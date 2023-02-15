76ers beef up frontcourt with addition of C Dedmon
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers added some frontcourt depth for the playoffs and signed veteran center Dewayne Dedmon, a Lancaster High and AVC grad, for the rest of the season, the team announced Tuesday.
Dedmon, a 10-year-veteran, averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games with the Miami Heat. The 7-footer spent the past three-plus seasons with Miami, averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 56.6% from the field.
The Sixers have been thin at center behind All-Star Joel Embiid. They have used Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed at the backup spots.
Dedmon also briefly played for the Sixers during the 2013-14 season.
Derek Carr hits open market after release from Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. — Quarterback Derek Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday as the club evaluates its future at the position.
The move was expected after Carr was benched with two games remaining this season because the Raiders would have owed him $40.4 million in guaranteed money over the next two years if he remained on the roster beyond Tuesday. By releasing Carr, the Raiders’ salary dead cap hit will be $5.6 million next season.
“We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler said in a statement. “Derek has done great things in this league and we’re thankful to have been able to work with him this past year. He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire.”
Carr’s agent, Tim Younger, posted on Twitter that they wish the Raiders “the best of luck.”
“This is the tough part of this business,” Younger wrote. “That’s the point; it’s just business. Time now to reset for both sides. Derek chooses to hold on to many good memories and friendships, without any ill will. That’s who he is. Onward and upward.”
Las Vegas tried to work out a trade with the New Orleans Saints, and Carr visited the team last week. He exercised his no-trade clause and turned down the deal Sunday because Carr didn’t want to take a pay reduction, a person with knowledge of the situation said at the time. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly.
NBA announces All-Star Saturday night participants
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is teaming up with his brothers once again on All-Star Saturday. Portland’s Damian Lillard is taking a third shot at the 3-point title, Indiana’s Buddy Hield will aim to win that one again and Philadelphia’s Mac McClung now can be a slam-dunk champion at the NBA and high school levels.
The NBA released the full list of participants for All-Star Saturday’s events in Salt Lake City — the Skills Competition, the 3-point contest and the dunk contest. It’ll be a particularly busy weekend for 11 players who are now slotted to be in multiple events during the three days of action in Utah.
Super Bowl averages 113 million, 3rd most-watched in history
Fox was hoping the matchup of two top teams in the Super Bowl and a close game would lead to a record night.
Even though Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles came down to a field goal with 8 seconds remaining, Fox fell just short of its goal.
The Chiefs’ rally to defeat the Eagles 38-35 was the third most-watched television show in history, with an average of 113.1 million people watching, according to final numbers released Tuesday by Nielsen.
The total includes the broadcasts on Fox and Fox Deportes as well as streaming on Fox and the NFL’s digital sites. The figures are via Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.
The 2015 game between New England and Seattle on NBC holds the record at 114,442,000 viewers (not including streaming), followed by Super Bowl 51 in 2017 on Fox between Atlanta and New England (113,668,000).
This was Fox’s 10th Super Bowl since it began airing NFL games in 1994 and the second most-watched program in Fox Sports history.
Verlander throws 1st bullpen with Mets; Padres’ Tatis in OF
There were some familiar faces in new places Tuesday as teams picked up the pace on the second day of spring training.
Justin Verlander threw his first bullpen session for the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida, six days before he turns 40. Verlander helped Houston win the World Series for the second time in six seasons and won his third AL Cy Young Award before signing an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the free-spending Mets.
In Peoria, Arizona, suspended San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. went through outfield drills alongside Juan Soto. Manager Bob Melvin said Soto will move from right field to left field, where he started his career with Washington in 2018. That presumably means Tatis, an All-Star at shortstop in 2021, will play right field when his 80-game drug suspension ends April 20, although the Padres haven’t committed to that.
Verlander agreed to a free agent deal with the Mets in December, replacing Jacob deGrom and reuniting with his former Detroit Tigers teammate and fellow three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.
Scherzer or Verlander figure to start the March 30 opener at Miami, when baseball gets its first official look at the team that has baseball buzzing after owner Steve Cohen’s record spending spree. Verlander and Scherzer were teammates with Detroit from 2010-14, when they each won one Cy Young Award. Scherzer won two NL Cy Youngs with Washington while Verlander went on to win two AL Cy Youngs with Houston.
AP sources: Wacha, Padres in agreement on contract
Right-hander Michael Wacha has agreed in principle to a contract with the San Diego Padres, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.
The people spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal was still being finalized and pending Wacha passing a physical. The contract was believed to be for multiple years, similar to what the Padres gave right-hander Nick Martinez last year, and both people described it as “complicated.”
The 31-year-old Wacha was 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year. The Padres will be his fifth team. He spent his first seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and was selected MVP of the 2013 NL Championship Series as a rookie. He also pitched for the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB’s spring training a test run for new rule changes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Spring training games might be a little ugly this year, particularly during the first few weeks.
For Major League Baseball, that’s a feature, not a bug.
