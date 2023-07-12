Ducks add Islanders’ top farm coach Brent Thompson to staff
ANAHEIM — The Anaheim Ducks have added veteran American Hockey League head coach Brent Thompson to Greg Cronin’s staff.
The Ducks announced the hiring on Tuesday, a little more than a month after hiring Cronin to replace Dallas Eakins. It will be his first NHL head coaching job and it follows a five-year run as the head coach at Colorado (AHL), the Avalanche’s top farm team.
Thompson has 20 years of coaching experience, including the past nine as the head coach of Bridgeport (AHL), the Islanders’ top farm team. The 52-year-old also served as an Islanders assistant coach in 2012-13 and 13-14.
A native of Calgary, Alberta, Thompson spent two seasons as the head coach of the Alaska Aces (ECHL) from 2009-11. He led the Aces to a Kelly Cup championship in 2011 and was named ECHL Coach of the Year following a league-best 47-22-3 record in the regular season. Thompson began his coaching career as a player/coach with the CHL’s Colorado Eagles (2003-04) and served as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Peoria Rivermen from 2005-09.
Thompson had a 15-year professional career as a defenseman, playing in 121 NHL games with Los Angeles (1991-94) and Winnipeg (1994-97). His sons, Tage (Buffalo) and Tyce (New Jersey), currently play for NHL clubs.
Flopping, challenge rules changed by NBA’s Board of Governors
LAS VEGAS — Upon review, coaches will have more chances to ask for reviews.
The NBA’s Board of Governors approved two rule changes for the coming season Tuesday — one to give coaches a second challenge if their first one is successful, the other being a technical foul for flopping.
The challenge rule change is something that coaches have wanted for some time. Coaches who challenge a call and are successful will get the chance to make a second challenge — with one catch. Teams must have a timeout in order to call for a challenge; that timeout would not be retained even if a coach won that first challenge.
Players who flop — or are called for committing “a physical act that reasonably appears to be intended to cause the officials to call a foul on another player,” the league said — will be given a non-unsportsmanlike technical, which will not count as a personal foul or lead to ejection. But it will give the opposing team a free throw and could lead to a possession change, depending on when it is called.
Officials can choose to stop live play to call a flopping violation, or can wait until the next “neutral opportunity” to do so.
Floppers will be fined $2,000, with fines rising incrementally for repeat offenders. The flopping rule will be on a one-year experiment.
Both rule changes first got unanimous recommendation from the NBA’s Competition Committee, composed of players, representatives from the National Basketball Players Association, coaches, governors, team basketball executives and referees.
Oakland Athletics start the process of applying to MLB for a move to Las Vegas
SEATTLE — The Oakland Athletics have started the process of applying to Major League Baseball to move to Las Vegas.
MLB last month established a relocation committee to evaluate the move, a group headed by Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio. Philadelphia Phillies CEO John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman also are on the committee.
“They have begun to submit information related to their relocation application,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “It’s not complete at this point.”
Nevada’s Legislature approved providing $380 million in public financing for a proposed $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof on the Tropicana hotel site of the Las Vegas Strip. The new venue would be close to Allegiant Stadium, where the NFL’s Oakland Raiders moved to in 2020, and T-Mobile Arena, where the newly crowned Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights started play in 2017 as an expansion team.
A move would have to be approved by at least 75% of the 30 major league teams.
“My single biggest disappointment is because of the kind of political process in Oakland, we didn’t find a solution to keep the A’s in Oakland,” Manfred said. “That’s number one on the disappointment list.”
Las Vegas would become the fourth home for a franchise that started in Philadelphia in 1901 (through 1954), moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons and arrived in Oakland in 1968.
MLB says teams have gotten 94% of money owed to them by Diamond Sports
SEATTLE — Major League Baseball says teams have collected 94% of the money they have been owed by Diamond Sports.
The company controls 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner and has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. MLB took over rights to San Diego Padres telecasts on May 31 after a rights payment was missed.
“Of the rights fees that have come due, I think we’ve collected 94% of those rights fees so far. And that’s really important,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “We have backstopped clubs to make sure that there isn’t some unforeseen alteration in their revenue, and all that’s designed to put clubs in a position to not have disruption when it comes to the most important side of their business, that is putting a good team on the field.”
MLB’s sales of Padres broadcasts in San Diego are “well into the five figures,” according to Manfred.
“Well before the Diamond bankruptcy, we were kind of on the topic of that part of the media landscape changing,” he said. “Our goal from the beginning has been to make a transition from the current situation into a new model that did two things, number one, increase the availability of our games to fans, and number two, to minimize any financial disruption for clubs.”
Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy
ATHENS, Ga. — Coach Kirby Smart acknowledged Tuesday that he is still struggling to find a way to persuade his Georgia players to slow down when driving, even after a player and employee were killed in a January crash.
