Berlin Open last week and lost in the second round.
Former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, a two-time Eastbourne champion, moved past Elise Mertens when the Belgian retired with a left hip injury while trailing 6-7 (3), 6-3, 3-0.
Pliskova, the Eastbourne winner in 2017 and 2019, will play Daria Kasatkina next.
On the men’s side, sixth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina lost his opener to J.J. Wolf of the United States 6-2, 6-4. Wolf earned his first tour win on grass.
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in $218 million deal
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France — After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One.
F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro ($218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
French automotive company Renault Group — Alpine’s parent company — said Monday that the group has acquired a 24% stake in the team. It includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, which is led by Reynolds.
“The transaction values Alpine Racing Ltd. around $900 million following this investment,” the team said in a statement. “It will accelerate Alpine’s growth plans and sporting ambitions in F1.”
Other investors include actor Michael B. Jordan.
Reynolds and McElhenney completed a $2.5 million takeover of Welsh soccer team Wrexham in November 2020. The club was thrust into the global spotlight because of its A-list owners and secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer this season.
Kathy Rinaldi to leave as the captain of the US Billie Jean King Cup team after 2023
NEW YORK — Kathy Rinaldi will leave her role as the captain of the U.S. team for the Billie Jean King Cup after this year’s finals.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced the change on Monday.
Rinaldi took over as the team captain in December 2016 and guided the Americans to the title in 2017. The U.S. also reached the finals the following year and made it to the semifinals in 2021.
“It has been an incredible ride,” said Rinaldi, who will stay on with the USTA as the head of its women’s program for player development.
No replacement has been named for the BJK Cup position.
The 2023 finals will be held in Seville, Spain, from Nov. 7-12.
Canada coach John Herdman says governing body must quickly address its financial troubles
TORONTO — Men’s national team coach John Herdman says the Canadian Soccer Association must quicky address its financial troubles.
Interim general secretary Jason deVos was quoted Monday by TSN as saying the federation might need to explore a bankruptcy filing.
“We have to find solutions and find them quick,” Herdman said Monday, a day before his team’s CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against Guadeloupe. “It’s not about pointing fingers. I think the whole group has to come together. The whole game has to come together to find a genuine solution to make sure our country can perform. The players have earned that right. The staff have earned that right. We shouldn’t be going backwards after a World Cup.”
Canada’s men reached the World Cup last year for the first time since 1986.
“I think everyone expected coming off the World Cup that it was going to be all sunshine and rainbows,” Herdman said.
After a loss to the United States in this month’s CONCACAF Nations League final, Herdman said his team needs more resources in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup, which Canada will co-host with the United States and Mexico.
Canada’s men, negotiating their first labor agreement, boycotted a June 2022 exhibition against Panama in Vancouver, British Columbia. Canada’s women, without a labor deal since an agreement expired in 2021, are to report Wednesday for a training camp in Australia ahead of the Women’s World Cup.
Earlier this year the Canadian women threatened to strike at the SheBelieves Cup in the U.S. but played when Canada Soccer threatened legal action.
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
NEW YORK — Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday, the top pick in last year’s amateur draft and a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, was among 14 first-round selections chosen for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8.
Holliday is hitting .325 with 14 doubles, seven homers, 47 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 63 games this year for Class A Delmarva and High A Aberdeen.
He was joined on the AL roster announced Tuesday by Baltimore outfielder Heston Kjerstad (second overall in 2020), Boston infielders Marcelo Mayer (fourth in 2021) and Nick Yorke (17th in 2020), Seattle catcher Harry Ford (12th in 2021), New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (25th in 2022), Oakland catcher Tyler Soderstrom (26th in 2020) and Houston outfielder Drew Gilbert (28th in 2022).
NL first rounders included Arizona infielder Jordan Lawlar (sixth in 2021), Washington infielder Brady House (11th in 2021), Philadelphia right-hander Mick Abel (15th in 2020) and outfielder Justin Crawford (17th in 2022), Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong (19th in 2020) and San Diego infielder Jackson Merrill (27th in 2021).
Holliday is MLB’s top-rated prospect and is joined on the rosters by Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio, the No. 3 prospect. Cincinnati infielder Elly De La Cruz, the No. 2 prospect, made his big league debut on June 6 and is hitting .333 with three homers, 10 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 17 games.
Twenty-eight of the top 100 prospects are on the rosters. Pitchers among the top 100 include San Francisco left-hander Kyle Harrison, Abel, Texas right-hander Owen White, St. Louis right-hander Tink Hence and Milwaukee right-hander Jacob Misiorowski.