The Grapefruit and Cactus League games in Florida and Arizona over the next month will be used as a petri dish for the sport’s rule changes, including a pitch clock, bigger bases and limits to infield shifts. The idea is that the worst kinks will be worked out before opening day on March 30.
Though there’s multiple innovations, one stands above the rest.
“The pitch timer is — by far — the biggest change that’s coming this season,” said MLB executive vice president Morgan Sword said Tuesday. “Frankly, it’s probably the biggest change that’s been made to baseball in most of our lifetimes.”
The pitch clock has been tested for a few years at the minor league level. Pitchers will have 15 seconds to deliver their pitch with no runners on base and 20 seconds when runners are on base. There will be 30 seconds between batters and 2 minutes, 15 seconds between innings.
MLB games averaged 3 hours, 4 minutes last season following the introduction of the PitchCom electronic device to signal pitches, down from a record 3:10 in 2021. Sword said MLB’s research indicates fans prefer games that are around 2:30.
Tony Stewart to run full season in NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will return to full-time competition this season — as an NHRA drag racer.
Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will run a Top Alcohol Dragster for McPhillips Racing for the full 2023 NHRA season. Stewart, who turns 52 in May, will be sponsored by longtime partner Mobil 1.
Stewart made his NHRA debut in a Top Alcohol Dragster last October at the Nevada Nationals, where he advanced to the finals and finished second by .0002-of a second. Stewart’s 5.258-second, 271.57 mph run in the finals came up just one inch short of the win.
Stewart, who owns a sprint car team and is co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR, last year started an NHRA team that fields one dragster in Top Fuel for his wife, Leah Pruett, and Funny Car for Matt Hagan.
Alex Ovechkin away from Capitals to attend to family matter
ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Ovechkin will be away from the Washington Capitals to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one and is expected to be gone for at least the rest of the week, if not longer.
General manager Brian MacLellan announced Ovechkin’s absence before the team’s morning skate Tuesday. No further details were released, though it appears Washington is preparing to be without its longtime captain and face of the franchise for an extended period.
Coach Peter Laviolette said he doesn’t envision Ovechkin will be back “in the foreseeable future.”
“When it comes to your family and parents, that’s what matters,” Laviolette said. “He’s going to deal with some things right now and we’re going to be supportive.”
Further complicating matters if Ovechkin needs to go home to Russia, where his parents and other family members live, are travel restrictions in place amid the country’s war in Ukraine. There are no direct flights between North America and Moscow.
New Mexico State fires coach in wake of hazing allegations
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State fired basketball coach Greg Heiar on Tuesday in the wake of hazing allegations on the team that shut down the program for the rest of the season.
Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the firing of the first-year coach and said “hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”
The chancellor said decisions about the rest of the coaching staff will be made after further investigation.
Arvizu shut down the program for the season on Sunday, after reviewing a campus police report in which an Aggies player said three teammates ganged up on him and attacked him. The report, which redacted the names of the players, included allegations of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact.
Eagles coordinators’ consolation prize: head coaching jobs
The coordinators for the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles both landed first-time head coaching gigs 48 hours after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
DC Jonathan Gannon replaced Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona on Tuesday and OC Shane Steichen was hired in Indianapolis, succeeding interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
That completes this year’s protracted hiring cycle that featured just five openings.
First-timer DeMeco Ryans was hired by the Houston Texans and Sean Payton (Denver) and Frank Reich (Carolina) both were hired for their second head coaching jobs. Payton had stepped down in New Orleans a year ago before spending last season in the broadcast booth and Reich was fired by the Colts in October when their season started to unravel.
Payton succeeds Nathaniel Hackett, who became just the fifth head coach in NFL history not to make it through his first NFL season when he was fired in December. Hackett landed in New York as the Jets’ offensive coordinator.
Bronny James among USA Basketball picks for Nike Hoop Summit
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bronny James, the son of NBA career scoring leader LeBron James, was one of 26 players announced Tuesday as members of the USA Basketball rosters for this year’s Nike Hoop Summit.
The U.S. teams will play April 8 against international players at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The international teams will be selected in the coming weeks, from pools of players representing FIBA Africa, FIBA Americas, FIBA Asia, FIBA Europe and FIBA Oceania.
It’ll be the first USA Basketball experience for Bronny James, a senior at California’s Sierra Canyon High. He has not yet announced his post-high-school plans.
All 12 of the other players for the U.S. men’s team have committed to schools, with Justin Edwards (Philadelphia) and DaJuan Wagner Jr. (Camden, New Jersey) choosing Kentucky and Jared McCain (Corona, California) and Sean Stewart (Windermere, Florida) going to Duke.
Eight other schools have one commit on the USA men’s team: Omaha Biliew (Omaha, Nebraska) is going to Iowa State; Blake Buchanan (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho) is going to Virginia; Isaiah Collier (Marietta, Georgia) is going to Southern California; Eric Dailey Jr. (Tampa, Florida) is going to Oklahoma State; Ron Holland (Duncanville, Texas) is going to Texas; Jackson Shelstad (West Linn, Oregon) is going to Oregon; Ja’Kobe Walter (McKinney, Texas) is going to Baylor; and Cody Williams (Gilbert, Arizona) is going to Colorado.