Smart has led Georgia to back-to-back national championships for the first time in school history, but the offseason has been marred by off-the-field problems, including a string of reckless driving and speeding offenses.
Only hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their latest title with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium, a Jan. 15 crash dramatically changed the tone of the offseason. An offensive lineman, Devin Willock, and a recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, were killed in a crash after LeCroy and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were racing hours after the celebration.
Carter was given 12 months’ probation and fined $1,000 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. Carter was the No. 9 overall pick by Philadelphia in the NFL draft a month later.
“I wish we could prevent the speeding issues and learn from the horrific tragic event,” Smart said Tuesday. “I’m still wrestling with that. We talk about as a staff all the things we can do.”
Last week, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had a reckless driving charge dismissed when he pleaded guilty to speeding. He was charged with driving 90 mph in a 45-mph zone in Athens in May and received six months of probation and a fine of more than $1,000.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred praises computer challenge system over full robots
SEATTLE — A challenge system allowing appeals to a computer appears to be Major League Baseball’s preference over a sole robot umpire.
MLB is testing the Automated Ball-Strike System at Triple-A this year. The computer makes determinations for half the games and in the other half, batters, pitchers and catchers can challenge human calls to the robot.
The challenge system was used at T-Mobile Park for Saturday’s All-Star Futures Game. The human umpire was upheld on three of four calls.
“The people’s reaction to it was really positive, really positive,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “The challenge system in terms of the reaction in the minor leagues, people are more comfortable with the challenge system than the full ABS.”
MLB launched several innovations this season, including a pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts and pickoff throws and larger bases. Manfred said last month the computer was not likely to be ready for the major leagues in 2024. The shape of a computer strike zone is still a subject of debate.
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
SEATTLE — Pristine white baseballs that would not require rubbing are under consideration by Major League Baseball as a way to solve the issue of pitchers using sticky substances for better grip.
“We continue to work with the people at Dow Chemical on developing a tacky ball,” Commissioner Ron Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “It would literally eliminate all — well, not all — but many of the variables in the current process. It would come out of a sealed foil pouch at the ballpark. No individual mudding.”
MLB executive vice president Morgan Sword said the balls were tested in the first half of this season in the Double-A Southern League. The balls would retain colored stitches.
“Like everything in baseball, when you inch towards a solution, you figure out another problem,” Manfred said. “The baseball, if we get there with the Dow people, would be a pearl, right? A pure white baseball. I think if you take hitters and pitchers out front here and ask ‘em what they think of a pure white baseball, you’re going to find out that it’s a pretty controversial topic. So not only do we have the science that we’re continuing to work on but we’re going to have to get over that sort of policy issue of: Is a pure white baseball a good thing?”.
A minimum 13 dozen baseballs are prepared for each game. Humidors have been used for storage by all teams since 2022.
“The only issue guys are having now is that whatever park you go to, every stadium is different,” Minnesota All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray said. “The elements are different everywhere. Like when you’re pitching in Minnesota when it’s 30 degrees outside for the first month of the season, the balls are going to be hard, cold and dry, rather than when you’re pitching in Cincinnati in the middle of the summer it’s sticky and humid.”
Tampa Bay pitcher Shane McClanahan prefers a pre-tacked ball, such as Nippon Professional Baseball uses.
WNBA All-Star skills competition now features teammates partnering up
NEW YORK — The WNBA is changing its All-Star skills challenge with the new format pitting four sets of teammates against each other in a head-to-head competition.
The league announced the two-round competition on Tuesday that will include a timed obstacle course relay competition that showcases players’ agility, dribbling, passing and shooting skills.
The four teams are Atlanta’s Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker, who are both making their All-Star debuts; Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally; New York’s Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot; and Las Vegas’ Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum.
The course includes a 25-foot pass at a target on the baseline, dribbling through four pylons, a short shot in the lane, a corner 3-pointer and finally dribbling to the other end of the court to make a basket. The second player on the team will compete in the same tasks except for the final basket, which now must be a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.
The two teams with the fastest times will make the finals, with the fastest time in that round winning the title.
Atlanta’s Truist Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field under consideration for MLB All-Star Games
SEATTLE — The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are under consideration for upcoming All-Star Games.
Next year’s game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
The 2021 All-Star Game was awarded to Atlanta’s Truist Park by Major League Baseball in 2019 but in April 2021 was moved to Denver’s Coors Field following objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws.
“Atlanta is in the mix of clubs for the ‘25 All-Star Game,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “I’m not prepared to go past that for right now.”
Chicago’s Wrigley Field last hosted the All-Stars in 1990.
“As time goes by, I’ve been more focused on keeping track of when a game was last there and trying to get back to places where we haven’t been in a really long time,” Manfred said. “That’s a long time.”
Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball
SEATTLE — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball, and said the sport’s commercial deals with gambling companies have no impact on the status of the career hits leader.
Rose agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after an investigation for Major League Baseball by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.
The Hall of Fame’s board decided in 1991 that players on the permanently ineligible list also may not appear on the Hall ballot. Rose asked the Hall in 2016 to change the rule.
Rose applied for reinstatement in 1997 and met with Commissioner Bud Selig in 2002, but Selig never ruled on Rose’s application. Manfred succeeded Selig in 2015 and rejected Rose’s application.
“We’ve always approached the issue of gambling from the proposition that players and other people who are in a position to influence the outcome of the game are going to be subject to a different set of rules than everyone else in the world,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday.
“Pete Rose violated what is sort of rule one in baseball, and the consequences of that are clear in the rule, and we’ve continued to abide by our own rules,” Manfred added. “It’s just the rules are different for players. It’s part of the responsibility that comes with the privilege of being a major league player.”
Manfred minimized MLB’s revenue from gaming companies.
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller on a two-year, $7.7 million contract extension.
General manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Tuesday that will keep the 23-year-old with the Rangers through the 2024-25 season. He has been a mainstay in the lineup since joining the team for the start of the 2020-21 season.
Miller established career-highs in goals (9), assists (34) and points (43) in 2022-23, ranking second among Blueshirts defensemen in all three categories. He also played a role on special teams, being on the ice for 149 minutes of shorthanded time.
The St. Paul, Minnesota, native has 21 goals and 54 assists in 214 career NHL games, all with New York, and has a career plus-44 rating. Since his rookie season in 2020-21, Miller ranks seventh among NHL defensemen in takeaways with 153.
Miller was drafted by New York with the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 draft. Among defensemen taken that year, he ranks first in plus/minus, third in ice time per game (21:14) and fourth in games played.
Record number of reports of discriminatory behavior received by Kick It Out
LONDON — Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out received a record number of reports of discriminatory behavior during the 2022-23 soccer season.
Figures released by the organization on Wednesday showed that 1,007 reports — an increase of 65.1% over the previous season — were made during the campaign from the grassroots and professional games in England and across social media.
Discrimination reports in the professional game rose by 27.4% to 484, which represents those received from the Premier League, Football League and National League, domestic cups, European and international competition, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship.
A statement from Kick It Out referred to the rise in reports as a “significant leap” that “highlights that discrimination is still a serious issue within the game.”
However, it added: “The record figures could also be attributed to an increased awareness of reporting procedures and fans becoming less tolerant of discriminatory behavior.”
Reports of online abuse rose by 279% with the organization receiving 207 more reports related to online forums and social media than in the previous 12 months.
Racism was the most common form of discrimination, accounting for just under half (49.3%) of all reports, while reports related to sexism and misogyny represented the largest rise in a specific discrimination type.
Pickleball comes to Fenway Park as growing sport reaches the big leagues
BOSTON — The pickleball craze is hitting the big leagues.
Courts for the tennis/badminton/ping pong hybrid were being laid out in Fenway Park on Tuesday in preparation for a weekend that will give fans of the sport a chance to watch the pros play or even give it a try themselves in the outfield of the Red Sox historic home.
“Not only is it pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the U.S., but also it’s pickleball inside of Fenway,” Pickle4 America President Ben Weinberger said in an interview while standing where the Red Sox right fielder would usually play. “We’ll be welcoming hundreds of amateur athletes in the next four days. To give them an opportunity to step on the field, as we are right now, is pretty special to us.”
The Pickle4 Ballpark Series running from Wednesday to Sunday will include an exhibition with top-ranked players from the Professional Pickleball Association Tour; tickets for spectators go for as little as $10. But amateurs of all levels can also reserve time on one of a dozen courts for $200 per person, which also gets them a racket.
Weinberger said pre-registration for the spots over what was originally four days filled up so quickly that they added a fifth; that sold out, too. When they’re done in Boston, they’ll do the same thing at the San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park.
“We tried to make this so that everybody can come if they want to play,” Weinberger said, adding that there will be a free kids clinic with the pros. “We really want to give the pickleball ecosystem this incredible sort of iconic opportunity and all of the experiences that go along with it.”
The oldest ballpark in the major leagues, Fenway has hosted the Red Sox as its primary tenant since the week the Titanic sank in 1912. But it has long been borrowed by other sports, including the NFL and college football, boxing, soccer and hockey.
Since the team’s current owners took over in 2002, Fenway has expanded its portfolio to include ski jumping and ice skate racing, Top Golf and an obstacle course race, Irish hurling and Shakespeare in the Park, movies and more than 100 concerts in all.
More than 120,000 people passed through the park for offseason events this winter alone – even with the Red Sox missing the postseason – with thousands more taking the tours that make Fenway one of the top tourist attractions in New England.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.