Four players are from the Dominican Republic, three from Cuba, two from Venezuela and one each from the Bahamas and the Netherlands.
Former Seattle Mariners Harold Reynolds (AL) and Raul Ibañez (NL) will be the managers.
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly is planning to transfer for his final season, adding to the players leaving the turmoil-filled program.
Quinerly announced his plans Sunday night on social media after initially opting to return instead of following teammates Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako into the NBA draft.
West Virginia interim coach Josh Eilert turns his attention to retaining players
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Josh Eilert was patient waiting to become a head coach, and he’s hoping West Virginia players will show the same trait and stay around now that he has been given a chance to run the program.
Eilert was selected as the interim coach at West Virginia on Saturday night after spending 17 years on Bob Huggins’ staffs at Kansas State and West Virginia, including as an assistant coach last season. It’s Eilert’s first head coaching job, and he said he knew that his perseverance would some day pay off.
Without mentioning his own team, Eilert said today’s athletes could benefit from that approach.
“I think that’s a lesson to all you young guys out there: Don’t jump ship just because you always see greener pastures,” he said Monday.
Huggins resigned June 17, a day after his drunken driving arrest in Pittsburgh. Under NCAA rules, West Virginia’s players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal.
Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins
CHICAGO — Taylor Hall knows a lot about being the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft.
That should come in handy for Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Hall was traded from Boston to Chicago on Monday, clearing some valuable cap space for the Bruins and giving the Blackhawks a veteran winger to pair with Bedard after they take the young center at the top of the draft on Wednesday night as expected.
The Blackhawks sent pending restricted free agents Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to Boston for Hall and the expiring contract of Nick Foligno.
Timberwolves, Naz Reid beat free agency by agreeing to 3-year, $42 million deal
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have kept center Naz Reid off the market by agreeing to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract that comes with a player option after two seasons.
The deal, which was struck Sunday night, was confirmed Monday by Reid’s agents, Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management.
Reid was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this weekend following a breakout year on both ends of the court for the Timberwolves, who already have made major investments in big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns yet still valued Reid’s upside enough to make him a well-paid backup.
Undrafted out of LSU in 2019, the 6-foot-9 Reid has become one of the most popular players inside and outside the team for his steady development, even-keeled demeanor and ferocious dunks. He averaged 11.5 points and shot 53.7% from the floor in 68 games in 2022-23, both career bests.
Memphis Grizzlies exercise option on Xavier Tillman Sr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have exercised their contract option on Xavier Tillman Sr. for next season, the team announced Monday.
The 24-year-old forward/center has averaged 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over 173 games in three seasons with Memphis. He averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, both career bests, last season.
Tillman was a second-round pick out of Michigan State in 2020.
Andrea Gaudenzi is re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour
LONDON — Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour, with the second term running through 2026.
The ATP announced the news on Monday. Gaudenzi, a former professional player, started the job in January 2020.
Under Gaudenzi, men’s tennis introduced a 50-50 profit-sharing formula that resulted in a $37.5 million rise in prize money across the ATP Tour and lower-tier ATP Challenger Tour in 2023.
The tour said that represents the highest one-year jump in the circuit’s history.
FIFA says Saudi city Jeddah, home of Benzema’s Al-Ittihad, will stage next Club World Cup
ZURICH — The 2023 Club World Club will be played in Jeddah, the home city of Saudi Arabian champion Al-Ittihad that has signed Karim Benzema, FIFA said Monday.
Al-Ittihad will be joined by the six continental club champions — including Champions League winner Manchester City — for the Dec. 12-22 tournament. It will be the last edition in that format before the 32-team version launches in 2025 i n the United States.
FIFA said the 2023 tournament will be played in the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. They hold about 62,000 and 27,000 spectators, respectively.
Institutional racism and sexism infects English cricket, an independent report finds
Institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination continue to infect English cricket, an independent commission has found.
A long-awaited report into the state of the sport was published on Tuesday by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, known as the ICEC. Among its findings, racism was “entrenched” in the English game, women were treated as “second-class citizens,” and cricket was a rare option in state schools.
Then, if anybody wanted to complain about the problems, the ICEC says the system was confusing and not fit for purpose.
England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson issued a public apology and described the report as a “wake up call.”
“I apologize unreservedly to anyone who has ever been excluded from cricket or made to feel like they don’t belong,” Thompson said. “Powerful conclusions within the report also highlight that for too long women and Black people were neglected. We are truly sorry for this.”
English cricket was rocked in 2020 when former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq said he was a victim of racial harassment and bullying through two spells at the nation’s most successful club from 2008-18.