WOMEN’S TEAM
A trio of schools each had two commits chosen for the USA women’s team, which will be participating in the Hoop Summit for the first time.
Arizona has Breya Cunningham (Chula Vista, California) and Jada Williams (Kansas City, Missouri). Connecticut has Kamorea “KK” Arnold (Germantown, Wisconsin) and Ashlynn Shade (Noblesville, Indiana). LSU has Aalyah Del Rosario (Danbury, Connecticut) and Mikaylah Williams (Bossler City, Louisiana).
Also selected were Duke commit Jadyn Donovan (Upper Marlboro, Maryland); North Carolina State commit Zoe Brooks (Plainfield, New Jersey); Notre Dame commit Hannah Hidalgo (Merchantville, New Jersey); Oklahoma commit Sahara Williams (Waterloo, Iowa); USC commit Judea “Juju” Watkins (Sylmar, California); Stanford commit Sunaja “Nunu” Agara (Minneapolis); and Texas commit Madison Booker (Ridgeland, Mississippi).
Ravens hire Georgia’s Monken to be offensive coordinator
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Georgia’s Todd Monken to be their offensive coordinator, they announced Tuesday.
Monken arrives after three seasons in the same role at Georgia, which last month won its second consecutive national championship. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the team conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates.
“Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning,” Harbaugh said. “He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”
The 57-year-old Monken does have NFL experience as well, serving as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons before that. He was the head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2013-15.
Athletes Unlimited basketball games
NEW YORK — WNBA League Pass will show 25 of the 30 games played by Athletes Unlimited Basketball.
The AU season will feature 44 players competing on four teams with a weekly draft each week to choose teams. The first draft will be on Sunday.
“WNBA League Pass is the destination for women’s professional basketball and Athletes Unlimited is just the latest addition to our programming lineup,” WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison said Tuesday in a statement. “We are committed to expanding our direct-to-consumer offering with year-round content, bringing our fans closer to the game they love.”
There are more than a dozen current WNBA players in the league, including Natasha Cloud, Kelsey Mitchell, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada.
Play begins Feb. 23 and runs until March 25. All games will be played in Dallas.
Fake pro, college sports memorabilia worth millions seized
More than 600 fake championship rings for professional and collegiate sports were confiscated by law enforcement agents last week during a raid of a South Carolina memorabilia store, officials said.
The haul seized from Kirk’s Collectibles had an estimated retail value of about $15 million and included phony rings for the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup and unnamed NCAA sports, according to Shannon Wiley, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Secretary of State.
No arrests have been made in an investigation being conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and no information has been provided about possible suspects.
FIFA targets 2030 World Cup host vote in September next year
GENEVA — The 2030 World Cup hosts are expected to be picked in September next year, FIFA said Tuesday.
FIFA’s ruling council confirmed a timetable for bidding and a vote to be held in the third quarter of next year by around 200 member federations. FIFA has long targeted a decision in 2024 for the tournament that is currently scheduled to have 48 teams.
A separate election meeting will be held earlier in 2024 to pick a host for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, soccer’s governing body said.
The three 2026 hosts of the men’s World Cup — the United States, Canada and Mexico — all had their expected automatic entries in the 48-team finals tournament confirmed Tuesday. It will be the first edition expanded from the 32-team tournament that was introduced in 1998.
Mbappé can’t save slumping PSG in CL loss to Bayern Munich
PARIS — Not even Kylian Mbappé’s substitute appearance could end Paris Saint-Germain’s slump, as it lost 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League clash.
A third straight loss made it five defeats in 11 games this year for PSG coach Christophe Galtier’s team.
Bayern winger Kingsley Coman volleyed home inside the penalty area from Alphonso Davies’ left-wing cross in the 53rd minute.
The Paris-raised Coman, who PSG sold to Juventus when he was 18, held his hands up to show he wasn’t celebrating scoring against his former club — again.
US skiers cast injury aside to win team event gold at worlds
MERIBEL, France — Broken bones. Surgeries. Rehab. Stinging losses.
American resilience and a never-give-up attitude following a series of physical and mental challenges paid off for Nina O’Brien, Tommy Ford, Paula Moltzan and River Radamus at the skiing world championships on Tuesday — all the way to gold in the team event.
O’Brien had to endure four surgeries after a gruesome compound fracture at the Beijing Olympics that left her bone protruding from her left leg. Ford suffered a concussion, damaged ligaments and the meniscus in his right knee, broke his tibial plateau and hurt his wrist during a devastating crash on the famed giant slalom course in Adelboden, Switzerland, two years ago.
Moltzan competed for most of last season with a broken left hand, while Radamus kept on pushing after just missing the podium with three fourth-place results at big events — in giant slalom and the team event in Beijing and again in combined at worlds last week.
